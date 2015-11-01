Powers wins Kings CX
Hyde and Trebon round out podium
US champion Jeremy Powers (Rapha) won the elite men's C1-category race at Cincy @ Kings CX After Dark in Ohio on Saturday. He won the race by nearly 10 seconds ahead of Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld teammates Stephen Hyde and Ryan Trebon.
Trebon's teammate Curtis White was the first to push the pace in the men's race, swiftly followed by Hyde. Powers emerged as the lead rider at the end of the first lap and it wasn't long before he cleared the field, continually building a winning lead.
Hyde stayed in close range of Powers but was never able to completely close the gap and settled for second place. Meanwhile, Trebon and Logan Owen (Calgiant) spent much of the race battling for third place. Trebon manage to pull away from Owen and came close to catching Hyde with a strong last lap.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha Focus
|0:57:54
|2
|Stephen Hyde (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|0:00:09
|3
|Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|0:00:13
|4
|Logan Owen (USA) Calgiant
|0:00:32
|5
|Jamey Driscoll (USA) Raleigh Clement
|0:01:02
|6
|Curtis White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|0:01:07
|7
|Travis Livermon (USA) Mock Orange Bikes Pro Cx
|0:01:36
|8
|Jonathan Page (USA) Fuji
|0:01:38
|9
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Maxxis-Shimano Pro CX
|0:01:39
|10
|Andrew Dillman (USA) Cyclocross Network Racing
|0:01:41
|11
|Kerry Werner (USA) Raleigh Clement
|0:01:46
|12
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Noosa Pro Cyclocross Team
|0:01:49
|13
|Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Factory Racing
|0:01:54
|14
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|0:02:16
|15
|Cameron Jette (Can) Scott 3 Rox Racing
|0:02:23
|16
|Mitch hoke (USA) The Pro'S Closet
|0:02:26
|17
|Justin Lindine (USA) Apex / Nbx / Trek
|0:02:28
|18
|Jeremy Martin (Can) Garneau Quebec
|0:02:33
|19
|Yannick Eckmann (USA)
|0:02:36
|20
|Zach McDonald (USA) Streamline Insurance Services
|0:02:42
|21
|Jacob Lasley (USA) Spcx Pb Rk Black
|0:02:49
|22
|Tristan Cowie (USA) Mock Orange Bikes Pro Cx
|0:02:50
|23
|Cody Kaiser (USA) Langetwins / Specialized
|0:02:51
|24
|Cameron dodge (USA)
|0:03:15
|25
|Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing
|0:03:25
|26
|Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) Set/Coaching Giro ScratchlabsUSA
|0:03:35
|27
|Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro Cx Team
|28
|Ian mcpherson (USA) The Pro's Closet CX
|0:03:36
|29
|Isaac Neff (USA) 5Nines/Motorless Motion Bicy
|0:04:09
|30
|lance haidet (USA) Raleigh Clement
|0:04:22
|31
|Dan Timmerman (USA) Stan's Notubes Elite CX
|0:04:28
|32
|Ryan Knapp (USA)
|0:04:36
|33
|Carl decker (USA) Giant
|0:04:48
|34
|Jordan Snyder (USA) C3 Twenty 20 Cycling
|0:04:50
|35
|Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar
|0:04:57
|36
|Brannan Fix (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co.-Vista Subaru
|0:05:01
|37
|Michael Garrigan (Can) Van Dessel/ Shimano/ Velo C
|0:05:24
|38
|Garry Millburn (Aus) Trek Sram Champion System
|39
|Byron Rice (USA) Clemmons Bicycle
|0:05:26
|40
|Josh Johnson (USA) Bissell-ABG-Giant
|0:05:51
|41
|Josh Bauer (USA) Twin Six
|0:05:56
|42
|Skyler Mackey (USA) Kccx Elite Cyclocross Team
|0:06:01
|43
|Jeremy Durrin (USA) Neon Velo
|0:06:03
|44
|Travis Braun (USA) Revolution Cycles
|0:06:05
|45
|Brandon feehery (USA) Crankin Radlers South Chicago
|0:06:10
|46
|Spencer Whittier (USA) Privateer Cyclocross Chattanooga
|0:06:12
|47
|Chris Drummond (USA) SPCX p/b R.K. Black
|0:06:18
|48
|Liam Earl (USA) Marian University Cycling Team
|0:06:25
|49
|Jake Wells (USA) Stan's Notubes Elite CX
|0:06:31
|50
|Jerry Dufour (USA) Bear Development Team
|0:06:38
|51
|Garrett Gerchar (USA) Cliff Bar
|0:06:40
|52
|Andrew Reardon (USA) Sonic Cycling
|0:06:44
|53
|Michael Lange (USA)
|0:06:55
|54
|Ian McShane(USA) Vo2 Multisport
|0:07:08
|55
|Michael mihalik (USA) Jmac Cycling/Novacare
|0:07:20
|56
|Andrew Bailey (USA) KBC U23/ Team Kbc Devo
|0:07:26
|57
|Vance Fletcher (USA) Marian University Cycling
|0:07:31
|58
|Dylan Postier (USA) EVOKE Racing
|0:07:41
|59
|Rob Sandusky (USA) Matrix/RBM
|0:07:51
|60
|Taylor Squillaci (USA) Hifi Sound Cycling
|0:08:14
|61
|Nicolas Catlin (USA) Sherpa
|0:08:50
|62
|Tyler Cloutier (USA) Matrix/Rbm
|-2 Laps
|63
|John Francisco (USA) Vo2 Multisport
|-2 Laps
|64
|Cooper Willsey (USA) Cyclocrossworld.Com
|-2 Laps
|65
|Ryan Gamm (USA) Team Hungry
|-2 Laps
|66
|Sam Winters (USA) Marian University Cycling Team
|-2 Laps
|67
|Abe Goorskey (USA) American Classic Pro CX Team
|-2 Laps
|68
|Jason Blodgett (USA) Marian University Cycling
|-2 Laps
|69
|Anders Nystrom (USA) Marian University Cycling
|-2 Laps
|70
|Kent Ross (USA) Marian University Cycling
|-2 Laps
|71
|Taylor Kruse (USA) Paradise Garage Racing
|-2 Laps
|72
|Dillen Maurer (USA) Kona Bicycle Co.
|-2 Laps
|73
|Benjamin King (USA) Vo2 Multisport
|-3 Laps
|74
|Nathan Dugan (USA) KH-Pactimo p/b Century
|-3 Laps
|75
|Raymond Smith (USA) Clarksville Schwinn p/b Whayne
|-3 Laps
|76
|Zach Bender (USA) Marian University Cycling
|-4 Laps
|77
|Andrew Luettgen (USA) East Point Track Club
|-4 Laps
|DNS
|Ben Frederick (USA) Beyondcx
|DNS
|Gavin Haley (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|DNS
|Rick Wetherald (USA) Athletes On Track
|DNS
|Luke Keough (USA) Maxxis-Shimano Pro CX
|DNS
|Clayton Otto (USA) Lindenwood University
|DNS
|Jordan Villella (USA) Aero Tech Designs / Van Desil
|DNF
|Adam Craig (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|DNF
|Tristan Schouten (USA) Rolf Prima/Atitude Sports
|DNF
|Eric Thompson (USA) Hed Cycling Products
|DNF
|Hugo Robinson (Can) Neon Velo Cycling Team
|DNF
|Maxx Chance (USA) The Pro's Closet CX
|DNF
|Casey Hildebrandt (USA) The Underground Project
|DNF
|Grant Ellwood (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/Yogaglo
