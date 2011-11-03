Trending

Mejia triumphs in Tres Ríos

,

Rojas makes it two straight in women's race

Image 1 of 71

Luis Mejia (7Capital/Economy) rides to victory on stage 2.

Luis Mejia (7Capital/Economy) rides to victory on stage 2.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 2 of 71

Milton Ramos

Milton Ramos
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 3 of 71

Alex Grant (Cannondale)

Alex Grant (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 4 of 71

Rom Akerson finishes up.

Rom Akerson finishes up.
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 5 of 71

Rom Akerson races to second on stage 2

Rom Akerson races to second on stage 2
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 6 of 71

Luis Mejia (7Capital/Economy)

Luis Mejia (7Capital/Economy)
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 7 of 71

Luis Mejia (7Capital/Economy) was mobbed by the media after the finish

Luis Mejia (7Capital/Economy) was mobbed by the media after the finish
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 8 of 71

Rom Akerson (Specialized)

Rom Akerson (Specialized)
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 9 of 71

The muddy shoes of Rebecca Rusch after La Ruta

The muddy shoes of Rebecca Rusch after La Ruta
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 10 of 71

Frederico Ramirez

Frederico Ramirez
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 11 of 71

Rom Akerson

Rom Akerson
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 12 of 71

Luis Mejia (7Capital/Economy) leads on stage 2

Luis Mejia (7Capital/Economy) leads on stage 2
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 13 of 71

Ben Sonntag (Cannondale) sets the pace

Ben Sonntag (Cannondale) sets the pace
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 14 of 71

Rom Akerson (Specialized)

Rom Akerson (Specialized)
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 15 of 71

Rom Akerson (Specialized) stretches his legs on the climb

Rom Akerson (Specialized) stretches his legs on the climb
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 16 of 71

Adriana Rojas (Specialized) at the start

Adriana Rojas (Specialized) at the start
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 17 of 71

Ben Sonntage (Cannodnale)

Ben Sonntage (Cannodnale)
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 18 of 71

Federica Ramirez races just ahead of Rom Akerson

Federica Ramirez races just ahead of Rom Akerson
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 19 of 71

Race leader Todd Wells (Specialized)

Race leader Todd Wells (Specialized)
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 20 of 71

The peloton rolls out for stage 2

The peloton rolls out for stage 2
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 21 of 71

Luis Mejia (7Capital/Economy)

Luis Mejia (7Capital/Economy)
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 22 of 71

Rom Akerson (Specialized)

Rom Akerson (Specialized)
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 23 of 71

Milton Ramos leads Federico Ramirez

Milton Ramos leads Federico Ramirez
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 24 of 71

Luis Mejia (7Capital/Economy) off the front

Luis Mejia (7Capital/Economy) off the front
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 25 of 71

Todd Wells (Specialized)

Todd Wells (Specialized)
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 26 of 71

Luis Mejia (7Capital/Economy)

Luis Mejia (7Capital/Economy)
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 27 of 71

Milton Ramos drives the pace

Milton Ramos drives the pace
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 28 of 71

Today's media car. Capacity was reached at seven adults and we only had to tow one car out of the ditch en route.

Today's media car. Capacity was reached at seven adults and we only had to tow one car out of the ditch en route.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 29 of 71

Rom Akerson (Specialized)

Rom Akerson (Specialized)
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 30 of 71

Hector Fernando Riveros Paez (Constructora Arpo-PLC)

Hector Fernando Riveros Paez (Constructora Arpo-PLC)
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 31 of 71

Moises Hernandez Araya (Grupo Orosi Siglo XXI/Specialized)

Moises Hernandez Araya (Grupo Orosi Siglo XXI/Specialized)
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 32 of 71

Dennis Porras Murillo (Farmacia Paris/Rod Bike)

Dennis Porras Murillo (Farmacia Paris/Rod Bike)
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 33 of 71

Cannondale's Matt Ohran has previously raced La Ruta but is riding a moto and helping out Ben Sonntag and Alex Grant this year

Cannondale's Matt Ohran has previously raced La Ruta but is riding a moto and helping out Ben Sonntag and Alex Grant this year
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 34 of 71

Gerry D Cody (Herbalife24)

Gerry D Cody (Herbalife24)
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 35 of 71

A peak at the views down toward San Jose

A peak at the views down toward San Jose
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 36 of 71

Luis Mejia (7Capital/Economy) spent a lot of time alone on stage 2

Luis Mejia (7Capital/Economy) spent a lot of time alone on stage 2
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 37 of 71

School children cheer on the racers.

