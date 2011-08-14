David Belda too quick for his break companions on stage two
Kouwenhoven taks over race lead from teammate Reus
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|4:14:07
|2
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|3
|Stian Remme (Nor) Joker Merida
|4
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|5
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:00:05
|6
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|7
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:00:11
|8
|Christer Rake (Nor) Joker Merida
|0:01:07
|9
|Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand
|10
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|11
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|12
|Thomas Lebas (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence
|13
|Etienne Tortelier (Fra) Sojasun Espoir AC Noyal
|14
|Aurélien Ribet (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence
|0:01:18
|15
|César Bihel (Fra) Bretagne
|0:01:23
|16
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|17
|Nikola Aistrup (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|18
|David Chopin (Fra) Bretagne
|19
|Michael Olejnik (Pol) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly
|20
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:01:29
|21
|Mathieu Cloarec (Fra) Team U. Nantes Atlantique
|0:01:31
|22
|Mads Meyer (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|23
|Erwan Teguel (Fra) Team U. Nantes Atlantique
|0:01:35
|24
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Great Britain
|25
|Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:01:36
|26
|Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|27
|Christer Jensen (Nor) Joker Merida
|28
|Christopher Jennings (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|29
|Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
|30
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) UCI - Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
|31
|Houssam Nasri (Tun) UCI - Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
|32
|Oystein Stake Laengen (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
|33
|Fréderik Wilmann (Nor) Joker Merida
|0:01:39
|34
|Aurélien Louvel His (Fra) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly
|35
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|36
|Vincent Ragot (Fra) Bretagne
|37
|Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|38
|Edouard Louyest (Fra) Sojasun Espoir AC Noyal
|0:01:51
|39
|Tomasz Olejnik (Pol) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly
|0:01:59
|40
|Nicolas Queyranne (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence
|0:02:13
|41
|François Lamiraud (Fra) France Poursuite
|0:02:48
|42
|Connor MacConvey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:02:52
|43
|Jacques Bouchevreau (Fra) Team U. Nantes Atlantique
|44
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:03:00
|45
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|46
|Jens Adams (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|47
|Rune Van Der Meijden (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|48
|Kaspar Schjonnemann (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|49
|Natnaël Berhane (Eri) UCI - Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
|50
|Lorents Ola Aasvold (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
|51
|Mark Christian (GBr) Great Britain
|52
|Luis Almonacid Mansilla (Chi) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly
|53
|Vincent Guezennec (Fra) Brest Iroise Cyclisme 2000
|54
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:03:11
|55
|Thomas Moses (GBr) Great Britain
|0:03:37
|56
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) New Zealand
|0:03:52
|57
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:04:13
|58
|Yann Botrel (Fra) Bretagne
|0:04:20
|59
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|60
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) UCI - Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
|61
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:05:40
|62
|Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|63
|Arvin Moazemi (IRI) UCI - Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
|64
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Great Britain
|0:07:40
|65
|Jonathan Mould (GBr) Great Britain
|66
|Sébastian Kvaalsvoll (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
|67
|Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker Merida
|68
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|69
|Melvin Boskamp (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|70
|Roman Dronin (Uzb) UCI - Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
|71
|Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|72
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|73
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|74
|Vivien Brisse (Fra) France Poursuite
|75
|Morten Morland (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
|76
|Damien Le Fustec (Fra) France Poursuite
|77
|Adrian Gjolberg (Nor) Joker Merida
|78
|Romain Ramier (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence
|79
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|80
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|81
|Simon Gouedard (Fra) Bretagne
|82
|Julien Duval (Fra) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly
|83
|Cameron Karkowski (NZl) New Zealand
|84
|Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand
|85
|Mickaël Renou (Fra) Team U. Nantes Atlantique
|86
|Anthony Vignes (Fra) Brest Iroise Cyclisme 2000
|87
|Maxime Menez (Fra) Brest Iroise Cyclisme 2000
|88
|Erwan Brenterch (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence
|89
|Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|90
|Gwenaël Simon (Fra) Bretagne
|91
|Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|92
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain
|93
|Fabien Sidaner (Fra) Brest Iroise Cyclisme 2000
|94
|Stéphane Lebreton (Fra) Sojasun Espoir AC Noyal
|95
|Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:09:04
|96
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|97
|Niklas Aakvik (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
|0:12:12
|98
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:15:15
|99
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence
|100
|Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand
|101
|Ruben Jimenez Ventosa (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|102
|Pierre Garson (Fra) Sojasun Espoir AC Noyal
|0:19:20
|103
|Julien Jegou (Fra) Brest Iroise Cyclisme 2000
