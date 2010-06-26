Trending

Mizurov lands national title

Kireyev gets silver, 33 seconds down

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team1:02:27
2Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana0:00:33
3Daniil Fominykh (Kaz)0:01:58
4Alexey Kolessov (Kaz)0:03:20
5Berik Kupeshov (Kaz)0:03:55
6Sergey Bormatenkov (Kaz)0:04:22
7Oleg Kashechkin (Kaz)0:06:05
8Vadim Izotov (Kaz)0:06:25
9Abdraimzhan Ishanov (Kaz)0:07:12
10Artyom Zakharov (Kaz)0:07:26
11Alexandr Dymovskikh (Kaz)0:07:58
12Sultanmurat Miraliyev (Kaz)0:08:07
13Askar Yakubov (Kaz)0:09:11
14Artyom Golovaschenko (Kaz) PSN0:10:19
15Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz)0:17:44