School children cheer on the racers.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 38 of 71

Men's leader Todd Wells and women's leader Adriana Rojas before the start

Men's leader Todd Wells and women's leader Adriana Rojas before the start
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 39 of 71

Adriana Rojas (Specialized) sports her new leader's jersey

Adriana Rojas (Specialized) sports her new leader's jersey
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 40 of 71

Adriana Rojas before she got her leader's jersey this morning

Adriana Rojas before she got her leader's jersey this morning
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 41 of 71

Luis Mejia (7Capital/Economy) (number 6) and Frederico Ramirez (Grupo Orosi Siglo XXI/Specialized) chat before the start.

Luis Mejia (7Capital/Economy) (number 6) and Frederico Ramirez (Grupo Orosi Siglo XXI/Specialized) chat before the start.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 42 of 71

Grupo Orosi Siglo XXI/Specialized teammates of Frederico Ramirez at the start

Grupo Orosi Siglo XXI/Specialized teammates of Frederico Ramirez at the start
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 43 of 71

Todd Wells (Specialized) communicates with his support crew before the start

Todd Wells (Specialized) communicates with his support crew before the start
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 44 of 71

Milton Ramos (number 34) talks to teammates of eventual stage winner Luis Meijia before the start.

Milton Ramos (number 34) talks to teammates of eventual stage winner Luis Meijia before the start.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 45 of 71

Adriana Rojas (Specialized)

Adriana Rojas (Specialized)
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 46 of 71

Milton Ramos had his race face on

Milton Ramos had his race face on
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 47 of 71

Todd Wells (Specialized) before getting his leader's jersey

Todd Wells (Specialized) before getting his leader's jersey
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 48 of 71

Alex Grant and Frederico Ramirez chat at the start

Alex Grant and Frederico Ramirez chat at the start
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 49 of 71

Luis Mejia (7Capital/Economy)

Luis Mejia (7Capital/Economy)
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 50 of 71

Rom Akerson (Specialized) follows Federico Ramirez Mendez (Grupo Orosi Siglo XXI/Specialized)

Rom Akerson (Specialized) follows Federico Ramirez Mendez (Grupo Orosi Siglo XXI/Specialized)
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 51 of 71

Ben Sonntag (Cannondale) had a much better day today.

Ben Sonntag (Cannondale) had a much better day today.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 52 of 71

A Herbalife24 rider finishes up.

A Herbalife24 rider finishes up.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 53 of 71

Adriana Rojas (Specialized) after winning stage 2

Adriana Rojas (Specialized) after winning stage 2
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 54 of 71

Adriana Rojas (Specialized) won stage 2

Adriana Rojas (Specialized) won stage 2
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 55 of 71

Rebecca Rusch (Specialized) finished in the pouring rain

Rebecca Rusch (Specialized) finished in the pouring rain
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 56 of 71

Louise Kobin (Global Biorythm Events) crosses the finish line

Louise Kobin (Global Biorythm Events) crosses the finish line
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 57 of 71

Louise Kobin (Global Biorythm Events) finished in the pouring rain

Louise Kobin (Global Biorythm Events) finished in the pouring rain
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 58 of 71

Louise Kobin (Global Biorythm Events) after stage 2

Louise Kobin (Global Biorythm Events) after stage 2
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 59 of 71

Louise Kobin (Global Biorythm Events) and Rebecca Rusch (Specialized) compare notes after the finish

Louise Kobin (Global Biorythm Events) and Rebecca Rusch (Specialized) compare notes after the finish
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 60 of 71

Rom Akerson (Specialized) after the finish

Rom Akerson (Specialized) after the finish
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 61 of 71

Luis Mejia (7Capital/Economy) is interviewed after his stage win

Luis Mejia (7Capital/Economy) is interviewed after his stage win
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 62 of 71

Yellow jersey wearer Todd Wells (Specialized)

Yellow jersey wearer Todd Wells (Specialized)
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 63 of 71

Ben Sonntag and Alex Grant (both Cannondale) follow Milton Ramos

Ben Sonntag and Alex Grant (both Cannondale) follow Milton Ramos
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 64 of 71

Too bad the riders didn't have time to look around and take it all in.

Too bad the riders didn't have time to look around and take it all in.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 65 of 71

Rom Akerson (Specialized) in second place

Rom Akerson (Specialized) in second place
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 66 of 71

Federico Ramirez Mendez (Grupo Orosi Siglo XXI/Specialized) on a climb

Federico Ramirez Mendez (Grupo Orosi Siglo XXI/Specialized) on a climb
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 67 of 71

There were breathtaking views throughout stage 2

There were breathtaking views throughout stage 2
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 68 of 71

Race overall leader Todd Wells (Specialized)

Race overall leader Todd Wells (Specialized)
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 69 of 71

Federico Ramirez Mendez (Grupo Orosi Siglo XXI/Specialized)

Federico Ramirez Mendez (Grupo Orosi Siglo XXI/Specialized)
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 70 of 71

La Ruta stage 2 winner Luis Mejia (7Capital/Economy)

La Ruta stage 2 winner Luis Mejia (7Capital/Economy)
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 71 of 71

Stage two winner and overall women's leader Adriana Rojas.

Stage two winner and overall women's leader Adriana Rojas.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)

Luis Mejia (7Capital/Economy) won stage 2 of La Ruta de Los Conquistadores on Thursday. The Colombian set a blistering pace from the start of the race's shortest stage, covering a supposed 63km from Santa Ana, San José to Tres Ríos, Cartago in 4:01:01. He spent most of it off the front solo.

Not being an immediate threat on general classification after finishing over 38 minutes off the pace on the opening day's stage, the overall contenders seemed content with letting Meijia go.

"I made an attack on the climb and got away from everyone else," said the winner. "I felt good and was always hydrating to keep my energy enough to get to the end. I hope to get more time in the next two days."

Overall race leader Todd Wells (Specialized), Federico Ramirez Mendez (Grupo Orosi Siglo XXI/Specialized) and Rom Akerson (Specialized) emerged as the top chasers of Mejia. Wells, however, lost contact with Ramirez and Akerson when he suffered a flat.

"I spent most of the day today with the guys who were third and fourth yesterday," said Wells. "We were together on the descent after the second big climb and then I punctured. I changed the flat, then changed the wheel at the next tech zone, but I'd lost a few minutes and couldn't get it back."

Eventually Akerson pulled away from Ramirez to claim second on the stage, while Ramirez finished third.

"Today, I wanted to protect my third place and watch the guy from Honduras (Milton Ramos)," said Akerson. "He was in second, but he got dropped, so I hung onto Todd. I have a lot of respect for Todd - I'm learning a lot to watch him ride. It helps me a lot to ride with someone at his level of racing."

"At the most critical part, Lico (Ramirez) attacked twice, and I didn't feel strong. At one point, I saw weakness in my competition, and I had a feeling I should go. I did and thank god I had a good race. I had my fingers crossed out there that my motor wouldn't break and those guys wouldn't catch me." They didn't and he earned second on the stage and moved up to second in the GC.

Complimenting the stage winner, the always classy Ramirez said, "The race was very hard. I'm tired after many races this year, and the Colombian (Meijia) is a good cyclist."

Following his flat, Wells rode to a fourth place finish followed by Cannondale Factory Racing teammates Ben Sonntag and Alex Grant in fifth and sixth respectively.

Despite losing time due to his mechanical, Wells remains in the overall lead after two stages. He has a 7:11 gap on Akerson, down from the more comfortable 10:34 on yesterday's runner-up Ramos, who is now third at 14:57.

Sonntag and Grant spent much of the day with Milton Ramos, who finished second yesterday. "I went into today with two options: go for a stage or help Alex," said defending champion Sonntag. "There were attacks right away and I realized I wasn't going to win a stage today, so I decided to stay with Alex. I think we worked well together to minimize his losses."

