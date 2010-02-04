Image 1 of 27 Giorgia Bronzini (Italy) wins the sprint over Rochelle Gilmore and Martine Bras. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 27 Giorgia Bronzini (Italy) - might as well call her goldy! (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 3 of 27 Giorgia Bronzini (Italy) wins stage two (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 4 of 27 Giorgia Bronzini (Italy) laid claim to the leader's jersey (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 5 of 27 Rasa Leleivyte (Safi Pasta) kept the best young rider's jersey. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 6 of 27 Rasa Leleivyte (Safi Pasta) retained the Young Rider competition jersey (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 7 of 27 The castle at Al Zubarah was the venue for the start of this windy stage (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 8 of 27 The Cervelo Test Team plan their day. Directeur Sportif, Egon Van Kessel explains the shortened course (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 9 of 27 She 'looked after' the points jersey today for Rasa Leleivyte (Safi Pasta) but by the end of the stage, Giorgia Bronzini would take proper ownership of it (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 10 of 27 Leader of the 2010 Ladies Tour of Qatar after Stage 1, Rasa Leleivyte (Safi Pasta) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 11 of 27 A souvenir photo in the desert for Team MTN (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 12 of 27 World Champion, Tatiana Guderzo (Italy) waits in the bunch to start (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 13 of 27 The bunch is pushed over to the gutter by the strong crosswinds (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 14 of 27 Riding hard in the crosswinds, the race broke into a couple of groups (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 15 of 27 Robyn De Groot (Team MTN) in the leading bunch (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 16 of 27 Marie Lindberg (Redsun Cycling Team) leads Germany's Angela Hennig in a small group (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 17 of 27 Her team tried to look after her, but it was too hard in the conditions for Rasa Leleivyte (Safi Pasta) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 18 of 27 Race pace was severely stunted by the very strong crosswind, which turned into a head wind for the closing kilometres (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 19 of 27 A crash meant that riders had to chase back to the first bunch. Sarah Roy (Australia) leads a bunch which includes World Champion, Tatiana Guderzo (Italy) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 20 of 27 The bunch strings out and stays left - a direct result of the strong winds (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 21 of 27 Cervelo Test Team and HTC - Columbia Women police the front of the bunch (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 22 of 27 Giorgia Bronzini (Italy) sprints against Chloe Hosking (HTC - Columbia Women), Angela Hennig (Germany), Lauren Tamayo (United States) and Rochelle Gilmore (Lotto Ladies Team) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 23 of 27 I win - Giorgia Bronzini (Italy) is clear that she's won ahead of Rochelle Gilmore (Lotto Ladies Team) and Martine Bras (Netherlands) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 24 of 27 Stage 2 winner and new race leader, Giorgia Bronzini (Italy) waits happily for the podium ceremony (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 25 of 27 Giorgia Bronzini (Italy) is presented with the stage trophy by Ahme Alhemaidi (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 26 of 27 Giorgia Bronzini (Italy) pulls on the leader's golden jersey after Stage 2 in Qatar (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 27 of 27 The race leader after Stage 2 of the 2010 Ladies Tour of Qatar, Giorgia Bronzini (Italy) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

The Ladies Tour of Qatar was faced with howling winds on stage two, making progress so slow for the riders that the organisers were forced to shorten the stage from 107 to 89km. Nearly three hours after the start, it was the Italian team's Giorgia Bronzini who snatched the golden jersey from the 21-year-old, Rasa Leleivyte, who was hired to replace her on the Safi Pasta squad.

Bronzini's stage win marked her third career victory in Qatar and her second time wearing the golden jersey as leader, but her position is by no means secure as Cervelo's Kirsten Wild won the intermediate sprints and sits just four seconds behind on the general classification.

"We tried to make a strong result in the race today and I think what the riders accomplished was pretty impressive," said Cervelo TestTeam director Egon van Kessel. "We tried several times to attack but with the wind we were not strong enough to really make any difference. So we came into the final and tried to bring Kirsten into as good a position as possible. However she came too early to the front and was not able to win the sprint.

