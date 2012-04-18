Image 1 of 134 Rinaldo Nocentini (AG2R La Mondiale) placed 12th. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 134 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) got all the goodies in Huy (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 134 Fans reach out to console Philippe Gilbert on his loss. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 4 of 134 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 5 of 134 It's been a tough spring for Philippe Gilbert. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 6 of 134 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) was denied a repeat victory (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 7 of 134 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) steps up onto the Fleche Wallonne podium (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 8 of 134 The 2012 Fleche Wallonne podium: Michael Albasini (GreenEdge), Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) and Philippe Gilbert (BMC) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 9 of 134 Jelle Vanendert (Lotto-Belisol) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 10 of 134 Philippe Gilbert was mobbed by the press after Fleche Wallonne (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 11 of 134 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) wins the Fleche Wallonne (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 12 of 134 Kisses to the crowd as Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) wins the Fleche Wallonne (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 13 of 134 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) wins the Fleche Wallonne (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 14 of 134 (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 15 of 134 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) had plenty of room to celebrate his Fleche Wallonne win (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 16 of 134 Michael Albasini (GreenEdge) took second place in Fleche Wallonne 2012 (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 17 of 134 Michael Albasini (GreenEdge) continued a fine spring with a second place in Fleche Wallonne 2012 (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 18 of 134 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) celebrates after winning the 2012 Fleche Wallonne (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 19 of 134 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) shows the agony of the Mur de Huy (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 20 of 134 (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 21 of 134 The 2012 Fleche Wallonne podium: Michael Albasini (GreenEdge), Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) and Philippe Gilbert (BMC) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 22 of 134 The Fleche Wallonne trophy at the feet of Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 23 of 134 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) had a big smile after winning Fleche Wallonne 2012 (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 24 of 134 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) shows the agony of the Mur de Huy (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 25 of 134 BMC was denied once again (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 26 of 134 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) on the Mur de Huy (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 27 of 134 Philippe Gilbert was mobbed by the Belgian press after Fleche Wallonne (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 28 of 134 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) celebrates after winning the 2012 Fleche Wallonne (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 29 of 134 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha), winner of the 2012 Fleche Wallonne (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 30 of 134 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) opened up a huge gap with a late burst of speed to win Fleche Wallonne (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 31 of 134 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) wins the 2012 Flèche Wallonne (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 32 of 134 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) after taking third in Fleche Wallonne 2012 (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 33 of 134 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) can hardly believe he's finally gotten a Classic (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 34 of 134 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) took his first Classics podium of 2012 in Fleche Wallonne (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 35 of 134 Philippe Gilbert is congratulated by his BMC teammate Greg Van Avermaet on third in Fleche Wallonne (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 36 of 134 Dirk Bellemakers (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 37 of 134 Dirk Bellemakers (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony) won the climbing classification. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 134 Top 3 at 2012 La Flèche Wallonne: Michael Albasini (GreenEdge), Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) and Philippe Gilbert (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 134 2012 La Flèche Wallonne podium (l-r): Michael Albasini, Joaquim Rodriguez and Philippe Gilbert (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 134 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 134 Third place finisher Philippe Gilbert (BMC) on the podium. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 134 Defending champion Philippe Gilbert shakes hands with 2012 winner Joaquim Rodriguez. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 134 Michael Albasini (GreenEdge) on the podium for his second place finish at La Flèche Wallonne. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 44 of 134 Second place finisher Michael Albasini (GreenEdge) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 45 of 134 Race winner Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) shakes hands with runner-up Michael Albasini (GreenEdge) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 46 of 134 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) on the podium with his winner's trophy. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 47 of 134 La Flèche Wallonne winner Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 48 of 134 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) basks in the glory of winning La Flèche Wallonne. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 49 of 134 2012 La Flèche Wallonne champion Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 50 of 134 Defending champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC) recovers from his third-place effort. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 51 of 134 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) after the finish. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 52 of 134 Mauro Santambrogio (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 53 of 134 Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) finished in 20th place. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 54 of 134 The podium: Michael Albasini (Greenedge Cycling Team), Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Team Katusha - Katuscha), Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 55 of 134 Jelle Vanendert (Lotto) and Philippe Gilbert (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 56 of 134 Michael Albasini (Greenedge Cycling Team), Ryder Hesjedahl (Garmin - Barracuda) and Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Team Katusha - Katuscha) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 57 of 134 Frank Schleck (RadioShack) gets some assistance (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 58 of 134 On the climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 59 of 134 Frank Schleck (Team Radioshack - Nissan) and Rob Ruijgh (Team Vacansoleil - DCM) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 60 of 134 Robinson Eduardo Chalpud (Colombia - Coldeportes) gets medical attention after a frightening crash (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 61 of 134 Oscar Freire (Katusha) nears the finish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 62 of 134 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Team Katusha) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 63 of 134 Fabio Duarte (Colombia - Coldeportes) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 64 of 134 Michael Albasini (GreenEdge) - Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Cannondale) charge toward the finish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 65 of 134 Michael Albasini (GreenEdge) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 66 of 134 Jelle Vanendert (Lotto Belisol), Michael Albasini (GreenEdge), Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 67 of 134 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 68 of 134 Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) at the finish atop the Mur de Huy. