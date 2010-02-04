Trending

Bronzini strikes gold at Oryx Farm

Stage shortened due to high winds

Image 1 of 27

Giorgia Bronzini (Italy) wins the sprint over Rochelle Gilmore and Martine Bras.

Giorgia Bronzini (Italy) wins the sprint over Rochelle Gilmore and Martine Bras.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 2 of 27

Giorgia Bronzini (Italy) - might as well call her goldy!

Giorgia Bronzini (Italy) - might as well call her goldy!
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 3 of 27

Giorgia Bronzini (Italy) wins stage two

Giorgia Bronzini (Italy) wins stage two
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 4 of 27

Giorgia Bronzini (Italy) laid claim to the leader's jersey

Giorgia Bronzini (Italy) laid claim to the leader's jersey
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 5 of 27

Rasa Leleivyte (Safi Pasta) kept the best young rider's jersey.

Rasa Leleivyte (Safi Pasta) kept the best young rider's jersey.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 6 of 27

Rasa Leleivyte (Safi Pasta) retained the Young Rider competition jersey

Rasa Leleivyte (Safi Pasta) retained the Young Rider competition jersey
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 7 of 27

The castle at Al Zubarah was the venue for the start of this windy stage

The castle at Al Zubarah was the venue for the start of this windy stage
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 8 of 27

The Cervelo Test Team plan their day. Directeur Sportif, Egon Van Kessel explains the shortened course

The Cervelo Test Team plan their day. Directeur Sportif, Egon Van Kessel explains the shortened course
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 9 of 27

She 'looked after' the points jersey today for Rasa Leleivyte (Safi Pasta) but by the end of the stage, Giorgia Bronzini would take proper ownership of it

She 'looked after' the points jersey today for Rasa Leleivyte (Safi Pasta) but by the end of the stage, Giorgia Bronzini would take proper ownership of it
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 10 of 27

Leader of the 2010 Ladies Tour of Qatar after Stage 1, Rasa Leleivyte (Safi Pasta)

Leader of the 2010 Ladies Tour of Qatar after Stage 1, Rasa Leleivyte (Safi Pasta)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 11 of 27

A souvenir photo in the desert for Team MTN

A souvenir photo in the desert for Team MTN
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 12 of 27

World Champion, Tatiana Guderzo (Italy) waits in the bunch to start

World Champion, Tatiana Guderzo (Italy) waits in the bunch to start
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 13 of 27

The bunch is pushed over to the gutter by the strong crosswinds

The bunch is pushed over to the gutter by the strong crosswinds
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 14 of 27

Riding hard in the crosswinds, the race broke into a couple of groups

Riding hard in the crosswinds, the race broke into a couple of groups
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 15 of 27

Robyn De Groot (Team MTN) in the leading bunch

Robyn De Groot (Team MTN) in the leading bunch
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 16 of 27

Marie Lindberg (Redsun Cycling Team) leads Germany's Angela Hennig in a small group

Marie Lindberg (Redsun Cycling Team) leads Germany's Angela Hennig in a small group
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 17 of 27

Her team tried to look after her, but it was too hard in the conditions for Rasa Leleivyte (Safi Pasta)

Her team tried to look after her, but it was too hard in the conditions for Rasa Leleivyte (Safi Pasta)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 18 of 27

Race pace was severely stunted by the very strong crosswind, which turned into a head wind for the closing kilometres

Race pace was severely stunted by the very strong crosswind, which turned into a head wind for the closing kilometres
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 19 of 27

A crash meant that riders had to chase back to the first bunch. Sarah Roy (Australia) leads a bunch which includes World Champion, Tatiana Guderzo (Italy)

A crash meant that riders had to chase back to the first bunch. Sarah Roy (Australia) leads a bunch which includes World Champion, Tatiana Guderzo (Italy)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 20 of 27

The bunch strings out and stays left - a direct result of the strong winds

The bunch strings out and stays left - a direct result of the strong winds
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 21 of 27

Cervelo Test Team and HTC - Columbia Women police the front of the bunch

Cervelo Test Team and HTC - Columbia Women police the front of the bunch
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 22 of 27

Giorgia Bronzini (Italy) sprints against Chloe Hosking (HTC - Columbia Women), Angela Hennig (Germany), Lauren Tamayo (United States) and Rochelle Gilmore (Lotto Ladies Team)

Giorgia Bronzini (Italy) sprints against Chloe Hosking (HTC - Columbia Women), Angela Hennig (Germany), Lauren Tamayo (United States) and Rochelle Gilmore (Lotto Ladies Team)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 23 of 27

