Trending

Hirschi conquers Mur de Huy to win La Flèche Wallonne

By

Sunweb rider follows two Tour de France stage wins with first Classic ahead of Cosnefroy, Woods

Image 1 of 30

SARRAN CORRZE FRANCE SEPTEMBER 10 Arrival Marc Hirschi of Switzerland and Team Sunweb Celebration during the 107th Tour de France 2020 Stage 12 a 218km stage from Chauvigny to Sarran Corrze 658m TDF2020 LeTour on September 10 2020 in Sarran Corrze France Photo by Sebastien Nogier

Marc Hirschi (Team Sunweb) winning at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 30

300920 / Waalse Pijl /

300920 / Waalse Pijl / (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 30

300920 / Waalse Pijl /

300920 / Waalse Pijl / (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 30

La FlÃ¨che Wallonne 2020 - 84th Edition - Herve Mur de Huy 202 km - 30/09/2020 - Aaron Van Poucke (BEL - Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise) - photo Dion Kerckhoffs/CV/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Chasers on course with less than 50km to go, led by Aaron Van Poucke (BEL - Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise) (Image credit: Bettini Image)
Image 5 of 30

La Flche Wallonne 2020 84th Edition Herve Mur de Huy 202 km 30092020 Ide Schelling NED Bora Hansgrohe photo Dion KerckhoffsCVBettiniPhoto2020

La Flche Wallonne 2020 84th Edition Herve Mur de Huy 202 km 30092020 Ide Schelling NED Bora Hansgrohe photo Dion KerckhoffsCVBettiniPhoto2020 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 30

La FlÃ¨che Wallonne 2020 - 84th Edition - Herve Mur de Huy 202 km - 30/09/2020 - Ide Schelling (NED - Bora - Hansgrohe) - photo Dion Kerckhoffs/CV/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

La FlÃ¨che Wallonne 2020 - 84th Edition - Herve Mur de Huy 202 km - 30/09/2020 - Ide Schelling (NED - Bora - Hansgrohe) - photo Dion Kerckhoffs/CV/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 30

La FlÃ¨che Wallonne 2020 - 84th Edition - Herve Mur de Huy 202 km - 30/09/2020 - Kobe Goossens (BEL - Lotto Soudal) - Ide Schelling (NED - Bora - Hansgrohe) - photo Dion Kerckhoffs/CV/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

La FlÃ¨che Wallonne 2020 - 84th Edition - Herve Mur de Huy 202 km - 30/09/2020 - Kobe Goossens (BEL - Lotto Soudal) - Ide Schelling (NED - Bora - Hansgrohe) - photo Dion Kerckhoffs/CV/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 30

300920 / Waalse Pijl /

300920 / Waalse Pijl / (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 9 of 30

The pack rides in the uphill of Huy on April 22 2009 during the Fleche Wallonne mens cycling race between Charleroi and Hui AFP PHOTO DOMINIQUE FAGET Photo credit should read DOMINIQUE FAGETAFP via Getty Images

First climb of Mur de Huy (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 10 of 30

The pack competes during the uphill ride of Huy on April 22 2009 during the Fleche Wallonne mens cycling race between Charleroi and Huy AFP PHOTOJOHN THYS Photo credit should read JOHN THYSAFP via Getty Images

Only a few fans permitted to gather on the Mur de Huy (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 11 of 30

Illustration picture shows the pack of riders in action during the 84th edition of the mens race of La Fleche Wallonne a one day cycling race Waalse Pijl Walloon Arrow 220km from Ans to Huy Wednesday 30 September 2020 This years edition was postponed from April to September due to the ongoing Coronavirus crisisBELGA PHOTO ERIC LALMAND Photo by ERIC LALMANDBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images

Peloton on the Mur de Huy (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 12 of 30