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 69 of 134 Frank Schleck (RadioShack - Nissan) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 70 of 134 Enrico Gasparotto (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 71 of 134 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 72 of 134 Federico Canuti and Maciej Paterski (Liquigas - Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 73 of 134 Daniele Righi (Lampre - ISD) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 74 of 134 Angel Madrazo (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 75 of 134 Federico Canuti and Maciej Paterski (Liquigas - Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 76 of 134 The peloton climbs the Mur de Huy for the second time. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 77 of 134 Jelle Vanendert (Lotto Belisol) leads Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) on their second ascent of the Mur de Huy. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 78 of 134 After finishing as runner-up the previous two years, Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) has now won La Flèche Wallonne. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 79 of 134 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) launched a powerful attack on the Mur de Huy and rode away for victory. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 80 of 134 Defending champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC) finished on third place. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 81 of 134 Belgian champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC) crossed the finish line in third place. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 82 of 134 The late breakaway Anthony Roux (FDJ-BigMat) and Dirk Bellemakers (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 83 of 134 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Katusha) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 84 of 134 Podium: Michael Albasini (Greenedge Cycling Team), Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Team Katusha - Katuscha) and Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 85 of 134 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 86 of 134 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 87 of 134 Bram Tankink (Team Rabobank) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 88 of 134 Wout Poels (Team Vacansoleil - DCM), Frank Schleck and Jens Voigt (RadioShack) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 89 of 134 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 90 of 134 Wout Poels (Team Vacansoleil - DCM) and Jelle Vanendert (Lotto-Belisol) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 91 of 134 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 92 of 134 Wout Poels (Team Vacansoleil - DCM), Frank Schleck and Jens Voigt (RadioShack) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 93 of 134 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) looks back to check his gap (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 94 of 134 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) raises his arm to celebrate (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 95 of 134 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 96 of 134 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) powers to the finish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 97 of 134 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) pushes toward the finish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 98 of 134 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) attacks toward the finish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 99 of 134 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) heads toward victory (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 100 of 134 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) is almost there (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 101 of 134 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) races toward the finish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 102 of 134 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) celebrates a win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 103 of 134 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) seems to have trouble believing he's won. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 104 of 134 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) and Oscar Freire (Katusha) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 105 of 134 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) was crushed to finish third. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 106 of 134 Julien Vermote (Omega Pharma Quickstep) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 107 of 134 Two Colombia Coldesportes racers at the start (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 108 of 134 Michael Schär (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 109 of 134 Jelle Vanendert (Lotto Belisol) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 110 of 134 Julien Simon (Saur Sojasun) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 111 of 134 The peloton (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 112 of 134 The first climb in the Mur (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 113 of 134 Two riders (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 114 of 134 An Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's rider (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 115 of 134 Racers after the start (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 116 of 134 The peloton (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 117 of 134 Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) and Philippe Gilbert (BMC) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 118 of 134 It was a colorful peloton despite the gray weather (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 119 of 134 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 120 of 134 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Movistar) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 121 of 134 Jérôme Pineau (Omega Pharma Quickstep) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 122 of 134 Oscar Freire Gomez (Katusha) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 123 of 134 Christian Vande Velde (Garmin Barracuda) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 124 of 134 Romain Sicard (Euskaltel) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 125 of 134 Romain Sicard, Igor Anton Hernandez and Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Euskaltel) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 126 of 134 Christian Vande Velde (Garmin Barracuda) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 127 of 134 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Movistar) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 128 of 134 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 129 of 134 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 130 of 134 Igor Anton Hernandez (Euskaltel) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 131 of 134 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 132 of 134 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 133 of 134 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 134 of 134 Julien Simon (Saur Sojasun) and Enrico Gasparotto (Astana) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) stormed up the Mur de Huy to claim the victory at the 76th La Flèche Wallonne, overcoming wet and windy conditions to prevail in the middle race of the three Ardennes Classics.

