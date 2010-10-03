Image 1 of 50 Teal Stetson-Lee (California Giant Berry-Specialized) wins her first UCI cyclo-cross race. (Image credit: Laura Weislo) Image 2 of 50 Zach McDonald (Rapha-Focus) gets the hole shot (Image credit: Laura Weislo) Image 3 of 50 Tyler Wren's bike is barely recognizable. (Image credit: Laura Weislo) Image 4 of 50 Tyler Wren looks happy after the race. (Image credit: Laura Weislo) Image 5 of 50 Danny Summerhill rolls in after a tough race. (Image credit: Laura Weislo) Image 6 of 50 Sid Taberlay comes in second. (Image credit: Laura Weislo) Image 7 of 50 Joachim Parbo takes the win (Image credit: Laura Weislo) Image 8 of 50 The mud pit was popular with the spectators (Image credit: Laura Weislo) Image 9 of 50 Some parts were muddy, others dry and dusty (Image credit: Laura Weislo) Image 10 of 50 Cody Kaiser, after finding success the previous lap, continued to hop the barriers. (Image credit: Laura Weislo) Image 11 of 50 But the clean version looks nice. (Image credit: Laura Weislo) Image 12 of 50 Teal Stetson-Lee leads the women's race. (Image credit: Kenneth Kill / Light & Shadows) Image 13 of 50 Teal Stetson-Lee celebrates her first UCI-categorized race win. (Image credit: Kenneth Kill / Light & Shadows) Image 14 of 50 Elite men's podium (Image credit: Kenneth Kill / Light & Shadows) Image 15 of 50 Joachim Parbo win the elite men's race. (Image credit: Kenneth Kill / Light & Shadows) Image 16 of 50 But it's all OK (Image credit: Laura Weislo) Image 17 of 50 Tyler Wren on the run-up (Image credit: Kenneth Kill / Light & Shadows) Image 18 of 50 The run-up during the men's race (Image credit: Kenneth Kill / Light & Shadows) Image 19 of 50 Morgan Ryan out on course (Image credit: Kenneth Kill / Light & Shadows) Image 20 of 50 Others try to hang onto the wheel of Tyler Wren. (Image credit: Kenneth Kill / Light & Shadows) Image 21 of 50 Elite women's podium (Image credit: Kenneth Kill / Light & Shadows) Image 22 of 50 Brent Prenzlow in the mud (Image credit: Kenneth Kill / Light & Shadows) Image 23 of 50 And sometimes, a risk doesn't turn out so well (Image credit: Laura Weislo) Image 24 of 50 Danny Summerhill is looking to ease back into 'cross. (Image credit: Laura Weislo) Image 25 of 50 Tyler Wren was on a Boo bamboo bike (Image credit: Laura Weislo) Image 26 of 50 The Rapha-Focus duo Chris Jones and Zach McDonald led on the first lap (Image credit: Laura Weislo) Image 27 of 50 Tyler Wren follows Summerhill in fourth (Image credit: Laura Weislo) Image 28 of 50 Danny Summerhill had a short-lived solo lead (Image credit: Laura Weislo) Image 29 of 50 Mountain biker Sid Taberlay has a quicker way over the barriers (Image credit: Laura Weislo) Image 30 of 50 Sid Taberlay demonstrates how to ride the barriers (Image credit: Laura Weislo) Image 31 of 50 The lead group heads along the water (Image credit: Laura Weislo) Image 32 of 50 Fans put money in cans, but the elite men weren't biting (Image credit: Laura Weislo) Image 33 of 50 Tyler Wren (Boo Bicycles) looks graceful on the barriers. (Image credit: Laura Weislo) Image 34 of 50 Cody Kaiser (Cal Giant Berry Specialized) tries the bunny hop approach. (Image credit: Laura Weislo) Image 35 of 50 Chris Shepperd (Rocky Mountain) leads into the bog (Image credit: Laura Weislo) Image 36 of 50 Sid Taberlay can bunny hop the planks (Image credit: Laura Weislo) Image 37 of 50 Devon Haskell (Bike Station) gets the hole shot. (Image credit: Laura Weislo) Image 38 of 50 Barb Howe (Ibis) has a little detour in the mud pit. (Image credit: Laura Weislo) Image 39 of 50 Teal Stetson-Lee (Cal Giant Berry-Specialized) takes the lead on lap two and never looks back. (Image credit: Laura Weislo) Image 40 of 50 Carolyn Popovic ends up fourth. (Image credit: Laura Weislo) Image 41 of 50 Teal Stetson-Lee (Cal Giant Berry-Specialized) rides along the water (Image credit: Laura Weislo) Image 42 of 50 Stetson-Lee handles the barriers with aplomb. (Image credit: Laura Weislo) Image 43 of 50 Teal Stetson-Lee heads to her first UCI win. (Image credit: Laura Weislo) Image 44 of 50 Devon Haskell sees an opportunity to make some more cash (Image credit: Laura Weislo) Image 45 of 50 Devon Haskell goes for the dough (Image credit: Laura Weislo) Image 46 of 50 Sarah Maile claims third. (Image credit: Laura Weislo) Image 47 of 50 Congratulations all around for Teal Stetson-Lee. (Image credit: Laura Weislo) Image 48 of 50 Devon Haskell (Bike Station) needs a clean up (Image credit: Laura Weislo) Image 49 of 50 Race promoter Dorothy Wong found the time to play in the mud in the elite women's race. (Image credit: Laura Weislo) Image 50 of 50 It's all about the timing (Image credit: Laura Weislo)

The opening race of the first Southern California UCI doubleheader in two years proved to be a day of firsts for Dane Joachim Parbo and Colorado native Teal Stetson-Lee. The pair claimed their first ever UCI race wins, and while Stetson-Lee's was in her first season as an elite rider, Parbo's came after a long history in the sport.

