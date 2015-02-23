Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne Past Winners
Champions from 1946 to 2014
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2014
|Tom Bonnen (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|2013
|Cancelled due to snow
|2012
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky
|2011
|Chris Sutton (Aus) Sky
|2010
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil
|2009
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
|2008
|Steven De Jongh (Ned) Quick Step
|2007
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step - Innergetic
|2006
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Quick Step
|2005
|George Hincapie (USA) Discovery Channel
|2004
|Steven De Jongh (Ned) Rabobank
|2003
|Roy Sentjens (Ned) Rabobank
|2002
|Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Ag2r-Prevoyance
|2001
|Peter Van Petegem (Bel) Mercury
|2000
|Andrei Tchmil (Bel) Lotto-Adecco
|1999
|Jo Planckaert (Bel) Lotto-Mobistar
|1998
|Andrei Tchmil (Bel) Lotto-Mobistar
|1997
|Johan Museeuw (Bel)
|1996
|Rolf Sörensen (Den)
|1995
|Frédéric Moncassin (FRA)
|1994
|Johan Museeuw (Bel)
|1992
|Olaf Ludwig (Ger)
|1991
|Johnny Dauwe (Bel)
|1990
|Hendrik Redant (Bel)
|1989
|Edwig Van Hooydonck (Bel)
|1988
|Hendrik Redant (Bel)
|1987
|Ludo Peeters (Bel)
|1985
|William Tackaert (Bel)
|1984
|Joseph Lammertink (Ned)
|1983
|Jan Raas (Ned)
|1982
|Gregor Braun (Ger)
|1981
|Joseph Jacobs (Bel)
|1980
|Jan Raas (Ned)
|1979
|Walter Planckaert (Bel)
|1978
|Patrick Lefevere (Bel)
|1977
|Patrick Sercu (Bel)
|1976
|Frans Verhaegen (Bel)
|1975
|Frans Verhaegen (Bel)
|1974
|Wilfried Wesemael (Bel)
|1973
|Walter Planckaert (Bel)
|1972
|Gustaaf Van Roosbroeck (Bel)
|1971
|Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)
|1970
|Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)
|1969
|Freddy Decloedt (Bel)
|1968
|Eric Leman (Bel)
|1967
|Daniel Van Rijckeghem (Bel)
|1966
|Gustave Desmet (Bel)
|1965
|Guido Reybrouck (Bel)
|1964
|Arthur De Cabooter (Bel)
|1963
|Noél Fore (Bel)
|1962
|Piet Rentmeester (Ned)
|1961
|Alfred De Bruyne (Bel) - Leon Van Daele (Bel)
|1960
|Joseph Planckaert (Bel)
|1959
|Gentiel Saelens (Bel)
|1958
|Gilbert Desmet (Bel)
|1957
|Joseph Verhelts (Bel)
|1956
|Henri Denijs (Bel)
|1955
|Joseph Planckaert (Bel)
|1954
|Leon Van Daele (Bel)
|1953
|Leopold De Graeveleyn (Bel)
|1952
|André Maelbrancke (Bel)
|1951
|André Declerck (Bel)
|1950
|Valére Ollivier (Bel)
|1949
|Albert Decin (Bel)
|1948
|Achiel Buysse (Bel)
|1947
|André Pieters (Bel)
|1946
|Henri Delmuyle (Bel)
