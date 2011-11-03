Image 1 of 71 Luis Mejia (7Capital/Economy) rides to victory on stage 2. (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 2 of 71 Milton Ramos (Image credit: Lead Adventure Media) Image 3 of 71 Alex Grant (Cannondale) (Image credit: Lead Adventure Media) Image 4 of 71 Rom Akerson finishes up. (Image credit: Lead Adventure Media) Image 5 of 71 Rom Akerson races to second on stage 2 (Image credit: Lead Adventure Media) Image 6 of 71 Luis Mejia (7Capital/Economy) (Image credit: Lead Adventure Media) Image 7 of 71 Luis Mejia (7Capital/Economy) was mobbed by the media after the finish (Image credit: Lead Adventure Media) Image 8 of 71 Rom Akerson (Specialized) (Image credit: Lead Adventure Media) Image 9 of 71 The muddy shoes of Rebecca Rusch after La Ruta (Image credit: Lead Adventure Media) Image 10 of 71 Frederico Ramirez (Image credit: Lead Adventure Media) Image 11 of 71 Rom Akerson (Image credit: Lead Adventure Media) Image 12 of 71 Luis Mejia (7Capital/Economy) leads on stage 2 (Image credit: Lead Adventure Media) Image 13 of 71 Ben Sonntag (Cannondale) sets the pace (Image credit: Lead Adventure Media) Image 14 of 71 Rom Akerson (Specialized) (Image credit: Lead Adventure Media) Image 15 of 71 Rom Akerson (Specialized) stretches his legs on the climb (Image credit: Lead Adventure Media) Image 16 of 71 Adriana Rojas (Specialized) at the start (Image credit: Lead Adventure Media) Image 17 of 71 Ben Sonntage (Cannodnale) (Image credit: Lead Adventure Media) Image 18 of 71 Federica Ramirez races just ahead of Rom Akerson (Image credit: Lead Adventure Media) Image 19 of 71 Race leader Todd Wells (Specialized) (Image credit: Lead Adventure Media) Image 20 of 71 The peloton rolls out for stage 2 (Image credit: Lead Adventure Media) Image 21 of 71 Luis Mejia (7Capital/Economy) (Image credit: Lead Adventure Media) Image 22 of 71 Rom Akerson (Specialized) (Image credit: Lead Adventure Media) Image 23 of 71 Milton Ramos leads Federico Ramirez (Image credit: Lead Adventure Media) Image 24 of 71 Luis Mejia (7Capital/Economy) off the front (Image credit: Lead Adventure Media) Image 25 of 71 Todd Wells (Specialized) (Image credit: Lead Adventure Media) Image 26 of 71 Luis Mejia (7Capital/Economy) (Image credit: Lead Adventure Media) Image 27 of 71 Milton Ramos drives the pace (Image credit: Lead Adventure Media) Image 28 of 71 Today's media car. Capacity was reached at seven adults and we only had to tow one car out of the ditch en route. (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 29 of 71 Rom Akerson (Specialized) (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 30 of 71 Hector Fernando Riveros Paez (Constructora Arpo-PLC) (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 31 of 71 Moises Hernandez Araya (Grupo Orosi Siglo XXI/Specialized) (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 32 of 71 Dennis Porras Murillo (Farmacia Paris/Rod Bike) (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 33 of 71 Cannondale's Matt Ohran has previously raced La Ruta but is riding a moto and helping out Ben Sonntag and Alex Grant this year (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 34 of 71 Gerry D Cody (Herbalife24) (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 35 of 71 A peak at the views down toward San Jose (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 36 of 71 Luis Mejia (7Capital/Economy) spent a lot of time alone on stage 2 (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 37 of 71 School children cheer on the racers. (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 38 of 71 Men's leader Todd Wells and women's leader Adriana Rojas before the start (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 39 of 71 Adriana Rojas (Specialized) sports her new leader's jersey (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 40 of 71 Adriana Rojas before she got her leader's jersey this morning (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 41 of 71 Luis Mejia (7Capital/Economy) (number 6) and Frederico Ramirez (Grupo Orosi Siglo XXI/Specialized) chat before the start. (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 42 of 71 Grupo Orosi Siglo XXI/Specialized teammates of Frederico Ramirez at the start (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 43 of 71 Todd Wells (Specialized) communicates with his support crew before the start (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 44 of 71 Milton Ramos (number 34) talks to teammates of eventual stage winner Luis Meijia before the start. (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 45 of 71 Adriana Rojas (Specialized) (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 46 of 71 Milton Ramos had his race face on (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 47 of 71 Todd Wells (Specialized) before getting his leader's jersey (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 48 of 71 Alex Grant and Frederico Ramirez chat at the start (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 49 of 71 Luis Mejia (7Capital/Economy) (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 50 of 71 Rom Akerson (Specialized) follows Federico Ramirez Mendez (Grupo Orosi Siglo XXI/Specialized) (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 51 of 71 Ben Sonntag (Cannondale) had a much better day today. (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 52 of 71 A Herbalife24 rider finishes up. (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 53 of 71 Adriana Rojas (Specialized) after winning stage 2 (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 54 of 71 Adriana Rojas (Specialized) won stage 2 (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 55 of 71 Rebecca Rusch (Specialized) finished in the pouring rain (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 56 of 71 Louise Kobin (Global Biorythm Events) crosses the finish line (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 57 of 71 Louise Kobin (Global Biorythm Events) finished in the pouring rain (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 58 of 71 Louise Kobin (Global Biorythm Events) after stage 2 (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 59 of 71 Louise Kobin (Global Biorythm Events) and Rebecca Rusch (Specialized) compare notes after the finish (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 60 of 71 Rom Akerson (Specialized) after the finish (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 61 of 71 Luis Mejia (7Capital/Economy) is interviewed after his stage win (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 62 of 71 Yellow jersey wearer Todd Wells (Specialized) (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 63 of 71 Ben Sonntag and Alex Grant (both Cannondale) follow Milton Ramos (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 64 of 71 Too bad the riders didn't have time to look around and take it all in. (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 65 of 71 Rom Akerson (Specialized) in second place (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 66 of 71 Federico Ramirez Mendez (Grupo Orosi Siglo XXI/Specialized) on a climb (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 67 of 71 There were breathtaking views throughout stage 2 (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 68 of 71 Race overall leader Todd Wells (Specialized) (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 69 of 71 Federico Ramirez Mendez (Grupo Orosi Siglo XXI/Specialized) (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 70 of 71 La Ruta stage 2 winner Luis Mejia (7Capital/Economy) (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 71 of 71 Stage two winner and overall women's leader Adriana Rojas. (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)

