Belgian champion Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) won the Kasteelcross Zonnebeke on Saturday, besting compatriots Dieter Vanthourenhout (BKCP-Powerplus) and Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team). Nys' victory was the second of his career at the Kasteelcross Zonnebeke and his 12th win of the season.

"Unlike last week in Roubaix, I felt good today," Nys told Het Nieuwsblad. "I do not need Hoogerheide on Sunday to know that I am in good shape for the world championships in Tabor. The countdown has begun."