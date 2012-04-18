Rodriguez wins La Flèche Wallonne
Spaniard rockets up the Huy
Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) stormed up the Mur de Huy to claim the victory at the 76th La Flèche Wallonne, overcoming wet and windy conditions to prevail in the middle race of the three Ardennes Classics.
Rodriguez, who had finished second in the previous two years, was part of a large chasing group that engulfed breakaway leaders Lars Petter Nordhaug (Team Sky) and Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) on the final gruelling climb, and the Spaniard held off the challenge of Michael Albasini (GreenEdge) and defending champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC) for what was in the end a commanding victory.
Rodriguez was overcome with emotion after crossing the winning line, having erased the pain of 2010 and 2011 by finally getting his hands on the prize. He becomes the third Spaniard to win the race in the last ten years, following wins by Igor Astarloa (2003) and Alejandro Valverde (2006).
“It’s the best and most incredible victory of my whole career,” Rodriguez said. “Today is definitely one of the best days of my life. I’ve always been in love with these Classic races, and a victory in these competitions has always been one of my main goals: finally, after many good results, I managed to win.
"Obviously I have to thank my teammates: all of them did a great job from the beginning to the end. It’s true that Mur de Huy was a more suitable final part to my characteristics than Cauberg, but I have to admit it was really hard: it looked like an easy victory, but I did a strong effort in order to defeat my rivals.
"Now I can get ready for Liege-Bastogne-Liege with high motivations. I don’t think this victory will change anything, I’m not the only forerunner, there are many strong riders with chances to win. Everything changed from the Amstel Gold Race to Fleche Wallonne and everything can change on Sunday too. So we have to pay a lot of attention and work at our best if we want to take this legendary double”.
It never looked like the fanatical home fans were going to celebrating a local winner, though the supporters in the Ardennes will have been encouraged by Gilbert’s performance. He has failed to fully live up to expectations in the colours of his new team so far this season, but a sixth place in the Amstel Gold Race last Sunday followed by his podium finish here suggests that he is slowly edging towards his best form.
"I've come from a long way down, so I am satisfied to be back at this level," Gilbert said. "Being on the podium is nice, but most important is a victory. Today, Rodriguez was the deserving winner."
Wild weather in Wallonie
Wind and rain greeted the riders at the start of the 194km race in Charleroi, further dampening the spirits of the supporters who were disappointed by the withdrawals of 2010 winner Cadel Evans (BMC), Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Thomas Voeckler (Europcar). But with the race underway the Belgians’ indomitable passion for professional road cycling took over, the atmosphere building with each passing kilometre.
An early breakaway saw Daniele Ratto (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Mads Christiensen (Saxo Bank) take 12 seconds out of the field, before a crash split the chasing peloton into two groups. The first group of chasers, led by Katusha, caught up and it was left to Dirk Bellemakers (Landbouwkrediet) to make the next significant move, 55km into the race.
Bellemakers was soon joined by Anthony Roux (FDJ-Big Mat) and the two men worked tirelessly to build up a yawning gap of 2:25 from Sjef De Wilde (Accent.Jobs-Willems Verandas) as they passed over the Mur de Huy for the first time in worsening rain. The first main chasing pack, led by Andy Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan), were roughly a further minute behind as the riders hurtled towards the halfway point.
With De Wilde unable to maintain his solo chase, the gap between the two leaders and the initial pack stretched to just under eight minutes at its peak, before Katusha and Lotto-Belisol traded turns on the front end to begin reducing the deficit. Sander Armee’s brave bid to bridge the gap on his own eventually ended in a stalemate, with the Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator rider unable to get any nearer that 2:40 down as Bellemakers and Roux closed in on the final crucial 50km.
With 40km to go Andy Schleck launched an attack from the main chasing pack, as the riders approached the Mur for the second time. The deficit between the leaders and the chasing pack was halved on the Mur second time round, offering further evidence of that its final ascent in the finale would probably prove decisive. With 30km left the pack caught the breakaway and the final phase of the race was set to play itself out.
