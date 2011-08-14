Trending

David Belda too quick for his break companions on stage two

Kouwenhoven taks over race lead from teammate Reus

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León4:14:07
2Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
3Stian Remme (Nor) Joker Merida
4Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
5Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:00:05
6Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
7Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:00:11
8Christer Rake (Nor) Joker Merida0:01:07
9Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand
10Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
11Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
12Thomas Lebas (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence
13Etienne Tortelier (Fra) Sojasun Espoir AC Noyal
14Aurélien Ribet (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence0:01:18
15César Bihel (Fra) Bretagne0:01:23
16Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
17Nikola Aistrup (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
18David Chopin (Fra) Bretagne
19Michael Olejnik (Pol) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly
20Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:01:29
21Mathieu Cloarec (Fra) Team U. Nantes Atlantique0:01:31
22Mads Meyer (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
23Erwan Teguel (Fra) Team U. Nantes Atlantique0:01:35
24Luke Rowe (GBr) Great Britain
25Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:01:36
26Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
27Christer Jensen (Nor) Joker Merida
28Christopher Jennings (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
29Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
30Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) UCI - Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
31Houssam Nasri (Tun) UCI - Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
32Oystein Stake Laengen (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
33Fréderik Wilmann (Nor) Joker Merida0:01:39
34Aurélien Louvel His (Fra) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly
35Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
36Vincent Ragot (Fra) Bretagne
37Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
38Edouard Louyest (Fra) Sojasun Espoir AC Noyal0:01:51
39Tomasz Olejnik (Pol) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly0:01:59
40Nicolas Queyranne (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence0:02:13
41François Lamiraud (Fra) France Poursuite0:02:48
42Connor MacConvey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:02:52
43Jacques Bouchevreau (Fra) Team U. Nantes Atlantique
44Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:03:00
45Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
46Jens Adams (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
47Rune Van Der Meijden (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
48Kaspar Schjonnemann (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
49Natnaël Berhane (Eri) UCI - Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
50Lorents Ola Aasvold (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
51Mark Christian (GBr) Great Britain
52Luis Almonacid Mansilla (Chi) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly
53Vincent Guezennec (Fra) Brest Iroise Cyclisme 2000
54Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:03:11
55Thomas Moses (GBr) Great Britain0:03:37
56Joseph Cooper (NZl) New Zealand0:03:52
57Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:04:13
58Yann Botrel (Fra) Bretagne0:04:20
59Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
60Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) UCI - Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
61David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus0:05:40
62Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
63Arvin Moazemi (IRI) UCI - Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
64Erick Rowsell (GBr) Great Britain0:07:40
65Jonathan Mould (GBr) Great Britain
66Sébastian Kvaalsvoll (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
67Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker Merida
68Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
69Melvin Boskamp (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
70Roman Dronin (Uzb) UCI - Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
71Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
72Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
73Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
74Vivien Brisse (Fra) France Poursuite
75Morten Morland (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
76Damien Le Fustec (Fra) France Poursuite
77Adrian Gjolberg (Nor) Joker Merida
78Romain Ramier (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence
79Guillaume Blot (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
80Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
81Simon Gouedard (Fra) Bretagne
82Julien Duval (Fra) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly
83Cameron Karkowski (NZl) New Zealand
84Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand
85Mickaël Renou (Fra) Team U. Nantes Atlantique
86Anthony Vignes (Fra) Brest Iroise Cyclisme 2000
87Maxime Menez (Fra) Brest Iroise Cyclisme 2000
88Erwan Brenterch (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence
89Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
90Gwenaël Simon (Fra) Bretagne
91Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
92Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain
93Fabien Sidaner (Fra) Brest Iroise Cyclisme 2000
94Stéphane Lebreton (Fra) Sojasun Espoir AC Noyal
95Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:09:04
96Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
97Niklas Aakvik (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo0:12:12
98Jesper Asselman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:15:15
99Nikolay Mihaylov (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence
100Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand
101Ruben Jimenez Ventosa (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
102Pierre Garson (Fra) Sojasun Espoir AC Noyal0:19:20