"Despite that, she won the two intermediate sprints and finished fourth in today's stage. Kirsten now stands second in the GC, just 4 seconds behind Giorgia Bronzini. Tomorrow is the last stage and we certainly will try and go for the victory. If we win the intermediate sprints or the stage we will be able to win this race, so everything is possible."

The riders headed from Al Zubarah in the north, and battled strong cross wins which split the peloton in two. 60 riders made the front group as the first sprint approached. The Cervelo team once again delivered a textbook lead-out for Wild, who won the sprint ahead of Dutch rival Monique Van de Ree and teammate Sarah Düster.

As the course shifted south, the winds were blowing directly into the riders faces, slowing the bunch to a crawl. It wasn't until kilometre 50 that any rider could break free, when Latoya Brulee (Red Sun) attacked.

The Belgian was caught and passed by American Liz Hatch (Lotto), who powered on solo to a 1:45 lead over the peloton, but her efforts were too much, too soon and she was caught by kilometre 69.

With the day shortened, and only 20km to go, the Cervelo team and the Dutch riders kept the bunch together to ensure bonus seconds for their leaders at the second sprint at kilometre 70. Once again it was Cervelo delivering Wild to the line ahead of Adrie Visser (HTC-Columbia) and Kristy Broun (Australia).

As the finish line approached, HTC-Columbia launched their new Italian recruit Noemi Cantele, who was marked by Broun and Charlotte Becker (Cervelo). The trio could not resist the efforts of the chase, and with one kilometre to go the peloton was back together. Bronzini displayed her power and class to claim the victory over Rochelle Gilmore (Lotto) and Martine Bras (Netherlands). .

Results

1 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy 2:55:19 2 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 3 Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands 4 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam 5 Lauren Tamayo (USA) US National Team 6 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women 7 Sophie Creux (Fra) France 8 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Netherlands 9 Rasa Lelivyte (Ltu) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan 10 Angela Hennig (Ger) Germany 11 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australia 12 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France 13 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan 14 Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 15 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan 16 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Germany 17 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands 18 Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) France 19 Inge Klep (Ned) Red Sun Cycling Team 20 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 21 Liesbeth De Vocht (Ger) Nederland Bloeit 22 Annelies Van Doorslaer (Ger) Lotto Ladies Team 23 Sinead Miller (USA) US National Team 24 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 25 Andrea Wolfer (Swi) Switzerland 26 Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany 27 Kim Schoonbaert (Ger) Lotto Ladies Team 28 Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia 29 Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) Team MTN 30 Shelley Olds (USA) US National Team 31 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 32 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 33 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 34 Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Red Sun Cycling Team 35 Noemi Cantele (Ita) HTC Columbia Women 36 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women 37 Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam 38 Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 39 Marie Lindberg (Swe) Red Sun Cycling Team 40 Monia Baccaille (Ita) Italy 41 Min Gao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 42 Vera Koedooder (Ned) Netherlands 43 Elise Van Hage (Ned) Netherlands 44 Janel Holcomb (USA) US National Team 45 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan 46 Xiaoling Luo (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 47 Carly Light (Aus) Australia 48 Marlen Johrend (Ger) Germany 49 Chrissie Viljoen (RSA) Team MTN 50 Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam 51 Bianca Purath (Ger) Germany 52 Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Red Sun Cycling Team 53 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy 54 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam 55 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy 56 Pascale Schnider (Swi) Switzerland 57 Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands 58 Lang Meng (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 59 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Italy 60 Liesbeth Bakker (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 61 Trine Schmidt (Den) Team MTN 62 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany 63 Mélanie Bravard (Fra) France 64 Robyn De Groot (RSA) Team MTN 65 Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team 66 Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia 67 Florence Girardet (Fra) France 68 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam 69 Béatrice Thomas (Fra) France 70 Huili Gu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 71 Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australia 72 Elizabeth Hatch (USA) Lotto Ladies Team 73 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Italy 74 Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan 75 Katharine Carroll (USA) US National Team 76 Emma Silversides (GBr) Red Sun Cycling Team 77 Loes Markerink (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:00:18 78 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia 79 Marina Romoli (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan 80 Yiu Wong Wan (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 0:01:21 81 Latoya Brulee (Bel) Red Sun Cycling Team 0:05:07 82 Doris Schweizer (Swi) Switzerland 0:05:10 83 Susanne Ljungskog (Swe) Team MTN

