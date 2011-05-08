Peterson wins breakaway sprint at Joe Martin finale
Holcomb, Pipp secure overall titles
Cameron Peterson (V Australia) won the fourth and final stage of the Joe Martin Stage Race on Sunday. He jumped ahead of a large late-race breakaway and finish ahead of Bissell duo Frank Pipp in second and Jeremy Vennell in third.
Frank Pipp gained enough time during the breakaway combined with the second place time bonuses to secure the overall victory at the Joe Martin Stage Race. He finished the tactical finale by four seconds ahead of his teammate Jeremy Vennell and an additional 16 seconds to Cesar Grajales (RealCyclist.com).
The stage one Devils Den time trial winner, Francisco Mancebo (RealCyclist.com) held the overall race lead during the following two stages. After a demanding effort to try and contain the field during the stage four criterium, he slipped into seventh place overall, more than one minute behind. Mancebo dominated the early season NRC stage races winning Redlands Bicycle Classic and Tour of the Gila.
"This was the best opportunity to isolate Francisco," said Bissell Directeur Sportif, Omer Kem. "We were able to use our GC riders to draw Mancebo out and force him to have to chase by himself until Frank and Jeremy went up the road. This win is huge, especially going into Tour of California, I know that I have ten capable riders. We've learned a lot about ourselves and how to race against RealCyclist.com and be able to win the stage race. We had depth in our GC and cards to play."
Bissell won the event's best team competition and Jay Thompson won the event's points jersey.
The men's race started at the top of a two and half kilometre L-shaped circuit on a steep climb that is followed by a technical and corner-laden descent that wrapped all the way down to the bottom-end of the course before veering back onto the final ascent to the finish line.
A heated battle for the overall GC became hotter when Jacques-Maynes, runner up in the overall classification, entered into to an early breakaway with several other riders. Mancebo was forced to close the gap. A counter attack out of the break resulted in another move that included five riders from teams Pure Black Racing, Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth, V Australia and Bissell's stage three winner Jay Thompson.
Bissell went into the race with three riders, Jacques-Maynes, Mach and Vennell, sitting just seconds behind Mancebo in the overall classification, along with Pipp in seventh position. They continued to put pressure on Mancebo by sending its overall contenders on the attack.
Of his teammates, Vennell was the last rider to make a dominant move during the last laps of the criterium. He was joined by several other riders including his teammate Frank Pipp along Mike Northey, Mark Langlands (Pure Black Racing) who were also highly aggressive during the race with Roman Van Uden sitting in fifth place overall at the start of the day. The breakaway also included Mancebo's teammate Cesar Grajales (RealCyclist.com), Peterson and his teammates, Nick Walker and Sean Sullivan (V. Australia), Chad Haga and Ian Holt (Rio Grande).
"The breakaway went up the road at about 60 minutes into the race, 25 minutes to go," Kem said. "The rode about ten laps off the front of the race. There were about eight guys and many of the teams that would have been capable of chasing were represented in that break. Mancebo made a big effort to try and close the gap but he had to close gaps by himself for a lot of the race and it would have been tough to draw back a motivated group of riders."
The move forced Mancebo and his RealCyclist.com teammates to chase during the closing laps. The breakaway managed to stay away by a roughly one and half minutes at the finish line as a separated front end of the race crossed the line.
A game of cat and mouse saw the breakaway leaders separate coming to the finish line with Peterson taking the stage win ahead of Bissell teammates Pipp and Vennell.
Kachorek wins Joe Martin Finale
Emily Kachorek (Primal-MayMyRide) took her first National Racing Calendar (NRC) victory at the stage four finale. She attacked with one lap to go and soloed to the finish line ahead of the uphill bunch sprint won by Lex Albrecht (Juvederm-Specialized) in second and Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) in third.
Janel Holcomb (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) captured her first NRC stage race overall victory at the Joe Martin Stage Race. She won the race ahead of Meghan Guarnier (Tibco-To the Top) in second and Albrecht in third.
"I am elated and on cloud nine," Holcomb said. "It has been one of the most fun weekends that I have ever had on a bike. It was fun because of the team and because it was a surprise to me. I'm happy that I could put it together for the team because of all the hard work that Kristin and Modesta did."
Vzesniauskaite accumulated enough points to win the points jersey and Colavita Forno D'Asolo won the team overall classification with its three rider-team Holcomb, Vzesniauskaite and Kristin Sanders.