I win - Giorgia Bronzini (Italy) is clear that she's won ahead of Rochelle Gilmore (Lotto Ladies Team) and Martine Bras (Netherlands)

I win - Giorgia Bronzini (Italy) is clear that she's won ahead of Rochelle Gilmore (Lotto Ladies Team) and Martine Bras (Netherlands)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 24 of 27

Stage 2 winner and new race leader, Giorgia Bronzini (Italy) waits happily for the podium ceremony

Stage 2 winner and new race leader, Giorgia Bronzini (Italy) waits happily for the podium ceremony
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 25 of 27

Giorgia Bronzini (Italy) is presented with the stage trophy by Ahme Alhemaidi

Giorgia Bronzini (Italy) is presented with the stage trophy by Ahme Alhemaidi
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 26 of 27

Giorgia Bronzini (Italy) pulls on the leader's golden jersey after Stage 2 in Qatar

Giorgia Bronzini (Italy) pulls on the leader's golden jersey after Stage 2 in Qatar
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 27 of 27

The race leader after Stage 2 of the 2010 Ladies Tour of Qatar, Giorgia Bronzini (Italy)

The race leader after Stage 2 of the 2010 Ladies Tour of Qatar, Giorgia Bronzini (Italy)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

The Ladies Tour of Qatar was faced with howling winds on stage two, making progress so slow for the riders that the organisers were forced to shorten the stage from 107 to 89km. Nearly three hours after the start, it was the Italian team's Giorgia Bronzini who snatched the golden jersey from the 21-year-old, Rasa Leleivyte, who was hired to replace her on the Safi Pasta squad.

Bronzini's stage win marked her third career victory in Qatar and her second time wearing the golden jersey as leader, but her position is by no means secure as Cervelo's Kirsten Wild won the intermediate sprints and sits just four seconds behind on the general classification.

"We tried to make a strong result in the race today and I think what the riders accomplished was pretty impressive," said Cervelo TestTeam director Egon van Kessel. "We tried several times to attack but with the wind we were not strong enough to really make any difference. So we came into the final and tried to bring Kirsten into as good a position as possible. However she came too early to the front and was not able to win the sprint.

"Despite that, she won the two intermediate sprints and finished fourth in today's stage. Kirsten now stands second in the GC, just 4 seconds behind Giorgia Bronzini. Tomorrow is the last stage and we certainly will try and go for the victory. If we win the intermediate sprints or the stage we will be able to win this race, so everything is possible."

The riders headed from Al Zubarah in the north, and battled strong cross wins which split the peloton in two. 60 riders made the front group as the first sprint approached. The Cervelo team once again delivered a textbook lead-out for Wild, who won the sprint ahead of Dutch rival Monique Van de Ree and teammate Sarah Düster.

As the course shifted south, the winds were blowing directly into the riders faces, slowing the bunch to a crawl. It wasn't until kilometre 50 that any rider could break free, when Latoya Brulee (Red Sun) attacked.

The Belgian was caught and passed by American Liz Hatch (Lotto), who powered on solo to a 1:45 lead over the peloton, but her efforts were too much, too soon and she was caught by kilometre 69.

With the day shortened, and only 20km to go, the Cervelo team and the Dutch riders kept the bunch together to ensure bonus seconds for their leaders at the second sprint at kilometre 70. Once again it was Cervelo delivering Wild to the line ahead of Adrie Visser (HTC-Columbia) and Kristy Broun (Australia).

As the finish line approached, HTC-Columbia launched their new Italian recruit Noemi Cantele, who was marked by Broun and Charlotte Becker (Cervelo). The trio could not resist the efforts of the chase, and with one kilometre to go the peloton was back together. Bronzini displayed her power and class to claim the victory over Rochelle Gilmore (Lotto) and Martine Bras (Netherlands). .

