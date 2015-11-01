Trending

Powers wins Kings CX

Hyde and Trebon round out podium

Top three men's podium: 1st Jermey Powers (Rapha Focus), 2nd Ryan Trebon (Cannondale pb Cyclocrossworld), 3rd Stephan Hyde (Cannondale pb Cyclocrossworld).

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
UCI Men's Podium: Jeremy Powers, Stephen Hyde, Ryan Trebon

(Image credit: Kent Baumgardt)
Jeremy Powers wins Kings CX After Dark

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Jermey Powers (Rapha Focus) keeps the pace high while Stephan Hyde (Cannondale pb Cyclocrossworld) stays on Powers wheel.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Danny Summerhill (Shimano Maxxis) in the chase group.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Allen Krughoff (Noosa) in the chase roup.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Danny Summerhill (Shimano Maxxis) tries to make up ground on the hill.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Ryan Trebon (Cannondale pb Cyclocrossworld) putting in a huge effort in keeping Powers within striking distance.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) shows some effort in getting around and up a difficult corner.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Jermey Powers (Rapha Focus) feeling a little love dished out by a short but steep climb.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Getting in the spirit of Halloween or just personality types, everyone had fun at the races.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
RYan Trebon (Cannondale pb Cyclocrossworld) hitting the sand pit, followed by Logan Owen (CalGiant), and Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement).

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Travis Livermon (Mock Orange Bikes CX) followed by Danny Summerhill (Shimano Maxxis) and several other riders.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Ryan Trebon (Cannondale pb Cyclocrossworld) standing on his pedals while accelerating out of a turn in pursuit of Jermey Powers.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Allen Krughoff (Noosa Professional Cyclocross Team) keeping the pace high after hitting the front of the chase group on the back stretch.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Jermey Powers (Rapha Focus) in his own world during the final lap of racing.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Jeremy Powers wins Kings CX After Dark

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
The elite men's race at Kings CX After Dark

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
The elite men's race at Kings CX After Dark

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Jeremy Powers (Rapha) wins the elite men's race at Kings CX After Dark

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Jeremy Powers leading the men's field at the end of the first lap

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
The elite men's race at Kings CX After Dark

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
The elite men's race at Kings CX After Dark

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
The elite men's race at Kings CX After Dark

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
The elite men's race at Kings CX After Dark

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Stephen Hyde leads, but Jeremy Powers has his eye on the win

(Image credit: Kent Baumgardt)
Jeremy Powers putting the pressure on

(Image credit: Kent Baumgardt)
Ryan Trebon leads the chase group

(Image credit: Kent Baumgardt)
Halfway in Jeremy Powers has a 13 second gap and looks untouchable

(Image credit: Kent Baumgardt)
The pushing pace takes its toll

(Image credit: Kent Baumgardt)
Logan Owen puts in a huge effort to stay with Ryan Trebon for fouth place

(Image credit: Kent Baumgardt)
Jeremy Powers rides the barriers to victory

(Image credit: Kent Baumgardt)
Jeremy Powers wins the Kings CX

(Image credit: Kent Baumgardt)

US champion Jeremy Powers (Rapha) won the elite men's C1-category race at Cincy @ Kings CX After Dark in Ohio on Saturday. He won the race by nearly 10 seconds ahead of Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld teammates Stephen Hyde and Ryan Trebon.

Trebon's teammate Curtis White was the first to push the pace in the men's race, swiftly followed by Hyde. Powers emerged as the lead rider at the end of the first lap and it wasn't long before he cleared the field, continually building a winning lead.