|0:20:20
|104
|Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|8:24:31
|2
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:00:23
|3
|Stian Remme (Nor) Joker Merida
|4
|David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|5
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|0:00:28
|6
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|7
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:01:07
|8
|Christer Rake (Nor) Joker Merida
|9
|Etienne Tortelier (Fra) Sojasun Espoir AC Noyal
|10
|David Chopin (Fra) Bretagne
|0:01:23
|11
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:01:30
|12
|Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand
|13
|Thomas Lebas (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence
|14
|Christopher Jennings (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|0:01:36
|15
|Aurélien Ribet (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence
|0:01:41
|16
|César Bihel (Fra) Bretagne
|0:01:46
|17
|Nikola Aistrup (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|18
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|19
|Michael Olejnik (Pol) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly
|20
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:01:52
|21
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Great Britain
|0:01:58
|22
|Erwan Teguel (Fra) Team U. Nantes Atlantique
|23
|Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:01:59
|24
|Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|25
|Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
|26
|Oystein Stake Laengen (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
|27
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:02:02
|28
|Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|29
|Fréderik Wilmann (Nor) Joker Merida
|30
|Edouard Louyest (Fra) Sojasun Espoir AC Noyal
|0:02:14
|31
|Natnaël Berhane (Eri) UCI - Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
|0:03:00
|32
|Jacques Bouchevreau (Fra) Team U. Nantes Atlantique
|0:03:15
|33
|Connor MacConvey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|34
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:03:23
|35
|Rune Van Der Meijden (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|36
|Mark Christian (GBr) Great Britain
|37
|Vincent Guezennec (Fra) Brest Iroise Cyclisme 2000
|38
|Lorents Ola Aasvold (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
|39
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:04:36
|40
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) UCI - Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
|0:04:43
|41
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:06:03
|42
|Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|43
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:07:40
|44
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Great Britain
|0:08:03
|45
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|46
|Fabien Sidaner (Fra) Brest Iroise Cyclisme 2000
|47
|Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|48
|Anthony Vignes (Fra) Brest Iroise Cyclisme 2000
|49
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:08:28
|50
|Nicolas Queyranne (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence
|0:09:00
|51
|Jens Adams (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:09:47
|52
|Mads Meyer (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|0:09:48
|53
|Mathieu Cloarec (Fra) Team U. Nantes Atlantique
|54
|Christer Jensen (Nor) Joker Merida
|0:09:53
|55
|Houssam Nasri (Tun) UCI - Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
|56
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) UCI - Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
|57
|Aurélien Louvel His (Fra) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly
|0:09:56
|58
|Vincent Ragot (Fra) Bretagne
|59
|Tomasz Olejnik (Pol) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly
|0:10:16
|60
|François Lamiraud (Fra) France Poursuite
|0:11:05
|61
|Luis Almonacid Mansilla (Chi) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly
|0:11:17
|62
|Kaspar Schjonnemann (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|63
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|64
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:11:28
|65
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain
|0:11:30
|66
|Thomas Moses (GBr) Great Britain
|0:11:54
|67
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) New Zealand
|0:12:09
|68
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:12:22
|69
|Erwan Brenterch (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence
|70
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:12:37
|71
|Yann Botrel (Fra) Bretagne
|72
|Arvin Moazemi (IRI) UCI - Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
|0:13:57
|73
|Romain Ramier (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence
|0:14:27
|74
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|75
|Mickaël Renou (Fra) Team U. Nantes Atlantique
|76
|Melvin Boskamp (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:15:57
|77
|Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker Merida
|78
|Roman Dronin (Uzb) UCI - Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
|79
|Morten Morland (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
|80
|Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|81
|Jonathan Mould (GBr) Great Britain
|82
|Cameron Karkowski (NZl) New Zealand
|83
|Sébastian Kvaalsvoll (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
|84
|Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand
|85
|Simon Gouedard (Fra) Bretagne
|86
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|87
|Adrian Gjolberg (Nor) Joker Merida
|88
|Gwenaël Simon (Fra) Bretagne
|89
|Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|90
|Damien Le Fustec (Fra) France Poursuite
|91
|Vivien Brisse (Fra) France Poursuite
|92
|Stéphane Lebreton (Fra) Sojasun Espoir AC Noyal
|93
|Julien Duval (Fra) US Ste Austreberthe Pavilly
|94
|Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:17:21
|95
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|96
|Niklas Aakvik (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
|0:20:29
|97
|Maxime Menez (Fra) Brest Iroise Cyclisme 2000
|0:22:49
|98
|Ruben Jimenez Ventosa (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|0:23:32
|99
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence
|100
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|101
|Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand
|102
|Pierre Garson (Fra) Sojasun Espoir AC Noyal
|0:27:37
|103
|Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand
|0:28:37
|104
|Julien Jegou (Fra) Brest Iroise Cyclisme 2000
