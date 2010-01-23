Trending

Nys wins in Zonnebeke

Belgian champion takes 12th victory of season

Belgian champion Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) won the Kasteelcross Zonnebeke on Saturday, besting compatriots Dieter Vanthourenhout (BKCP-Powerplus) and Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team). Nys' victory was the second of his career at the Kasteelcross Zonnebeke and his 12th win of the season.

"Unlike last week in Roubaix, I felt good today," Nys told Het Nieuwsblad. "I do not need Hoogerheide on Sunday to know that I am in good shape for the world championships in Tabor. The countdown has begun."

Full results
1Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet1:01:32
2Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:00:50
3Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:00:55
4Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) Rendementhypo Cycling Team0:01:28
5Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Rendement Hypo Cyclingteam VZW0:02:44
6Jan Soetens (Bel) Colba-Mercury-Dourphonie
7Jan Verstraeten (Bel) KDL Trans NV0:02:50
8Ben Berden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team0:03:01
9Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus0:03:07
10Tom Van den Bosch (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team0:03:34
11Stef Boden (Bel)0:03:55
12Kay Van Den Brande (Bel)0:04:07
13Quentin Bertholet (Bel)0:04:26
14Pawel Szczepaniak (Pol)0:04:46
15Stijn Huys (Bel)0:04:53
16Kevin Cant (Bel)0:05:00
17Marco Bianco (Ita)0:05:16
18Kevin Eeckhout (Bel)0:05:29
19Jelle Brackman (Bel)0:06:00
20Stijn Penne (Bel)0:06:18
21Kris Lapere (Bel)0:07:12
22Dries Govaerts (Bel)
23Dries Pauwels (Bel)
24Steve Gruwier (Bel)
25Gianni Denolf (Bel)
26Dany Lacroix (Bel)
27Ingmar Uytdewilligen (Bel)
28Baasankhuu Myagmarsuren (Mgl)
29Naran Khangarid (Mgl)
30Ariunbold Naranbat (Mgl)
31Boldbaatar Bold-Erdene (Mgl)
32Jean-Baptiste Taleux (Fra)

Latest on Cyclingnews