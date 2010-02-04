Bronzini strikes gold at Oryx Farm
Stage shortened due to high winds
The Ladies Tour of Qatar was faced with howling winds on stage two, making progress so slow for the riders that the organisers were forced to shorten the stage from 107 to 89km. Nearly three hours after the start, it was the Italian team's Giorgia Bronzini who snatched the golden jersey from the 21-year-old, Rasa Leleivyte, who was hired to replace her on the Safi Pasta squad.
Bronzini's stage win marked her third career victory in Qatar and her second time wearing the golden jersey as leader, but her position is by no means secure as Cervelo's Kirsten Wild won the intermediate sprints and sits just four seconds behind on the general classification.
"We tried to make a strong result in the race today and I think what the riders accomplished was pretty impressive," said Cervelo TestTeam director Egon van Kessel. "We tried several times to attack but with the wind we were not strong enough to really make any difference. So we came into the final and tried to bring Kirsten into as good a position as possible. However she came too early to the front and was not able to win the sprint.
"Despite that, she won the two intermediate sprints and finished fourth in today's stage. Kirsten now stands second in the GC, just 4 seconds behind Giorgia Bronzini. Tomorrow is the last stage and we certainly will try and go for the victory. If we win the intermediate sprints or the stage we will be able to win this race, so everything is possible."
The riders headed from Al Zubarah in the north, and battled strong cross wins which split the peloton in two. 60 riders made the front group as the first sprint approached. The Cervelo team once again delivered a textbook lead-out for Wild, who won the sprint ahead of Dutch rival Monique Van de Ree and teammate Sarah Düster.
As the course shifted south, the winds were blowing directly into the riders faces, slowing the bunch to a crawl. It wasn't until kilometre 50 that any rider could break free, when Latoya Brulee (Red Sun) attacked.
The Belgian was caught and passed by American Liz Hatch (Lotto), who powered on solo to a 1:45 lead over the peloton, but her efforts were too much, too soon and she was caught by kilometre 69.
With the day shortened, and only 20km to go, the Cervelo team and the Dutch riders kept the bunch together to ensure bonus seconds for their leaders at the second sprint at kilometre 70. Once again it was Cervelo delivering Wild to the line ahead of Adrie Visser (HTC-Columbia) and Kristy Broun (Australia).
As the finish line approached, HTC-Columbia launched their new Italian recruit Noemi Cantele, who was marked by Broun and Charlotte Becker (Cervelo). The trio could not resist the efforts of the chase, and with one kilometre to go the peloton was back together. Bronzini displayed her power and class to claim the victory over Rochelle Gilmore (Lotto) and Martine Bras (Netherlands). .
Results
|1
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy
|2:55:19
|2
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|3
|Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands
|4
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam
|5
|Lauren Tamayo (USA) US National Team
|6
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women
|7
|Sophie Creux (Fra) France
|8
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Netherlands
|9
|Rasa Lelivyte (Ltu) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
|10
|Angela Hennig (Ger) Germany
|11
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australia
|12
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
|13
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
|14
|Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|15
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
|16
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Germany
|17
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
|18
|Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) France
|19
|Inge Klep (Ned) Red Sun Cycling Team
|20
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|21
|Liesbeth De Vocht (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
|22
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Ger) Lotto Ladies Team
|23
|Sinead Miller (USA) US National Team
|24
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|25
|Andrea Wolfer (Swi) Switzerland
|26
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany
|27
|Kim Schoonbaert (Ger) Lotto Ladies Team
|28
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia
|29
|Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) Team MTN
|30
|Shelley Olds (USA) US National Team
|31
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|32
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|33
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|34
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Red Sun Cycling Team
|35
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) HTC Columbia Women
|36
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women
|37
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam
|38
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|39
|Marie Lindberg (Swe) Red Sun Cycling Team
|40
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) Italy
|41
|Min Gao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|42
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Netherlands
|43
|Elise Van Hage (Ned) Netherlands
|44
|Janel Holcomb (USA) US National Team
|45
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
|46
|Xiaoling Luo (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|47
|Carly Light (Aus) Australia
|48
|Marlen Johrend (Ger) Germany
|49
|Chrissie Viljoen (RSA) Team MTN
|50
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam
|51
|Bianca Purath (Ger) Germany
|52
|Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Red Sun Cycling Team
|53
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy
|54
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam
|55
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy
|56
|Pascale Schnider (Swi) Switzerland
|57
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
|58
|Lang Meng (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|59
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Italy
|60
|Liesbeth Bakker (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|61
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Team MTN
|62
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany
|63
|Mélanie Bravard (Fra) France
|64
|Robyn De Groot (RSA) Team MTN
|65
|Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team
|66
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia
|67
|Florence Girardet (Fra) France
|68
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam
|69
|Béatrice Thomas (Fra) France
|70
|Huili Gu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|71
|Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australia
|72
|Elizabeth Hatch (USA) Lotto Ladies Team
|73
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Italy
|74
|Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
|75
|Katharine Carroll (USA) US National Team
|76
|Emma Silversides (GBr) Red Sun Cycling Team
|77
|Loes Markerink (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:00:18
|78
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia
