Live coverage

La Flèche Wallonne men LIVE

By Stephen Puddicombe
last updated

The peloton tackle 199.1km and four times up the famed Mur de Huy

La Flechè Wallonne men's 2024 route

La Flechè Wallonne men's 2024 route (Image credit: ASO)

La Flèche Wallonne 2024 route

La Flèche Wallonne 2024 overview

La Flèche Wallonne 2024 - Analysing the contenders

Refresh

We’re in the Ardennes for the second leg of Ardennes Week, following last Sunday’s exciting and unpredictable Amstel Gold Race.

Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage fo Flèche Wallonne.

Latest on Cyclingnews