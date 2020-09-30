Hirschi conquers Mur de Huy to win La Flèche Wallonne

Image 1 of 30 Marc Hirschi (Team Sunweb) winning at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 30 300920 / Waalse Pijl / (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 30 300920 / Waalse Pijl / (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 30 Chasers on course with less than 50km to go, led by Aaron Van Poucke (BEL - Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise) (Image credit: Bettini Image) Image 5 of 30 La Flche Wallonne 2020 84th Edition Herve Mur de Huy 202 km 30092020 Ide Schelling NED Bora Hansgrohe photo Dion KerckhoffsCVBettiniPhoto2020 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 30 La FlÃ¨che Wallonne 2020 - 84th Edition - Herve Mur de Huy 202 km - 30/09/2020 - Ide Schelling (NED - Bora - Hansgrohe) - photo Dion Kerckhoffs/CV/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 30 La FlÃ¨che Wallonne 2020 - 84th Edition - Herve Mur de Huy 202 km - 30/09/2020 - Kobe Goossens (BEL - Lotto Soudal) - Ide Schelling (NED - Bora - Hansgrohe) - photo Dion Kerckhoffs/CV/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 30 300920 / Waalse Pijl / (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 30 First climb of Mur de Huy (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 30 Only a few fans permitted to gather on the Mur de Huy (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 30 Peloton on the Mur de Huy (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 30 Breakaway of Ide Schelling of Bora-Hansgrohe and Alessandro De Marchi of CCC team (Image credit: Bettini Image) Image 13 of 30 Tadej Pogacar with UAE Team Emirates at start of day (Image credit: Bettini Image) Image 14 of 30 202km course for 2020 La Flèche Wallonne (Image credit: Bettini Image) Image 15 of 30 La Fleche Wallonne 2020 84th Edition Herve Mur de Huy 202 km 30092020 Mathijs Paasschens NE Bingoal Wallonie Bruxelles photo Vincent KalutPNBettiniPhoto2020 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 30 Portuguese Rui Costa of UAE Team Emirates pictured in action during the 84th edition of the mens race of La Fleche Wallonne a one day cycling race Waalse Pijl Walloon Arrow 220km from Ans to Huy Wednesday 30 September 2020 This years edition was postponed from April to September due to the ongoing Coronavirus crisisBELGA PHOTO ERIC LALMAND Photo by ERIC LALMANDBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 30 Ide Schelling of Bora-Hansgrohe was in breakaway with Alessandro De Marchi (Image credit: Bettini Image) Image 18 of 30 Tom Dumoulin leads Jumbo-Visma at La Flèche Wallonne (Image credit: Bettini Image) Image 19 of 30 Alpecin-Fenix introduced at start of La Flèche Wallonne (Image credit: Bettini Image) Image 20 of 30 Marc Hirschi of Team Sunweb at start of La Flèche Wallonne (Image credit: Bettini Image) Image 21 of 30 Marc Hirschi of Team Sunweb before final launch on Huy for win (Image credit: Bettini Images) Image 22 of 30 Mauri Vansevenant of Deceuninck-QuickStep takes on food in breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 23 of 30 Four-rider group chased for many miles, with Mauri Vansevenant of Deceuninck-QuickStep making a courageous solo attack in final 12km (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 24 of 30 Mauri Vansevenant of Deceuninck-QuickStep overcooks a corner on descent with less than 12.7km to go (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 30 Risky descent puts Mauri Vansevenant of Deceuninck-QuickStep in shrubs on side of road, allowing Rigoberto Uran to gain ground on his attack (Image credit: Bettini Image) Image 26 of 30 Back on the bike after mishap with 12.7km to go for Mauri Vansevenant (Image credit: Bettini Image) Image 27 of 30 Marc Hirschi of Team Sunweb takes win ahead of Benoit Cosnefroy of AG2R La Mondiale (Image credit: Bettini Image) Image 28 of 30 Famous Mur de Huy climb is 1.3km in length and has gradients up to 25 per cent (Image credit: Bettini Image) Image 29 of 30 Peloton on Mur de Huy (Image credit: Bettini Image) Image 30 of 30 Early four-rider break on Huy (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Marc Hirschi (Team Sunweb) continued his phenomenal season with victory in La Flèche Wallonne on Wednesday. The 22-year-old from Switzerland powered clear with around 50 meters to go on the Mur de Huy to beat Benoît Cosnefroy (AG2R La Mondiale) and Michael Woods (EF Pro Cycling) to take the biggest one-day win of his young career.

As expected the race came down to the final slopes of the Mur de Huy, despite an additional climb being added to the race, with Richie Porte (Trek Segafredo) the first potential winner to hit the front with around 1,000m to go.

The Tour de France podium finisher was able to string out the leading group before Woods pushed forward for what briefly looked like the winning move. But lurking on his wheel was Hirschi, who timed his acceleration perfectly to win the race with a healthy gap on those behind.

Woods' move with 200m to go came just too soon, with Hirschi leaving it late and coming around the Canadian’s left-hand side. Cosnefroy came through the finishing pack to take a well-deserved second place ahead of Woods, while Warren Barguil (Team Arkea Samsic) and Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) rounded out the top five on the day.

For Hirschi, the successes keep coming. At his maiden Tour de France – his first three-week race of any note – he won a stage and walked away with the combatitivity prize. He followed that with third in the road race at the UCI Road World Championships in Imola, Italy.

"It went perfect for us with a small group of four guys and my team did a really good job, we put one of the guys to control the race," Hirschi said. "In the final laps, it was so fast anyway, that the guys came back, and on the last climb I had the legs.

"It was so hard … It’s a steep but steady and you don’t have to go too early, but you are fully lactic acid, and it’s about what’s in the head, you have to be strong in the head to get through the pain."

Earlier on there was heartbreak for 21-year-old Mauri Vansevenant (Deceuninck-QuickStep), who was part of the early break of the day. Making his WorldTour debut, the Belgian survived until just the final 4km before crashing on the run-in to the final climb. He was unlikely to have held on for victory but the fall cruelly cut short his race in dramatic fashion. He was caught by Rigoberto Urán (EF Pro Cycling), who had attacked on the penultimate climb, before the rampaging bunch swallowed up both riders with 2km remaining.

Deceuninck-QuickStep set the pace at the foot of the climb as teams looked to position their leaders, before Porte came from almost the back of the group to draw out the main contenders.