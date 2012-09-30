Trending

Lapthorne wins shortened Launceston to New Newfolk Classic

Earle and Crawford take out minor placings in 65km race

Darren Lapthorne takes a solo victory in a weather-shortened Launceston to New Norfolk Classic

Darren Lapthorne takes a solo victory in a weather-shortened Launceston to New Norfolk Classic
(Image credit: Anthony Gordon)

Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) took out the shortened Bothwell to New Norfolk Classic with a solo victory ahead of Genesys Wealth Advisers Nathan Earle and Jai Crawford. The race distance was substantially reduced due to heavy snow fall, making the usual start in Launceston impossible.

The race was adjusted due to safety concerns and instead of cancelling all together, the start was moved just 65km out from the finish in New Norfolk, in Bothwell.

A lead group formed within the opening 10km as the high speed and tough winds caused the peloton to split into numerous groups. Lapthorne was able to attack inside the final three kilometers and left behind Earle who came across the line six seconds down with his teammate Crawford leading in a select group a further 22 seconds back to claim the final spot.

"It really is an honour to be on the honour roll and you never complain when you have a win," said race winner Lapthorne.

"I thought it was going to be a day for the sprinters but there were still a few good climbs in there, so the terrain made the race hard enough.

"With about three kilometres to go, I went and had a good run to the finish."

The usual Launceston to New Norfolk Classic, which is run over 208.2km serves as a tough ‘warm-up’ to the Tour of Tasmania which begins on Tuesday with a 18.1km TTT to the top of Mount Wellington.

"(The Tour of Tasmania) is the race to win this year.

"It was good for the confidence to get this win," said Lapthorne.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)1:29:18
2Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:00:06
3Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:00:28
4Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)
5Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
6Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
7Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)
8Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
9Joshua Prete (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)0:00:32
10Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Professional Cycling)
11Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing)
12Alexander Ray (Derwent Valley Council)0:00:34
13Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:00:55
14Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:58
15Shaun Mccarthy (Team Budget Forklifts)0:02:00
16Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)0:02:02
17Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing)
18Chris Jory (GPM Wilson Racing)0:02:03
19Trent Derecourt (John West Cycling)0:02:04
20Matthew Clark (John West Cycling)
21James Rendall (Derwent Valley Council)
22Rhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
23Sam Crome (Bendigo & District Cc)
24Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:02:08
25Samuel Volkers (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
26Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
27Henry Morley (Plan B Racing)
28Rowan Dever (John West Cycling)
29Jamie Lacey (Junction Motel New Norfolk)0:02:13
30Peter Smith (Plan B Racing)0:02:15
31Fergus Sully (Blackburn Cc)0:02:19
32Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia)
33Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)
34Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)
35James Boal (John West Cycling)
36Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)
37Samuel Davis (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
38Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)
39David Melville (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
40Trent Morey (Plan B Racing)
41Mathew Marshall (Derwent Valley Council)
42Jason Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts)
43Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)
44Boon Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)0:02:26
45Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)0:02:34
46Samuel Wood (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)0:02:36
47Peter Ladd (Junction Motel New Norfolk)0:02:38
48Ben Cutajar (Junction Motel New Norfolk)0:02:41
49Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)0:02:44
50Luke Knox (Derwent Valley Council)0:02:47
51Edward White (GPM Wilson Racing)0:03:25
52Matthew Sydes (Junction Motel New Norfolk)0:03:59
53Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)0:06:25
54Liam Dove (Plan B Racing)0:11:18
55Pete Smith (Derwent Valley Council)
56Jules Galli (Junction Motel New Norfolk)
57Luke Joyce (Plan B Racing)
58Adam Hudson (Hobart Wheelers)
59Michael Walsh (Junction Motel New Norfolk)
60Callum O'Sullivan (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
61Adam Allen (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
62Dave Brown (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
DNFAdam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)
DNFCameron Wurf (Team Polygon Australia)
DNFJames Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)
DNFMark Comer (Tkm)
DNSAlexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)
DNSBradley Linfield (Plan B Racing)
DNSGerard Wild (Derwent Valley Council)
DNSJames Swadling (Derwent Valley Council)
DNSAndrew Margison (Junction Motel New Norfolk)
DNSByron Davy (Tkm)
DNSJoel Strachan (Tkm)
DNSDanny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia)
DNSSam Mccallum (Team Polygon Australia)
DNSJake Mcmahon (Team Polygon Australia)
DNSJoel Stearnes (Team Polygon Australia)
DNSOliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)
DNSAlex Clements (Team Polygon Australia)
DNSJosh Duggan (Launceston City Cc)

Intermediate Sprints - Sprint 1: Hollow Tree
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
3Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)1

Sprint 2: Gretna
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Jason Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts)2
3Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)1

Sprint 3: Hayes
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)2
3Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)1

Hill Climbs - Climb 1: Berridale CAT3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)5pts
2Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts)3
3Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)1

Climb 2: Hollow Tree CAT4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)3pts
2Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts)2
3Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing)1

Climb 3: Rosegarland CAT4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)3pts
2Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
3Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)1

Sewell Sweepers Sprint Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)6pts
2Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)4
3Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)3
4Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
5Jason Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts)2
6Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)1

Caterpillar Underground Mining King of the Mountains
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)11pts
2Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts)5
3Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
4Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)2
5Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)1
6Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing)1

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Drapac Professional Cycling4:28:54
2Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team0:00:02
3Team Budget Forklifts0:02:26
4Plan B Racing0:03:55
5Derwent Valley Council0:03:57
6Data#3 Cisco Racing Team0:03:59
7GPM Wilson Racing0:05:24
8John West Cycling0:05:31
9African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:05:38
10Junction Motel New Norfolk0:06:32

Bothwell Tourism Association U23 Division
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trent Derecourt (John West Cycling)1:31:22
2Sam Crome (Bendigo & District Cc)
3Fergus Sully (Blackburn Cc)0:00:15
4Trent Morey (Plan B Racing)
5Adam Hudson (Hobart Wheelers)0:09:14
DNSDanny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia)
DNSSam Mccallum (Team Polygon Australia)
DNSJake Mcmahon (Team Polygon Australia)
DNSJoel Stearnes (Team Polygon Australia)
DNSOliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)
DNSAlex Clements (Team Polygon Australia)
DNSJosh Duggan (Launceston City Cc)

NRS Individual Leaders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)550pts
2Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)471
3Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)242
4Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts)241
5William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)225
6Ben Hill (Suzuki-Trek)195
7Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)189
8Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)167
9Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)162
10Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)136
11Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)135
12Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)125
13Scott Law (Search2Retain)110
14Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia)104
15Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts)100

 

 

 

