Le Samyn - Live Report

By

All the action from the mid-week Belgian race

Le Samyn 2020 hub page

How to watch the Spring Classics – Le Samyn TV, live stream

Jasper Stuyven wins Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Kasper Asgreen wins Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne

The profile of the 2020 Le Samyn

(Image credit: Le Samyn)

There are 24km left to race in the women's race. Chantal Van den Broek - Blaak is out front alone, with a select group chasing here.  

Senechel is French but from very close to the race area, hailing from Cambrai. This is why he and his partner we're very emotional after he won in 2019.

This is Florian Sénéchal at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad on Saturday. 

Deceuninck-QuickStep’s Florian Sénéchal at the 2020 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

-140km

An early break has formed with 6 riders in the move.They  have 5:15 on the bunch.

in 2019 Florian Sénéchal won the Le Samyn race with a well-executed sprint finish after a tactical and aggressive race.

Sénéchal was part of the decisive 10-rider attack that formed on the last lap and then won the sprint after teammate Tim Declercq was pulled back in sight of the line.

Lars Boom (Roompot-Charles) stated the sprint early but Sénéchal was able to match his speed and come past him before the finish line.

Aimé De Gendt (Wanty-Groupe-Gobert) finished second, with Niki Terpstra (Direct Energie) third after trying to split the group in the final kilometres.

After starting in Quaregnon, the women have ridden to Dour and will cover 3 laps of the circuit.

There is also the women Le Samyn today. We'll also keep you up to date with the action.  

The Deceuninck-QuickStep will again be expected to control the racing. 

The 199km includes four laps of the 27km finishing circuit, each one includes four sections of cobbles and two climbs.

The race is is in the southwest of Belgium, in the French-speaking part of the country. 

As the race profile shows the riders face a flat ride north and then the return for the circuits of Dour. 

Please hold...

More updates to come...

A total of 25 teams are at the start, including Trek-Segafredo. Jasper Stuyven leads the team after his win at Saturday' Omloop Het Nieuwsblad.

Florian Sénéchal won the 2019 Le Samyn and is riding again today as part of the ever-powerful Deceuninck-QuickStep team. 

As we  join the action, the race has just got underway.

Hello and welcome to the Cyclingnews live coverage of Le Samyn.