Luis Mejia (7Capital/Economy) won stage 2 of La Ruta de Los Conquistadores on Thursday. The Colombian set a blistering pace from the start of the race's shortest stage, covering a supposed 63km from Santa Ana, San José to Tres Ríos, Cartago in 4:01:01. He spent most of it off the front solo.

Not being an immediate threat on general classification after finishing over 38 minutes off the pace on the opening day's stage, the overall contenders seemed content with letting Meijia go.

"I made an attack on the climb and got away from everyone else," said the winner. "I felt good and was always hydrating to keep my energy enough to get to the end. I hope to get more time in the next two days."

Overall race leader Todd Wells (Specialized), Federico Ramirez Mendez (Grupo Orosi Siglo XXI/Specialized) and Rom Akerson (Specialized) emerged as the top chasers of Mejia. Wells, however, lost contact with Ramirez and Akerson when he suffered a flat.

"I spent most of the day today with the guys who were third and fourth yesterday," said Wells. "We were together on the descent after the second big climb and then I punctured. I changed the flat, then changed the wheel at the next tech zone, but I'd lost a few minutes and couldn't get it back."

Eventually Akerson pulled away from Ramirez to claim second on the stage, while Ramirez finished third.

"Today, I wanted to protect my third place and watch the guy from Honduras (Milton Ramos)," said Akerson. "He was in second, but he got dropped, so I hung onto Todd. I have a lot of respect for Todd - I'm learning a lot to watch him ride. It helps me a lot to ride with someone at his level of racing."

"At the most critical part, Lico (Ramirez) attacked twice, and I didn't feel strong. At one point, I saw weakness in my competition, and I had a feeling I should go. I did and thank god I had a good race. I had my fingers crossed out there that my motor wouldn't break and those guys wouldn't catch me." They didn't and he earned second on the stage and moved up to second in the GC.

Complimenting the stage winner, the always classy Ramirez said, "The race was very hard. I'm tired after many races this year, and the Colombian (Meijia) is a good cyclist."

Following his flat, Wells rode to a fourth place finish followed by Cannondale Factory Racing teammates Ben Sonntag and Alex Grant in fifth and sixth respectively.