Results

1Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy2:55:19
2Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
3Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands
4Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam
5Lauren Tamayo (USA) US National Team
6Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women
7Sophie Creux (Fra) France
8Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Netherlands
9Rasa Lelivyte (Ltu) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
10Angela Hennig (Ger) Germany
11Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australia
12Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
13Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
14Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
15Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
16Trixi Worrack (Ger) Germany
17Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
18Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) France
19Inge Klep (Ned) Red Sun Cycling Team
20Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
21Liesbeth De Vocht (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
22Annelies Van Doorslaer (Ger) Lotto Ladies Team
23Sinead Miller (USA) US National Team
24Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
25Andrea Wolfer (Swi) Switzerland
26Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany
27Kim Schoonbaert (Ger) Lotto Ladies Team
28Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia
29Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) Team MTN
30Shelley Olds (USA) US National Team
31Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
32Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
33Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
34Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Red Sun Cycling Team
35Noemi Cantele (Ita) HTC Columbia Women
36Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women
37Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam
38Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
39Marie Lindberg (Swe) Red Sun Cycling Team
40Monia Baccaille (Ita) Italy
41Min Gao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
42Vera Koedooder (Ned) Netherlands
43Elise Van Hage (Ned) Netherlands
44Janel Holcomb (USA) US National Team
45Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
46Xiaoling Luo (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
47Carly Light (Aus) Australia
48Marlen Johrend (Ger) Germany
49Chrissie Viljoen (RSA) Team MTN
50Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam
51Bianca Purath (Ger) Germany
52Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Red Sun Cycling Team
53Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy
54Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam
55Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy
56Pascale Schnider (Swi) Switzerland
57Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
58Lang Meng (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
59Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Italy
60Liesbeth Bakker (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
61Trine Schmidt (Den) Team MTN
62Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany
63Mélanie Bravard (Fra) France
64Robyn De Groot (RSA) Team MTN
65Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team
66Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia
67Florence Girardet (Fra) France
68Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam
69Béatrice Thomas (Fra) France
70Huili Gu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
71Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australia
72Elizabeth Hatch (USA) Lotto Ladies Team
73Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Italy
74Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
75Katharine Carroll (USA) US National Team
76Emma Silversides (GBr) Red Sun Cycling Team
77Loes Markerink (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:00:18
78Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia
79Marina Romoli (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
80Yiu Wong Wan (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling0:01:21
81Latoya Brulee (Bel) Red Sun Cycling Team0:05:07
82Doris Schweizer (Swi) Switzerland0:05:10
83Susanne Ljungskog (Swe) Team MTN

Sprint 1 - Al Ghuwairiya - 50.5 Km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam3pts
2Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Netherlands2
3Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam1

Sprint 2 - Al Otouriyah - 91.5 Km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam3pts
2Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women2
3Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australia1

Sprint 3 - Oryx Farm - 107.0 Km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy30pts
2Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team27
3Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands25
4Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam23
5Lauren Tamayo (USA) US National Team21
6Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women19
7Sophie Creux (Fra) France17
8Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Netherlands15
9Rasa Lelivyte (Ltu) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan13
10Angela Hennig (Ger) Germany11
11Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australia10
12Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France9
13Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan8
14Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling7
15Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan6
16Trixi Worrack (Ger) Germany5
17Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands4
18Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) France3
19Inge Klep (Ned) Red Sun Cycling Team2
20Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit1

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women2:55:19
2Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Netherlands
3Rasa Lelivyte (Ltu) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
4Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australia
5Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
6Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
7Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
8Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
9Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
10Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) France
11Annelies Van Doorslaer (Ger) Lotto Ladies Team
12Sinead Miller (USA) US National Team
13Andrea Wolfer (Swi) Switzerland
14Kim Schoonbaert (Ger) Lotto Ladies Team
15Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia
16Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
17Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women
18Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
19Marie Lindberg (Swe) Red Sun Cycling Team
20Elise Van Hage (Ned) Netherlands
21Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
22Xiaoling Luo (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
23Carly Light (Aus) Australia
24Marlen Johrend (Ger) Germany
25Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam
26Bianca Purath (Ger) Germany
27Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Red Sun Cycling Team
28Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy
29Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy
30Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
31Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Italy
32Liesbeth Bakker (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
33Trine Schmidt (Den) Team MTN
34Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany
35Mélanie Bravard (Fra) France
36Florence Girardet (Fra) France
37Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam
38Huili Gu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
39Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
40Loes Markerink (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:00:18
41Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia
42Marina Romoli (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
43Yiu Wong Wan (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling0:01:21
44Latoya Brulee (Bel) Red Sun Cycling Team0:05:07
45Doris Schweizer (Swi) Switzerland0:05:10

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dutch National Team8:45:57
2French National Team
3Safi-Pasta Zara Manhattan
4Lotto Ladies Team
5German National Team
6US National Team
7Nederland Bloeit
8HTC Columbia Women
9Australian National Team
10Cervelo Test Team
11Redsun Cycling Team
12Italian National Team
13Giant Pro Cycling
14Team MTN
15Swiss National Team0:05:10

