Senechal wins Le Samyn

Another win for Deceuninck-Quickstep

Image 1 of 14

Florian Sénéchal (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins Le Samyn 2019

Florian Sénéchal (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins Le Samyn 2019
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 14

Niki Terpstra (Direct Energie) was third at Le Samyn

Niki Terpstra (Direct Energie) was third at Le Samyn
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 14

Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert was second at Le Samyn

Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert was second at Le Samyn
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 14

Lars Boom racing Le Samyn

Lars Boom racing Le Samyn
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 14

Niki Terpstra (Direct Energie) racing at Le Samyn

Niki Terpstra (Direct Energie) racing at Le Samyn
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 14

Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep wins Le Samyn

Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep wins Le Samyn
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 14

Aime De Gendt and Pieter Serry over the cobbles at Le Samyn

Aime De Gendt and Pieter Serry over the cobbles at Le Samyn
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 14

Davide Martinelli crashes during Le Samyn

Davide Martinelli crashes during Le Samyn
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 14

Florian Sénéchal (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins Le Samyn 2019

Florian Sénéchal (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins Le Samyn 2019
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 14

Florian Sénéchal (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins Le Samyn 2019

Florian Sénéchal (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins Le Samyn 2019
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 14

Defending champion Niki Terpstra (Direct Energie) at Le Samyn

Defending champion Niki Terpstra (Direct Energie) at Le Samyn
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 14

Alexis Gougeard, Pierre Barbier, Gianni Marchand in the breakaway at Le Samyn

Alexis Gougeard, Pierre Barbier, Gianni Marchand in the breakaway at Le Samyn
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 14

Pieter Serry of Belgium and Team Deceuninck-QuickStep leading the men's peloton racing Le Samyn

Pieter Serry of Belgium and Team Deceuninck-QuickStep leading the men's peloton racing Le Samyn
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 14

The men's peloton racing Le Samyn

The men's peloton racing Le Samyn
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Florian Sénéchal continued Deceuninck-QuickStep’s streak of success in the early Belgian races, winning the Le Samyn race with a well-executed sprint finish after a tactical and aggressive race.

It was the Frenchman’s first professional victory and the 14th victory of the 2019 season for Deceuninck-QuickStep.

Sénéchal was part of the decisive 10-rider attack that formed on the last lap and then won the sprint after teammate Tim Declercq was pulled back in sight of the line.

Lars Boom (Roompot-Charles) stated the sprint early but Sénéchal was able to match his speed and come past him before the finish line.

Aimé De Gendt (Wanty-Groupe-Gobert) finished second, with Niki Terpstra (Direct Energie) third after trying to split the group in the final kilometres.

Zdenek Stybar won Omloop Het Nieuwsblad on Saturday and then Bob Jungels won Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne on Sunday. Deceuninck-QuickStep opted to rest its bigger name riders during the week, giving Sénéchal the chance to take his first victory after six years as a professional rider.

"In previous years I did too much too early but this time I really waited for the finale. My teammates worked all day and I owe them a lot. We really worked well. In the end, I had a good sprint, I felt strong, even if Lars Boom was also strong. But he went too early, and I came back," Sénéchal explained happily.

"Terpstra was really strong. I knew he's a shrewd rider and was waiting for the finale - Boom as well. I attacked on the final sector and the three of us went clear - the three strongest. Then it came back and Tim did an amazing job.

"You're never sure of yourself in a sprint, especially when it goes from so far out, but in the end, it was decided à la pédale and I'm super happy to win it."

The 198.4km race is held in the French-speaking of southern Belgium and includes a series of climbs on a loop north toward Flanders and then four laps of a 25km circuit that includes climbs, exposed roads and four sections of cobbles.

The weather was overcast and grey, with early rain adding to the difficulties.

Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale), Tom Dernies (Roubaix Lille Métropole) and Gianni Marchand (Cibel-Cebon) found the courage to form the early break with Deceuninck-QuickStep accepting responsibility to lead the chase in the hills and onto the four circuits.

Crashes on the cobbles caused some problems and splits in the peloton but they pulled back the early move. However, the riders were aggressive and another trio went away with 70km to go. Terpstra and his Direct Energie teammates were determined to leave their mark on the race and went on the attack in the crosswinds despite 60km to race. That reduced the front group to just 20 or so riders, with only another 20 getting back on.

Aimé De Gendt (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Pieter Serry (Deceuninck-QuickStep) were the next to attack, with other riders jumping across on the pave as the riders covered the 25km circuits and tasted the cobbles, concrete roads, exposed roads and narrow lanes that make Belgian races so special.

With a lap remaining, Elmar Reinders and Jesper Asselman (Roompot-Charles), Stijn Vandenbergh (AG2R La Mondiale), Rémy Mertz (Lotto-Soudal) and Tim Declercq (Deceuninck-Quick Step) joined De Gendt and Serry in what looked like the decisive move.

The Israel Cycling Academy team first tried to close the gap and then Terpstra and his teammates took charge of their destiny. After a high-speed surge, the Dutchman jumped across to the break on the Roquette section of cobbles. Only Boom and Sénéchal could stay with him, making for ten riders up front: Vandenbergh, Declercq, Serry, Sénéchal, Boom, Asselman, Reinders, Terpstra, Mertz and De Gendt.

With three riders from Roompot and three from Deceuninck-Quick Step, they were forced to drag the group along as the others tried different attacks. It was pure Belgian racing, with Terpstra tying to attack on the cobbles with Sénéchal quick to chase after him.