103Julien Jegou (Fra) Brest Iroise Cyclisme 20000:20:20
104Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke8:24:31
2Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly0:00:23
3Stian Remme (Nor) Joker Merida
4David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
5Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León0:00:28
6Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
7Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:01:07
8Christer Rake (Nor) Joker Merida
9Etienne Tortelier (Fra) Sojasun Espoir AC Noyal
10David Chopin (Fra) Bretagne0:01:23
11Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:01:30
12Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand
13Thomas Lebas (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence
14Christopher Jennings (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León0:01:36
15Aurélien Ribet (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence0:01:41
16César Bihel (Fra) Bretagne0:01:46
17Nikola Aistrup (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
18Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
19Michael Olejnik (Pol) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly
20Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:01:52
21Luke Rowe (GBr) Great Britain0:01:58
22Erwan Teguel (Fra) Team U. Nantes Atlantique
23Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:01:59
24Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
25Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
26Oystein Stake Laengen (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
27Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:02:02
28Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
29Fréderik Wilmann (Nor) Joker Merida
30Edouard Louyest (Fra) Sojasun Espoir AC Noyal0:02:14
31Natnaël Berhane (Eri) UCI - Centre Mondial du Cyclisme0:03:00
32Jacques Bouchevreau (Fra) Team U. Nantes Atlantique0:03:15
33Connor MacConvey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
34Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:03:23
35Rune Van Der Meijden (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
36Mark Christian (GBr) Great Britain
37Vincent Guezennec (Fra) Brest Iroise Cyclisme 2000
38Lorents Ola Aasvold (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
39Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:04:36
40Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) UCI - Centre Mondial du Cyclisme0:04:43
41David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus0:06:03
42Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
43Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus0:07:40
44Erick Rowsell (GBr) Great Britain0:08:03
45Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
46Fabien Sidaner (Fra) Brest Iroise Cyclisme 2000
47Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
48Anthony Vignes (Fra) Brest Iroise Cyclisme 2000
49Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:08:28
50Nicolas Queyranne (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence0:09:00
51Jens Adams (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:09:47
52Mads Meyer (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland0:09:48
53Mathieu Cloarec (Fra) Team U. Nantes Atlantique
54Christer Jensen (Nor) Joker Merida0:09:53
55Houssam Nasri (Tun) UCI - Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
56Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) UCI - Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
57Aurélien Louvel His (Fra) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly0:09:56
58Vincent Ragot (Fra) Bretagne
59Tomasz Olejnik (Pol) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly0:10:16
60François Lamiraud (Fra) France Poursuite0:11:05
61Luis Almonacid Mansilla (Chi) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly0:11:17
62Kaspar Schjonnemann (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
63Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
64Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:11:28
65Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain0:11:30
66Thomas Moses (GBr) Great Britain0:11:54
67Joseph Cooper (NZl) New Zealand0:12:09
68Guillaume Blot (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:12:22
69Erwan Brenterch (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence
70Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:12:37
71Yann Botrel (Fra) Bretagne
72Arvin Moazemi (IRI) UCI - Centre Mondial du Cyclisme0:13:57
73Romain Ramier (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence0:14:27
74Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
75Mickaël Renou (Fra) Team U. Nantes Atlantique
76Melvin Boskamp (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:15:57
77Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker Merida
78Roman Dronin (Uzb) UCI - Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
79Morten Morland (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
80Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
81Jonathan Mould (GBr) Great Britain
82Cameron Karkowski (NZl) New Zealand
83Sébastian Kvaalsvoll (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
84Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand
85Simon Gouedard (Fra) Bretagne
86Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
87Adrian Gjolberg (Nor) Joker Merida
88Gwenaël Simon (Fra) Bretagne
89Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
90Damien Le Fustec (Fra) France Poursuite
91Vivien Brisse (Fra) France Poursuite
92Stéphane Lebreton (Fra) Sojasun Espoir AC Noyal
93Julien Duval (Fra) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly
94Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:17:21
95Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
96Niklas Aakvik (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo0:20:29
97Maxime Menez (Fra) Brest Iroise Cyclisme 20000:22:49
98Ruben Jimenez Ventosa (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León0:23:32
99Nikolay Mihaylov (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence
100Jesper Asselman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
101Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand
102Pierre Garson (Fra) Sojasun Espoir AC Noyal0:27:37
103Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand0:28:37
104Julien Jegou (Fra) Brest Iroise Cyclisme 2000