Despite losing time due to his mechanical, Wells remains in the overall lead after two stages. He has a 7:11 gap on Akerson, down from the more comfortable 10:34 on yesterday's runner-up Ramos, who is now third at 14:57.

Sonntag and Grant spent much of the day with Milton Ramos, who finished second yesterday. "I went into today with two options: go for a stage or help Alex," said defending champion Sonntag. "There were attacks right away and I realized I wasn't going to win a stage today, so I decided to stay with Alex. I think we worked well together to minimize his losses."

"Milton had some trouble on the steeper climbs. I felt better at the end of the stage and would have liked to gap him and keep going, but it didn't work out like that. It was a torn situation with Todd Wells just up ahead - we didn't want to close the gap on him, but we also wanted to help Alex because there were guys moving up on him on GC up ahead. But I think Alex was at his limit."

Ramos flatted on the final descent back into town and finished seventh at 14:21 behind Meijia.

Grant, who is now in sixth on the GC said, "We don't climb stuff that steep and had to ride it at our pace. Ben helped me out with some teamwork and hopefully my legs will keep coming around."

Women

In the women's race, it was a case of déjà vu as the top three women from the opening stage repeated their placings today.

Adriana Rojas once again rode to a solo win in 5:24:12. The Costa Rican finished in a torrential downpour, unlike the top men who enjoyed sunshine all day.

"I felt fine at the beginning, but I had some back pains near the end, which slowed me down," said Rojas. "This is a race that destroys you. I'm prone to backaches and have been having some trouble lately with it."

Behind her, Rebecca Rusch (Specialized/RedBull) and Louise Kobin (Global Biorythm Events) battled for second with Rusch outclimbing Kobin in the latter part of the stage.

"I didn't feel as good as yesterday for the first half and then I got my groove," said Rusch. "Louise and I rode together for about 30km. It was helpful. We kept each other honest. Then I started to warm up. I think the 29er was good on this course - I powered the flats and downs and was good on the climb."

It was a flat section where Rusch gapped Kobin. She crossed the line in second, 6:21 after Rojas.

"Today went better. It was hard, but I didn't bonk like I did yesterday," said Kobin after the finish.

The women's GC order remains unchanged although the gaps have grown some with today's stage. Rojas leads Rusch and Kobin.

Race notes

- It was this stage 2 last year in which this year's winner Meijia was disqualified due to accepting outside support. As the leader of stage 2 this year, he was accompanied by an official moto throughout - thereby preventing any reports of cheating in this 19th edition of La Ruta.

- Several riders noted the stage was longer than the 63km advertised. "Today they said it would be 63km, but my Garmin said 73km, so it's hard when you're looking for the finish 10km early," said Wells. Rusch reported that her odometer read 78km.

The following race video footage was provided by Cannondale's Matt Ohran.

Results

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adriana Rojas (CRc) 5:24:12 2 Rebecca Rusch (USA) Specialized/RedBull 0:06:21 3 Louise Kobin (USA) Global Biorythm Events 0:14:02 4 Jane Rynbrandt (USA) 0:38:04 5 Ligia Madrigal Moya (CRc) BOSI/OTSwiss 1:07:35 6 Kathy Judson (USA) 2:30:29 7 Caterina Tellini (CRc) 2:52:44 8 Ileana Soto Alvarez (CRc) 5:01:14 9 Alsion Jones (Can) 5:16:47 10 Gabriela Morera Guerrero (CRc) 5:32:13 11 Linethe Rosely Gamboa Mendez (CRc) 5:53:48 12 Gemma Rossell Comabella (Spa) 5:54:17

