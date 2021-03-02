Le Samyn - Live coverage

Trending

Follow all the action as Van der Poel takes on Deceuninck-QuickStep in Belgium

(Image credit: Le Samyn)
As ever these days, all the expectation seems to surround Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) - not simply to win, but to do something. Pedro Delgado used to joke that his friends could never leave the room during a Tour de France mountain stage in the late 1980s because they didn't know when he would attack or whether he would blow up. Van der Poel brings a similar degree of unpredictability to one-day racing. He would have been an obvious contender in a sprint at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne on Sunday, but he took it upon himself to go on the attack and spend over 50 miles off the front before being caught on the run-in. He lines up today at the head of an Alpecin-Fenix squad that also includes Jasper Philipsen and Tim Merlier. 

Dutch road-race champion Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) at the 2020 Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne before he crashed out of the Belgian race and ended his road season

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

After a typically full-throated doubleheader across Opening Weekend, the peloton has gathered on the Grand Place in Quaregnon for the next instalment of the Belgian season. The 2021 edition of Le Samyn gets underway at 12.30 CET.