"Milton had some trouble on the steeper climbs. I felt better at the end of the stage and would have liked to gap him and keep going, but it didn't work out like that. It was a torn situation with Todd Wells just up ahead - we didn't want to close the gap on him, but we also wanted to help Alex because there were guys moving up on him on GC up ahead. But I think Alex was at his limit."

Ramos flatted on the final descent back into town and finished seventh at 14:21 behind Meijia.

Grant, who is now in sixth on the GC said, "We don't climb stuff that steep and had to ride it at our pace. Ben helped me out with some teamwork and hopefully my legs will keep coming around."

Women

In the women's race, it was a case of déjà vu as the top three women from the opening stage repeated their placings today.

Adriana Rojas once again rode to a solo win in 5:24:12. The Costa Rican finished in a torrential downpour, unlike the top men who enjoyed sunshine all day.

"I felt fine at the beginning, but I had some back pains near the end, which slowed me down," said Rojas. "This is a race that destroys you. I'm prone to backaches and have been having some trouble lately with it."

Behind her, Rebecca Rusch (Specialized/RedBull) and Louise Kobin (Global Biorythm Events) battled for second with Rusch outclimbing Kobin in the latter part of the stage.

"I didn't feel as good as yesterday for the first half and then I got my groove," said Rusch. "Louise and I rode together for about 30km. It was helpful. We kept each other honest. Then I started to warm up. I think the 29er was good on this course - I powered the flats and downs and was good on the climb."

It was a flat section where Rusch gapped Kobin. She crossed the line in second, 6:21 after Rojas.

"Today went better. It was hard, but I didn't bonk like I did yesterday," said Kobin after the finish.

The women's GC order remains unchanged although the gaps have grown some with today's stage. Rojas leads Rusch and Kobin.

Race notes

- It was this stage 2 last year in which this year's winner Meijia was disqualified due to accepting outside support. As the leader of stage 2 this year, he was accompanied by an official moto throughout - thereby preventing any reports of cheating in this 19th edition of La Ruta.

- Several riders noted the stage was longer than the 63km advertised. "Today they said it would be 63km, but my Garmin said 73km, so it's hard when you're looking for the finish 10km early," said Wells. Rusch reported that her odometer read 78km.

The following race video footage was provided by Cannondale's Matt Ohran.

Results

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adriana Rojas (CRc)5:24:12
2Rebecca Rusch (USA) Specialized/RedBull0:06:21
3Louise Kobin (USA) Global Biorythm Events0:14:02
4Jane Rynbrandt (USA)0:38:04
5Ligia Madrigal Moya (CRc) BOSI/OTSwiss1:07:35
6Kathy Judson (USA)2:30:29
7Caterina Tellini (CRc)2:52:44
8Ileana Soto Alvarez (CRc)5:01:14
9Alsion Jones (Can)5:16:47
10Gabriela Morera Guerrero (CRc)5:32:13
11Linethe Rosely Gamboa Mendez (CRc)5:53:48
12Gemma Rossell Comabella (Spa)5:54:17

