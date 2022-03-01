Matteo Trentin wins Le Samyn

Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates) won GP Le Samyn after he outsprinted the break on the uphill finale in Dour. The Italian's aggression helped to form the winning move at the beginning of the final lap of the finishing circuit, and he had the strength to fend off Hugo Hofstetter (Arkea-Samsic) and Dries De Bondt (Alpecin-Fenix) in the sprint.

After the peloton was whittled down by the succession of cobbled sections on the first two laps of the finishing circuit, Trentin's attack after the bell dragged a nine-man group clear. With strongmen like Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Soudal), Bert Van Lergberghe (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) and Loïc Vliegen (Intermarche-Wanty) also on board, it was quickly clear that this group could go the distance.

They carried a lead of 22 seconds onto the cobbled at the Cote de la Nonette with 14km to go, where Trentin's forcing helped both to extend their advantage and dissuade attacks. He repeated that effort on the cobbles at the Rue de Belle Vue, and he was also alive to tentative efforts from Vliegen and Campenaerts in the finale.

Indeed, Trentin's strength was so heavily advertised that he found allies hard to come by in the closing kilometres as the front group slowed dramatically and the peloton began to close in.

After Campenaerts' attack beneath the flamme rouge was pinned back, Trentin himself was forced to come to the front to maintain some momentum ahead of the finishing straight.

The Italian held his nerve, allowing Dries Van Gestel (TotalEnergies) to lead out the sprint before opening his own effort closer to the line. Hofstetter pushed all the way, but Trentin had enough strength to fend off the Frenchman and claim the win, while the peloton came home just 5 seconds down.

More to follow…