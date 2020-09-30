Hirschi conquers Mur de Huy to win La Flèche Wallonne
Sunweb rider follows two Tour de France stage wins with first Classic ahead of Cosnefroy, Woods
Marc Hirschi (Team Sunweb) continued his phenomenal season with victory in La Flèche Wallonne on Wednesday. The 22-year-old from Switzerland powered clear with around 50 meters to go on the Mur de Huy to beat Benoît Cosnefroy (AG2R La Mondiale) and Michael Woods (EF Pro Cycling) to take the biggest one-day win of his young career.
As expected the race came down to the final slopes of the Mur de Huy, despite an additional climb being added to the race, with Richie Porte (Trek Segafredo) the first potential winner to hit the front with around 1,000m to go.
The Tour de France podium finisher was able to string out the leading group before Woods pushed forward for what briefly looked like the winning move. But lurking on his wheel was Hirschi, who timed his acceleration perfectly to win the race with a healthy gap on those behind.
Woods' move with 200m to go came just too soon, with Hirschi leaving it late and coming around the Canadian’s left-hand side. Cosnefroy came through the finishing pack to take a well-deserved second place ahead of Woods, while Warren Barguil (Team Arkea Samsic) and Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) rounded out the top five on the day.
For Hirschi, the successes keep coming. At his maiden Tour de France – his first three-week race of any note – he won a stage and walked away with the combatitivity prize. He followed that with third in the road race at the UCI Road World Championships in Imola, Italy.
"It went perfect for us with a small group of four guys and my team did a really good job, we put one of the guys to control the race," Hirschi said. "In the final laps, it was so fast anyway, that the guys came back, and on the last climb I had the legs.
"It was so hard … It’s a steep but steady and you don’t have to go too early, but you are fully lactic acid, and it’s about what’s in the head, you have to be strong in the head to get through the pain."
Earlier on there was heartbreak for 21-year-old Mauri Vansevenant (Deceuninck-QuickStep), who was part of the early break of the day. Making his WorldTour debut, the Belgian survived until just the final 4km before crashing on the run-in to the final climb. He was unlikely to have held on for victory but the fall cruelly cut short his race in dramatic fashion. He was caught by Rigoberto Urán (EF Pro Cycling), who had attacked on the penultimate climb, before the rampaging bunch swallowed up both riders with 2km remaining.
Deceuninck-QuickStep set the pace at the foot of the climb as teams looked to position their leaders, before Porte came from almost the back of the group to draw out the main contenders.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|4:49:17
|2
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|3
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling
|4
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|5
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
|6
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|7
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:05
|8
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|0:00:10
|11
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|12
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Bingoal WB
|13
|Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|14
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|15
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|0:00:15
|16
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren
|0:00:18
|17
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation
|18
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|19
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|20
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|21
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|22
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|23
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|24
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|25
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
|26
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|0:00:28
|27
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|28
|Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:00:31
|29
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00:33
|30
|Enrico Gasparotto (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling
|31
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|32
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|0:00:35
|33
|Laurens Huys (Bel) Bingoal WB
|0:00:38
|34
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|0:00:40
|35
|Ben Tulett (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
|36
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:00:42
|37
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|38
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|0:00:46
|39
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team
|40
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:48
|41
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix
|42
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|43
|Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain McLaren
|44
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|45
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|46
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|47
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:56
|48
|Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:00:59
|49
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|50
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:01:01
|51
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:01:03
|52
|Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:08
|53
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Movistar Team
|54
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:12
|55
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:17
|56
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|57
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team
|0:01:25
|58
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:01:34
|59
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|60
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|61
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:40
|62
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:46
|63
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:48
|64
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|65
|James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:01:54
|66
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Bingoal WB
|67
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|68
|Kenny Molly (Bel) Bingoal WB
|69
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|70
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|71
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
|72
|Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|73
|William Barta (USA) CCC Team
|74
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea-Samsic
|75
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren
|76
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|77
|Arjen Livyns (Bel) Bingoal WB
|78
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:02:05
|79
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|80
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|0:02:11
|81
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:02:38
|82
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|0:02:46
|83
|Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling
|0:03:05
|84
|Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|85
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:13
|86
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|0:04:05
|87
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:04:14
|88
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|89
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb
|90
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|91
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R la Mondiale
|92
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|93
|Julian Mertens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|94
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Pro Cycling
|0:05:11
|95
|Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain McLaren
|96
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:05:16
|97
|Winner Andrew Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:05:22
|98
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) NTT Pro Cycling
|99
|Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:05:27
|100
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|0:05:45
|101
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis
|102
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|103
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:58
|104
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:06:22
|105
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team
|106
|Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:25
|107
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:06:30
|108
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|109
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|110
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|111
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis
|112
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|113
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:51
|114
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
|115
|Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Bingoal WB
|0:06:57
|116
|Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain McLaren
|117
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:10:14
|118
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:10:19
|119
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|120
|Benjamin King (USA) NTT Pro Cycling
|0:10:24
|121
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Cofidis
|122
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
|123
|Iñigo Elosegui Momeñe (Spa) Movistar Team
|124
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|125
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|126
|Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Movistar Team
|127
|Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis
|128
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|129
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:10:33
|130
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Israel Start-Up Nation
|131
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:10:36
|132
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Bingoal WB
|133
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|134
|Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:10:45
|135
|Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|136
|Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:10:54
|137
|Marlon Gaillard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:11:16
|138
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:12:15
|139
|Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana Pro Team
|140
|Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|141
|Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:12:31
|142
|Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|143
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|DNS
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|DNS
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Circus-Wanty Gobert
Hirschi conquers Mur de Huy to win La Flèche WallonneSunweb rider follows two Tour de France stage wins with first Classic ahead of Cosnefroy, Woods
