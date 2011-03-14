Vangenechten out-sprints Verraes in Ieper
Amorison rounds out Kattekoers podium
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|4:14:02
|2
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong VLaanderen - Bauknecht
|3
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|4
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport VLaanderen - Mercator
|5
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Bcv Works CT Ingelmunster
|6
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|7
|Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Terra Footwear - Bicycle Line
|8
|Boris Dron (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|9
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport VLaanderen - Mercator
|10
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|11
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|12
|Matthias Allegaert (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team
|13
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport VLaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:06
|14
|Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:00:16
|15
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport VLaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:26
|16
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Cycling Team Soenens-Construkt Glas
|17
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|18
|Pieter Cordeel (Bel) Bianchi-Lotto-Nieuwe Hoop Tielen VZW
|19
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
|20
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|21
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team
|22
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team
|23
|Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport VLaanderen - Mercator
|24
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Rock Werchter Cycling Team
|25
|Robin Steenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|26
|Tim Haex (Bel) Rock Werchter Cycling Team
|27
|Kenneth Bultynck (Bel) EFC - Quick.Step Cycling Team
|28
|Dries Baetse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
|29
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|30
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
|31
|Laurent Donnay (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|32
|Niels Nachtergaele (Bel) EFC - Quick.Step Cycling Team
|33
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Ksv Deerlijk-Gaverzicht-Matexi
|34
|Angelo Vandaele (Bel) United Cycling Team Sint Truiden
|35
|Kim Borry (Bel) Cycling Team Soenens-Construkt Glas
|36
|Maxime Chombart (Fra) Dunkerque Littoral Cyclisme
|37
|Julien Deschesne (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|38
|Sven Nooytens (Bel) Terra Footwear - Bicycle Line
|39
|Joeri Bueken (Bel) Profel-Bofrost-Prorace Cycling Team
|40
|Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport VLaanderen - Mercator
|41
|Jérémy Burton (Bel) Dunkerque Littoral Cyclisme
|42
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) EFC - Quick.Step Cycling Team
|43
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|44
|Rob Vangenechten (Bel) Van Goethem/Prorace CT
|45
|Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|46
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|47
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) VL Technics - Abutriek Cycling Team
|48
|Wade Mangham (NZl) Dunkerque Littoral Cyclisme
|49
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|50
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|51
|Sander Helven (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|52
|Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|53
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport VLaanderen - Mercator
|54
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Colba - Mercury
|55
|James Spragg (GBr) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|56
|Thomas Vanhaecke (Bel) Geox Fuji Test Team
|57
|Tom Vermeer (Ned) Colba - Mercury
|58
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|59
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team
|60
|Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Jong VLaanderen - Bauknecht
|61
|Daan De Groot (Ned) Rucanor-Line-Cycling Team
|62
|Tom Oerlemans (Bel) Cycling Team Soenens-Construkt Glas
|63
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|64
|Adrien Vandermeersch (Fra) Dunkerque Littoral Cyclisme
|65
|Paavo Paajanen (Fin) Geox Fuji Test Team
|66
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|67
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:00:43
|68
|Tom Stubbe (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:01:22
|69
|Nick Van Humbeeck (Bel) VL Technics - Abutriek Cycling Team
|0:05:31
|70
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Cycling Team Soenens-Construkt Glas
|71
|Jeroem Lepla (Bel) Jong VLaanderen - Bauknecht
|72
|Kevin Van Acker (Bel) Terra Footwear - Bicycle Line
|73
|Simon Van Roy (Bel) Profel-Bofrost-Prorace Cycling Team
|74
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) EFC - Quick.Step Cycling Team
|75
|Jelmer Asjes (Ned) Rucanor-Line-Cycling Team
|76
|Joris De Boer (Ned) Rucanor-Line-Cycling Team
|77
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Bianchi-Lotto-Nieuwe Hoop Tielen VZW
|78
|Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|79
|Walt De Winter (Bel) Jong VLaanderen - Bauknecht
|80
|Kess Heytens (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|81
|Kenny Tamsin (Bel) Ksv Deerlijk-Gaverzicht-Matexi
|82
|Bart Bruyndonckx (Bel) Rock Werchter Cycling Team
|0:05:46
|83
|Dries Depoorter (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team
|0:07:15
|84
|Daniel Van Steenbergen (Bel) Profel-Bofrost-Prorace Cycling Team
|0:07:23
|85
|Hannes Depraetere (Bel) VL Technics - Abutriek Cycling Team
|86
|Jorne Carolus (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
|0:07:26
|87
|Jochen Deweer (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|88
|Stijn Breye (Bel) Ksv Deerlijk-Gaverzicht-Matexi
|89
|Anthony Louis (Fra) Geox Fuji Test Team
|90
|Niels Reynvoet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
|91
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) United Cycling Team Sint Truiden
|0:09:38
|92
|Florent Brochard (Fra) Dunkerque Littoral Cyclisme
|93
|Arne Casier (Bel) Geox Fuji Test Team
|94
|Kenzie Boutté (Bel) Bcv Works CT Ingelmunster
|95
|Sam Sofia (Bel) Van Goethem/Prorace CT
|96
|Dimitri Fauville (Bel) Van Goethem/Prorace CT
|97
|Barry Hulzebos (Ned) CT/Sg Automatsering
|0:09:42
|98
|Christophe Sleurs (Bel) VL Technics - Abutriek Cycling Team
|99
|Hannes Vanhee (Bel) Ksv Deerlijk-Gaverzicht-Matexi
|0:09:44
|100
|Diewer Geerinckx (Bel) Bianchi-Lotto-Nieuwe Hoop Tielen VZW
|101
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|102
|Jeroen Kesteloot (Bel) Terra Footwear - Bicycle Line
|103
|Joeri Persoon (Bel) Cycling Team Soenens-Construkt Glas
|0:09:47
|104
|Kevin Van Den Noortgate (Bel) EFC - Quick.Step Cycling Team
|105
|Sander Verhaeghe (Bel) EFC - Quick.Step Cycling Team
|106
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
|0:09:49
|107
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
|108
|Maarten Craeghs (Bel) Rock Werchter Cycling Team
|109
|Philipp Mueller (Ger) Sc Wiedenbruck 2000 Nordrein Westfalen
|110
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Cycling Team Soenens-Construkt Glas
|111
|Gert-Jan Devos (Bel) Geox Fuji Test Team
|112
|Benoit Naert (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|113
|Jake Griffin (Ned) Rucanor-Line-Cycling Team
|114
|Arnaud Van Den Abeele (Bel) Jong VLaanderen - Bauknecht
|115
|Bram Nolten (Ned) Rucanor-Line-Cycling Team
|116
|Glen Foubert (Bel) Profel-Bofrost-Prorace Cycling Team
|117
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|118
|Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|119
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) Colba - Mercury
|120
|Dieter Van Lancker (Bel) Colba - Mercury