Parbo slipped away late in the race, leaving behind mountain bike legend Sid Taberlay to claim second ahead of Chris Jones (Rapha-Focus) with Tyler Wren (Boo Bicycles) and Danny Summerhill (Holowesko Partners/Felt/Garmin) rounding out the podium.

Parbo overcame a sore throat which he blames on the heat in California combined with the air conditioning inside. After being sick for three days, he said, "I was so amazed that I could get to the front - I thought for sure there were more guys ahead. I couldn't believe it.

"It's just amazing - it's like a star dropping from the sky and drinks passed all around!"

The Rapha-Focus duo of Zach McDonald and Jones set out hard on the first lap, but Jones said he rolled a tire and spent much of the race chasing to get back on, leaving him lacking a bit in the sprint.

The lead changed hands several times during the first half, with Summerhill and Wren having some time at the front, but it was Canadian Chris Sheppard who spent the largest part of the race leading before fading back with four laps to go.

Parbo, who was in a second chase group for the mid-part of the race, made his way up to the lead group as Sheppard was reeled in, and then made his move on the penultimate lap.

"I developed a plan during the race where I would invest my power and not care about the others. I attacked at a point where the guys kind of slowed down," Parbo said. "Once you slow down on this grass you really slow down, so I attacked there, and I think Chris Jones went with me but he skidded out in a corner. When I heard that I said I should play it safe."

Parbo held onto just enough margin to take his first UCI victory, while Taberlay dispatched the chase group to solo in for second.

Taberlay had to fight his way through the field on the early laps from a poor starting position, bunny hopping the barriers to gain an advantage much to the thrill of the crowd.

"I'm not fit enough this time of year, that hurt," the Australian said. "I had fun in a couple sections but the rest of the time I was just hanging. When it actually got hard on the straights I was struggling and just getting back on in the corners."

Wren, who still has a stage race in China and the Tour of Japan on his road program, used the race as a way to stay fit and motivated late in the season, but said his technical skills were a bit lacking.

"It's hard to get away from them because every time I'd attack they'd come back to me on the corners," he said. Riding on a Boo Bicycles bamboo bike, Wren was excited to get in the race. "I've been excited and having insomnia thinking about setting up the bike and getting in the race. I was hoping for a top five so I'm happy with it."

Stetson-Lee powers to her first elite win

Teal Stetson-Lee (California Giant Berry/Specialized) claimed a commanding win in the women's race, soloing from the second lap to top Devon Haskell (Bike Station Aptos).

"It's kind of surreal. I've had dreams about this moment for a long time," said Stetson-Lee. "Even though it's a smaller UCI race, this is my first year racing elites, and it's my first UCI win. I've got a lot of work to do, but this is my dream and it's pretty exciting!"

Haskell took the hole shot and led for much of the first lap, but a minor crash saw her pulled back. Stetson-Lee didn't wait long to make her move, and by the second lap she was away solo and never looked back. She was briefly joined by Barb Howe (Ibis), but a bobble in the mud sent Howe into the tape, leaving Stetson-Lee to go it alone.

"I wasn't sure how fast the pace was going to be, so I sat in there to see what was going to happen. I'm from Colorado so I'm not used to the heat and humidity, so I didn't know how that would affect me. I thought I had the legs for it, so I attacked and I felt really good in the turny sections. So that was where I made up a lot of time, and I had enough energy to hold it."

"I tried to go out hard and not burn myself up," Haskell said. "Teal made a good move and I didn't have the punch for it. She's riding really well. I had to keep going strong because I had a couple chasers behind me."

Haskell held off the chase from Sarah Maile (Ventana Bikes), who took third over Carolyn Popovich (PAvalleys.com), while Howe rounded out the top five.

Full Results

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Teal Stetson-Lee (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/ Specialized 0:36:49 2 Devon Haskell (USA) Bike Station Aptos 0:00:58 3 Sarah Maile (USA) Ventana Mountain Bikes 0:01:12 4 Carolyn Popovic (USA) PAValleys.com 0:01:13 5 Barbara Howe (USA) Ibis and the Danger Twins 0:01:26 6 Emily R Thurston (USA) Missing Link 0:01:36 7 Courtney Dimpel (USA) Bike Station Aptos 0:01:43 8 Katrina Baumsteiger (USA) Team Rambuski Law 0:01:55 9 Allison Mann (USA) Rock N' Road 0:02:10 10 Sarah Jordan (USA) Bay 101/HRS/Rock Lobster 0:04:08 11 Amanda Schaper (USA) SDG Factory Team 0:04:25 12 Beverly Chaney (USA) Team Roaring Mouse 0:04:50 13 Tonya Bray (USA) Pablove Racing 0:05:11 14 Dorothy Wong (USA) The Team 0:05:23 15 Ivie Crawford (USA) The Team 0:10:12 -2laps Alexis M Ryan (USA) The Team -4laps Annette Padilla (USA) Celo Pacific DNF Kendall G Ryan (USA) The Team