Sénéchal, Boom, and Terpstra exited the final sector of cobbles with a decent lead but De Gendt jumped across and then so did Declercq. Boom tried another surge on the climb back into Dour for the finish but was marked carefully. Declercq was given more space, as the others looked at each other and managed to open a gap. His move forced Deceuninck-Quick Step's rivals to chase and helped Sénéchal, who was confident of his sprint.

Declercq looked set to stay away as the flame rouge arrived but other riders came up from behind to help with the chase and he was suddenly within reaching distance.

Boom opened up the sprint as they passed Declercq and Terpstra made sure he was tucked on his wheel. However, the Dutchmen went too early and had too little in their legs. Sénéchal managed to match them and beat them before the line, taking an emotional first win of his professional career.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep4:38:20
2Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
3Niki Terpstra (Ned) Direct Energie
4Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot-Charles
5Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:01
6Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
7Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:06
8Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:00:08
9Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:00:14
10Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:19
11Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:00:54
12Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
13Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex0:01:02
14Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:10
15Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
16Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
17Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
18Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:17
19Tom Dernies (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
20Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus
21Pim Ligthart (Ned) Direct Energie0:01:23
22Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
23Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
24Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
25Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
26Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
27Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
28Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
29Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
30Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
31James Fouche (NZl) Team Wiggins Lecol
32Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Charles
33Jan Maas (Ned) Leopard Pro Cycling
34Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
35Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
36Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
37Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
38Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
39Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
40Alan Banaszek (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
41Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon-Circus
42Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling0:01:31
43Stijn Devolder (Bel) Corendon-Circus0:01:36
44Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:51
45Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie0:02:02
46Timothy Stevens (Bel) Cibel0:02:21
47Jack Burke (Can) Leopard Pro Cycling0:02:38
48Mario Spengler (Swi) Leopard Pro Cycling
49Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles0:03:39
50Thomas Stewart (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
51Jeroen Pattyn (Bel) Team Differdange Geba
52Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel
53David Boucher (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
54Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
55Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
56Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
57Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
58Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
59Gaëtan Pons (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
60Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wallonie Bruxelles
61Emils Liepins (Lat) Wallonie Bruxelles
62Xavier Cañellas Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
63Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
64Joab Schneiter (Swi) IAM Excelsior
65Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel
66Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
67Samuel Leroux (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
68Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel
69Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
70Pierre Barbier (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
71Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
72Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
73Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
74Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
75Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic
76Colin Heiderscheid (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
77Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy
78Jordi Van Dingenen (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
79Julien Van Den Brande (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex0:04:43
80Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:05:11
81Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:06:07
82Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus0:06:51
83Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
84Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
85Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
86Peter Williams (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling0:08:31
87Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie0:09:31
88Clément Russo (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
89Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:11:11
90Marco Tizza (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir0:11:51
91Quentin Guex (Swi) IAM Excelsior
92Dylan Page (Swi) IAM Excelsior
93Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Excelsior
DNFKenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFEmmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFLasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus
DNFMattia Viel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
DNFAngelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFAlexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFDavide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
DNFMaximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
DNFMaxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFMarco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
DNFLeonardo Fedrigo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
DNFMatteo Pelucchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
DNFMattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
DNFGeoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFRobert Thomas Wagner (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
DNFThibault Guernalec (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
DNFBenoit Jarrier (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
DNFAlan Riou (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
DNFDavid Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFMatteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFMauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFJustin Mottier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
DNFJulian Varley (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
DNFLorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
DNFJacob Relaes (Bel) Cibel
DNFLennert Teugels (Bel) Cibel
DNFThomas Deruette (Bel) Team Differdange Geba
DNFLouis Deguide (Bel) Team Differdange Geba
DNFTom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange Geba
DNFTiago Da Silva (Lux) Team Differdange Geba
DNFIvan Centrone (Lux) Team Differdange Geba
DNFPit Leyder (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
DNFChristophe Masson (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
DNFThomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
DNFIsaac Mundy (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
DNFJacob Hennessy (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
DNFJacob Scott (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
DNFAlex Colman (Bel) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
DNFGeorge Wood (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
DNFJames Shaw (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
DNFFloris Gerts (Ned) Tarteletto-Isorex
DNFYlber Sefa (Alb) Tarteletto-Isorex
DNFMaxime Vantomme (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
DNFBen Healy (Irl) Team Wiggins Lecol
DNFMark Christian (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
DNFOliver Robinson (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
DNFRobert Scott (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
DNFJacques Sauvagnargues (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
DNFGiacomo Ballabio (Ita) IAM Excelsior
DNFMartin Schäppi (Swi) IAM Excelsior
DNFBen Hardy (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
DNFJimmy Turgis (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
DNFMaarten van Trijp (Ned) Corendon-Circus
DNFMatthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFAugust Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFStijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles
DNFEdward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFEmiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFAaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFJordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFMarc Fournier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
DNFCedric Raymackers (Bel) Cibel
DNFSamuele Zoccarato (Ita) IAM Excelsior
DNFOtto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus
DNFMaxence Moncassin (Fra) Amore & Vita-Prodir
DNFStijn De Bock (Bel) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
DNFRobert-Jon McCarthy (Irl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
DNFAndrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
DNFAlex Paton (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
DNFFederico Nicolas Vivas (Arg) Amore & Vita-Prodir
DNFJérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
DNFKaspars Sergis (Lat) Amore & Vita-Prodir
DNFLionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
DNFViesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore & Vita-Prodir
DNFJan-André Freuler (Swi) Amore & Vita-Prodir
DNFMarco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir
DNFFranklin Six (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
DNSDimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNSWesley Mol (Ned) Team Differdange Geba
DNSGuillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
DNSBenjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise