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Mejia (Col) 7Capital/Economy 4:01:01 2 Rom Akerson (CRc) 0:03:25 3 Federico Ramirez Mendez (CRc) Grupo Orosi Siglo XXI/Specialized 0:07:27 4 Todd Wells (USA) Specialized 0:09:58 5 Ben Sonntag (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:10:28 6 Alex Grant (USA) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:10:29 7 Milton Ramos (Hon) Specialized 0:14:21 8 Moises Hernandez Araya (CRc) Grupo Orosi Siglo XXI/Specialized 0:23:24 9 Gerry D Cody (USA) Herbalife24 0:44:02 10 Alexander Sanchez Calderon (CRc) Specialized 0:44:41 11 Jose Guadalupe Cruz Salas (Mex) 12 Jonathan Camacho (CRc) 0:45:25 13 Manuel Prado (CRc) ShoAir/Specialized 0:46:31 14 Sharlys Silva De Oliveira (Bra) 0:57:42 15 Dennis Porras Murillo (CRc) Farmacia Paris/Rod Bike 1:09:05 16 Nate Whitman (USA) Herbalife24 1:12:03 17 Hector Fernando Riveros Paez (Col) Constructora Arpo-PLC 1:13:29 18 Ruderick Marcel Juarez Sequeira (Nic) 1:15:11 19 Mario Alfredo Meneses Bonilla (CRc) 1:15:49 20 José Joaquin Rojas Acosta (CRc) 1:27:05 21 Jesus Hernandez Sanabria (Ven) 1:28:36 22 Ajay Pandit Chhetri (Nep) Kid Super 1:40:09 23 José Andres Rojas Meza (CRc) Grupo Orosi Siglo XXI 1:41:30 24 Anthony Fonseca Sanchez (CRc) 1:45:53 25 Melvin Alexander Mora Garita (CRc) 1:50:27 26 Kenneth Sanabria Sanabria (CRc) 1:53:46 27 Allan Gonzalez Brenes (CRc) 1:56:52 28 Daniel Garcia Matamoros (CRc) 1:59:01 29 Hendrick Rojas Arroyo (CRc) 2:09:01 30 Esteban Calleja Montealegre (CRc) 2:41:57 31 Jhonny Francisco Sanchez Chavarria (CRc) 3:15:30 32 Roger Gonzalez Salvador (Spa) 4:14:11 33 Mario Alberto Mata Aguillar (CRc) 4:55:12 34 Jose Guadalupe Cruz Salas (Mex) 5:36:49 35 Arturo Fernandez Vega (CRc) 5:44:33

Male 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Santos Corea Gutierrez (CRc) 4:52:57 2 Jeff D Herrera (CRc) 0:05:47 3 Dax Jaikel (CRc) 0:07:35 4 Eddy Perez Mata (CRc) 5 Luis Diego Chaverri Madden (CRc) 0:22:26 6 Travis Hauck (Can) 0:23:55 7 Jonathan Firth (Can) TransRockies/Honey Stinger/NORCO Grass Roots 0:30:56 8 Mario Alberto Araya Mena (CRc) 0:49:34 9 Juan Pablo Sanchez (CRc) 0:52:01 10 Victor Alonso Araya Pereira (CRc) 0:53:57 11 Michel Alfonso Larrain (Ven) 1:04:56 12 Max Araya Orozco (CRc) 1:18:06 13 Luis Fernando Mora Hidalgo (CRc) 1:29:20 14 Esteban Mendez (CRc) 1:37:46 15 Ivan Jimenez Camacho (CRc) 1:37:48 16 Maxwell Da Rocha (Bra) Desafío Brazil 1:46:10 17 Roy Rojas Garbanzo (CRc) 1:53:44 18 Luis Urain (CRc) 1:58:26 19 Erick Barboza (CRc) 2:04:06 20 Christian Gerardo Valerio Varela (CRc) 2:08:29 21 Eduardo Saenz Corrales (CRc) 2:16:50 22 Alejandro Lopez Quesada (CRc) 2:23:35 23 Rafael Bosco Ferreiro Melo (Bra) 2:32:52 24 Francisco Javier Matamoros Hdez. (CRc) 2:40:42 25 Mauricio Richmond Padilla (CRc) 26 Alejandro Diez (Mex) 2:43:15 27 Luis Mariano Viquez Vargas (CRc) 2:51:41 28 Alan Arguello Díaz (CRc) 3:23:48 29 Luis D. Peregrina C. (Mex) 3:35:11 30 Omar Esteban Roman Marin (CRc) 3:58:57 31 Cesar Nuñez Monge (CRc) 4:36:25 32 Giancarlo Loria Fonseca (CRc) 4:50:24 33 Gabriel Porras Chacon (CRc) 4:50:28 34 Josep Maria Sunyer Cabayol (Spa) 6:23:38

