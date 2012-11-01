Trending

Wyman wins Koppenbergcross

British champion victorious for second time in three years

Image 1 of 13

Amy Dombroski (Telenet Fidea) snuck into the top 10

Amy Dombroski (Telenet Fidea) snuck into the top 10
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 2 of 13

Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned)

Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 3 of 13

Heleny Wyman (Kona) en route to winning the Koppenbergcross

Heleny Wyman (Kona) en route to winning the Koppenbergcross
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 4 of 13

Joyce Vanderbeken (Orange Babies) on the Koppenberg

Joyce Vanderbeken (Orange Babies) on the Koppenberg
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 5 of 13

Hanka Kupfernagel and Sophie de Boer on the Koppenberg

Hanka Kupfernagel and Sophie de Boer on the Koppenberg
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 6 of 13

Nikki Harris (Telenet Fidea) leads compatriot Helen Wyman (Kona)

Nikki Harris (Telenet Fidea) leads compatriot Helen Wyman (Kona)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 7 of 13

Helen Wyman solos to victory in Oudenaarde

Helen Wyman solos to victory in Oudenaarde
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 8 of 13

Nikki Harris comes in second

Nikki Harris comes in second
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 9 of 13

Helen Wyman leaves Harris behind.

Helen Wyman leaves Harris behind.
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 10 of 13

Gabriella Day (Rapha-Focus) came in sixth

Gabriella Day (Rapha-Focus) came in sixth
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 11 of 13

Hanka Kupfernagel (RusVelo) getting back on track for 'cross in fifth

Hanka Kupfernagel (RusVelo) getting back on track for 'cross in fifth
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 12 of 13

The Koppenbergcross women's podium: Nikki Harris, Helen Wyman and Sanne Cant

The Koppenbergcross women's podium: Nikki Harris, Helen Wyman and Sanne Cant
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 13 of 13

Nancy Bober (Style & Concept)

Nancy Bober (Style & Concept)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)

British champion Helen Wyman (Kona) lifted the illustrious cobble-trophy for victory at the Koppenbergcross for the second time in her career on Thursday afternoon and with the win becomes the first leader in the bpost Bank Trofee series.

It was a British duel in Melden, near Oudenaarde, as the 31-year-old winner held off compatriot Nikki Harris (Young Telenet-Fidea) in the sprint. The duo were closely matched throughout the 40 minutes of slip-sliding through the course on the famous Flemish hill.

"Two years ago it was my first big win. It's never going to feel like the first time again although it remains a very special race with lots of people," Wyman said.

Falling just short of her first win at the Koppenberg was a hard nut to crack for Harris. Last year Harris finished third at a long distance from winner Sanne van Paassen, who didn't take the start on Thursday. "I really wanted to win. I'll have to try again next year as I really want that cobble in my living room," Harris said.

The two British riders took control of the race almost straight from the start. At first veteran Hanka Kupfernagel (RusVelo) mixed in with a blistering start but she quickly faded back to second row. By the end of the first lap Wyman and Harris led affairs with a ten-second gap over Sophie de Boer (Young Telenet-Fidea), Kupfernagel, Sanne Cant (Veldritacademie Enertherm-BCKP) and Gabriella Day (Rapha-Focus).

During the following three laps the duo were each other's match on the steep Koppenberg climb. Wyman had the upper hand on the descent while Harris always managed to return on the flatter sections. In the chase group Cant left her rivals behind, keeping the two British riders in sight. Nevertheless, when hitting the bell lap Cant was 18 seconds down to the leaders and she settled for third place.

In front Wyman had a small gap over Harris at the top of the climb. "I had maybe ten metres but then on the descent she made a mistake. I didn't look back and rode as fast as I could to the finish," Wyman said.

Harris regretted the missed opportunity. "I felt comfortable on the technical sections but I crashed in the middle section of the descent. She had two bike lengths and though I managed to return I had nothing left for the sprint," Harris said.

Cant was third at 34 seconds from the two British riders, 10 seconds ahead of De Boer. Kupfernagel was fifth at nearly two minutes and the third British rider at the Koppenberg was Gabby Day in sixth place at 2:07 from her compatriots.

The next round in the bpost Bank Trofee series will be held in Essen in the GP Rouwmoer on December 22.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Team0:37:30
2Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
3Sanne Cant (Bel) Veldritacademie Enertherm - BKCP0:00:34
4Sophie de Boer (Ned) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:00:44
5Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) RusVelo0:01:50
6Gabriella Day (GBr) Rapha-Focus0:02:07
7Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:03:18
8Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT0:04:06
9Amy Dombroski (USA) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:04:19
10Arenda Grimberg (Ned) WV Het Stadion0:04:35
11Kim Van de Steene (Bel) Kon. VC T Meetjesland-Knesselare0:04:46
12Githa Michiels0:05:19
13Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Wielerteam Decock Sportivo Moorsele0:05:39
14Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) BMC Concept Store0:05:48
15Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned)0:06:34
16Jolien Verschueren (Bel)0:07:14
17Nancy Bober (Bel) Style & Concept0:07:48
18Delia Beddis0:08:28
19Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco0:08:48
20Hilde Quintens (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT0:09:18
21Karen Verhestraeten0:09:29
22Katrien Thijs (Bel) K. Edegem Bicycle Club0:10:06
23Anja Geldhof (Bel) WIMI-Games/St Martinus CT0:10:24
24Kristien Nelen (Bel) Houffalize Granville Team0:10:46
25Ilona Meter
26Claire Beaumont
27Marjolein Wijkel (Ned)
28Katleen Fraeye

bpost Bank Trofee standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Team25pts
2Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team22
3Sanne Cant (Bel) Veldritacademie Enertherm - BKCP19
4Sophie de Boer (Ned) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team17
5Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) RusVelo16
6Gabriella Day (GBr) Rapha-Focus15
7Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team14
8Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT13
9Amy Dombroski (USA) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team12
10Arenda Grimberg (Ned) WV Het Stadion11
11Kim Van de Steene (Bel) Kon. VC T Meetjesland-Knesselare10
12Githa Michiels9
13Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Wielerteam Decock Sportivo Moorsele8
14Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) BMC Concept Store7
15Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned)6
16Jolien Verschueren (Bel)5
17Nancy Bober (Bel) Style & Concept4
18Delia Beddis3
19Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco2
20Hilde Quintens (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT1

Latest on Cyclingnews