The women's field lined up on what is arguably the most challenging criterium course of the season. The two and half kilometre L-shaped circuit starts at the top of a steep climb that is followed by a technical and corner-laden descent that wraps all the way down to the bottom-end of the course before veering back onto the final ascent to the finish line.
With a large number of bonus seconds available at the finish line, all teams, including Colavita Forno D'Asolo were attentive to the difficult stage on hand. Attacks were launched from the starter gun and Holcomb's teammates immediately assumed a defensive role at the front of the field, covering all threatening breakaways.
Tibco-To the Top had to most to gain by tiring out the Colavita Forno D'Asolo squad with its rider and stage two winner Meghan Guarnier sitting only 10 seconds back in second place in the overall classification.
"We prioritized what my responsibilities were before the race and Kristin and Modesta took care of the rest," Holcomb said. "We know Tibco is a very strong team and their advantage was their numbers and that they could attack us throughout the entire race to make us tired."
After several attacks, it was Carlee Taylor (Tibco-To the Top) who got a solo move to stick, mid-race. She was reabsorbed into the field in the closing laps, just in time for her teammates to launch several late-race attacks.
"For certain riders on Tibco it was fine," Holcomb said. "But Meredith [Miller], Jo [Kiesanowski] and Meghan were important to follow. The real threatening parts of the race were when Meredith and Meghan timed their attacks to counter attack one another. I sat four, fifth or sixth wheel and watch them and follow those."
Kachorek took a last lap flyer and managed to hold a small gap to the finish line to take the stage win ahead of a bunch sprint won by Albrecht for second place and Vzesniauskaite in third.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emily Kachorek (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Womens Racing
|0:57:36
|2
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Juvederm-Specialized
|3
|Modest Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light
|4
|Courteney Lowe (NZl) FCS Cycling Team
|5
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO/To The Top
|6
|Janel Holcomb (USA) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light
|7
|Hilary Billington (USA) Danbury Audi
|0:00:05
|8
|Kate Chilcott (NZl) FCS Cycling Team
|9
|Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder
|10
|Kat Carr (USA) Vanderkitten
|11
|Debbie Milne (USA)
|12
|Jill Kislia (USA) Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder
|13
|Kathleen Billington (USA) Danbury Audi
|14
|Ruth Clemence (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching
|15
|Kasey Clark (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Womens Racing
|16
|Kristin Sanders (USA) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light
|17
|Kathryn Donovan (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching
|0:00:11
|18
|Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO/To The Top
|19
|Veronique Labonte (Can) Team Juvederm-Specialized
|20
|Whitney Schultz (USA) CheckMark p/b Veloforma
|21
|Anne Guzman (Can) Team Juvederm-Specialized
|22
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO/To The Top
|23
|Moriah Macgregor (Can) Team Juvederm-Specialized
|0:01:08
|24
|Colleen Paine (USA) Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder
|0:01:15
|25
|Julie Emmerman (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Womens Racing
|0:01:17
|26
|Lauren Robertson (USA) FCS Cycling Team
|27
|Rebecca Blatt (USA) Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder
|0:01:42
|28
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Team TIBCO/To The Top
|0:02:02
|DNF
|Michelle Melka (USA) Red Racing
|DNF
|Serena Sheridan (NZl) Team TIBCO/To The Top
|DNF
|Patricia Black (USA) Red Racing
|DNF
|Juliette Olson (USA) Red Racing
|DNF
|Megan Baab (USA) FCS Cycling Team
|DNF
|Cindy Reese (USA) Bicycles of Tulsa
|DNF
|Sigrid Ziegler (Can) Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder
|DNS
|Kristen Lasasso (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Womens Racing
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Debbie Milne (USA)
|5
|pts
|2
|Kate Chilcott (NZl) FCS Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO/To The Top
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Team TIBCO/To The Top
|5
|pts
|2
|Debbie Milne (USA)
|3
|3
|Kate Chilcott (NZl) FCS Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO/To The Top
|5
|pts
|2
|Kristin Sanders (USA) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light
|2
|3
|Courteney Lowe (NZl) FCS Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emily Kachorek (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Womens Racing
|15
|pts
|2
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Juvederm-Specialized
|12
|3
|Modest Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light
|10
|4
|Courteney Lowe (NZl) FCS Cycling Team
|7
|5
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO/To The Top
|6
|6
|Janel Holcomb (USA) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light
|5
|7
|Hilary Billington (USA) Danbury Audi
|4
|8
|Kate Chilcott (NZl) FCS Cycling Team
|3
|9
|Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder
|2
|10
|Kat Carr (USA) Vanderkitten
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cook
|2:52:53
|2
|Team Juvederm-Specialized
