Cameron Peterson (V Australia) won the fourth and final stage of the Joe Martin Stage Race on Sunday. He jumped ahead of a large late-race breakaway and finish ahead of Bissell duo Frank Pipp in second and Jeremy Vennell in third.

Frank Pipp gained enough time during the breakaway combined with the second place time bonuses to secure the overall victory at the Joe Martin Stage Race. He finished the tactical finale by four seconds ahead of his teammate Jeremy Vennell and an additional 16 seconds to Cesar Grajales (RealCyclist.com).

The stage one Devils Den time trial winner, Francisco Mancebo (RealCyclist.com) held the overall race lead during the following two stages. After a demanding effort to try and contain the field during the stage four criterium, he slipped into seventh place overall, more than one minute behind. Mancebo dominated the early season NRC stage races winning Redlands Bicycle Classic and Tour of the Gila.

"This was the best opportunity to isolate Francisco," said Bissell Directeur Sportif, Omer Kem. "We were able to use our GC riders to draw Mancebo out and force him to have to chase by himself until Frank and Jeremy went up the road. This win is huge, especially going into Tour of California, I know that I have ten capable riders. We've learned a lot about ourselves and how to race against RealCyclist.com and be able to win the stage race. We had depth in our GC and cards to play."

Bissell won the event's best team competition and Jay Thompson won the event's points jersey.

The men's race started at the top of a two and half kilometre L-shaped circuit on a steep climb that is followed by a technical and corner-laden descent that wrapped all the way down to the bottom-end of the course before veering back onto the final ascent to the finish line.

A heated battle for the overall GC became hotter when Jacques-Maynes, runner up in the overall classification, entered into to an early breakaway with several other riders. Mancebo was forced to close the gap. A counter attack out of the break resulted in another move that included five riders from teams Pure Black Racing, Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth, V Australia and Bissell's stage three winner Jay Thompson.

Bissell went into the race with three riders, Jacques-Maynes, Mach and Vennell, sitting just seconds behind Mancebo in the overall classification, along with Pipp in seventh position. They continued to put pressure on Mancebo by sending its overall contenders on the attack.

Of his teammates, Vennell was the last rider to make a dominant move during the last laps of the criterium. He was joined by several other riders including his teammate Frank Pipp along Mike Northey, Mark Langlands (Pure Black Racing) who were also highly aggressive during the race with Roman Van Uden sitting in fifth place overall at the start of the day. The breakaway also included Mancebo's teammate Cesar Grajales (RealCyclist.com), Peterson and his teammates, Nick Walker and Sean Sullivan (V. Australia), Chad Haga and Ian Holt (Rio Grande).

"The breakaway went up the road at about 60 minutes into the race, 25 minutes to go," Kem said. "The rode about ten laps off the front of the race. There were about eight guys and many of the teams that would have been capable of chasing were represented in that break. Mancebo made a big effort to try and close the gap but he had to close gaps by himself for a lot of the race and it would have been tough to draw back a motivated group of riders."

The move forced Mancebo and his RealCyclist.com teammates to chase during the closing laps. The breakaway managed to stay away by a roughly one and half minutes at the finish line as a separated front end of the race crossed the line.

A game of cat and mouse saw the breakaway leaders separate coming to the finish line with Peterson taking the stage win ahead of Bissell teammates Pipp and Vennell.

Kachorek wins Joe Martin Finale

Emily Kachorek (Primal-MayMyRide) took her first National Racing Calendar (NRC) victory at the stage four finale. She attacked with one lap to go and soloed to the finish line ahead of the uphill bunch sprint won by Lex Albrecht (Juvederm-Specialized) in second and Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) in third.

Janel Holcomb (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) captured her first NRC stage race overall victory at the Joe Martin Stage Race. She won the race ahead of Meghan Guarnier (Tibco-To the Top) in second and Albrecht in third.

"I am elated and on cloud nine," Holcomb said. "It has been one of the most fun weekends that I have ever had on a bike. It was fun because of the team and because it was a surprise to me. I'm happy that I could put it together for the team because of all the hard work that Kristin and Modesta did."

