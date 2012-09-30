Darren Lapthorne takes a solo victory in a weather-shortened Launceston to New Norfolk Classic (Image credit: Anthony Gordon)

Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) took out the shortened Bothwell to New Norfolk Classic with a solo victory ahead of Genesys Wealth Advisers Nathan Earle and Jai Crawford. The race distance was substantially reduced due to heavy snow fall, making the usual start in Launceston impossible.

The race was adjusted due to safety concerns and instead of cancelling all together, the start was moved just 65km out from the finish in New Norfolk, in Bothwell.

A lead group formed within the opening 10km as the high speed and tough winds caused the peloton to split into numerous groups. Lapthorne was able to attack inside the final three kilometers and left behind Earle who came across the line six seconds down with his teammate Crawford leading in a select group a further 22 seconds back to claim the final spot.

"It really is an honour to be on the honour roll and you never complain when you have a win," said race winner Lapthorne.

"I thought it was going to be a day for the sprinters but there were still a few good climbs in there, so the terrain made the race hard enough.

"With about three kilometres to go, I went and had a good run to the finish."

The usual Launceston to New Norfolk Classic, which is run over 208.2km serves as a tough ‘warm-up’ to the Tour of Tasmania which begins on Tuesday with a 18.1km TTT to the top of Mount Wellington.

"(The Tour of Tasmania) is the race to win this year.

"It was good for the confidence to get this win," said Lapthorne.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1:29:18 2 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:00:06 3 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:00:28 4 Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) 5 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 6 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 7 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 8 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 9 Joshua Prete (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 0:00:32 10 Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Professional Cycling) 11 Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing) 12 Alexander Ray (Derwent Valley Council) 0:00:34 13 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:00:55 14 Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:58 15 Shaun Mccarthy (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:02:00 16 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:02:02 17 Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing) 18 Chris Jory (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:02:03 19 Trent Derecourt (John West Cycling) 0:02:04 20 Matthew Clark (John West Cycling) 21 James Rendall (Derwent Valley Council) 22 Rhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 23 Sam Crome (Bendigo & District Cc) 24 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:02:08 25 Samuel Volkers (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 26 Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 27 Henry Morley (Plan B Racing) 28 Rowan Dever (John West Cycling) 29 Jamie Lacey (Junction Motel New Norfolk) 0:02:13 30 Peter Smith (Plan B Racing) 0:02:15 31 Fergus Sully (Blackburn Cc) 0:02:19 32 Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia) 33 Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing) 34 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 35 James Boal (John West Cycling) 36 Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts) 37 Samuel Davis (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 38 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 39 David Melville (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 40 Trent Morey (Plan B Racing) 41 Mathew Marshall (Derwent Valley Council) 42 Jason Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts) 43 Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing) 44 Boon Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:02:26 45 Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 0:02:34 46 Samuel Wood (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 0:02:36 47 Peter Ladd (Junction Motel New Norfolk) 0:02:38 48 Ben Cutajar (Junction Motel New Norfolk) 0:02:41 49 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:02:44 50 Luke Knox (Derwent Valley Council) 0:02:47 51 Edward White (GPM Wilson Racing) 0:03:25 52 Matthew Sydes (Junction Motel New Norfolk) 0:03:59 53 Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:06:25 54 Liam Dove (Plan B Racing) 0:11:18 55 Pete Smith (Derwent Valley Council) 56 Jules Galli (Junction Motel New Norfolk) 57 Luke Joyce (Plan B Racing) 58 Adam Hudson (Hobart Wheelers) 59 Michael Walsh (Junction Motel New Norfolk) 60 Callum O'Sullivan (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 61 Adam Allen (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 62 Dave Brown (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) DNF Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) DNF Cameron Wurf (Team Polygon Australia) DNF James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing) DNF Mark Comer (Tkm) DNS Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing) DNS Bradley Linfield (Plan B Racing) DNS Gerard Wild (Derwent Valley Council) DNS James Swadling (Derwent Valley Council) DNS Andrew Margison (Junction Motel New Norfolk) DNS Byron Davy (Tkm) DNS Joel Strachan (Tkm) DNS Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia) DNS Sam Mccallum (Team Polygon Australia) DNS Jake Mcmahon (Team Polygon Australia) DNS Joel Stearnes (Team Polygon Australia) DNS Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia) DNS Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia) DNS Josh Duggan (Launceston City Cc)

Intermediate Sprints - Sprint 1: Hollow Tree # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 3 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1

Sprint 2: Gretna # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Jason Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 3 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1

Sprint 3: Hayes # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 pts 2 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 2 3 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 1

Hill Climbs - Climb 1: Berridale CAT3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 5 pts 2 Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 3 Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) 1

Climb 2: Hollow Tree CAT4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 3 pts 2 Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 3 Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing) 1

Climb 3: Rosegarland CAT4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 3 pts 2 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 3 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1

Sewell Sweepers Sprint Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts) 6 pts 2 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 4 3 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 4 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 5 Jason Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 6 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 1

Caterpillar Underground Mining King of the Mountains # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 11 pts 2 Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts) 5 3 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 4 Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) 2 5 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team) 1 6 Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing) 1

Teams Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Drapac Professional Cycling 4:28:54 2 Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team 0:00:02 3 Team Budget Forklifts 0:02:26 4 Plan B Racing 0:03:55 5 Derwent Valley Council 0:03:57 6 Data#3 Cisco Racing Team 0:03:59 7 GPM Wilson Racing 0:05:24 8 John West Cycling 0:05:31 9 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:05:38 10 Junction Motel New Norfolk 0:06:32

Bothwell Tourism Association U23 Division # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Trent Derecourt (John West Cycling) 1:31:22 2 Sam Crome (Bendigo & District Cc) 3 Fergus Sully (Blackburn Cc) 0:00:15 4 Trent Morey (Plan B Racing) 5 Adam Hudson (Hobart Wheelers) 0:09:14 DNS Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia) DNS Sam Mccallum (Team Polygon Australia) DNS Jake Mcmahon (Team Polygon Australia) DNS Joel Stearnes (Team Polygon Australia) DNS Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia) DNS Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia) DNS Josh Duggan (Launceston City Cc)