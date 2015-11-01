Image 1 of 33 Top three men's podium: 1st Jermey Powers (Rapha Focus), 2nd Ryan Trebon (Cannondale pb Cyclocrossworld), 3rd Stephan Hyde (Cannondale pb Cyclocrossworld). (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 2 of 33 UCI Men's Podium: Jeremy Powers, Stephen Hyde, Ryan Trebon (Image credit: Kent Baumgardt) Image 3 of 33 Jeremy Powers wins Kings CX After Dark (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 4 of 33 Jermey Powers (Rapha Focus) keeps the pace high while Stephan Hyde (Cannondale pb Cyclocrossworld) stays on Powers wheel. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 5 of 33 Danny Summerhill (Shimano Maxxis) in the chase group. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 6 of 33 Allen Krughoff (Noosa) in the chase roup. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 7 of 33 Danny Summerhill (Shimano Maxxis) tries to make up ground on the hill. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 8 of 33 Ryan Trebon (Cannondale pb Cyclocrossworld) putting in a huge effort in keeping Powers within striking distance. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 9 of 33 Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) shows some effort in getting around and up a difficult corner. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 10 of 33 Jermey Powers (Rapha Focus) feeling a little love dished out by a short but steep climb. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 11 of 33 Getting in the spirit of Halloween or just personality types, everyone had fun at the races. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 12 of 33 RYan Trebon (Cannondale pb Cyclocrossworld) hitting the sand pit, followed by Logan Owen (CalGiant), and Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement). (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 13 of 33 Travis Livermon (Mock Orange Bikes CX) followed by Danny Summerhill (Shimano Maxxis) and several other riders. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 14 of 33 Ryan Trebon (Cannondale pb Cyclocrossworld) standing on his pedals while accelerating out of a turn in pursuit of Jermey Powers. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 15 of 33 Allen Krughoff (Noosa Professional Cyclocross Team) keeping the pace high after hitting the front of the chase group on the back stretch. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 16 of 33 Jermey Powers (Rapha Focus) in his own world during the final lap of racing. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 17 of 33 Jeremy Powers wins Kings CX After Dark (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 18 of 33 The elite men's race at Kings CX After Dark (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 19 of 33 The elite men's race at Kings CX After Dark (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 20 of 33 Jeremy Powers (Rapha) wins the elite men's race at Kings CX After Dark (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 21 of 33 Jeremy Powers leading the men's field at the end of the first lap (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 22 of 33 The elite men's race at Kings CX After Dark (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 23 of 33 The elite men's race at Kings CX After Dark (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 24 of 33 The elite men's race at Kings CX After Dark (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 25 of 33 The elite men's race at Kings CX After Dark (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 26 of 33 Stephen Hyde leads, but Jeremy Powers has his eye on the win (Image credit: Kent Baumgardt) Image 27 of 33 Jeremy Powers putting the pressure on (Image credit: Kent Baumgardt) Image 28 of 33 Ryan Trebon leads the chase group (Image credit: Kent Baumgardt) Image 29 of 33 Halfway in Jeremy Powers has a 13 second gap and looks untouchable (Image credit: Kent Baumgardt) Image 30 of 33 The pushing pace takes its toll (Image credit: Kent Baumgardt) Image 31 of 33 Logan Owen puts in a huge effort to stay with Ryan Trebon for fouth place (Image credit: Kent Baumgardt) Image 32 of 33 Jeremy Powers rides the barriers to victory (Image credit: Kent Baumgardt) Image 33 of 33 Jeremy Powers wins the Kings CX (Image credit: Kent Baumgardt)

US champion Jeremy Powers (Rapha) won the elite men's C1-category race at Cincy @ Kings CX After Dark in Ohio on Saturday. He won the race by nearly 10 seconds ahead of Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld teammates Stephen Hyde and Ryan Trebon.

Trebon's teammate Curtis White was the first to push the pace in the men's race, swiftly followed by Hyde. Powers emerged as the lead rider at the end of the first lap and it wasn't long before he cleared the field, continually building a winning lead.

Hyde stayed in close range of Powers but was never able to completely close the gap and settled for second place. Meanwhile, Trebon and Logan Owen (Calgiant) spent much of the race battling for third place. Trebon manage to pull away from Owen and came close to catching Hyde with a strong last lap.