Vzesniauskaite accumulated enough points to win the points jersey and Colavita Forno D'Asolo won the team overall classification with its three rider-team Holcomb, Vzesniauskaite and Kristin Sanders.

The women's field lined up on what is arguably the most challenging criterium course of the season. The two and half kilometre L-shaped circuit starts at the top of a steep climb that is followed by a technical and corner-laden descent that wraps all the way down to the bottom-end of the course before veering back onto the final ascent to the finish line.

With a large number of bonus seconds available at the finish line, all teams, including Colavita Forno D'Asolo were attentive to the difficult stage on hand. Attacks were launched from the starter gun and Holcomb's teammates immediately assumed a defensive role at the front of the field, covering all threatening breakaways.

Tibco-To the Top had to most to gain by tiring out the Colavita Forno D'Asolo squad with its rider and stage two winner Meghan Guarnier sitting only 10 seconds back in second place in the overall classification.

"We prioritized what my responsibilities were before the race and Kristin and Modesta took care of the rest," Holcomb said. "We know Tibco is a very strong team and their advantage was their numbers and that they could attack us throughout the entire race to make us tired."

After several attacks, it was Carlee Taylor (Tibco-To the Top) who got a solo move to stick, mid-race. She was reabsorbed into the field in the closing laps, just in time for her teammates to launch several late-race attacks.

"For certain riders on Tibco it was fine," Holcomb said. "But Meredith [Miller], Jo [Kiesanowski] and Meghan were important to follow. The real threatening parts of the race were when Meredith and Meghan timed their attacks to counter attack one another. I sat four, fifth or sixth wheel and watch them and follow those."

Kachorek took a last lap flyer and managed to hold a small gap to the finish line to take the stage win ahead of a bunch sprint won by Albrecht for second place and Vzesniauskaite in third.

Results

Elite women stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emily Kachorek (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Womens Racing 0:57:36 2 Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Juvederm-Specialized 3 Modest Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light 4 Courteney Lowe (NZl) FCS Cycling Team 5 Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO/To The Top 6 Janel Holcomb (USA) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light 7 Hilary Billington (USA) Danbury Audi 0:00:05 8 Kate Chilcott (NZl) FCS Cycling Team 9 Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder 10 Kat Carr (USA) Vanderkitten 11 Debbie Milne (USA) 12 Jill Kislia (USA) Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder 13 Kathleen Billington (USA) Danbury Audi 14 Ruth Clemence (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching 15 Kasey Clark (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Womens Racing 16 Kristin Sanders (USA) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light 17 Kathryn Donovan (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching 0:00:11 18 Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO/To The Top 19 Veronique Labonte (Can) Team Juvederm-Specialized 20 Whitney Schultz (USA) CheckMark p/b Veloforma 21 Anne Guzman (Can) Team Juvederm-Specialized 22 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO/To The Top 23 Moriah Macgregor (Can) Team Juvederm-Specialized 0:01:08 24 Colleen Paine (USA) Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder 0:01:15 25 Julie Emmerman (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Womens Racing 0:01:17 26 Lauren Robertson (USA) FCS Cycling Team 27 Rebecca Blatt (USA) Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder 0:01:42 28 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Team TIBCO/To The Top 0:02:02 DNF Michelle Melka (USA) Red Racing DNF Serena Sheridan (NZl) Team TIBCO/To The Top DNF Patricia Black (USA) Red Racing DNF Juliette Olson (USA) Red Racing DNF Megan Baab (USA) FCS Cycling Team DNF Cindy Reese (USA) Bicycles of Tulsa DNF Sigrid Ziegler (Can) Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder DNS Kristen Lasasso (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Womens Racing

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Debbie Milne (USA) 5 pts 2 Kate Chilcott (NZl) FCS Cycling Team 3 3 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO/To The Top 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Team TIBCO/To The Top 5 pts 2 Debbie Milne (USA) 3 3 Kate Chilcott (NZl) FCS Cycling Team 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO/To The Top 5 pts 2 Kristin Sanders (USA) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light 2 3 Courteney Lowe (NZl) FCS Cycling Team 1

