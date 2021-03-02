Le Samyn - Live coverage

Refresh

As ever these days, all the expectation seems to surround Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) - not simply to win, but to do something. Pedro Delgado used to joke that his friends could never leave the room during a Tour de France mountain stage in the late 1980s because they didn't know when he would attack or whether he would blow up. Van der Poel brings a similar degree of unpredictability to one-day racing. He would have been an obvious contender in a sprint at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne on Sunday, but he took it upon himself to go on the attack and spend over 50 miles off the front before being caught on the run-in. He lines up today at the head of an Alpecin-Fenix squad that also includes Jasper Philipsen and Tim Merlier.