|79
|Marina Romoli (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
|80
|Yiu Wong Wan (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|0:01:21
|81
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) Red Sun Cycling Team
|0:05:07
|82
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Switzerland
|0:05:10
|83
|Susanne Ljungskog (Swe) Team MTN
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam
|3
|pts
|2
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Netherlands
|2
|3
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam
|3
|pts
|2
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|2
|3
|Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy
|30
|pts
|2
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|27
|3
|Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands
|25
|4
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam
|23
|5
|Lauren Tamayo (USA) US National Team
|21
|6
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women
|19
|7
|Sophie Creux (Fra) France
|17
|8
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Netherlands
|15
|9
|Rasa Lelivyte (Ltu) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
|13
|10
|Angela Hennig (Ger) Germany
|11
|11
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australia
|10
|12
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
|9
|13
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
|8
|14
|Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|7
|15
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
|6
|16
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Germany
|5
|17
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
|4
|18
|Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) France
|3
|19
|Inge Klep (Ned) Red Sun Cycling Team
|2
|20
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women
|2:55:19
|2
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Netherlands
|3
|Rasa Lelivyte (Ltu) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
|4
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australia
|5
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
|6
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
|7
|Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|8
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
|9
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
|10
|Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) France
|11
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Ger) Lotto Ladies Team
|12
|Sinead Miller (USA) US National Team
|13
|Andrea Wolfer (Swi) Switzerland
|14
|Kim Schoonbaert (Ger) Lotto Ladies Team
|15
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia
|16
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|17
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women
|18
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|19
|Marie Lindberg (Swe) Red Sun Cycling Team
|20
|Elise Van Hage (Ned) Netherlands
|21
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
|22
|Xiaoling Luo (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|23
|Carly Light (Aus) Australia
|24
|Marlen Johrend (Ger) Germany
|25
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam
|26
|Bianca Purath (Ger) Germany
|27
|Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Red Sun Cycling Team
|28
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy
|29
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy
|30
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
|31
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Italy
|32
|Liesbeth Bakker (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|33
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Team MTN
|34
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany
|35
|Mélanie Bravard (Fra) France
|36
|Florence Girardet (Fra) France
|37
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam
|38
|Huili Gu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|39
|Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
|40
|Loes Markerink (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:00:18
|41
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia
|42
|Marina Romoli (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
|43
|Yiu Wong Wan (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|0:01:21
|44
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) Red Sun Cycling Team
|0:05:07
|45
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Switzerland
|0:05:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dutch National Team
|8:45:57
|2
|French National Team
|3
|Safi-Pasta Zara Manhattan
|4
|Lotto Ladies Team
|5
|German National Team
|6
|US National Team
|7
|Nederland Bloeit
|8
|HTC Columbia Women
|9
|Australian National Team
|10
|Cervelo Test Team
|11
|Redsun Cycling Team
|12
|Italian National Team
|13
|Giant Pro Cycling
|14
|Team MTN
|15
|Swiss National Team
|0:05:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy
|5:33:10
|2
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam
|0:00:04
|3
|Rasa Lelivyte (Ltu) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
|0:00:06
|4
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:00:10
|5
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women
|0:00:12
|6
|Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands
|7
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|8
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:13
|9
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam
|10
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:00:15
|11
|Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australia
|12
|Angela Hennig (Ger) Germany
|0:00:16
|13
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
|14
|Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|15
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australia
|16
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
|17
|Lauren Tamayo (USA) US National Team
|18
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|19
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|20
|Liesbeth De Vocht (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
|21
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Germany
|22
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|23
|Kim Schoonbaert (Ger) Lotto Ladies Team
|24
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany
|25
|Inge Klep (Ned) Red Sun Cycling Team
|26
|Sophie Creux (Fra) France
|27
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|28
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) Italy
|29
|Andrea Wolfer (Swi) Switzerland
|30
|Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) Team MTN
|31
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) HTC Columbia Women
|32
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Italy
|33
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam
|34
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Team MTN
|35
|Marina Romoli (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
|36
|Marlen Johrend (Ger) Germany
|37
|Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team
|38
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia
|39
|Susanne Ljungskog (Swe) Team MTN
|40
|Lang Meng (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|0:00:22
|41
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia
|0:00:28
|42
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Netherlands
|43
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy
|44
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany
|45
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam
|0:00:32
|46
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Italy
|47
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy
|0:00:40
|48
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam
|49
|Loes Markerink (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:00:46
|50
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women
|0:01:23
|51
|Robyn De Groot (RSA) Team MTN
|0:02:09
|52
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Ger) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:02:15
|53
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
|54
|Min Gao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|55
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Red Sun Cycling Team
|56
|Shelley Olds (USA) US National Team
|57
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
|58
|Marie Lindberg (Swe) Red Sun Cycling Team
|59
|Chrissie Viljoen (RSA) Team MTN
|60
|Xiaoling Luo (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|61
|Elise Van Hage (Ned) Netherlands
|62
|Bianca Purath (Ger) Germany
|63
|Janel Holcomb (USA) US National Team
|64
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
|65
|Liesbeth Bakker (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|66
|Mélanie Bravard (Fra) France
|67
|Florence Girardet (Fra) France
|68
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia
|69
|Katharine Carroll (USA) US National Team
|70
|Elizabeth Hatch (USA) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:02:35
|71
|Carly Light (Aus) Australia
|0:03:41
|72
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
|0:14:59
|73
|Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) France
|74
|Sinead Miller (USA) US National Team
|75
|Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Red Sun Cycling Team
|76
|Pascale Schnider (Swi) Switzerland
|77
|Huili Gu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|78
|Béatrice Thomas (Fra) France
|79
|Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
|80
|Emma Silversides (GBr) Red Sun Cycling Team
|81
|Yiu Wong Wan (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|0:16:20
|82
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) Red Sun Cycling Team
|0:20:06
|83
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Switzerland
|0:20:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy
|57
|pts
|2
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|50
|3
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women
|44
|4
|Rasa Lelivyte (Ltu) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
|43
|5
|Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands
|40
|6
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam
|37
|7
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Netherlands
|37
|8
|Lauren Tamayo (USA) US National Team
|21
|9
|Marina Romoli (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
|21
|10
|Angela Hennig (Ger) Germany
|20
|11
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
|20
|12
|Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|17
|13
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|17
|14
|Sophie Creux (Fra) France
|17
|15
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australia
|16
|16
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
|15
|17
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|13
|18
|Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australia
|9
|19
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|7
|20
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
|6
|21
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|5
|22
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Germany
|5
|23
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Italy
|4
|24
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
|4
|25
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam
|3
|26
|Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) France
|3
|27
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|2
|28
|Inge Klep (Ned) Red Sun Cycling Team
|2
|29
|Liesbeth De Vocht (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rasa Lelivyte (Ltu) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
|5:33:16
|2
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women
|0:00:06
|3
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:07
|4
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
|0:00:10
|5
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australia
|6
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
|7
|Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|8
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|9
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|10
|Kim Schoonbaert (Ger) Lotto Ladies Team
|11
|Andrea Wolfer (Swi) Switzerland
|12
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam
|13
|Marlen Johrend (Ger) Germany
|14
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Italy
|15
|Marina Romoli (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
|16
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Team MTN
|17
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia
|18
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia
|0:00:22
|19
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy
|20
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany
|21
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy
|0:00:34
|22
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam
|23
|Loes Markerink (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:00:40
|24
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women
|0:01:17
|25
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Ger) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:02:09
|26
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
|27
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
|28
|Xiaoling Luo (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|29
|Bianca Purath (Ger) Germany
|30
|Marie Lindberg (Swe) Red Sun Cycling Team
|31
|Elise Van Hage (Ned) Netherlands
|32
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
|33
|Liesbeth Bakker (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|34
|Mélanie Bravard (Fra) France
|35
|Florence Girardet (Fra) France
|36
|Carly Light (Aus) Australia
|0:03:35
|37
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
|0:14:53
|38
|Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) France
|39
|Sinead Miller (USA) US National Team
|40
|Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Red Sun Cycling Team
|41
|Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
|42
|Huili Gu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|43
|Yiu Wong Wan (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|0:16:14
|44
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) Red Sun Cycling Team
|0:20:00
|45
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Switzerland
|0:20:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Safi-Pasta Zara Manhattan
|16:40:18
|2
|HTC Columbia Women
|3
|Italian National Team
|4
|Lotto Ladies Team
|5
|Nederland Bloeit
|6
|German National Team
|7
|Australian National Team
|8
|Cervelo Test Team
|9
|Team MTN
|10
|Dutch National Team
|0:00:12
|11
|French National Team
|0:01:59
|12
|Giant Pro Cycling
|0:02:05
|13
|US National Team
|0:03:58
|14
|Redsun Cycling Team
|15
|Swiss National Team
|0:22:16