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Mejia (Col) 7Capital/Economy4:01:01
2Rom Akerson (CRc)0:03:25
3Federico Ramirez Mendez (CRc) Grupo Orosi Siglo XXI/Specialized0:07:27
4Todd Wells (USA) Specialized0:09:58
5Ben Sonntag (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing0:10:28
6Alex Grant (USA) Cannondale Factory Racing0:10:29
7Milton Ramos (Hon) Specialized0:14:21
8Moises Hernandez Araya (CRc) Grupo Orosi Siglo XXI/Specialized0:23:24
9Gerry D Cody (USA) Herbalife240:44:02
10Alexander Sanchez Calderon (CRc) Specialized0:44:41
11Jose Guadalupe Cruz Salas (Mex)
12Jonathan Camacho (CRc)0:45:25
13Manuel Prado (CRc) ShoAir/Specialized0:46:31
14Sharlys Silva De Oliveira (Bra)0:57:42
15Dennis Porras Murillo (CRc) Farmacia Paris/Rod Bike1:09:05
16Nate Whitman (USA) Herbalife241:12:03
17Hector Fernando Riveros Paez (Col) Constructora Arpo-PLC1:13:29
18Ruderick Marcel Juarez Sequeira (Nic)1:15:11
19Mario Alfredo Meneses Bonilla (CRc)1:15:49
20José Joaquin Rojas Acosta (CRc)1:27:05
21Jesus Hernandez Sanabria (Ven)1:28:36
22Ajay Pandit Chhetri (Nep) Kid Super1:40:09
23José Andres Rojas Meza (CRc) Grupo Orosi Siglo XXI1:41:30
24Anthony Fonseca Sanchez (CRc)1:45:53
25Melvin Alexander Mora Garita (CRc)1:50:27
26Kenneth Sanabria Sanabria (CRc)1:53:46
27Allan Gonzalez Brenes (CRc)1:56:52
28Daniel Garcia Matamoros (CRc)1:59:01
29Hendrick Rojas Arroyo (CRc)2:09:01
30Esteban Calleja Montealegre (CRc)2:41:57
31Jhonny Francisco Sanchez Chavarria (CRc)3:15:30
32Roger Gonzalez Salvador (Spa)4:14:11
33Mario Alberto Mata Aguillar (CRc)4:55:12
34Jose Guadalupe Cruz Salas (Mex)5:36:49
35Arturo Fernandez Vega (CRc)5:44:33

Male 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Santos Corea Gutierrez (CRc)4:52:57
2Jeff D Herrera (CRc)0:05:47
3Dax Jaikel (CRc)0:07:35
4Eddy Perez Mata (CRc)
5Luis Diego Chaverri Madden (CRc)0:22:26
6Travis Hauck (Can)0:23:55
7Jonathan Firth (Can) TransRockies/Honey Stinger/NORCO Grass Roots0:30:56
8Mario Alberto Araya Mena (CRc)0:49:34
9Juan Pablo Sanchez (CRc)0:52:01
10Victor Alonso Araya Pereira (CRc)0:53:57
11Michel Alfonso Larrain (Ven)1:04:56
12Max Araya Orozco (CRc)1:18:06
13Luis Fernando Mora Hidalgo (CRc)1:29:20
14Esteban Mendez (CRc)1:37:46
15Ivan Jimenez Camacho (CRc)1:37:48
16Maxwell Da Rocha (Bra) Desafío Brazil1:46:10
17Roy Rojas Garbanzo (CRc)1:53:44
18Luis Urain (CRc)1:58:26
19Erick Barboza (CRc)2:04:06
20Christian Gerardo Valerio Varela (CRc)2:08:29
21Eduardo Saenz Corrales (CRc)2:16:50
22Alejandro Lopez Quesada (CRc)2:23:35
23Rafael Bosco Ferreiro Melo (Bra)2:32:52
24Francisco Javier Matamoros Hdez. (CRc)2:40:42
25Mauricio Richmond Padilla (CRc)
26Alejandro Diez (Mex)2:43:15
27Luis Mariano Viquez Vargas (CRc)2:51:41
28Alan Arguello Díaz (CRc)3:23:48
29Luis D. Peregrina C. (Mex)3:35:11
30Omar Esteban Roman Marin (CRc)3:58:57
31Cesar Nuñez Monge (CRc)4:36:25
32Giancarlo Loria Fonseca (CRc)4:50:24
33Gabriel Porras Chacon (CRc)4:50:28
34Josep Maria Sunyer Cabayol (Spa)6:23:38

Male 40-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leighton Poidevin (Can) Bicycle Café/Banff Lodging Co.4:58:46
2Fernando Salazar (CRc)0:25:35
3Renato Cisneros (Ecu)0:49:48
4Stefano Tomirotti (Ita)0:54:16
5Brian Vaughan (USA)1:18:51
6Carlos Calvo Ramazzini (CRc)1:22:10
7Federico Amador Leon (CRc)1:31:17
8Eric Warkentin (USA)1:34:53
9Mark Jeffery (GBr)1:52:59
10Mauricio Alvarado Rivera (CRc)2:12:13
11Alvaro Lang (CRc)2:17:45
12Darrell Jones (Can)2:47:17
13Carlos Cabezas Charpentier (CRc)2:50:31
14Will Muecke (USA)2:59:03
15Leonel Gomez Navarro (CRc)3:09:23
16Carlos Martinez Masis (CRc)3:19:22
17Esteban de la Garza (Mex)3:38:56
18Abraham Finkelman (Isr)3:43:37
19Andres E. Cordovez F. (Ecu)4:09:16
20Scott Olson (USA)4:11:34
21Ignacio Merino (Mex)4:39:05
22Geovanny Gomez Navarro (CRc)5:00:02
23Erick Richmond Padilla (CRc)5:08:59
24David Fernandez (Dom)5:21:54
25Eduardo Barth Ulate (CRc)5:40:18
26Hesiquio Merino (Mex)6:19:43