Final sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emily Kachorek (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Womens Racing 15 pts 2 Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Juvederm-Specialized 12 3 Modest Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light 10 4 Courteney Lowe (NZl) FCS Cycling Team 7 5 Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO/To The Top 6 6 Janel Holcomb (USA) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light 5 7 Hilary Billington (USA) Danbury Audi 4 8 Kate Chilcott (NZl) FCS Cycling Team 3 9 Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder 2 10 Kat Carr (USA) Vanderkitten 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cook 2:52:53 2 Team Juvederm-Specialized 0:00:17 3 Team TIBCO/To The Top 4 FCS Cycling Team 0:01:17 5 Primal/MapMyRide Womens Racing 6 Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder 0:01:20 7 Red Racing 0:58:49

Elite men stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cameron Peterson (Aus) V Australia 1:24:55 2 Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 3 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:00:16 4 Cesar Grajales (Col) Realcyclist.com 5 Michael Northey (NZl) Pure Black Racing 0:00:17 6 Sean Sullivan (Aus) V Australia 0:00:25 7 Chad Haga (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:00:29 8 Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) James Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:00:36 9 Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:00:42 10 Mark Langlands (NZl) Pure Black Racing 0:00:57 11 Scott Lyttle (NZl) Pure Black Racing 0:01:12 12 Nick Walker (Aus) V Australia 0:01:23 13 Benjam Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 14 Alfredo Cruz (USA) Chipotle Development Team 0:01:26 15 Danny Summerhill (USA) Chipotle Development Team 16 Jason Donald (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-Optum 17 Roman Van Uden (NZl) Pure Black Racing 18 Danny Heeley (USA) NOW-MS Society 19 Anibal Borrajo (Arg) James Sutter Home p/b Colavita 20 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Realcyclist.com 21 Shem Rodger (NZl) Pure Black Racing 22 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling 23 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team 24 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1-Development 25 Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team 26 Louis Crosby (NZl) Pure Black Racing 27 Christopher Parrish (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 28 Paul Mach (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 29 Kyle Wamsley (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 30 Peter Hurst (USA) Snapple Cycling Team 31 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare 32 Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 1-Development 33 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia 0:01:34 34 Jay Thomson (RSA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 35 Demis Aleman (Arg) James Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:01:37 36 Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:01:43 37 Ty Magner (USA) Team Type 1-Development 0:01:48 38 Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies-Optum 0:02:05 39 Shane Braley (USA) Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare 0:02:31 40 Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 41 Spencer Smithman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling 42 Daniel Harm (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 43 Trevor Connor (Can) Team Rio Grande 0:02:36 44 Eric Schildge (USA) James Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:02:44 45 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Chipotle Development Team 46 Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia 0:02:47 47 Joshua Berry (USA) Realcyclist.com 0:03:06 48 Michael Sencenbaugh (USA) Landis/Trek 0:03:12 49 Max Durtschi (USA) Chipotle Development Team 0:01:26 50 Guido Palma (Arg) James Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:18:00 51 Evan Hyde (USA) Realcyclist.com 0:27:00 52 Ian Burnett (USA) Realcyclist.com 0:30:00 53 Thomas Soladay (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-Optum 0:42:00 54 Mac Brennan (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclis 0:45:00 DNF Fernando Antogna (Arg) James Sutter Home p/b Colavita DNF Ben Damhoff (USA) ABO Cycling Team DNF Christian Parrett (USA) Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare DNF Lachlan Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team DNF Michael Lanham (USA) Team Globalbike DNF Daniel Bechtold (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling DNF Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-Optum DNF Julian Kyer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-Optum DNF Jonathan Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-Optum DNF Thomas Hubbard (NZl) NOW-MS Society DNF Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclis DNF Jamie Riggs (Can) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclis DNF Taylor Gunman (NZl) Pure Black Racing DNF Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Realcyclist.com DNF Kris French (USA) Snapple Cycling Team DNF Drew Christopher (USA) Team Rio Grande DNF Chris Hillier (Can) Team Rio Grande DNF Stradford Helms (USA) Team Type 1-Development DNF Aaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia DNF Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jason Donald (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-Optum 5 pts 2 Benjam Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 3 3 Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Realcyclist.com 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jay Thomson (RSA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 5 pts 2 Nick Walker (Aus) V Australia 3 3 Michael Northey (NZl) Pure Black Racing 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Langlands (NZl) Pure Black Racing 5 pts 2 Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 3 3 Cesar Grajales (Col) Realcyclist.com 1