Hyde stayed in close range of Powers but was never able to completely close the gap and settled for second place. Meanwhile, Trebon and Logan Owen (Calgiant) spent much of the race battling for third place. Trebon manage to pull away from Owen and came close to catching Hyde with a strong last lap.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha Focus0:57:54
2Stephen Hyde (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld0:00:09
3Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld0:00:13
4Logan Owen (USA) Calgiant0:00:32
5Jamey Driscoll (USA) Raleigh Clement0:01:02
6Curtis White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld0:01:07
7Travis Livermon (USA) Mock Orange Bikes Pro Cx0:01:36
8Jonathan Page (USA) Fuji0:01:38
9Daniel Summerhill (USA) Maxxis-Shimano Pro CX0:01:39
10Andrew Dillman (USA) Cyclocross Network Racing0:01:41
11Kerry Werner (USA) Raleigh Clement0:01:46
12Allen Krughoff (USA) Noosa Pro Cyclocross Team0:01:49
13Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Factory Racing0:01:54
14Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized0:02:16
15Cameron Jette (Can) Scott 3 Rox Racing0:02:23
16Mitch hoke (USA) The Pro'S Closet0:02:26
17Justin Lindine (USA) Apex / Nbx / Trek0:02:28
18Jeremy Martin (Can) Garneau Quebec0:02:33
19Yannick Eckmann (USA)0:02:36
20Zach McDonald (USA) Streamline Insurance Services0:02:42
21Jacob Lasley (USA) Spcx Pb Rk Black0:02:49
22Tristan Cowie (USA) Mock Orange Bikes Pro Cx0:02:50
23Cody Kaiser (USA) Langetwins / Specialized0:02:51
24Cameron dodge (USA)0:03:15
25Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing0:03:25
26Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) Set/Coaching Giro ScratchlabsUSA0:03:35
27Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro Cx Team
28Ian mcpherson (USA) The Pro's Closet CX0:03:36
29Isaac Neff (USA) 5Nines/Motorless Motion Bicy0:04:09
30lance haidet (USA) Raleigh Clement0:04:22
31Dan Timmerman (USA) Stan's Notubes Elite CX0:04:28
32Ryan Knapp (USA)0:04:36
33Carl decker (USA) Giant0:04:48
34Jordan Snyder (USA) C3 Twenty 20 Cycling0:04:50
35Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar0:04:57
36Brannan Fix (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co.-Vista Subaru0:05:01
37Michael Garrigan (Can) Van Dessel/ Shimano/ Velo C0:05:24
38Garry Millburn (Aus) Trek Sram Champion System
39Byron Rice (USA) Clemmons Bicycle0:05:26
40Josh Johnson (USA) Bissell-ABG-Giant0:05:51
41Josh Bauer (USA) Twin Six0:05:56
42Skyler Mackey (USA) Kccx Elite Cyclocross Team0:06:01
43Jeremy Durrin (USA) Neon Velo0:06:03
44Travis Braun (USA) Revolution Cycles0:06:05
45Brandon feehery (USA) Crankin Radlers South Chicago0:06:10
46Spencer Whittier (USA) Privateer Cyclocross Chattanooga0:06:12
47Chris Drummond (USA) SPCX p/b R.K. Black0:06:18
48Liam Earl (USA) Marian University Cycling Team0:06:25
49Jake Wells (USA) Stan's Notubes Elite CX0:06:31
50Jerry Dufour (USA) Bear Development Team0:06:38
51Garrett Gerchar (USA) Cliff Bar0:06:40
52Andrew Reardon (USA) Sonic Cycling0:06:44
53Michael Lange (USA)0:06:55
54Ian McShane(USA) Vo2 Multisport0:07:08
55Michael mihalik (USA) Jmac Cycling/Novacare0:07:20
56Andrew Bailey (USA) KBC U23/ Team Kbc Devo0:07:26
57Vance Fletcher (USA) Marian University Cycling0:07:31
58Dylan Postier (USA) EVOKE Racing0:07:41
59Rob Sandusky (USA) Matrix/RBM0:07:51
60Taylor Squillaci (USA) Hifi Sound Cycling0:08:14
61Nicolas Catlin (USA) Sherpa0:08:50
62Tyler Cloutier (USA) Matrix/Rbm-2 Laps
63John Francisco (USA) Vo2 Multisport-2 Laps
64Cooper Willsey (USA) Cyclocrossworld.Com-2 Laps
65Ryan Gamm (USA) Team Hungry-2 Laps
66Sam Winters (USA) Marian University Cycling Team-2 Laps
67Abe Goorskey (USA) American Classic Pro CX Team-2 Laps
68Jason Blodgett (USA) Marian University Cycling-2 Laps
69Anders Nystrom (USA) Marian University Cycling-2 Laps
70Kent Ross (USA) Marian University Cycling-2 Laps
71Taylor Kruse (USA) Paradise Garage Racing-2 Laps
72Dillen Maurer (USA) Kona Bicycle Co.-2 Laps
73Benjamin King (USA) Vo2 Multisport-3 Laps
74Nathan Dugan (USA) KH-Pactimo p/b Century-3 Laps
75Raymond Smith (USA) Clarksville Schwinn p/b Whayne-3 Laps
76Zach Bender (USA) Marian University Cycling-4 Laps
77Andrew Luettgen (USA) East Point Track Club-4 Laps
DNSBen Frederick (USA) Beyondcx
DNSGavin Haley (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
DNSRick Wetherald (USA) Athletes On Track
DNSLuke Keough (USA) Maxxis-Shimano Pro CX
DNSClayton Otto (USA) Lindenwood University
DNSJordan Villella (USA) Aero Tech Designs / Van Desil
DNFAdam Craig (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
DNFTristan Schouten (USA) Rolf Prima/Atitude Sports
DNFEric Thompson (USA) Hed Cycling Products
DNFHugo Robinson (Can) Neon Velo Cycling Team
DNFMaxx Chance (USA) The Pro's Closet CX
DNFCasey Hildebrandt (USA) The Underground Project
DNFGrant Ellwood (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/Yogaglo

 