La Flche Wallonne 2020 84th Edition Herve Mur de Huy 202 km 30092020 Ide Schelling NED Bora Hansgrohe photo Dion KerckhoffsCVBettiniPhoto2020

Breakaway of Ide Schelling of Bora-Hansgrohe and Alessandro De Marchi of CCC team (Image credit: Bettini Image)
Image 13 of 30

La Flche Wallonne 2020 84th Edition Herve Mur de Huy 202 km 30092020 Tadej Pogacar SLO UAE Team Emirates Jan Polanc SLO UAE Team Emirates photo Vincent KalutPNBettiniPhoto2020

Tadej Pogacar with UAE Team Emirates at start of day (Image credit: Bettini Image)
Image 14 of 30

La Flche Wallonne 2020 84th Edition Herve Mur de Huy 202 km 30092020 Scenery photo Vincent KalutPNBettiniPhoto2020

202km course for 2020 La Flèche Wallonne (Image credit: Bettini Image)
Image 15 of 30

La Fleche Wallonne 2020 84th Edition Herve Mur de Huy 202 km 30092020 Mathijs Paasschens NE Bingoal Wallonie Bruxelles photo Vincent KalutPNBettiniPhoto2020

La Fleche Wallonne 2020 84th Edition Herve Mur de Huy 202 km 30092020 Mathijs Paasschens NE Bingoal Wallonie Bruxelles photo Vincent KalutPNBettiniPhoto2020 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 30

Portuguese Rui Costa of UAE Team Emirates pictured in action during the 84th edition of the mens race of La Fleche Wallonne a one day cycling race Waalse Pijl Walloon Arrow 220km from Ans to Huy Wednesday 30 September 2020 This years edition was postponed from April to September due to the ongoing Coronavirus crisisBELGA PHOTO ERIC LALMAND Photo by ERIC LALMANDBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images

Portuguese Rui Costa of UAE Team Emirates pictured in action during the 84th edition of the mens race of La Fleche Wallonne a one day cycling race Waalse Pijl Walloon Arrow 220km from Ans to Huy Wednesday 30 September 2020 This years edition was postponed from April to September due to the ongoing Coronavirus crisisBELGA PHOTO ERIC LALMAND Photo by ERIC LALMANDBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 17 of 30

La FlÃ¨che Wallonne 2020 - 84th Edition - Herve Mur de Huy 202 km - 30/09/2020 - Ide Schelling (NED - Bora - Hansgrohe) - photo Dion Kerckhoffs/CV/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Ide Schelling of Bora-Hansgrohe was in breakaway with Alessandro De Marchi (Image credit: Bettini Image)
Image 18 of 30

La Fleche Wallonne 2020 84th Edition Herve Mur de Huy 202 km 30092020 Tom Dumoulin NED Team Jumbo Visma photo Dion KerckhoffsBettiniPhoto2020

Tom Dumoulin leads Jumbo-Visma at La Flèche Wallonne (Image credit: Bettini Image)
Image 19 of 30

La Fleche Wallonne 2020 84th Edition Herve Mur de Huy 202 km 30092020 Alpecin Fenix photo Dion KerckhoffsBettiniPhoto2020

Alpecin-Fenix introduced at start of La Flèche Wallonne (Image credit: Bettini Image)
Image 20 of 30

La Fleche Wallonne 2020 84th Edition Herve Mur de Huy 202 km 30092020 Marc Hirschi SUI Team Sunweb photo Dion KerckhoffsBettiniPhoto2020

Marc Hirschi of Team Sunweb at start of La Flèche Wallonne (Image credit: Bettini Image)
Image 21 of 30

La Fleche Wallonne 2020 84th Edition Herve Mur de Huy 202 km 30092020 Marc Hirschi SUI Team Sunweb photo Vincent KalutPNBettiniPhoto2020

Marc Hirschi of Team Sunweb before final launch on Huy for win (Image credit: Bettini Images)
Image 22 of 30

