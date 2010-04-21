Trending

Pooley solos to victory in Huy

Cooke, Johansson can't catch flying Briton

Image 1 of 23

Race podium - Emma Johansson (Redsun Cycling Team), Emma Pooley (Cervelo Test Team) and Nicole Cooke (Great Britain)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 2 of 23

Emma Pooley (Cervelo TestTeam) is delighted with her victory.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 3 of 23

World Cup leader, Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) retained the jersey after this fourth round

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 4 of 23

The bunch rolls out of Huy

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 5 of 23

Hannah Mayho (Great Britain) leads the bunch

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 6 of 23

Emma Trott (Great Britain) broke away soon after Mayho's attack

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 7 of 23

In-between the bunch and the peloton, Valentina Bastianelli (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi) tried to cross the gap

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 8 of 23

All together again, the bunch was quiet with expectation of the Mur - twice

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 9 of 23

Winner of Ronde van Vlaanderen, Grace Verbeke (Lotto Ladies Team) was fourth in Fleche

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 10 of 23

Tiffany Cromwell (Australia) corners

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 11 of 23

A breakway just before Huy lasted 15 km for Alona Andruk (Safi-Pasta Zara)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 12 of 23

Brooke Miller (Tibco) leads the bunch chase to Andruk

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 13 of 23

A breakway just before Huy lasted 15 km for Alona Andruk (Safi-Pasta Zara)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 14 of 23

Kimberly Anderson (HTC - Columbia Women) tries to create a break, but was marked

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 15 of 23

Emma Pooley (Cervelo Test Team) leads on the Mur

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 16 of 23

The break group looks at each other with 25km to go as an acceleration is started on the right

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 17 of 23

The breakway group decided to chase Regina Bruins (Cervelo Test Team) with about 15km to go

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 18 of 23

Regina Bruins (Cervelo Test Team) made an impactful late-race break

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 19 of 23

Emma Pooley (Cervelo Test Team) celebrates her victory on the Mur

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 20 of 23

Nicole Cooke (Great Britain) took second, whilst Emma Johansson (Redsun Cycling Team) was third

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 21 of 23

In her first World Cup as a professional, Evelyn Stevens (HTC - Columbia Women) finished a creditable fifth

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 22 of 23

Emma Pooley (Cervelo Test Team) gives a quick post-race interview at the top of the Mur

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 23 of 23

Emma Pooley (Cervelo TestTeam) celebrates her win at the women's La Fléche Wallonne.

(Image credit: AFP)

Briton's Emma Pooley (Cervelo TestTeam) confirmed she is one of the best climbers in women's cycling by winning Flèche Wallonne with a strong attack on the Muy de Huy climb.

Pooley had earlier been well protected by her teammates, while her rivals were forced to chase other attacks, and so was able to give her all on the climb to the finish. She managed to distance fellow Briton Nicole Cooke (Great Britain) on the steepest section of the Mur de Hut and won by eight seconds. Emma Johansson (Redsun) was third, also at eight seconds. Belgium's Grace Verbeke (Lotto Ladies Team) was fourth at 12 seconds and the USA's Evelyn Stevens (HTC-Columbia) was an impressive fifth at 17 seconds.

Pooley has won other World Cup races but was overjoyed with victory on the Mur de Huy.

"Last year I said I thought I'd never win a World Cup again and said the same thing this year. But this is not any World Cup, it has a lot of tradition," Pooley said as she fought to regain her breath after the steepest final kilometre in professional racing.

"My coach said that one day I'd win it and I told him not to be stupid but it's not me that's won, it's the team and the way the directeur told me to ride. I've never got to the end of a race without having to do so little work because I had the most awesome team behind me. They did absolutely everything for me. After the first time up the Mur, we had four girls in the front group. It came back but I wouldn't have won if the other favourites weren't all tired from chasing the attacks. They (my teammates) won the race. I just had to do the last kilometre."

Pooley start the Mur on the shoulder of Evelyn Stevens because she knew the young but talented American would be a threat. She then took advantage of her strength to weight ratio to win.

