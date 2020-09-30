Live coverage
La Flèche Wallonne - Live coverage
Who will win on the Mur de Huy finish?
The UAE Team Emirates is leading the peloton but the break has extended their lead to over 6:00.
As the race nears the Côte de Trasenster climb, the elastic has snapped and the four attackers have opened a 4:00 lead.
The four are: Mauri Vansevenant (Deceuninck-Quick Step), Aaron Van Poucke (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Mathijs Paasschens (WB Bingoal) and Marlon Gaillard (Total Direct Energie)
And this was the roll out.
🚩 La #FlecheWallonne est lancée !🚩They’re off! La #FlecheWallonne is underway! pic.twitter.com/ABWnpkXClKSeptember 30, 2020
Here is Tadej Pogacar at the sign-on.
💛 Le vainqueur du #TDF2020 est au départ de la #FlecheWallonne !💛 The #TDF2020 champion is riding la #FlecheWallonne! 👋 🇸🇮 @TamauPogi ! pic.twitter.com/Ei4FWGHW5FSeptember 30, 2020
Several riders tried to form a counter-attack but they have been caught. The four still stay out front but their gap is down to 30 seconds.
La Flèche Wallonne 2020 – Preview - An open battle on the Mur de Huy with no past winners to start
The 2020 Ardennes Classics – as with many races this season – come in a wildly unfamiliar spot on this year's calendar, and in an unfamiliar order to boot.
La Flèche Wallonne kicks off the week this year, sticking with its usual midweek slot before Liège-Bastogne-Liège, but also before Amstel Gold Race.
The race is east of Liege at the moment, deep in the Wallonne area of Belgium. They will head west towards Huy for three laps of the final circuit.
On the early rolling roads, the peloton seems happy to let the breakaway go clear.
They lead by 1:00 now.
Tom Dumoulin is also racing today with Jumbo-Visma.
🇧🇪 #FlecheWallonne Looking forward to the Ardennes hills, Tom?😀📸 A.S.O./Gautier Demouveaux pic.twitter.com/0AYXyAge8ISeptember 30, 2020
We quickly have a first attack: Mauri Vansevenant (Deceuninck-Quick Step), Aaron Van Poucke (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Mathijs Paasschens (WB Bingoal) and Marlon Gaillard (Total Direct Energie).
They have a 20-second gap on the peloton.
The men rolled out from Herve in the dry but the roads are wet in Huy.
🏁 Top départ ! 🏹📸 A.S.O - Gautier Demouveaux#AllezTotalDirectEnergie⚡️ #FlecheWallonne pic.twitter.com/uALtxpA2dZSeptember 30, 2020
As the Cyclingnews blimp takes flight, the riders have just rolled out of the start.
Hello and welcome to the Cyclingnews of the men's Fleche Wallonne.
