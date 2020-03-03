Le Samyn - Live Report

There are 24km left to race in the women's race. Chantal Van den Broek - Blaak is out front alone, with a select group chasing here.

L’émotion de @flosenech et de son épouse Margaux a l’arrivée du #GPSamyn Elle me fait plez celle-là ! pic.twitter.com/sDix7dZlEtMarch 5, 2019

Senechel is French but from very close to the race area, hailing from Cambrai. This is why he and his partner we're very emotional after he won in 2019.

This is Florian Sénéchal at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad on Saturday. (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

It’s not windy in the open fields but some teams try to split the bunch. #CWGT just behind them #lesamyn pic.twitter.com/FbQbA9SkeoMarch 3, 2020

-140km

An early break has formed with 6 riders in the move.They have 5:15 on the bunch.

in 2019 Florian Sénéchal won the Le Samyn race with a well-executed sprint finish after a tactical and aggressive race. Sénéchal was part of the decisive 10-rider attack that formed on the last lap and then won the sprint after teammate Tim Declercq was pulled back in sight of the line. Lars Boom (Roompot-Charles) stated the sprint early but Sénéchal was able to match his speed and come past him before the finish line. Aimé De Gendt (Wanty-Groupe-Gobert) finished second, with Niki Terpstra (Direct Energie) third after trying to split the group in the final kilometres.

After starting in Quaregnon, the women have ridden to Dour and will cover 3 laps of the circuit.

We have a group with @LotteKopecky chasing a sole leader in #LeSamyndesDames #LeSamyn 💨 pic.twitter.com/LjoDj12ByKMarch 3, 2020

There is also the women Le Samyn today. We'll also keep you up to date with the action.

#TheWolfpack continue their adventure in Belgium 😁 pic.twitter.com/4BAzRUIdQ1March 3, 2020

The Deceuninck-QuickStep will again be expected to control the racing.

The 199km includes four laps of the 27km finishing circuit, each one includes four sections of cobbles and two climbs.

The race is is in the southwest of Belgium, in the French-speaking part of the country.

As the race profile shows the riders face a flat ride north and then the return for the circuits of Dour.

Please hold...

More updates to come...

We’re off in #LeSamyn! pic.twitter.com/3RvnFu5u2lMarch 3, 2020

A total of 25 teams are at the start, including Trek-Segafredo. Jasper Stuyven leads the team after his win at Saturday' Omloop Het Nieuwsblad.

Florian Sénéchal won the 2019 Le Samyn and is riding again today as part of the ever-powerful Deceuninck-QuickStep team.

🏁 C’est parti pour le @GPSamyn.📺 14h sur Eurosport Player, 15h sur @Eurosport_FR.#LeSamyn l #ThereIsNoTry pic.twitter.com/ovgJLk0Az9March 3, 2020

🇧🇪 #LeSamynThe sun has been out ahead of the start of @GPSamyn today.Unfortunately @rasmus_tiller won't start today as he's unwell.#BicyclesChangeLives pic.twitter.com/tFFMOdhL4nMarch 3, 2020

As we join the action, the race has just got underway.