Male 40-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leighton Poidevin (Can) Bicycle Café/Banff Lodging Co. 4:58:46 2 Fernando Salazar (CRc) 0:25:35 3 Renato Cisneros (Ecu) 0:49:48 4 Stefano Tomirotti (Ita) 0:54:16 5 Brian Vaughan (USA) 1:18:51 6 Carlos Calvo Ramazzini (CRc) 1:22:10 7 Federico Amador Leon (CRc) 1:31:17 8 Eric Warkentin (USA) 1:34:53 9 Mark Jeffery (GBr) 1:52:59 10 Mauricio Alvarado Rivera (CRc) 2:12:13 11 Alvaro Lang (CRc) 2:17:45 12 Darrell Jones (Can) 2:47:17 13 Carlos Cabezas Charpentier (CRc) 2:50:31 14 Will Muecke (USA) 2:59:03 15 Leonel Gomez Navarro (CRc) 3:09:23 16 Carlos Martinez Masis (CRc) 3:19:22 17 Esteban de la Garza (Mex) 3:38:56 18 Abraham Finkelman (Isr) 3:43:37 19 Andres E. Cordovez F. (Ecu) 4:09:16 20 Scott Olson (USA) 4:11:34 21 Ignacio Merino (Mex) 4:39:05 22 Geovanny Gomez Navarro (CRc) 5:00:02 23 Erick Richmond Padilla (CRc) 5:08:59 24 David Fernandez (Dom) 5:21:54 25 Eduardo Barth Ulate (CRc) 5:40:18 26 Hesiquio Merino (Mex) 6:19:43

Male 50+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Ebbern (Can) 6:36:10 2 Javier Gurdian Astúa (CRc) 0:46:13 3 David Kibler (CRc) 1:26:23 4 Francisco Sanchez Castillo (CRc) 1:31:17 5 Andres Clarke Holman (CRc) 2:25:14 6 Anthony Rick D'Amico (USA) 3:08:03 7 Heart Akerson (USA) 4:07:17 8 Roger Francisco Jimenez (CRc) 4:35:27

General classification women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adriana Rojas (CRc) 12:30:21 2 Rebecca Rusch (USA) Specialized/RedBull 0:16:53 3 Louise Kobin (USA) Global Biorythm Events 0:44:41 4 Jane Rynbrandt (USA) 1:51:26 5 Ligia Madrigal Moya (CRc) BOSI/OTSwiss 2:38:34 6 Caterina Tellini (CRc) 5:41:11 7 Kathy Judson (USA) 5:50:32 8 Ileana Soto Alvarez (CRc) 21:55:04 9 Alsion Jones (Can) 22:10:37 10 Gabriela Morera Guerrero (CRc) 22:26:03 11 Linethe Rosely Gamboa Mendez (CRc) 22:47:38 12 Gemma Rossell Comabella (Spa) 22:48:07

General classification elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Todd Wells (USA) Specialized 9:38:31 2 Rom Akerson (CRc) 0:07:11 3 Milton Ramos (Hon) Specialized 0:14:57 4 Luis Mejia (Col) 7Capital/Economy 0:28:08 5 Federico Ramirez Mendez (CRc) Grupo Orosi Siglo XXI/Specialized 0:31:02 6 Alex Grant (USA) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:34:03 7 Moises Hernandez Araya (CRc) Grupo Orosi Siglo XXI/Specialized 0:44:15 8 Ben Sonntag (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:58:04 9 Gerry D Cody (USA) Herbalife24 1:19:51 10 Alexander Sanchez Calderon (CRc) Specialized 1:24:40 11 Jonathan Camacho (CRc) 1:42:32 12 Manuel Prado (CRc) ShoAir/Specialized 1:47:37 13 Hector Fernando Riveros Paez (Col) Constructora Arpo-PLC 2:04:53 14 Dennis Porras Murillo (CRc) Farmacia Paris/Rod Bike 2:13:40 15 Sharlys Silva De Oliveira (Bra) 2:30:38 16 Nate Whitman (USA) Herbalife24 2:33:09 17 Ruderick Marcel Juarez Sequeira (Nic) 2:37:03 18 José Joaquin Rojas Acosta (CRc) 2:52:53 19 Mario Alfredo Meneses Bonilla (CRc) 3:11:31 20 Melvin Alexander Mora Garita (CRc) 3:33:35 21 José Andres Rojas Meza (CRc) Grupo Orosi Siglo XXI 3:49:52 22 Jesus Hernandez Sanabria (Ven) 3:51:35 23 Ajay Pandit Chhetri (Nep) Kid Super 4:08:04 24 Hendrick Rojas Arroyo (CRc) 4:15:38 25 Daniel Garcia Matamoros (CRc) 4:26:43 26 Anthony Fonseca Sanchez (CRc) 4:27:53 27 Allan Gonzalez Brenes (CRc) 4:34:22 28 Kenneth Sanabria Sanabria (CRc) 4:39:45 29 Esteban Calleja Montealegre (CRc) 5:22:47 30 Jose Guadalupe Cruz Salas (Mex) 5:30:24 31 Jhonny Francisco Sanchez Chavarria (CRc) 6:44:58 32 Jose Guadalupe Cruz Salas (Mex) 7:43:27 33 Roger Gonzalez Salvador (Spa) 8:58:38 34 Mario Alberto Mata Aguillar (CRc) 10:32:42 35 Arturo Fernandez Vega (CRc) 11:38:02

