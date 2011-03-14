Trending

Vangenechten out-sprints Verraes in Ieper

Amorison rounds out Kattekoers podium

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole4:14:02
2Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong VLaanderen - Bauknecht
3Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
4Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport VLaanderen - Mercator
5Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Bcv Works CT Ingelmunster
6Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
7Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Terra Footwear - Bicycle Line
8Boris Dron (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
9Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport VLaanderen - Mercator
10Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
11Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
12Matthias Allegaert (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team
13Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport VLaanderen - Mercator0:00:06
14Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:00:16
15Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport VLaanderen - Mercator0:00:26
16Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Cycling Team Soenens-Construkt Glas
17Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
18Pieter Cordeel (Bel) Bianchi-Lotto-Nieuwe Hoop Tielen VZW
19Zico Waeytens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
20Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
21Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team
22Sean De Bie (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team
23Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport VLaanderen - Mercator
24Gerry Druyts (Bel) Rock Werchter Cycling Team
25Robin Steenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
26Tim Haex (Bel) Rock Werchter Cycling Team
27Kenneth Bultynck (Bel) EFC - Quick.Step Cycling Team
28Dries Baetse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
29Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
30Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
31Laurent Donnay (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
32Niels Nachtergaele (Bel) EFC - Quick.Step Cycling Team
33Tim De Troyer (Bel) Ksv Deerlijk-Gaverzicht-Matexi
34Angelo Vandaele (Bel) United Cycling Team Sint Truiden
35Kim Borry (Bel) Cycling Team Soenens-Construkt Glas
36Maxime Chombart (Fra) Dunkerque Littoral Cyclisme
37Julien Deschesne (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
38Sven Nooytens (Bel) Terra Footwear - Bicycle Line
39Joeri Bueken (Bel) Profel-Bofrost-Prorace Cycling Team
40Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport VLaanderen - Mercator
41Jérémy Burton (Bel) Dunkerque Littoral Cyclisme
42Dieter Bouvry (Bel) EFC - Quick.Step Cycling Team
43Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
44Rob Vangenechten (Bel) Van Goethem/Prorace CT
45Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
46Dries Hollanders (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
47Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) VL Technics - Abutriek Cycling Team
48Wade Mangham (NZl) Dunkerque Littoral Cyclisme
49Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
50Daan Olivier (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
51Sander Helven (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
52Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
53Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport VLaanderen - Mercator
54Sander Cordeel (Bel) Colba - Mercury
55James Spragg (GBr) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
56Thomas Vanhaecke (Bel) Geox Fuji Test Team
57Tom Vermeer (Ned) Colba - Mercury
58Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
59Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team
60Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Jong VLaanderen - Bauknecht
61Daan De Groot (Ned) Rucanor-Line-Cycling Team
62Tom Oerlemans (Bel) Cycling Team Soenens-Construkt Glas
63Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
64Adrien Vandermeersch (Fra) Dunkerque Littoral Cyclisme
65Paavo Paajanen (Fin) Geox Fuji Test Team
66Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
67Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:00:43
68Tom Stubbe (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:01:22
69Nick Van Humbeeck (Bel) VL Technics - Abutriek Cycling Team0:05:31
70Tim Declercq (Bel) Cycling Team Soenens-Construkt Glas
71Jeroem Lepla (Bel) Jong VLaanderen - Bauknecht
72Kevin Van Acker (Bel) Terra Footwear - Bicycle Line
73Simon Van Roy (Bel) Profel-Bofrost-Prorace Cycling Team
74Alphonse Vermote (Bel) EFC - Quick.Step Cycling Team
75Jelmer Asjes (Ned) Rucanor-Line-Cycling Team
76Joris De Boer (Ned) Rucanor-Line-Cycling Team
77Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Bianchi-Lotto-Nieuwe Hoop Tielen VZW
78Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
79Walt De Winter (Bel) Jong VLaanderen - Bauknecht
80Kess Heytens (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
81Kenny Tamsin (Bel) Ksv Deerlijk-Gaverzicht-Matexi
82Bart Bruyndonckx (Bel) Rock Werchter Cycling Team0:05:46
83Dries Depoorter (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team0:07:15
84Daniel Van Steenbergen (Bel) Profel-Bofrost-Prorace Cycling Team0:07:23
85Hannes Depraetere (Bel) VL Technics - Abutriek Cycling Team
86Jorne Carolus (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo0:07:26
87Jochen Deweer (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
88Stijn Breye (Bel) Ksv Deerlijk-Gaverzicht-Matexi
89Anthony Louis (Fra) Geox Fuji Test Team
90Niels Reynvoet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
91Dennis Coenen (Bel) United Cycling Team Sint Truiden0:09:38
92Florent Brochard (Fra) Dunkerque Littoral Cyclisme
93Arne Casier (Bel) Geox Fuji Test Team
94Kenzie Boutté (Bel) Bcv Works CT Ingelmunster
95Sam Sofia (Bel) Van Goethem/Prorace CT
96Dimitri Fauville (Bel) Van Goethem/Prorace CT
97Barry Hulzebos (Ned) CT/Sg Automatsering0:09:42
98Christophe Sleurs (Bel) VL Technics - Abutriek Cycling Team
99Hannes Vanhee (Bel) Ksv Deerlijk-Gaverzicht-Matexi0:09:44
100Diewer Geerinckx (Bel) Bianchi-Lotto-Nieuwe Hoop Tielen VZW
101Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
102Jeroen Kesteloot (Bel) Terra Footwear - Bicycle Line
103Joeri Persoon (Bel) Cycling Team Soenens-Construkt Glas0:09:47
104Kevin Van Den Noortgate (Bel) EFC - Quick.Step Cycling Team
105Sander Verhaeghe (Bel) EFC - Quick.Step Cycling Team
106Willem Wauters (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo0:09:49
107Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
108Maarten Craeghs (Bel) Rock Werchter Cycling Team
109Philipp Mueller (Ger) Sc Wiedenbruck 2000 Nordrein Westfalen
110Yves Lampaert (Bel) Cycling Team Soenens-Construkt Glas
111Gert-Jan Devos (Bel) Geox Fuji Test Team
112Benoit Naert (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
113Jake Griffin (Ned) Rucanor-Line-Cycling Team
114Arnaud Van Den Abeele (Bel) Jong VLaanderen - Bauknecht
115Bram Nolten (Ned) Rucanor-Line-Cycling Team
116Glen Foubert (Bel) Profel-Bofrost-Prorace Cycling Team
117Tom Dernies (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
118Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
119Niels Wytinck (Bel) Colba - Mercury
120Dieter Van Lancker (Bel) Colba - Mercury