Rodriguez, who had finished second in the previous two years, was part of a large chasing group that engulfed breakaway leaders Lars Petter Nordhaug (Team Sky) and Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) on the final gruelling climb, and the Spaniard held off the challenge of Michael Albasini (GreenEdge) and defending champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC) for what was in the end a commanding victory.

Rodriguez was overcome with emotion after crossing the winning line, having erased the pain of 2010 and 2011 by finally getting his hands on the prize. He becomes the third Spaniard to win the race in the last ten years, following wins by Igor Astarloa (2003) and Alejandro Valverde (2006).

“It’s the best and most incredible victory of my whole career,” Rodriguez said. “Today is definitely one of the best days of my life. I’ve always been in love with these Classic races, and a victory in these competitions has always been one of my main goals: finally, after many good results, I managed to win.

"Obviously I have to thank my teammates: all of them did a great job from the beginning to the end. It’s true that Mur de Huy was a more suitable final part to my characteristics than Cauberg, but I have to admit it was really hard: it looked like an easy victory, but I did a strong effort in order to defeat my rivals.

"Now I can get ready for Liege-Bastogne-Liege with high motivations. I don’t think this victory will change anything, I’m not the only forerunner, there are many strong riders with chances to win. Everything changed from the Amstel Gold Race to Fleche Wallonne and everything can change on Sunday too. So we have to pay a lot of attention and work at our best if we want to take this legendary double”.

It never looked like the fanatical home fans were going to celebrating a local winner, though the supporters in the Ardennes will have been encouraged by Gilbert’s performance. He has failed to fully live up to expectations in the colours of his new team so far this season, but a sixth place in the Amstel Gold Race last Sunday followed by his podium finish here suggests that he is slowly edging towards his best form.

"I've come from a long way down, so I am satisfied to be back at this level," Gilbert said. "Being on the podium is nice, but most important is a victory. Today, Rodriguez was the deserving winner."

Wild weather in Wallonie

Wind and rain greeted the riders at the start of the 194km race in Charleroi, further dampening the spirits of the supporters who were disappointed by the withdrawals of 2010 winner Cadel Evans (BMC), Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Thomas Voeckler (Europcar). But with the race underway the Belgians’ indomitable passion for professional road cycling took over, the atmosphere building with each passing kilometre.

An early breakaway saw Daniele Ratto (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Mads Christiensen (Saxo Bank) take 12 seconds out of the field, before a crash split the chasing peloton into two groups. The first group of chasers, led by Katusha, caught up and it was left to Dirk Bellemakers (Landbouwkrediet) to make the next significant move, 55km into the race.

Bellemakers was soon joined by Anthony Roux (FDJ-Big Mat) and the two men worked tirelessly to build up a yawning gap of 2:25 from Sjef De Wilde (Accent.Jobs-Willems Verandas) as they passed over the Mur de Huy for the first time in worsening rain. The first main chasing pack, led by Andy Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan), were roughly a further minute behind as the riders hurtled towards the halfway point.

With De Wilde unable to maintain his solo chase, the gap between the two leaders and the initial pack stretched to just under eight minutes at its peak, before Katusha and Lotto-Belisol traded turns on the front end to begin reducing the deficit. Sander Armee’s brave bid to bridge the gap on his own eventually ended in a stalemate, with the Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator rider unable to get any nearer that 2:40 down as Bellemakers and Roux closed in on the final crucial 50km.

With 40km to go Andy Schleck launched an attack from the main chasing pack, as the riders approached the Mur for the second time. The deficit between the leaders and the chasing pack was halved on the Mur second time round, offering further evidence of that its final ascent in the finale would probably prove decisive. With 30km left the pack caught the breakaway and the final phase of the race was set to play itself out.

Just as Robinson Chalapud (Colombia-Coldportes) suffered a horrific-looking crash, landing face-down on the tarmac, Tom Slagter (Rabobank) and Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) broke clear, building up a 14-second advantage. The closer the riders got to the final climb of the Mur, the heavier the rain came down, and as Frank Schleck suffered a puncture at a critical stage, Hesjedal and Nordhaug made their move, attacking with 7.5km to go.

It took the chasing pack what seemed like an eternity to close them down, but eventually the final 1km climb up the Mur – a gradient of 20-25% in places – drained the strength from the legs of the breakaway duo as the walls caved in around them. Rodriguez pounced, taking 15 metres out of the chasing pack in a show of rare power. His decisive burst left him clear and gave him time to acknowledge the crowd as he crossed the line for a well deserved victory that has been a long time coming.