Male 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Santos Corea Gutierrez (CRc) 11:12:40 2 Jeff D Herrera (CRc) 0:24:40 3 Travis Hauck (Can) 0:41:41 4 Dax Jaikel (CRc) 1:18:19 5 Eddy Perez Mata (CRc) 6 Juan Pablo Sanchez (CRc) 1:24:12 7 Luis Diego Chaverri Madden (CRc) 1:26:53 8 Jonathan Firth (Can) TransRockies/Honey Stinger/NORCO Grass Roots 1:35:15 9 Michel Alfonso Larrain (Ven) 1:51:23 10 Victor Alonso Araya Pereira (CRc) 1:59:53 11 Max Araya Orozco (CRc) 2:45:30 12 Mario Alberto Araya Mena (CRc) 2:49:21 13 Ivan Jimenez Camacho (CRc) 3:08:42 14 Luis Fernando Mora Hidalgo (CRc) 3:17:38 15 Esteban Mendez (CRc) 3:42:07 16 Maxwell Da Rocha (Bra) Desafío Brazil 3:44:34 17 Alejandro Diez (Mex) 3:59:44 18 Roy Rojas Garbanzo (CRc) 4:03:07 19 Erick Barboza (CRc) 4:08:26 20 Christian Gerardo Valerio Varela (CRc) 4:45:19 21 Eduardo Saenz Corrales (CRc) 5:06:00 22 Francisco Javier Matamoros Hdez. (CRc) 5:16:13 23 Alejandro Lopez Quesada (CRc) 5:33:44 24 Luis Urain (CRc) 5:40:13 25 Rafael Bosco Ferreiro Melo (Bra) 5:45:05 26 Luis Mariano Viquez Vargas (CRc) 6:05:12 27 Alan Arguello Díaz (CRc) 7:12:44 28 Mauricio Richmond Padilla (CRc) 7:55:01 29 Giancarlo Loria Fonseca (CRc) 8:10:44 30 Luis D. Peregrina C. (Mex) 8:13:49 31 Cesar Nuñez Monge (CRc) 8:38:35 32 Omar Esteban Roman Marin (CRc) 9:04:46 33 Gabriel Porras Chacon (CRc) 9:23:26 34 Josep Maria Sunyer Cabayol (Spa) 24:03:54

Male 40-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leighton Poidevin (Can) Bicycle Café/Banff Lodging Co. 11:18:30 2 Fernando Salazar (CRc) 2:02:03 3 Renato Cisneros (Ecu) 2:18:42 4 Stefano Tomirotti (Ita) 2:46:14 5 Brian Vaughan (USA) 3:40:35 6 Eric Warkentin (USA) 3:44:09 7 Federico Amador Leon (CRc) 3:59:04 8 Mark Jeffery (GBr) 4:02:03 9 Mauricio Alvarado Rivera (CRc) 4:11:23 10 Alvaro Lang (CRc) 4:37:38 11 Carlos Calvo Ramazzini (CRc) 5:05:16 12 Leonel Gomez Navarro (CRc) 5:14:48 13 Carlos Cabezas Charpentier (CRc) 6:02:30 14 Will Muecke (USA) 6:17:55 15 Darrell Jones (Can) 6:33:17 16 Carlos Martinez Masis (CRc) 7:15:37 17 Abraham Finkelman (Isr) 8:25:37 18 Geovanny Gomez Navarro (CRc) 8:42:09 19 Ignacio Merino (Mex) 8:42:31 20 Andres E. Cordovez F. (Ecu) 8:48:01 21 David Fernandez (Dom) 10:27:44 22 Esteban de la Garza (Mex) 21:19:11 23 Scott Olson (USA) 21:51:49 24 Erick Richmond Padilla (CRc) 22:49:14 25 Eduardo Barth Ulate (CRc) 23:20:33 26 Hesiquio Merino (Mex) 23:59:58