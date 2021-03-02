Live coverage
Le Samyn - Live coverage
By Barry Ryan
Follow all the action as Van der Poel takes on Deceuninck-QuickStep in Belgium
As ever these days, all the expectation seems to surround Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) - not simply to win, but to do something. Pedro Delgado used to joke that his friends could never leave the room during a Tour de France mountain stage in the late 1980s because they didn't know when he would attack or whether he would blow up. Van der Poel brings a similar degree of unpredictability to one-day racing. He would have been an obvious contender in a sprint at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne on Sunday, but he took it upon himself to go on the attack and spend over 50 miles off the front before being caught on the run-in. He lines up today at the head of an Alpecin-Fenix squad that also includes Jasper Philipsen and Tim Merlier.
After a typically full-throated doubleheader across Opening Weekend, the peloton has gathered on the Grand Place in Quaregnon for the next instalment of the Belgian season. The 2021 edition of Le Samyn gets underway at 12.30 CET.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Le Samyn - Live coverageFollow all the action as Van der Poel takes on Deceuninck-QuickStep in Belgium
-
Tadej Pogacar extends UAE Team Emirates contract through 2026'There is a special atmosphere' says Slovenian
-
Adidas launches Velosamba: an SPD replica of iconic Samba shoeNew shoe is almost indistinguishable from popular street shoe
-
How to watch Strade Bianche 2021 – live TV and streamingSagan, Van der Poel, Van Aert, Alaphilippe, Van der Breggen, Van Vleuten in action in Siena on Saturday
-
Lizzie Deignan: Paris Roubaix to be one of the most demanding races on calendar‘Physically it is more draining than I expected to ride on the cobbles for that long’ says Trek-Segafredo rider after reconnaissance
-
Mohoric takes leading role for Bahrain Victorious in Italian season startersSlovenian rider holds high ambitions for Trofeo Laigueglia season debut, Strade Bianche and GP Industria & Artigianato
-
2021 Le Samyn - Start listOfficial starters as of March 1, 2021
-
Primoz Roglic among Paris-Nice favourites in debutVuelta a España winner joined by Geoghegan Hart in favourites list
-
Phil Liggett says Lance Armstrong did not need to cheat to win'Drugs don’t turn a donkey into a thoroughbred' says cycling broadcaster, featured in new documentary
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.