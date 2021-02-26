Le Samyn 2021
Merlier: Alpecin-Fenix responded to criticism with our legs
Le Samyn winner shuts down Deceuninck-QuickStep suggestion that Van der Poel is their only option
Mathieu van der Poel hamstrung by broken handlebars in Le Samyn finale
Dutchman helps teammate Merlier to victory after late mechanical malfunction
Tim Merlier wins Le Samyn
Belgian tops Tiller, Pasqualon as Van der Poel suffers late mechanical
Stages
Le Samyn 2021
2 March 2021 | Queregnon | 1.1
Merlier: Alpecin-Fenix responded to criticism with our legs
By Cyclingnews published
Le Samyn winner shuts down Deceuninck-QuickStep suggestion that Van der Poel is their only option
Mathieu van der Poel hamstrung by broken handlebars in Le Samyn finale
By Daniel Ostanek published
Dutchman helps teammate Merlier to victory after late mechanical malfunction
2021 Le Samyn - Start list
By Cyclingnews published
Official starters as of March 1, 2021
Cavendish enjoying getting back to basics at Deceuninck-QuickStep
By Stephen Farrand published
'They don't try to reinvent cycling, they just race and have fun doing it' says Manxman before Le Samyn
How to watch Le Samyn 2021 – live TV and streaming
By Cyclingnews published
Van der Poel, Cavendish, Vanmarcke, Pieters and Wiebes racing Tuesday's semi-classic
Rally Cycling gearing up for Le Samyn with Tour de Suisse on the horizon - Gallery
By Cyclingnews published
US team earn wildcard to WorldTour stage race
Rally Cycling gearing up for Le Samyn with Tour de Suisse on the horizon - Gallery
US team earn wildcard to WorldTour stage race
Mark Cavendish to make Le Samyn debut with Deceuninck-QuickStep
Sprinter to tackle cobbled semi-classic with 2019 winner Sénéchal