|0:00:17
|3
|Team TIBCO/To The Top
|4
|FCS Cycling Team
|0:01:17
|5
|Primal/MapMyRide Womens Racing
|6
|Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder
|0:01:20
|7
|Red Racing
|0:58:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cameron Peterson (Aus) V Australia
|1:24:55
|2
|Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|3
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:00:16
|4
|Cesar Grajales (Col) Realcyclist.com
|5
|Michael Northey (NZl) Pure Black Racing
|0:00:17
|6
|Sean Sullivan (Aus) V Australia
|0:00:25
|7
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:00:29
|8
|Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) James Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:00:36
|9
|Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:00:42
|10
|Mark Langlands (NZl) Pure Black Racing
|0:00:57
|11
|Scott Lyttle (NZl) Pure Black Racing
|0:01:12
|12
|Nick Walker (Aus) V Australia
|0:01:23
|13
|Benjam Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|14
|Alfredo Cruz (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|0:01:26
|15
|Danny Summerhill (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|16
|Jason Donald (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-Optum
|17
|Roman Van Uden (NZl) Pure Black Racing
|18
|Danny Heeley (USA) NOW-MS Society
|19
|Anibal Borrajo (Arg) James Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|20
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Realcyclist.com
|21
|Shem Rodger (NZl) Pure Black Racing
|22
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|23
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team
|24
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1-Development
|25
|Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|26
|Louis Crosby (NZl) Pure Black Racing
|27
|Christopher Parrish (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|28
|Paul Mach (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|29
|Kyle Wamsley (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|30
|Peter Hurst (USA) Snapple Cycling Team
|31
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare
|32
|Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 1-Development
|33
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia
|0:01:34
|34
|Jay Thomson (RSA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|35
|Demis Aleman (Arg) James Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:01:37
|36
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:01:43
|37
|Ty Magner (USA) Team Type 1-Development
|0:01:48
|38
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies-Optum
|0:02:05
|39
|Shane Braley (USA) Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare
|0:02:31
|40
|Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|41
|Spencer Smithman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling
|42
|Daniel Harm (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|43
|Trevor Connor (Can) Team Rio Grande
|0:02:36
|44
|Eric Schildge (USA) James Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:02:44
|45
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|46
|Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia
|0:02:47
|47
|Joshua Berry (USA) Realcyclist.com
|0:03:06
|48
|Michael Sencenbaugh (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:03:12
|49
|Max Durtschi (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|0:01:26
|50
|Guido Palma (Arg) James Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:18:00
|51
|Evan Hyde (USA) Realcyclist.com
|0:27:00
|52
|Ian Burnett (USA) Realcyclist.com
|0:30:00
|53
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-Optum
|0:42:00
|54
|Mac Brennan (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclis
|0:45:00
|DNF
|Fernando Antogna (Arg) James Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|DNF
|Ben Damhoff (USA) ABO Cycling Team
|DNF
|Christian Parrett (USA) Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare
|DNF
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team
|DNF
|Michael Lanham (USA) Team Globalbike
|DNF
|Daniel Bechtold (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|DNF
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-Optum
|DNF
|Julian Kyer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-Optum
|DNF
|Jonathan Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-Optum
|DNF
|Thomas Hubbard (NZl) NOW-MS Society
|DNF
|Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclis
|DNF
|Jamie Riggs (Can) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclis
|DNF
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) Pure Black Racing
|DNF
|Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Realcyclist.com
|DNF
|Kris French (USA) Snapple Cycling Team
|DNF
|Drew Christopher (USA) Team Rio Grande
|DNF
|Chris Hillier (Can) Team Rio Grande
|DNF
|Stradford Helms (USA) Team Type 1-Development
|DNF
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia
|DNF
|Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jason Donald (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-Optum
|5
|pts
|2
|Benjam Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|3
|3
|Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Realcyclist.com
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jay Thomson (RSA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Nick Walker (Aus) V Australia
|3
|3
|Michael Northey (NZl) Pure Black Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Langlands (NZl) Pure Black Racing
|5
|pts
|2
|Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|3
|3
|Cesar Grajales (Col) Realcyclist.com
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cameron Peterson (Aus) V Australia
|15
|pts
|2
|Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|12
|3
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|10
|4
|Cesar Grajales (Col) Realcyclist.com
|7
|5
|Michael Northey (NZl) Pure Black Racing
|6
|6
|Sean Sullivan (Aus) V Australia
|5
|7
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Rio Grande
|4
|8
|Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) James Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|3
|9
|Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande
|2
|10
|Mark Langlands (NZl) Pure Black Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BISSELL Pro Cycling
|4:16:24
|2
|V Australia
|0:00:09
|3
|Pure Black Racing
|0:00:47
|4
|Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:02:00
|5
|Team Rio Grande
|0:02:08
|6
|Chipotle Development Team
|0:02:39
|7
|Team Type 1-Development
|0:03:01
|8
|Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling
|0:03:09
|9
|Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:04:49
|10
|Kelly Benefit Strategies--Optum
|0:43:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Janel Holcomb (USA) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light
|6:42:44
|2
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO/To The Top
|0:00:10
|3
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Juvederm-Specialized
|0:00:15
|4
|Ruth Clemence (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching
|0:00:28
|5
|Modest Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light
|0:00:30
|6
|Courteney Lowe (NZl) FCS Cycling Team
|0:00:34
|7
|Kathryn Donovan (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching
|0:00:38
|8
|Kristin Sanders (USA) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light
|0:00:44
|9
|Emily Kachorek (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Womens Racing
|0:00:45
|10
|Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO/To The Top
|0:00:56
|11
|Kasey Clark (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Womens Racing
|0:00:57
|12
|Veronique Labonte (Can) Team Juvederm-Specialized
|0:01:03
|13
|Kathleen Billington (USA) Danbury Audi
|0:01:09
|14
|Kate Chilcott (NZl) FCS Cycling Team
|0:01:10
|15
|Debbie Milne (USA)
|0:01:23
|16
|Whitney Schultz (USA) CheckMark p/b Veloforma
|0:01:37
|17
|Anne Guzman (Can) Team Juvederm-Specialized
|18
|Hilary Billington (USA) Danbury Audi
|0:01:41
|19
|Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder
|0:01:57
|20
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO/To The Top
|0:02:15
|21
|Jill Kislia (USA) Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder
|0:02:22
|22
|Lauren Robertson (USA) FCS Cycling Team
|0:02:41
|23
|Moriah Macgregor (Can) Team Juvederm-Specialized
|0:02:58
|24
|Julie Emmerman (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Womens Racing
|0:03:02
|25
|Kat Carr (USA) Vanderkitten
|0:03:29
|26
|Rebecca Blatt (USA) Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder
|0:04:02
|27
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Team TIBCO/To The Top
|0:04:25
|28
|Colleen Paine (USA) Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder
|0:06:08
|29
|Serena Sheridan (NZl) Team TIBCO/To The Top
|0:14:33
|30
|Michelle Melka (USA) Red Racing
|0:16:13
|31
|Patricia Black (USA) Red Racing
|0:23:33
|32
|Juliette Olson (USA) Red Racing
|0:29:34
|33
|Megan Baab (USA) FCS Cycling Team
|0:29:43
|34
|Cindy Reese (USA) Bicycles of Tulsa
|1:07:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Modest Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light
|32
|pts
|2
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO/To The Top
|27
|3
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Juvederm-Specialized
|27
|4
|Kate Chilcott (NZl) FCS Cycling Team
|23
|5
|Janel Holcomb (USA) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light
|20
|6
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO/To The Top
|19
|7
|Emily Kachorek (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Womens Racing
|18
|8
|Debbie Milne (USA)
|18
|9
|Courteney Lowe (NZl) FCS Cycling Team
|15
|10
|Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO/To The Top
|9
|11
|Hilary Billington (USA) Danbury Audi
|9
|12
|Lauren Robertson (USA) FCS Cycling Team
|5
|13
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Team TIBCO/To The Top
|5
|14
|Kristin Sanders (USA) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light
|4
|15
|Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder
|3
|16
|Kat Carr (USA) Vanderkitten
|3
|17
|Whitney Schultz (USA) CheckMark p/b Veloforma
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cook
|20:09:48
|2
|Team TIBCO/To The Top
|0:00:51
|3
|Team Juvederm-Specialized
|0:01:29
|4
|Primal/MapMyRide Womens Racing
|0:02:08
|5
|FCS Cycling Team
|0:02:49
|6
|Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder
|0:06:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|9:47:03
|2
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:00:04
|3
|Cesar Grajales (Col) Realcyclist.com
|0:00:20
|4
|Michael Northey (NZl) Pure Black Racing
|0:00:27
|5
|Cameron Peterson (Aus) V Australia
|0:00:44
|6
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:00:51
|7
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Realcyclist.com
|0:01:07
|8
|Benjam Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:01:11
|9