300920 / Waalse Pijl /

Mauri Vansevenant of Deceuninck-QuickStep takes on food in breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 23 of 30

300920 / Waalse Pijl /

Four-rider group chased for many miles, with Mauri Vansevenant of Deceuninck-QuickStep making a courageous solo attack in final 12km (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 24 of 30

La Fleche Wallonne 2020 - 84th Edition - Herve - Mur de Huy 202 km - 30/09/2020 - Crash - Mauri Vansevenant (BEL - Deceuninck - Quick Step) - photo Vincent Kalut/PN/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Mauri Vansevenant of Deceuninck-QuickStep overcooks a corner on descent with less than 12.7km to go (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 30

La Fleche Wallonne 2020 - 84th Edition - Herve - Mur de Huy 202 km - 30/09/2020 - Crash - Mauri Vansevenant (BEL - Deceuninck - Quick Step) - photo Vincent Kalut/PN/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Risky descent puts Mauri Vansevenant of Deceuninck-QuickStep in shrubs on side of road, allowing Rigoberto Uran to gain ground on his attack (Image credit: Bettini Image)
Image 26 of 30

La Fleche Wallonne 2020 - 84th Edition - Herve - Mur de Huy 202 km - 30/09/2020 - Mauri Vansevenant (BEL - Deceuninck - Quick Step) - photo Vincent Kalut/PN/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Back on the bike after mishap with 12.7km to go for Mauri Vansevenant (Image credit: Bettini Image)
Image 27 of 30

La Fleche Wallonne 2020 - 84th Edition - Herve - Mur de Huy 202 km - 30/09/2020 - Marc Hirschi (SUI - Team Sunweb) - photo Anton Vos/CV/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Marc Hirschi of Team Sunweb takes win ahead of Benoit Cosnefroy of AG2R La Mondiale (Image credit: Bettini Image)
Image 28 of 30

La Fleche Wallonne 2020 84th Edition Herve Mur de Huy 202 km 30092020 Scenery photo Vincent KalutPNBettiniPhoto2020

Famous Mur de Huy climb is 1.3km in length and has gradients up to 25 per cent (Image credit: Bettini Image)
Image 29 of 30

La Fleche Wallonne 2020 84th Edition Herve Mur de Huy 202 km 30092020 Scenery photo Vincent KalutPNBettiniPhoto2020

Peloton on Mur de Huy (Image credit: Bettini Image)
Image 30 of 30

300920 / Waalse Pijl /

Early four-rider break on Huy (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Marc Hirschi (Team Sunweb) continued his phenomenal season with victory in La Flèche Wallonne on Wednesday. The 22-year-old from Switzerland powered clear with around 50 meters to go on the Mur de Huy to beat Benoît Cosnefroy (AG2R La Mondiale) and Michael Woods (EF Pro Cycling) to take the biggest one-day win of his young career.

As expected the race came down to the final slopes of the Mur de Huy, despite an additional climb being added to the race, with Richie Porte (Trek Segafredo) the first potential winner to hit the front with around 1,000m to go. 

The Tour de France podium finisher was able to string out the leading group before Woods pushed forward for what briefly looked like the winning move. But lurking on his wheel was Hirschi, who timed his acceleration perfectly to win the race with a healthy gap on those behind.

Woods' move with 200m to go came just too soon, with Hirschi leaving it late and coming around the Canadian’s left-hand side. Cosnefroy came through the finishing pack to take a well-deserved second place ahead of Woods, while Warren Barguil (Team Arkea Samsic) and Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) rounded out the top five on the day.

For Hirschi, the successes keep coming. At his maiden Tour de France – his first three-week race of any note – he won a stage and walked away with the combatitivity prize. He followed that with third in the road race at the UCI Road World Championships in Imola, Italy. 