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy5:33:10
2Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam0:00:04
3Rasa Lelivyte (Ltu) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan0:00:06
4Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team0:00:10
5Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women0:00:12
6Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands
7Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
8Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Netherlands0:00:13
9Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam
10Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:00:15
11Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australia
12Angela Hennig (Ger) Germany0:00:16
13Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
14Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
15Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australia
16Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
17Lauren Tamayo (USA) US National Team
18Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
19Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
20Liesbeth De Vocht (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
21Trixi Worrack (Ger) Germany
22Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
23Kim Schoonbaert (Ger) Lotto Ladies Team
24Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany
25Inge Klep (Ned) Red Sun Cycling Team
26Sophie Creux (Fra) France
27Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
28Monia Baccaille (Ita) Italy
29Andrea Wolfer (Swi) Switzerland
30Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) Team MTN
31Noemi Cantele (Ita) HTC Columbia Women
32Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Italy
33Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam
34Trine Schmidt (Den) Team MTN
35Marina Romoli (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
36Marlen Johrend (Ger) Germany
37Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team
38Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia
39Susanne Ljungskog (Swe) Team MTN
40Lang Meng (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling0:00:22
41Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia0:00:28
42Vera Koedooder (Ned) Netherlands
43Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy
44Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany
45Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam0:00:32
46Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Italy
47Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy0:00:40
48Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam
49Loes Markerink (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:00:46
50Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women0:01:23
51Robyn De Groot (RSA) Team MTN0:02:09
52Annelies Van Doorslaer (Ger) Lotto Ladies Team0:02:15
53Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
54Min Gao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
55Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Red Sun Cycling Team
56Shelley Olds (USA) US National Team
57Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
58Marie Lindberg (Swe) Red Sun Cycling Team
59Chrissie Viljoen (RSA) Team MTN
60Xiaoling Luo (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
61Elise Van Hage (Ned) Netherlands
62Bianca Purath (Ger) Germany
63Janel Holcomb (USA) US National Team
64Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
65Liesbeth Bakker (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
66Mélanie Bravard (Fra) France
67Florence Girardet (Fra) France
68Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia
69Katharine Carroll (USA) US National Team
70Elizabeth Hatch (USA) Lotto Ladies Team0:02:35
71Carly Light (Aus) Australia0:03:41
72Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands0:14:59
73Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) France
74Sinead Miller (USA) US National Team
75Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Red Sun Cycling Team
76Pascale Schnider (Swi) Switzerland
77Huili Gu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
78Béatrice Thomas (Fra) France
79Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
80Emma Silversides (GBr) Red Sun Cycling Team
81Yiu Wong Wan (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling0:16:20
82Latoya Brulee (Bel) Red Sun Cycling Team0:20:06
83Doris Schweizer (Swi) Switzerland0:20:09

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy57pts
2Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team50
3Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women44
4Rasa Lelivyte (Ltu) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan43
5Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands40
6Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam37
7Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Netherlands37
8Lauren Tamayo (USA) US National Team21
9Marina Romoli (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan21
10Angela Hennig (Ger) Germany20
11Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France20
12Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling17
13Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women17
14Sophie Creux (Fra) France17
15Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australia16
16Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan15
17Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit13
18Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australia9
19Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women7
20Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan6
21Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit5
22Trixi Worrack (Ger) Germany5
23Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Italy4
24Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands4
25Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam3
26Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) France3
27Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit2
28Inge Klep (Ned) Red Sun Cycling Team2
29Liesbeth De Vocht (Ger) Nederland Bloeit1

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rasa Lelivyte (Ltu) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan5:33:16
2Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women0:00:06
3Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Netherlands0:00:07
4Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France0:00:10
5Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australia
6Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
7Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
8Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
9Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
10Kim Schoonbaert (Ger) Lotto Ladies Team
11Andrea Wolfer (Swi) Switzerland
12Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam
13Marlen Johrend (Ger) Germany
14Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Italy
15Marina Romoli (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
16Trine Schmidt (Den) Team MTN
17Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia
18Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia0:00:22
19Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy
20Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany
21Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy0:00:34
22Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam
23Loes Markerink (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:00:40
24Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women0:01:17
25Annelies Van Doorslaer (Ger) Lotto Ladies Team0:02:09
26Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
27Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
28Xiaoling Luo (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
29Bianca Purath (Ger) Germany
30Marie Lindberg (Swe) Red Sun Cycling Team
31Elise Van Hage (Ned) Netherlands
32Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
33Liesbeth Bakker (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
34Mélanie Bravard (Fra) France
35Florence Girardet (Fra) France
36Carly Light (Aus) Australia0:03:35
37Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands0:14:53
38Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) France
39Sinead Miller (USA) US National Team
40Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Red Sun Cycling Team
41Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
42Huili Gu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
43Yiu Wong Wan (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling0:16:14
44Latoya Brulee (Bel) Red Sun Cycling Team0:20:00
45Doris Schweizer (Swi) Switzerland0:20:03

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Safi-Pasta Zara Manhattan16:40:18
2HTC Columbia Women
3Italian National Team
4Lotto Ladies Team
5Nederland Bloeit
6German National Team
7Australian National Team
8Cervelo Test Team
9Team MTN
10Dutch National Team0:00:12
11French National Team0:01:59
12Giant Pro Cycling0:02:05
13US National Team0:03:58
14Redsun Cycling Team
15Swiss National Team0:22:16

 

Latest on Cyclingnews