|Paul Mach (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:01:17
|10
|Roman Van Uden (NZl) Pure Black Racing
|0:01:19
|11
|Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:01:28
|12
|Louis Crosby (NZl) Pure Black Racing
|0:01:31
|13
|Christopher Parrish (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:01:33
|14
|Jason Donald (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-Optum
|0:01:37
|15
|Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|0:01:38
|16
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1-Development
|17
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team
|0:01:42
|18
|Peter Hurst (USA) Snapple Cycling Team
|19
|Scott Lyttle (NZl) Pure Black Racing
|20
|Max Durtschi (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|0:01:48
|21
|Danny Summerhill (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|22
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare
|23
|Anibal Borrajo (Arg) James Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:01:49
|24
|Sean Sullivan (Aus) V Australia
|0:01:50
|25
|Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) James Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:02:02
|26
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia
|0:02:09
|27
|Alfredo Cruz (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|0:02:12
|28
|Shem Rodger (NZl) Pure Black Racing
|0:02:14
|29
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|30
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies-Optum
|0:02:18
|31
|Kyle Wamsley (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:02:21
|32
|Danny Heeley (USA) NOW-MS Society
|0:02:25
|33
|Jay Thomson (RSA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:02:39
|34
|Ty Magner (USA) Team Type 1-Development
|0:02:47
|35
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:02:49
|36
|Shane Braley (USA) Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare
|0:03:07
|37
|Trevor Connor (Can) Team Rio Grande
|0:03:08
|38
|Spencer Smithman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:03:26
|39
|Mark Langlands (NZl) Pure Black Racing
|0:07:31
|40
|Nick Walker (Aus) V Australia
|0:09:06
|41
|Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia
|0:09:23
|42
|Demis Aleman (Arg) James Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:12:45
|43
|Joshua Berry (USA) Realcyclist.com
|0:15:48
|44
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|0:16:07
|45
|Eric Schildge (USA) James Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:18:10
|46
|Michael Sencenbaugh (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:19:24
|47
|Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 1-Development
|0:20:43
|48
|Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:21:17
|49
|Guido Palma (Arg) James Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:41:04
|50
|Daniel Harm (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:49:15
|51
|Ian Burnett (USA) Realcyclist.com
|0:55:23
|52
|Mac Brennan (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclis
|1:04:24
|53
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-Optum
|1:05:56
|54
|Evan Hyde (USA) Realcyclist.com
|1:09:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jay Thomson (RSA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|27
|pts
|2
|Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|22
|3
|Anibal Borrajo (Arg) James Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|18
|4
|Michael Northey (NZl) Pure Black Racing
|18
|5
|Cameron Peterson (Aus) V Australia
|15
|6
|Roman Van Uden (NZl) Pure Black Racing
|14
|7
|Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|12
|8
|Alfredo Cruz (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|12
|9
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Realcyclist.com
|10
|10
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|10
|11
|Louis Crosby (NZl) Pure Black Racing
|10
|12
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia
|9
|13
|Cesar Grajales (Col) Realcyclist.com
|8
|14
|Mark Langlands (NZl) Pure Black Racing
|6
|15
|Danny Summerhill (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|6
|16
|Jason Donald (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-Optum
|5
|17
|Scott Lyttle (NZl) Pure Black Racing
|5
|18
|Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia
|5
|19
|Sean Sullivan (Aus) V Australia
|5
|20
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Rio Grande
|4
|21
|Benjam Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|4
|22
|Kyle Wamsley (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|4
|23
|Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) James Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|3
|24
|Ty Magner (USA) Team Type 1-Development
|3
|25
|Nick Walker (Aus) V Australia
|3
|26
|Eric Schildge (USA) James Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|3
|27
|Guido Palma (Arg) James Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|3
|28
|Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande
|2
|29
|Paul Mach (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BISSELL Pro Cycling
|29:22:08
|2
|Pure Black Racing
|0:01:45
|3
|V Australia
|0:02:05
|4
|Chipotle Development Team
|0:04:08
|5
|Team Rio Grande
|0:04:28
|6
|James Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:04:48
|7
|Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling
|0:16:02
|8
|Team Type 1-Development
|0:24:09
|9
|Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:25:17
|10
|Kelly Benefit Strategies-Optum
|0:45:19