"It went perfect for us with a small group of four guys and my team did a really good job, we put one of the guys to control the race," Hirschi said. "In the final laps, it was so fast anyway, that the guys came back, and on the last climb I had the legs. 

"It was so hard … It’s a steep but steady and you don’t have to go too early, but you are fully lactic acid, and it’s about what’s in the head, you have to be strong in the head to get through the pain."

Earlier on there was heartbreak for 21-year-old Mauri Vansevenant (Deceuninck-QuickStep), who was part of the early break of the day. Making his WorldTour debut, the Belgian survived until just the final 4km before crashing on the run-in to the final climb. He was unlikely to have held on for victory but the fall cruelly cut short his race in dramatic fashion. He was caught by Rigoberto Urán (EF Pro Cycling), who had attacked on the penultimate climb, before the rampaging bunch swallowed up both riders with 2km remaining.

Deceuninck-QuickStep set the pace at the foot of the climb as teams looked to position their leaders, before Porte came from almost the back of the group to draw out the main contenders.

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 4:49:17
2Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
3Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling
4Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
5Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
6Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
7Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:05
8Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
9Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
10Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 0:00:10
11Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
12Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Bingoal WB
13Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling
14Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
15Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 0:00:15
16Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 0:00:18
17Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation
18Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
19Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
20Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
21Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
22Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
23Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
24Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
25Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
26Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:00:28
27Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team
28Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:00:31
29Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 0:00:33
30Enrico Gasparotto (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling
31Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
32Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 0:00:35
33Laurens Huys (Bel) Bingoal WB 0:00:38
34Jan Bakelants (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:00:40
35Ben Tulett (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
36Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:00:42
37Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
38Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:00:46
39Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team
40Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:48
41Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix
42Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
43Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain McLaren
44Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie
45Simone Petilli (Ita) Circus-Wanty Gobert
46Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
47José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:56
48Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:00:59
49Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
50Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:01:01
51Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:01:03
52Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:08
53Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Movistar Team
54Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:12
55Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:17
56Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
57Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team 0:01:25
58Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:01:34
59Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
60Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
61Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:40
62Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:46
63Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:48
64Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
65James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:01:54
66Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Bingoal WB
67Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
68Kenny Molly (Bel) Bingoal WB
69Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
70Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-Quickstep
71Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
72Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie
73William Barta (USA) CCC Team
74Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea-Samsic
75Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren
76Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates
77Arjen Livyns (Bel) Bingoal WB
78Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:02:05
79Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
80Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling 0:02:11
81Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:02:38
82Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:02:46
83Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling 0:03:05
84Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
85Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:13
86Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 0:04:05
87Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:04:14
88Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
89Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb
90Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
91Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R la Mondiale
92Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
93Julian Mertens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
94Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Pro Cycling 0:05:11
95Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain McLaren
96Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix 0:05:16
97Winner Andrew Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:05:22
98Carlos Barbero (Spa) NTT Pro Cycling
99Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:05:27
100Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 0:05:45
101Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis
102Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
103Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:58
104Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:06:22
105Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team
106Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:25
107Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:06:30
108Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
109Cameron Wurf (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
110Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
111Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis
112Thomas Degand (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
113Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:51
114Samuele Battistella (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
115Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Bingoal WB 0:06:57
116Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain McLaren
117Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:10:14
118Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:10:19
119Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
120Benjamin King (USA) NTT Pro Cycling 0:10:24
121Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Cofidis
122Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
123Iñigo Elosegui Momeñe (Spa) Movistar Team
124Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
125Alex Howes (USA) EF Pro Cycling
126Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Movistar Team
127Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis
128Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
129Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:10:33
130Rory Sutherland (Aus) Israel Start-Up Nation
131Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:10:36
132Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Bingoal WB
133Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
134Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:10:45
135Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo
136Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:10:54
137Marlon Gaillard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:11:16
138Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:12:15
139Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana Pro Team
140Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
141Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:12:31
142Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
143Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
DNSJonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
DNSOdd Christian Eiking (Nor) Circus-Wanty Gobert

Latest on Cyclingnews