Male 50+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Ebbern (Can)6:36:10
2Javier Gurdian Astúa (CRc)0:46:13
3David Kibler (CRc)1:26:23
4Francisco Sanchez Castillo (CRc)1:31:17
5Andres Clarke Holman (CRc)2:25:14
6Anthony Rick D'Amico (USA)3:08:03
7Heart Akerson (USA)4:07:17
8Roger Francisco Jimenez (CRc)4:35:27

General classification women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adriana Rojas (CRc)12:30:21
2Rebecca Rusch (USA) Specialized/RedBull0:16:53
3Louise Kobin (USA) Global Biorythm Events0:44:41
4Jane Rynbrandt (USA)1:51:26
5Ligia Madrigal Moya (CRc) BOSI/OTSwiss2:38:34
6Caterina Tellini (CRc)5:41:11
7Kathy Judson (USA)5:50:32
8Ileana Soto Alvarez (CRc)21:55:04
9Alsion Jones (Can)22:10:37
10Gabriela Morera Guerrero (CRc)22:26:03
11Linethe Rosely Gamboa Mendez (CRc)22:47:38
12Gemma Rossell Comabella (Spa)22:48:07

General classification elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Todd Wells (USA) Specialized9:38:31
2Rom Akerson (CRc)0:07:11
3Milton Ramos (Hon) Specialized0:14:57
4Luis Mejia (Col) 7Capital/Economy0:28:08
5Federico Ramirez Mendez (CRc) Grupo Orosi Siglo XXI/Specialized0:31:02
6Alex Grant (USA) Cannondale Factory Racing0:34:03
7Moises Hernandez Araya (CRc) Grupo Orosi Siglo XXI/Specialized0:44:15
8Ben Sonntag (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing0:58:04
9Gerry D Cody (USA) Herbalife241:19:51
10Alexander Sanchez Calderon (CRc) Specialized1:24:40
11Jonathan Camacho (CRc)1:42:32
12Manuel Prado (CRc) ShoAir/Specialized1:47:37
13Hector Fernando Riveros Paez (Col) Constructora Arpo-PLC2:04:53
14Dennis Porras Murillo (CRc) Farmacia Paris/Rod Bike2:13:40
15Sharlys Silva De Oliveira (Bra)2:30:38
16Nate Whitman (USA) Herbalife242:33:09
17Ruderick Marcel Juarez Sequeira (Nic)2:37:03
18José Joaquin Rojas Acosta (CRc)2:52:53
19Mario Alfredo Meneses Bonilla (CRc)3:11:31
20Melvin Alexander Mora Garita (CRc)3:33:35
21José Andres Rojas Meza (CRc) Grupo Orosi Siglo XXI3:49:52
22Jesus Hernandez Sanabria (Ven)3:51:35
23Ajay Pandit Chhetri (Nep) Kid Super4:08:04
24Hendrick Rojas Arroyo (CRc)4:15:38
25Daniel Garcia Matamoros (CRc)4:26:43
26Anthony Fonseca Sanchez (CRc)4:27:53
27Allan Gonzalez Brenes (CRc)4:34:22
28Kenneth Sanabria Sanabria (CRc)4:39:45
29Esteban Calleja Montealegre (CRc)5:22:47
30Jose Guadalupe Cruz Salas (Mex)5:30:24
31Jhonny Francisco Sanchez Chavarria (CRc)6:44:58
32Jose Guadalupe Cruz Salas (Mex)7:43:27
33Roger Gonzalez Salvador (Spa)8:58:38
34Mario Alberto Mata Aguillar (CRc)10:32:42
35Arturo Fernandez Vega (CRc)11:38:02

Male 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Santos Corea Gutierrez (CRc)11:12:40
2Jeff D Herrera (CRc)0:24:40
3Travis Hauck (Can)0:41:41
4Dax Jaikel (CRc)1:18:19
5Eddy Perez Mata (CRc)
6Juan Pablo Sanchez (CRc)1:24:12
7Luis Diego Chaverri Madden (CRc)1:26:53
8Jonathan Firth (Can) TransRockies/Honey Stinger/NORCO Grass Roots1:35:15
9Michel Alfonso Larrain (Ven)1:51:23
10Victor Alonso Araya Pereira (CRc)1:59:53
11Max Araya Orozco (CRc)2:45:30
12Mario Alberto Araya Mena (CRc)2:49:21
13Ivan Jimenez Camacho (CRc)3:08:42
14Luis Fernando Mora Hidalgo (CRc)3:17:38
15Esteban Mendez (CRc)3:42:07
16Maxwell Da Rocha (Bra) Desafío Brazil3:44:34
17Alejandro Diez (Mex)3:59:44
18Roy Rojas Garbanzo (CRc)4:03:07
19Erick Barboza (CRc)4:08:26
20Christian Gerardo Valerio Varela (CRc)4:45:19
21Eduardo Saenz Corrales (CRc)5:06:00
22Francisco Javier Matamoros Hdez. (CRc)5:16:13
23Alejandro Lopez Quesada (CRc)5:33:44
24Luis Urain (CRc)5:40:13
25Rafael Bosco Ferreiro Melo (Bra)5:45:05
26Luis Mariano Viquez Vargas (CRc)6:05:12
27Alan Arguello Díaz (CRc)7:12:44
28Mauricio Richmond Padilla (CRc)7:55:01
29Giancarlo Loria Fonseca (CRc)8:10:44
30Luis D. Peregrina C. (Mex)8:13:49
31Cesar Nuñez Monge (CRc)8:38:35
32Omar Esteban Roman Marin (CRc)9:04:46
33Gabriel Porras Chacon (CRc)9:23:26
34Josep Maria Sunyer Cabayol (Spa)24:03:54

Male 40-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leighton Poidevin (Can) Bicycle Café/Banff Lodging Co.11:18:30
2Fernando Salazar (CRc)2:02:03
3Renato Cisneros (Ecu)2:18:42
4Stefano Tomirotti (Ita)2:46:14
5Brian Vaughan (USA)3:40:35
6Eric Warkentin (USA)3:44:09
7Federico Amador Leon (CRc)3:59:04
8Mark Jeffery (GBr)4:02:03
9Mauricio Alvarado Rivera (CRc)4:11:23
10Alvaro Lang (CRc)4:37:38
11Carlos Calvo Ramazzini (CRc)5:05:16
12Leonel Gomez Navarro (CRc)5:14:48
13Carlos Cabezas Charpentier (CRc)6:02:30
14Will Muecke (USA)6:17:55
15Darrell Jones (Can)6:33:17
16Carlos Martinez Masis (CRc)7:15:37
17Abraham Finkelman (Isr)8:25:37
18Geovanny Gomez Navarro (CRc)8:42:09
19Ignacio Merino (Mex)8:42:31
20Andres E. Cordovez F. (Ecu)8:48:01
21David Fernandez (Dom)10:27:44
22Esteban de la Garza (Mex)21:19:11
23Scott Olson (USA)21:51:49
24Erick Richmond Padilla (CRc)22:49:14
25Eduardo Barth Ulate (CRc)23:20:33
26Hesiquio Merino (Mex)23:59:58

Male 50+ general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Ebbern (Can)15:32:43
2Javier Gurdian Astúa (CRc)0:18:46
3Francisco Sanchez Castillo (CRc)2:21:31
4David Kibler (CRc)3:48:51
5Andres Clarke Holman (CRc)4:26:07
6Heart Akerson (USA)6:42:14
7Anthony Rick D'Amico (USA)18:11:29
8Roger Francisco Jimenez (CRc)19:38:53

Latest on Cyclingnews