Sprint 1 - Al Ghuwairiya - 50.5 Km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam 3 pts 2 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Netherlands 2 3 Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam 1

Sprint 2 - Al Otouriyah - 91.5 Km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam 3 pts 2 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 2 3 Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australia 1

Sprint 3 - Oryx Farm - 107.0 Km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy 30 pts 2 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 27 3 Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands 25 4 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam 23 5 Lauren Tamayo (USA) US National Team 21 6 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women 19 7 Sophie Creux (Fra) France 17 8 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Netherlands 15 9 Rasa Lelivyte (Ltu) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan 13 10 Angela Hennig (Ger) Germany 11 11 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australia 10 12 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France 9 13 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan 8 14 Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 7 15 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan 6 16 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Germany 5 17 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands 4 18 Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) France 3 19 Inge Klep (Ned) Red Sun Cycling Team 2 20 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 1

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women 2:55:19 2 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Netherlands 3 Rasa Lelivyte (Ltu) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan 4 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australia 5 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France 6 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan 7 Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 8 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan 9 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands 10 Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) France 11 Annelies Van Doorslaer (Ger) Lotto Ladies Team 12 Sinead Miller (USA) US National Team 13 Andrea Wolfer (Swi) Switzerland 14 Kim Schoonbaert (Ger) Lotto Ladies Team 15 Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia 16 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 17 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women 18 Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 19 Marie Lindberg (Swe) Red Sun Cycling Team 20 Elise Van Hage (Ned) Netherlands 21 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan 22 Xiaoling Luo (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 23 Carly Light (Aus) Australia 24 Marlen Johrend (Ger) Germany 25 Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam 26 Bianca Purath (Ger) Germany 27 Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Red Sun Cycling Team 28 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy 29 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy 30 Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands 31 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Italy 32 Liesbeth Bakker (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 33 Trine Schmidt (Den) Team MTN 34 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany 35 Mélanie Bravard (Fra) France 36 Florence Girardet (Fra) France 37 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam 38 Huili Gu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 39 Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan 40 Loes Markerink (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:00:18 41 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia 42 Marina Romoli (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan 43 Yiu Wong Wan (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 0:01:21 44 Latoya Brulee (Bel) Red Sun Cycling Team 0:05:07 45 Doris Schweizer (Swi) Switzerland 0:05:10

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dutch National Team 8:45:57 2 French National Team 3 Safi-Pasta Zara Manhattan 4 Lotto Ladies Team 5 German National Team 6 US National Team 7 Nederland Bloeit 8 HTC Columbia Women 9 Australian National Team 10 Cervelo Test Team 11 Redsun Cycling Team 12 Italian National Team 13 Giant Pro Cycling 14 Team MTN 15 Swiss National Team 0:05:10

