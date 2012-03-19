La Flèche Wallonne past winners
Champions from 1936 to 2011
|2011
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 201km in 4.54.57 (40.888 km/h)
|2010
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 195.5km in 4.39.24 (41.98 km/h)
|2009
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) Gerolsteiner 204km in 4.41.15 (41.56 km/h)
|2008
|Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team High Road 199.5 km in 4.35.29 (43.45 km/h)
|2007
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) Gerolsteiner 202.5 km in 4.48.06 (42.173 km/h)
|2006
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 202.0 km in 4.42.45 (42.865 km/h)
|2005
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Liquigas-Bianchi 201.5 km in 4.44.55 (42.43 km/h)
|2004
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) Gerolsteiner 199.5 km in 4.31.33 (44.08 km/h)
|2003
|Igor Astarloa (Spa) Team Saeco 198 km in 4.39.17 (42.86 km/h)
|2002
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Lotto-Adecco 198 km in 4.42.04 (42.117 km/h)
|2001
|Rik Verbrugghe (Bel) Lotto Adecco 198 km in 4.50.03 (40.958 km/h)
|2000
|Francesco Casagrande (Ita) Vini Caldirola 198 km in 4.53.08 (40.53 km/h)
|1999
|Michele Bartoli (Ita) Mapei 210 km in 4.52.46 (41.19 km/h)
|1998
|Bo Hamburger (Den) Casino 201 km in 5.06.54 (39.30 km/h)
|1997
|Laurent Jalabert (Fra)
|1996
|Lance Armstrong (USA)
|1995
|Laurent Jalabert (Fra)
|1994
|Moreno Argentin (Ita)
|1993
|Maurizio Fondriest (Ita)
|1992
|Giorgio Furlan (Ita)
|1991
|Moreno Argentin (Ita)
|1990
|Moreno Argentin (Ita)
|1989
|Claude Criquielion (Bel)
|1988
|Rolf Gölz (Ger)
|1987
|Jean-Claude Leclercq (Fra)
|1986
|Laurent Fignon (Fra)
|1985
|Claude Criquielion (Bel)
|1984
|Kim Andersen (Den)
|1983
|Bernard Hinault (Fra)
|1982
|Mario Beccia (Ita)
|1981
|Daniel Willems (Bel)
|1980
|Guiseppe Saronni (Ita)
|1979
|Bernard Hinault (Fra)
|1978
|Michel Laurent (Fra)
|1977
|Francesco Moser (Ita)
|1976
|Joop Zoetemelk (Ned)
|1975
|André Dierickx (Bel)
|1974
|Frans Verbeeck (Bel)
|1973
|André Dierickx (Bel)
|1972
|Eddy Merckx (Bel)
|1971
|Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)
|1970
|Eddy Merckx (Bel)
|1969
|Jos Huysmans (Bel)
|1968
|Rik Van Looy (Bel)
|1967
|Eddy Merckx (Bel)
|1966
|Michele Dancelli (Ita)
|1965
|Roberto Poggiali (Ita)
|1964
|Gilbert Desmet (Bel)
|1963
|Raymond Poulidor (Fra)
|1962
|Henri De Wolf (Bel)
|1961
|Willy Vannitsen (Bel)
|1960
|Pino Cerami (Bel)
|1959
|Joseph Hoevenaars (Bel)
|1958
|Rik Van Steenbergen (Bel)
|1957
|Raymond Impanis (Bel)
|1956
|Richard Van Genechten (Bel)
|1955
|Stan Ockers (Bel)
|1954
|Germain Derijcke (Bel)
|1953
|Stan Ockers (Bel)
|1952
|Ferdi Kübler (Swi)
|1951
|Ferdi Kübler (Swi)
|1950
|Fausto Coppi (Ita)
|1949
|Rik Van Steenbergen (Bel)
|1948
|Fermo Camellini (Ita)
|1947
|Ernest Sterckx (Bel)
|1946
|Desire Keteleer (Bel)
|1945
|Marcel Kint (Bel)
|1944
|Marcel Kint (Bel)
|1943
|Marcel Kint (Bel)
|1942
|Karel Thijs (Bel)
|1941
|Sylvain Grysolle (Bel)
|1939
|Edmund Delathouwer (Bel)
|1938
|Emile Masson (Bel)
|1937
|Adolph Braeckeveldt (Bel)
|1936
|Philippe Demeersman (Bel)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy