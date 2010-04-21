Image 1 of 23 Race podium - Emma Johansson (Redsun Cycling Team), Emma Pooley (Cervelo Test Team) and Nicole Cooke (Great Britain) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 2 of 23 Emma Pooley (Cervelo TestTeam) is delighted with her victory. (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 23 World Cup leader, Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) retained the jersey after this fourth round (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 4 of 23 The bunch rolls out of Huy (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 5 of 23 Hannah Mayho (Great Britain) leads the bunch (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 6 of 23 Emma Trott (Great Britain) broke away soon after Mayho's attack (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 7 of 23 In-between the bunch and the peloton, Valentina Bastianelli (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi) tried to cross the gap (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 8 of 23 All together again, the bunch was quiet with expectation of the Mur - twice (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 9 of 23 Winner of Ronde van Vlaanderen, Grace Verbeke (Lotto Ladies Team) was fourth in Fleche (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 10 of 23 Tiffany Cromwell (Australia) corners (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 11 of 23 A breakway just before Huy lasted 15 km for Alona Andruk (Safi-Pasta Zara) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 12 of 23 Brooke Miller (Tibco) leads the bunch chase to Andruk (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 13 of 23 A breakway just before Huy lasted 15 km for Alona Andruk (Safi-Pasta Zara) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 14 of 23 Kimberly Anderson (HTC - Columbia Women) tries to create a break, but was marked (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 15 of 23 Emma Pooley (Cervelo Test Team) leads on the Mur (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 16 of 23 The break group looks at each other with 25km to go as an acceleration is started on the right (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 17 of 23 The breakway group decided to chase Regina Bruins (Cervelo Test Team) with about 15km to go (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 18 of 23 Regina Bruins (Cervelo Test Team) made an impactful late-race break (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 19 of 23 Emma Pooley (Cervelo Test Team) celebrates her victory on the Mur (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 20 of 23 Nicole Cooke (Great Britain) took second, whilst Emma Johansson (Redsun Cycling Team) was third (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 21 of 23 In her first World Cup as a professional, Evelyn Stevens (HTC - Columbia Women) finished a creditable fifth (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 22 of 23 Emma Pooley (Cervelo Test Team) gives a quick post-race interview at the top of the Mur (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 23 of 23 Emma Pooley (Cervelo TestTeam) celebrates her win at the women's La Fléche Wallonne. (Image credit: AFP)

Briton's Emma Pooley (Cervelo TestTeam) confirmed she is one of the best climbers in women's cycling by winning Flèche Wallonne with a strong attack on the Muy de Huy climb.

Pooley had earlier been well protected by her teammates, while her rivals were forced to chase other attacks, and so was able to give her all on the climb to the finish. She managed to distance fellow Briton Nicole Cooke (Great Britain) on the steepest section of the Mur de Hut and won by eight seconds. Emma Johansson (Redsun) was third, also at eight seconds. Belgium's Grace Verbeke (Lotto Ladies Team) was fourth at 12 seconds and the USA's Evelyn Stevens (HTC-Columbia) was an impressive fifth at 17 seconds.

Pooley has won other World Cup races but was overjoyed with victory on the Mur de Huy.

"Last year I said I thought I'd never win a World Cup again and said the same thing this year. But this is not any World Cup, it has a lot of tradition," Pooley said as she fought to regain her breath after the steepest final kilometre in professional racing.

"My coach said that one day I'd win it and I told him not to be stupid but it's not me that's won, it's the team and the way the directeur told me to ride. I've never got to the end of a race without having to do so little work because I had the most awesome team behind me. They did absolutely everything for me. After the first time up the Mur, we had four girls in the front group. It came back but I wouldn't have won if the other favourites weren't all tired from chasing the attacks. They (my teammates) won the race. I just had to do the last kilometre."

Pooley start the Mur on the shoulder of Evelyn Stevens because she knew the young but talented American would be a threat. She then took advantage of her strength to weight ratio to win.

"I went just before the S bend. I was supposed to wait for the steep section but I got impatient and was nervous I'd fall off my bike in the excitement, so I went a bit early," she said. "I could see I had a gap but you can never know if some one will come back. It's only 300 metres from the line but it feels like miles."