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy 5:33:10 2 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam 0:00:04 3 Rasa Lelivyte (Ltu) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan 0:00:06 4 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 0:00:10 5 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women 0:00:12 6 Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands 7 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 8 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:13 9 Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam 10 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:00:15 11 Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australia 12 Angela Hennig (Ger) Germany 0:00:16 13 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France 14 Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 15 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australia 16 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan 17 Lauren Tamayo (USA) US National Team 18 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 19 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 20 Liesbeth De Vocht (Ger) Nederland Bloeit 21 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Germany 22 Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 23 Kim Schoonbaert (Ger) Lotto Ladies Team 24 Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany 25 Inge Klep (Ned) Red Sun Cycling Team 26 Sophie Creux (Fra) France 27 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 28 Monia Baccaille (Ita) Italy 29 Andrea Wolfer (Swi) Switzerland 30 Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) Team MTN 31 Noemi Cantele (Ita) HTC Columbia Women 32 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Italy 33 Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam 34 Trine Schmidt (Den) Team MTN 35 Marina Romoli (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan 36 Marlen Johrend (Ger) Germany 37 Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team 38 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia 39 Susanne Ljungskog (Swe) Team MTN 40 Lang Meng (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 0:00:22 41 Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia 0:00:28 42 Vera Koedooder (Ned) Netherlands 43 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy 44 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany 45 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam 0:00:32 46 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Italy 47 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy 0:00:40 48 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam 49 Loes Markerink (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:00:46 50 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women 0:01:23 51 Robyn De Groot (RSA) Team MTN 0:02:09 52 Annelies Van Doorslaer (Ger) Lotto Ladies Team 0:02:15 53 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan 54 Min Gao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 55 Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Red Sun Cycling Team 56 Shelley Olds (USA) US National Team 57 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan 58 Marie Lindberg (Swe) Red Sun Cycling Team 59 Chrissie Viljoen (RSA) Team MTN 60 Xiaoling Luo (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 61 Elise Van Hage (Ned) Netherlands 62 Bianca Purath (Ger) Germany 63 Janel Holcomb (USA) US National Team 64 Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands 65 Liesbeth Bakker (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 66 Mélanie Bravard (Fra) France 67 Florence Girardet (Fra) France 68 Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia 69 Katharine Carroll (USA) US National Team 70 Elizabeth Hatch (USA) Lotto Ladies Team 0:02:35 71 Carly Light (Aus) Australia 0:03:41 72 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands 0:14:59 73 Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) France 74 Sinead Miller (USA) US National Team 75 Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Red Sun Cycling Team 76 Pascale Schnider (Swi) Switzerland 77 Huili Gu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 78 Béatrice Thomas (Fra) France 79 Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan 80 Emma Silversides (GBr) Red Sun Cycling Team 81 Yiu Wong Wan (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 0:16:20 82 Latoya Brulee (Bel) Red Sun Cycling Team 0:20:06 83 Doris Schweizer (Swi) Switzerland 0:20:09

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy 57 pts 2 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 50 3 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women 44 4 Rasa Lelivyte (Ltu) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan 43 5 Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands 40 6 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam 37 7 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Netherlands 37 8 Lauren Tamayo (USA) US National Team 21 9 Marina Romoli (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan 21 10 Angela Hennig (Ger) Germany 20 11 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France 20 12 Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 17 13 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 17 14 Sophie Creux (Fra) France 17 15 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australia 16 16 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan 15 17 Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 13 18 Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australia 9 19 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 7 20 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan 6 21 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 5 22 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Germany 5 23 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Italy 4 24 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands 4 25 Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam 3 26 Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) France 3 27 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 2 28 Inge Klep (Ned) Red Sun Cycling Team 2 29 Liesbeth De Vocht (Ger) Nederland Bloeit 1

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rasa Lelivyte (Ltu) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan 5:33:16 2 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women 0:00:06 3 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:07 4 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France 0:00:10 5 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australia 6 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan 7 Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 8 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 9 Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 10 Kim Schoonbaert (Ger) Lotto Ladies Team 11 Andrea Wolfer (Swi) Switzerland 12 Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam 13 Marlen Johrend (Ger) Germany 14 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Italy 15 Marina Romoli (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan 16 Trine Schmidt (Den) Team MTN 17 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia 18 Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia 0:00:22 19 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy 20 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany 21 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy 0:00:34 22 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam 23 Loes Markerink (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:00:40 24 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women 0:01:17 25 Annelies Van Doorslaer (Ger) Lotto Ladies Team 0:02:09 26 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan 27 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan 28 Xiaoling Luo (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 29 Bianca Purath (Ger) Germany 30 Marie Lindberg (Swe) Red Sun Cycling Team 31 Elise Van Hage (Ned) Netherlands 32 Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands 33 Liesbeth Bakker (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 34 Mélanie Bravard (Fra) France 35 Florence Girardet (Fra) France 36 Carly Light (Aus) Australia 0:03:35 37 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands 0:14:53 38 Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) France 39 Sinead Miller (USA) US National Team 40 Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Red Sun Cycling Team 41 Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan 42 Huili Gu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 43 Yiu Wong Wan (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 0:16:14 44 Latoya Brulee (Bel) Red Sun Cycling Team 0:20:00 45 Doris Schweizer (Swi) Switzerland 0:20:03