Final sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cameron Peterson (Aus) V Australia 15 pts 2 Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 12 3 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling 10 4 Cesar Grajales (Col) Realcyclist.com 7 5 Michael Northey (NZl) Pure Black Racing 6 6 Sean Sullivan (Aus) V Australia 5 7 Chad Haga (USA) Team Rio Grande 4 8 Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) James Sutter Home p/b Colavita 3 9 Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande 2 10 Mark Langlands (NZl) Pure Black Racing 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BISSELL Pro Cycling 4:16:24 2 V Australia 0:00:09 3 Pure Black Racing 0:00:47 4 Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:02:00 5 Team Rio Grande 0:02:08 6 Chipotle Development Team 0:02:39 7 Team Type 1-Development 0:03:01 8 Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling 0:03:09 9 Hagens Berman Cycling 0:04:49 10 Kelly Benefit Strategies--Optum 0:43:52

Ellite women final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Janel Holcomb (USA) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light 6:42:44 2 Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO/To The Top 0:00:10 3 Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Juvederm-Specialized 0:00:15 4 Ruth Clemence (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching 0:00:28 5 Modest Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light 0:00:30 6 Courteney Lowe (NZl) FCS Cycling Team 0:00:34 7 Kathryn Donovan (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching 0:00:38 8 Kristin Sanders (USA) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light 0:00:44 9 Emily Kachorek (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Womens Racing 0:00:45 10 Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO/To The Top 0:00:56 11 Kasey Clark (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Womens Racing 0:00:57 12 Veronique Labonte (Can) Team Juvederm-Specialized 0:01:03 13 Kathleen Billington (USA) Danbury Audi 0:01:09 14 Kate Chilcott (NZl) FCS Cycling Team 0:01:10 15 Debbie Milne (USA) 0:01:23 16 Whitney Schultz (USA) CheckMark p/b Veloforma 0:01:37 17 Anne Guzman (Can) Team Juvederm-Specialized 18 Hilary Billington (USA) Danbury Audi 0:01:41 19 Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder 0:01:57 20 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO/To The Top 0:02:15 21 Jill Kislia (USA) Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder 0:02:22 22 Lauren Robertson (USA) FCS Cycling Team 0:02:41 23 Moriah Macgregor (Can) Team Juvederm-Specialized 0:02:58 24 Julie Emmerman (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Womens Racing 0:03:02 25 Kat Carr (USA) Vanderkitten 0:03:29 26 Rebecca Blatt (USA) Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder 0:04:02 27 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Team TIBCO/To The Top 0:04:25 28 Colleen Paine (USA) Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder 0:06:08 29 Serena Sheridan (NZl) Team TIBCO/To The Top 0:14:33 30 Michelle Melka (USA) Red Racing 0:16:13 31 Patricia Black (USA) Red Racing 0:23:33 32 Juliette Olson (USA) Red Racing 0:29:34 33 Megan Baab (USA) FCS Cycling Team 0:29:43 34 Cindy Reese (USA) Bicycles of Tulsa 1:07:48

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Modest Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light 32 pts 2 Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO/To The Top 27 3 Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Juvederm-Specialized 27 4 Kate Chilcott (NZl) FCS Cycling Team 23 5 Janel Holcomb (USA) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light 20 6 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO/To The Top 19 7 Emily Kachorek (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Womens Racing 18 8 Debbie Milne (USA) 18 9 Courteney Lowe (NZl) FCS Cycling Team 15 10 Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO/To The Top 9 11 Hilary Billington (USA) Danbury Audi 9 12 Lauren Robertson (USA) FCS Cycling Team 5 13 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Team TIBCO/To The Top 5 14 Kristin Sanders (USA) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light 4 15 Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder 3 16 Kat Carr (USA) Vanderkitten 3 17 Whitney Schultz (USA) CheckMark p/b Veloforma 1

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cook 20:09:48 2 Team TIBCO/To The Top 0:00:51 3 Team Juvederm-Specialized 0:01:29 4 Primal/MapMyRide Womens Racing 0:02:08 5 FCS Cycling Team 0:02:49 6 Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder 0:06:11

