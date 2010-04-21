Pooley solos to victory in Huy
Cooke, Johansson can't catch flying Briton
Briton's Emma Pooley (Cervelo TestTeam) confirmed she is one of the best climbers in women's cycling by winning Flèche Wallonne with a strong attack on the Muy de Huy climb.
Pooley had earlier been well protected by her teammates, while her rivals were forced to chase other attacks, and so was able to give her all on the climb to the finish. She managed to distance fellow Briton Nicole Cooke (Great Britain) on the steepest section of the Mur de Hut and won by eight seconds. Emma Johansson (Redsun) was third, also at eight seconds. Belgium's Grace Verbeke (Lotto Ladies Team) was fourth at 12 seconds and the USA's Evelyn Stevens (HTC-Columbia) was an impressive fifth at 17 seconds.
Pooley has won other World Cup races but was overjoyed with victory on the Mur de Huy.
"Last year I said I thought I'd never win a World Cup again and said the same thing this year. But this is not any World Cup, it has a lot of tradition," Pooley said as she fought to regain her breath after the steepest final kilometre in professional racing.
"My coach said that one day I'd win it and I told him not to be stupid but it's not me that's won, it's the team and the way the directeur told me to ride. I've never got to the end of a race without having to do so little work because I had the most awesome team behind me. They did absolutely everything for me. After the first time up the Mur, we had four girls in the front group. It came back but I wouldn't have won if the other favourites weren't all tired from chasing the attacks. They (my teammates) won the race. I just had to do the last kilometre."
Pooley start the Mur on the shoulder of Evelyn Stevens because she knew the young but talented American would be a threat. She then took advantage of her strength to weight ratio to win.
"I went just before the S bend. I was supposed to wait for the steep section but I got impatient and was nervous I'd fall off my bike in the excitement, so I went a bit early," she said. "I could see I had a gap but you can never know if some one will come back. It's only 300 metres from the line but it feels like miles."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|3:01:27
|2
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) Grande-Bretagne
|0:00:08
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|4
|Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:00:12
|5
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women
|0:00:17
|6
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:00:22
|7
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno
|8
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
|0:00:27
|9
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|0:00:40
|10
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi-Pasta Zara Manhattan
|0:00:42
|11
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:00:44
|12
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:00:47
|13
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|0:00:58
|14
|Claudia Hausler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|0:01:04
|15
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) HTC Columbia Women
|0:01:23
|16
|Olena Olinyk (Ukr) Acs Chirio - Forno d'Asolo
|17
|Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo Test Team
|0:01:28
|18
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|0:01:31
|19
|Eugenie Mermillod Anseleme (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|20
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
|0:01:34
|21
|Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Safi-Pasta Zara Manhattan
|22
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|23
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|24
|Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss Rdz Ormu
|25
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:01:39
|26
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen Thompson
|0:01:41
|27
|Marijn De Vries (Ned) Leontien.Nl
|0:01:43
|28
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.Nl
|29
|Bridie O’Donnell (Aus) Team Valdarno
|30
|Irina Molicheva (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|31
|Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|32
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling
|33
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australie
|0:01:48
|34
|Bianca Purath (Ger) Noris Cycling
|0:01:51
|35
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Canada
|0:01:52
|36
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.Nl
|0:01:54
|37
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|38
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Australie
|0:01:59
|39
|Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss Rdz Ormu
|40
|Rasa Lelivyte (Ltu) Safi-Pasta Zara Manhattan
|0:02:04
|41
|Liesbeth De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit
|0:02:07
|42
|Katie Colclough (GBr) Grande-Bretagne
|0:02:20
|43
|Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:02:23
|44
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Tibco-To The Top
|0:02:25
|45
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno
|0:02:40
|46
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:02:52
|47
|Erika Vilunaite (Ltu) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|0:03:55
|48
|Sjoukje Dufoer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen Thompson
|0:04:38
|49
|Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|0:04:49
|50
|Froydis Waersted (Nor) Hitec Products Uck
|0:04:51
|51
|Linda Villumsen Serup (Den) HTC Columbia Women
|0:04:56
|52
|Larisa Pankova (Rus) Russie
|0:04:58
|53
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:05:01
|54
|Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.Nl
|55
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi-Pasta Zara Manhattan
|56
|Karin Aune (Swe) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|57
|Marina Romoli (Ita) Safi-Pasta Zara Manhattan
|0:05:05
|58
|Devon Haskell (USA) Tibco-To The Top
|0:05:11
|59
|Paulina Brzezna (Pol) Redsun Cycling Team
|60
|Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Pays-Bas
|61
|Yulia Blindyuk (Rus) Russie
|62
|Catherine Delfosse (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
|63
|Emma Silversides (GBr) Redsun Cycling Team
|64
|Anna Potokina (Rus) Russie
|65
|Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Hitec Products Uck
|0:05:15
|66
|Venia Fernandes (Bra) Acs Chirio - Forno d'Asolo
|67
|Sylvie Riedle (Fra) France
|68
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
|0:05:18
|69
|Emma Mackie (Aus) Tibco-To The Top
|70
|Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
|71
|Julie Krasniak (Fra) France
|72
|Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) France
|73
|Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Australie
|74
|Melodie Lesueur (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|75
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Grande-Bretagne
|0:05:22
|76
|Anne De Wildt (Ned) Leontien.Nl
|77
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss Rdz Ormu
|78
|Mélanie Bravard (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|79
|Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team
|80
|Sigrid Corneo (Slo) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
|0:05:26
|81
|Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|82
|Heather Logan (Can) Canada
|0:05:31
|83
|Kimberly Anderson (USA) HTC Columbia Women
|84
|Marlen Johrend (Ger) Noris Cycling
|85
|Alona Andruk (Ukr) Safi-Pasta Zara Manhattan
|86
|Corine Hierckens (Bel) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|87
|Amélie Rivat (Fra) France
|88
|Tetyana Riabchenko (Ukr) Acs Chirio - Forno d'Asolo
|89
|Emma Trott (GBr) Grande-Bretagne
|90
|Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) Pays-Bas
|0:05:36
|91
|Moriah Mac Gregor (Can) Canada
|92
|Emmanuelle Merlot (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|93
|Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling
|94
|Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
|95
|Anna Evseeva (Rus) Russie
|96
|Marta Vilajosana Andreu (Spa) Team Valdarno
|97
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Noris Cycling
|98
|Josien Van Wingerden (Ned) Leontien.Nl
|99
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australie
|0:05:42
|100
|Brooke Miller (USA) Tibco-To The Top
|0:05:55
|101
|Edita Unguryte (Ltu) Acs Chirio - Forno d'Asolo
|0:06:02
|102
|Margot Ortega (Fra) France
|0:06:19
|103
|Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|0:07:10
