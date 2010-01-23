Nys wins in Zonnebeke
Belgian champion takes 12th victory of season
Belgian champion Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) won the Kasteelcross Zonnebeke on Saturday, besting compatriots Dieter Vanthourenhout (BKCP-Powerplus) and Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team). Nys' victory was the second of his career at the Kasteelcross Zonnebeke and his 12th win of the season.
"Unlike last week in Roubaix, I felt good today," Nys told Het Nieuwsblad. "I do not need Hoogerheide on Sunday to know that I am in good shape for the world championships in Tabor. The countdown has begun."
|1
|Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|1:01:32
|2
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:00:50
|3
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:55
|4
|Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) Rendementhypo Cycling Team
|0:01:28
|5
|Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Rendement Hypo Cyclingteam VZW
|0:02:44
|6
|Jan Soetens (Bel) Colba-Mercury-Dourphonie
|7
|Jan Verstraeten (Bel) KDL Trans NV
|0:02:50
|8
|Ben Berden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|0:03:01
|9
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:03:07
|10
|Tom Van den Bosch (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team
|0:03:34
|11
|Stef Boden (Bel)
|0:03:55
|12
|Kay Van Den Brande (Bel)
|0:04:07
|13
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel)
|0:04:26
|14
|Pawel Szczepaniak (Pol)
|0:04:46
|15
|Stijn Huys (Bel)
|0:04:53
|16
|Kevin Cant (Bel)
|0:05:00
|17
|Marco Bianco (Ita)
|0:05:16
|18
|Kevin Eeckhout (Bel)
|0:05:29
|19
|Jelle Brackman (Bel)
|0:06:00
|20
|Stijn Penne (Bel)
|0:06:18
|21
|Kris Lapere (Bel)
|0:07:12
|22
|Dries Govaerts (Bel)
|23
|Dries Pauwels (Bel)
|24
|Steve Gruwier (Bel)
|25
|Gianni Denolf (Bel)
|26
|Dany Lacroix (Bel)
|27
|Ingmar Uytdewilligen (Bel)
|28
|Baasankhuu Myagmarsuren (Mgl)
|29
|Naran Khangarid (Mgl)
|30
|Ariunbold Naranbat (Mgl)
|31
|Boldbaatar Bold-Erdene (Mgl)
|32
|Jean-Baptiste Taleux (Fra)
