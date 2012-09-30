Lapthorne wins shortened Launceston to New Newfolk Classic
Earle and Crawford take out minor placings in 65km race
Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) took out the shortened Bothwell to New Norfolk Classic with a solo victory ahead of Genesys Wealth Advisers Nathan Earle and Jai Crawford. The race distance was substantially reduced due to heavy snow fall, making the usual start in Launceston impossible.
The race was adjusted due to safety concerns and instead of cancelling all together, the start was moved just 65km out from the finish in New Norfolk, in Bothwell.
A lead group formed within the opening 10km as the high speed and tough winds caused the peloton to split into numerous groups. Lapthorne was able to attack inside the final three kilometers and left behind Earle who came across the line six seconds down with his teammate Crawford leading in a select group a further 22 seconds back to claim the final spot.
"It really is an honour to be on the honour roll and you never complain when you have a win," said race winner Lapthorne.
"I thought it was going to be a day for the sprinters but there were still a few good climbs in there, so the terrain made the race hard enough.
"With about three kilometres to go, I went and had a good run to the finish."
The usual Launceston to New Norfolk Classic, which is run over 208.2km serves as a tough ‘warm-up’ to the Tour of Tasmania which begins on Tuesday with a 18.1km TTT to the top of Mount Wellington.
"(The Tour of Tasmania) is the race to win this year.
"It was good for the confidence to get this win," said Lapthorne.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|1:29:18
|2
|Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|0:00:06
|3
|Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|0:00:28
|4
|Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)
|5
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|6
|Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|7
|Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)
|8
|Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|9
|Joshua Prete (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
|0:00:32
|10
|Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|11
|Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing)
|12
|Alexander Ray (Derwent Valley Council)
|0:00:34
|13
|Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|0:00:55
|14
|Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:00:58
|15
|Shaun Mccarthy (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:02:00
|16
|Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:02:02
|17
|Sam Rutherford (GPM Wilson Racing)
|18
|Chris Jory (GPM Wilson Racing)
|0:02:03
|19
|Trent Derecourt (John West Cycling)
|0:02:04
|20
|Matthew Clark (John West Cycling)
|21
|James Rendall (Derwent Valley Council)
|22
|Rhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|23
|Sam Crome (Bendigo & District Cc)
|24
|Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|0:02:08
|25
|Samuel Volkers (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
|26
|Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|27
|Henry Morley (Plan B Racing)
|28
|Rowan Dever (John West Cycling)
|29
|Jamie Lacey (Junction Motel New Norfolk)
|0:02:13
|30
|Peter Smith (Plan B Racing)
|0:02:15
|31
|Fergus Sully (Blackburn Cc)
|0:02:19
|32
|Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia)
|33
|Joshua Taylor (GPM Wilson Racing)
|34
|Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|35
|James Boal (John West Cycling)
|36
|Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)
|37
|Samuel Davis (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|38
|Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|39
|David Melville (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
|40
|Trent Morey (Plan B Racing)
|41
|Mathew Marshall (Derwent Valley Council)
|42
|Jason Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts)
|43
|Caleb Jones (GPM Wilson Racing)
|44
|Boon Yeo (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:02:26
|45
|Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|0:02:34
|46
|Samuel Wood (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
|0:02:36
|47
|Peter Ladd (Junction Motel New Norfolk)
|0:02:38
|48
|Ben Cutajar (Junction Motel New Norfolk)
|0:02:41
|49
|Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:02:44
|50
|Luke Knox (Derwent Valley Council)
|0:02:47
|51
|Edward White (GPM Wilson Racing)
|0:03:25
|52
|Matthew Sydes (Junction Motel New Norfolk)
|0:03:59
|53
|Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:06:25
|54
|Liam Dove (Plan B Racing)
|0:11:18
|55
|Pete Smith (Derwent Valley Council)
|56
|Jules Galli (Junction Motel New Norfolk)
|57
|Luke Joyce (Plan B Racing)
|58
|Adam Hudson (Hobart Wheelers)
|59
|Michael Walsh (Junction Motel New Norfolk)
|60
|Callum O'Sullivan (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
|61
|Adam Allen (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
|62
|Dave Brown (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
|DNF
|Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|DNF
|Cameron Wurf (Team Polygon Australia)
|DNF
|James Ibrahim (Plan B Racing)
|DNF
|Mark Comer (Tkm)
|DNS
|Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing)
|DNS
|Bradley Linfield (Plan B Racing)
|DNS
|Gerard Wild (Derwent Valley Council)
|DNS
|James Swadling (Derwent Valley Council)
|DNS
|Andrew Margison (Junction Motel New Norfolk)
|DNS
|Byron Davy (Tkm)
|DNS
|Joel Strachan (Tkm)
|DNS
|Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia)
|DNS
|Sam Mccallum (Team Polygon Australia)
|DNS
|Jake Mcmahon (Team Polygon Australia)
|DNS
|Joel Stearnes (Team Polygon Australia)
|DNS
|Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)
|DNS
|Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia)
|DNS
|Josh Duggan (Launceston City Cc)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)
|3
|pts
|2
|Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|2
|3
|Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)
|3
|pts
|2
|Jason Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts)
|2
|3
|Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|3
|pts
|2
|Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|2
|3
|Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|5
|pts
|2
|Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts)
|3
|3
|Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|3
|pts
|2
|Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts)
|2
|3
|Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|3
|pts
|2
|Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|2
|3
|Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Loft (Team Budget Forklifts)
|6
|pts
|2
|Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|4
|3
|Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|3
|4
|Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|2
|5
|Jason Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts)
|2
|6
|Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|11
|pts
|2
|Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts)
|5
|3
|Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|2
|4
|Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)
|2
|5
|Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|1
|6
|Daniel Bonello (Plan B Racing)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|4:28:54
|2
|Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Team Budget Forklifts
|0:02:26
|4
|Plan B Racing
|0:03:55
|5
|Derwent Valley Council
|0:03:57
|6
|Data#3 Cisco Racing Team
|0:03:59
|7
|GPM Wilson Racing
|0:05:24
|8
|John West Cycling
|0:05:31
|9
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:05:38
|10
|Junction Motel New Norfolk
|0:06:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trent Derecourt (John West Cycling)
|1:31:22
|2
|Sam Crome (Bendigo & District Cc)
|3
|Fergus Sully (Blackburn Cc)
|0:00:15
|4
|Trent Morey (Plan B Racing)
|5
|Adam Hudson (Hobart Wheelers)
|0:09:14
|DNS
|Danny Pulbrook (Team Polygon Australia)
|DNS
|Sam Mccallum (Team Polygon Australia)
|DNS
|Jake Mcmahon (Team Polygon Australia)
|DNS
|Joel Stearnes (Team Polygon Australia)
|DNS
|Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)
|DNS
|Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia)
|DNS
|Josh Duggan (Launceston City Cc)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)
|550
|pts
|2
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|471
|3
|Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|242
|4
|Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts)
|241
|5
|William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|225
|6
|Ben Hill (Suzuki-Trek)
|195
|7
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)
|189
|8
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|167
|9
|Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|162
|10
|Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)
|136
|11
|Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers Professional Cycling Team)
|135
|12
|Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|125
|13
|Scott Law (Search2Retain)
|110
|14
|Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia)
|104
|15
|Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts)
|100
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy