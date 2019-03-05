Image 1 of 14 Florian Sénéchal (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins Le Samyn 2019 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 14 Niki Terpstra (Direct Energie) was third at Le Samyn (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 14 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert was second at Le Samyn (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 14 Lars Boom racing Le Samyn (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 14 Niki Terpstra (Direct Energie) racing at Le Samyn (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 14 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep wins Le Samyn (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 14 Aime De Gendt and Pieter Serry over the cobbles at Le Samyn (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 14 Davide Martinelli crashes during Le Samyn (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 14 Florian Sénéchal (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins Le Samyn 2019 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 14 Florian Sénéchal (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins Le Samyn 2019 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 14 Defending champion Niki Terpstra (Direct Energie) at Le Samyn (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 14 Alexis Gougeard, Pierre Barbier, Gianni Marchand in the breakaway at Le Samyn (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 14 Pieter Serry of Belgium and Team Deceuninck-QuickStep leading the men's peloton racing Le Samyn (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 14 The men's peloton racing Le Samyn (Image credit: Getty Images)

Florian Sénéchal continued Deceuninck-QuickStep’s streak of success in the early Belgian races, winning the Le Samyn race with a well-executed sprint finish after a tactical and aggressive race.

It was the Frenchman’s first professional victory and the 14th victory of the 2019 season for Deceuninck-QuickStep.

Sénéchal was part of the decisive 10-rider attack that formed on the last lap and then won the sprint after teammate Tim Declercq was pulled back in sight of the line.

Lars Boom (Roompot-Charles) stated the sprint early but Sénéchal was able to match his speed and come past him before the finish line.

Aimé De Gendt (Wanty-Groupe-Gobert) finished second, with Niki Terpstra (Direct Energie) third after trying to split the group in the final kilometres.

Zdenek Stybar won Omloop Het Nieuwsblad on Saturday and then Bob Jungels won Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne on Sunday. Deceuninck-QuickStep opted to rest its bigger name riders during the week, giving Sénéchal the chance to take his first victory after six years as a professional rider.

"In previous years I did too much too early but this time I really waited for the finale. My teammates worked all day and I owe them a lot. We really worked well. In the end, I had a good sprint, I felt strong, even if Lars Boom was also strong. But he went too early, and I came back," Sénéchal explained happily.

"Terpstra was really strong. I knew he's a shrewd rider and was waiting for the finale - Boom as well. I attacked on the final sector and the three of us went clear - the three strongest. Then it came back and Tim did an amazing job.

"You're never sure of yourself in a sprint, especially when it goes from so far out, but in the end, it was decided à la pédale and I'm super happy to win it."

The 198.4km race is held in the French-speaking of southern Belgium and includes a series of climbs on a loop north toward Flanders and then four laps of a 25km circuit that includes climbs, exposed roads and four sections of cobbles.

The weather was overcast and grey, with early rain adding to the difficulties.

Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale), Tom Dernies (Roubaix Lille Métropole) and Gianni Marchand (Cibel-Cebon) found the courage to form the early break with Deceuninck-QuickStep accepting responsibility to lead the chase in the hills and onto the four circuits.

Crashes on the cobbles caused some problems and splits in the peloton but they pulled back the early move. However, the riders were aggressive and another trio went away with 70km to go. Terpstra and his Direct Energie teammates were determined to leave their mark on the race and went on the attack in the crosswinds despite 60km to race. That reduced the front group to just 20 or so riders, with only another 20 getting back on.

Aimé De Gendt (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Pieter Serry (Deceuninck-QuickStep) were the next to attack, with other riders jumping across on the pave as the riders covered the 25km circuits and tasted the cobbles, concrete roads, exposed roads and narrow lanes that make Belgian races so special.

With a lap remaining, Elmar Reinders and Jesper Asselman (Roompot-Charles), Stijn Vandenbergh (AG2R La Mondiale), Rémy Mertz (Lotto-Soudal) and Tim Declercq (Deceuninck-Quick Step) joined De Gendt and Serry in what looked like the decisive move.

The Israel Cycling Academy team first tried to close the gap and then Terpstra and his teammates took charge of their destiny. After a high-speed surge, the Dutchman jumped across to the break on the Roquette section of cobbles. Only Boom and Sénéchal could stay with him, making for ten riders up front: Vandenbergh, Declercq, Serry, Sénéchal, Boom, Asselman, Reinders, Terpstra, Mertz and De Gendt.

With three riders from Roompot and three from Deceuninck-Quick Step, they were forced to drag the group along as the others tried different attacks. It was pure Belgian racing, with Terpstra tying to attack on the cobbles with Sénéchal quick to chase after him.

Sénéchal, Boom, and Terpstra exited the final sector of cobbles with a decent lead but De Gendt jumped across and then so did Declercq. Boom tried another surge on the climb back into Dour for the finish but was marked carefully. Declercq was given more space, as the others looked at each other and managed to open a gap. His move forced Deceuninck-Quick Step's rivals to chase and helped Sénéchal, who was confident of his sprint.

Declercq looked set to stay away as the flame rouge arrived but other riders came up from behind to help with the chase and he was suddenly within reaching distance.

Boom opened up the sprint as they passed Declercq and Terpstra made sure he was tucked on his wheel. However, the Dutchmen went too early and had too little in their legs. Sénéchal managed to match them and beat them before the line, taking an emotional first win of his professional career.