Just as Robinson Chalapud (Colombia-Coldportes) suffered a horrific-looking crash, landing face-down on the tarmac, Tom Slagter (Rabobank) and Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) broke clear, building up a 14-second advantage. The closer the riders got to the final climb of the Mur, the heavier the rain came down, and as Frank Schleck suffered a puncture at a critical stage, Hesjedal and Nordhaug made their move, attacking with 7.5km to go.
It took the chasing pack what seemed like an eternity to close them down, but eventually the final 1km climb up the Mur – a gradient of 20-25% in places – drained the strength from the legs of the breakaway duo as the walls caved in around them. Rodriguez pounced, taking 15 metres out of the chasing pack in a show of rare power. His decisive burst left him clear and gave him time to acknowledge the crowd as he crossed the line for a well deserved victory that has been a long time coming.
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|4:45:41
|2
|Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|5
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:07
|6
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:00:09
|7
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|9
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|10
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:11
|11
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|12
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|14
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|15
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|17
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|18
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:00:18
|19
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|20
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|21
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|22
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:23
|23
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|24
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:00:26
|25
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos - Shimano
|26
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda
|27
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:00:29
|28
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:31
|29
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|31
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda
|32
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|33
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|34
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|35
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|36
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|37
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:37
|38
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|39
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|40
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|41
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:43
|42
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|43
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:47
|44
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|45
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:51
|46
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|47
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|48
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|49
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|50
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:00:58
|51
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|52
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|53
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:01:02
|54
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|55
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:01:05
|56
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:09
|57
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|58
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|59
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:01:13
|60
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:01:19
|61
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:23
|62
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:01:24
|63
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:27
|64
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:30
|65
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:34
|66
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|67
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:48
|68
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|69
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|70
|Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:01:55
|71
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:01:57
|72
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|73
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|74
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|75
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|76
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|77
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|78
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:10
|79
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:13
|80
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:02:20
|81
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:02:25
|82
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|83
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:02:28
|84
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:02:35
|85
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:02:37
|86
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:39
|87
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|88
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|89
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|90
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:10
|91
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:26
|92
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:03:28
|93
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:55
|94
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|95
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:04:07
|96
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|97
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:32
|98
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos - Shimano
|99
|Christian Meier (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:04:39
|100
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos - Shimano
|0:05:04
|101
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|102
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|103
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:05:20
|104
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:05:39
|105
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:05:49
|106
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:06
|107
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|0:07:50
|108
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|109
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:09
|110
|Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:09:29
|111
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:09:31
|112
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:09:36
|113
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|114
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:09:39
|115
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:09:41
|116
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:46
|117
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:09:50
|118
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|119
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:57
|120
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|121
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|122
|David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|123
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos - Shimano
|124
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|125
|Travis Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|126
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|127
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|128
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|129
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|130
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|131
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|132
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|133
|David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|134
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|135
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|136
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos - Shimano
|137
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:10:04
|138
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:10:17
|139
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:10:24
|140
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:11:02
|141
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:11:10
|142
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:11:17
|143
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:12:27
|DNF
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
|DNF
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|DNF
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|DNF
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|DNF
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|DNF
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|DNF
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|DNF
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|DNF
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|DNF
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|DNF
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|DNF
|Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|DNF
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|DNF
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|DNF
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|DNF
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Lampre - ISD
|DNF
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|DNF
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|DNF
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|DNF
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|DNF
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|DNF
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|DNF
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|DNF
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNF
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNF
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|DNF
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|DNF
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|DNF
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|DNF
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|DNF
|Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|DNF
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|DNF
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|DNF
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|DNF
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|DNF
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|DNF
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|DNF
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|DNF
|Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|DNF
|Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|DNF
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|DNF
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|DNF
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|DNF
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|DNF
|Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|DNF
|Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