Elite men general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 9:47:03 2 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:00:04 3 Cesar Grajales (Col) Realcyclist.com 0:00:20 4 Michael Northey (NZl) Pure Black Racing 0:00:27 5 Cameron Peterson (Aus) V Australia 0:00:44 6 Chad Haga (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:00:51 7 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Realcyclist.com 0:01:07 8 Benjam Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:01:11 9 Paul Mach (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:01:17 10 Roman Van Uden (NZl) Pure Black Racing 0:01:19 11 Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:01:28 12 Louis Crosby (NZl) Pure Black Racing 0:01:31 13 Christopher Parrish (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:01:33 14 Jason Donald (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-Optum 0:01:37 15 Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team 0:01:38 16 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1-Development 17 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team 0:01:42 18 Peter Hurst (USA) Snapple Cycling Team 19 Scott Lyttle (NZl) Pure Black Racing 20 Max Durtschi (USA) Chipotle Development Team 0:01:48 21 Danny Summerhill (USA) Chipotle Development Team 22 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare 23 Anibal Borrajo (Arg) James Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:01:49 24 Sean Sullivan (Aus) V Australia 0:01:50 25 Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) James Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:02:02 26 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia 0:02:09 27 Alfredo Cruz (USA) Chipotle Development Team 0:02:12 28 Shem Rodger (NZl) Pure Black Racing 0:02:14 29 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling 30 Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies-Optum 0:02:18 31 Kyle Wamsley (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:02:21 32 Danny Heeley (USA) NOW-MS Society 0:02:25 33 Jay Thomson (RSA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:02:39 34 Ty Magner (USA) Team Type 1-Development 0:02:47 35 Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:02:49 36 Shane Braley (USA) Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare 0:03:07 37 Trevor Connor (Can) Team Rio Grande 0:03:08 38 Spencer Smithman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:03:26 39 Mark Langlands (NZl) Pure Black Racing 0:07:31 40 Nick Walker (Aus) V Australia 0:09:06 41 Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia 0:09:23 42 Demis Aleman (Arg) James Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:12:45 43 Joshua Berry (USA) Realcyclist.com 0:15:48 44 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Chipotle Development Team 0:16:07 45 Eric Schildge (USA) James Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:18:10 46 Michael Sencenbaugh (USA) Landis/Trek 0:19:24 47 Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 1-Development 0:20:43 48 Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:21:17 49 Guido Palma (Arg) James Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:41:04 50 Daniel Harm (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:49:15 51 Ian Burnett (USA) Realcyclist.com 0:55:23 52 Mac Brennan (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclis 1:04:24 53 Thomas Soladay (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-Optum 1:05:56 54 Evan Hyde (USA) Realcyclist.com 1:09:53

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jay Thomson (RSA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 27 pts 2 Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 22 3 Anibal Borrajo (Arg) James Sutter Home p/b Colavita 18 4 Michael Northey (NZl) Pure Black Racing 18 5 Cameron Peterson (Aus) V Australia 15 6 Roman Van Uden (NZl) Pure Black Racing 14 7 Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team 12 8 Alfredo Cruz (USA) Chipotle Development Team 12 9 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Realcyclist.com 10 10 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling 10 11 Louis Crosby (NZl) Pure Black Racing 10 12 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia 9 13 Cesar Grajales (Col) Realcyclist.com 8 14 Mark Langlands (NZl) Pure Black Racing 6 15 Danny Summerhill (USA) Chipotle Development Team 6 16 Jason Donald (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-Optum 5 17 Scott Lyttle (NZl) Pure Black Racing 5 18 Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia 5 19 Sean Sullivan (Aus) V Australia 5 20 Chad Haga (USA) Team Rio Grande 4 21 Benjam Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 4 22 Kyle Wamsley (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 4 23 Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) James Sutter Home p/b Colavita 3 24 Ty Magner (USA) Team Type 1-Development 3 25 Nick Walker (Aus) V Australia 3 26 Eric Schildge (USA) James Sutter Home p/b Colavita 3 27 Guido Palma (Arg) James Sutter Home p/b Colavita 3 28 Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande 2 29 Paul Mach (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 1