"I went just before the S bend. I was supposed to wait for the steep section but I got impatient and was nervous I'd fall off my bike in the excitement, so I went a bit early," she said. "I could see I had a gap but you can never know if some one will come back. It's only 300 metres from the line but it feels like miles."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team3:01:27
2Nicole Cooke (GBr) Grande-Bretagne0:00:08
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
4Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team0:00:12
5Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women0:00:17
6Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:00:22
7Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno
8Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi0:00:27
9Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women0:00:40
10Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi-Pasta Zara Manhattan0:00:42
11Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:00:44
12Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:00:47
13Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team0:00:58
14Claudia Hausler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team0:01:04
15Noemi Cantele (Ita) HTC Columbia Women0:01:23
16Olena Olinyk (Ukr) Acs Chirio - Forno d'Asolo
17Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo Test Team0:01:28
18Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox0:01:31
19Eugenie Mermillod Anseleme (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
20Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi0:01:34
21Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Safi-Pasta Zara Manhattan
22Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
23Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
24Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss Rdz Ormu
25Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team0:01:39
26Jessie Daams (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen Thompson0:01:41
27Marijn De Vries (Ned) Leontien.Nl0:01:43
28Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.Nl
29Bridie O’Donnell (Aus) Team Valdarno
30Irina Molicheva (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
31Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
32Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling
33Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australie0:01:48
34Bianca Purath (Ger) Noris Cycling0:01:51
35Denise Ramsden (Can) Canada0:01:52
36Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.Nl0:01:54
37Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
38Rachel Neylan (Aus) Australie0:01:59
39Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss Rdz Ormu
40Rasa Lelivyte (Ltu) Safi-Pasta Zara Manhattan0:02:04
41Liesbeth De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit0:02:07
42Katie Colclough (GBr) Grande-Bretagne0:02:20
43Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team0:02:23
44Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Tibco-To The Top0:02:25
45Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno0:02:40
46Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope0:02:52
47Erika Vilunaite (Ltu) Fenixs - Petrogradets0:03:55
48Sjoukje Dufoer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen Thompson0:04:38
49Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women0:04:49
50Froydis Waersted (Nor) Hitec Products Uck0:04:51
51Linda Villumsen Serup (Den) HTC Columbia Women0:04:56
52Larisa Pankova (Rus) Russie0:04:58
53Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team0:05:01
54Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.Nl
55Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi-Pasta Zara Manhattan
56Karin Aune (Swe) Fenixs - Petrogradets
57Marina Romoli (Ita) Safi-Pasta Zara Manhattan0:05:05
58Devon Haskell (USA) Tibco-To The Top0:05:11
59Paulina Brzezna (Pol) Redsun Cycling Team
60Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Pays-Bas
61Yulia Blindyuk (Rus) Russie
62Catherine Delfosse (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
63Emma Silversides (GBr) Redsun Cycling Team
64Anna Potokina (Rus) Russie
65Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Hitec Products Uck0:05:15
66Venia Fernandes (Bra) Acs Chirio - Forno d'Asolo
67Sylvie Riedle (Fra) France
68Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi0:05:18
69Emma Mackie (Aus) Tibco-To The Top
70Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
71Julie Krasniak (Fra) France
72Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) France
73Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Australie
74Melodie Lesueur (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
75Lucy Martin (GBr) Grande-Bretagne0:05:22
76Anne De Wildt (Ned) Leontien.Nl
77Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss Rdz Ormu
78Mélanie Bravard (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
79Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team
80Sigrid Corneo (Slo) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi0:05:26
81Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
82Heather Logan (Can) Canada0:05:31
83Kimberly Anderson (USA) HTC Columbia Women
84Marlen Johrend (Ger) Noris Cycling
85Alona Andruk (Ukr) Safi-Pasta Zara Manhattan
86Corine Hierckens (Bel) Fenixs - Petrogradets
87Amélie Rivat (Fra) France
88Tetyana Riabchenko (Ukr) Acs Chirio - Forno d'Asolo
89Emma Trott (GBr) Grande-Bretagne
90Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) Pays-Bas0:05:36
91Moriah Mac Gregor (Can) Canada
92Emmanuelle Merlot (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
93Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling
94Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
95Anna Evseeva (Rus) Russie
96Marta Vilajosana Andreu (Spa) Team Valdarno
97Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Noris Cycling
98Josien Van Wingerden (Ned) Leontien.Nl
99Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australie0:05:42
100Brooke Miller (USA) Tibco-To The Top0:05:55
101Edita Unguryte (Ltu) Acs Chirio - Forno d'Asolo0:06:02
102Margot Ortega (Fra) France0:06:19
103Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox0:07:10

 

