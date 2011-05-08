Trending

Peterson wins breakaway sprint at Joe Martin finale

Holcomb, Pipp secure overall titles

Image 1 of 11

Joe Martin Stage Race

Joe Martin Stage Race
(Image credit: Tom Ewart)
Image 2 of 11

Joe Martin Stage Race

Joe Martin Stage Race
(Image credit: Tom Ewart)
Image 3 of 11

Joe Martin Stage Race

Joe Martin Stage Race
(Image credit: Tom Ewart)
Image 4 of 11

Joe Martin Stage Race

Joe Martin Stage Race
(Image credit: Tom Ewart)
Image 5 of 11

Joe Martin Stage Race

Joe Martin Stage Race
(Image credit: Tom Ewart)
Image 6 of 11

Joe Martin Stage Race

Joe Martin Stage Race
(Image credit: Tom Ewart)
Image 7 of 11

Joe Martin Stage Race

Joe Martin Stage Race
(Image credit: Tom Ewart)
Image 8 of 11

Joe Martin Stage Race

Joe Martin Stage Race
(Image credit: Tom Ewart)
Image 9 of 11

Joe Martin Stage Race

Joe Martin Stage Race
(Image credit: Tom Ewart)
Image 10 of 11

Joe Martin Stage Race

Joe Martin Stage Race
(Image credit: Tom Ewart)
Image 11 of 11

Joe Martin Stage Race

Joe Martin Stage Race
(Image credit: Tom Ewart)

Cameron Peterson (V Australia) won the fourth and final stage of the Joe Martin Stage Race on Sunday. He jumped ahead of a large late-race breakaway and finish ahead of Bissell duo Frank Pipp in second and Jeremy Vennell in third.

Frank Pipp gained enough time during the breakaway combined with the second place time bonuses to secure the overall victory at the Joe Martin Stage Race. He finished the tactical finale by four seconds ahead of his teammate Jeremy Vennell and an additional 16 seconds to Cesar Grajales (RealCyclist.com).

The stage one Devils Den time trial winner, Francisco Mancebo (RealCyclist.com) held the overall race lead during the following two stages. After a demanding effort to try and contain the field during the stage four criterium, he slipped into seventh place overall, more than one minute behind. Mancebo dominated the early season NRC stage races winning Redlands Bicycle Classic and Tour of the Gila.

"This was the best opportunity to isolate Francisco," said Bissell Directeur Sportif, Omer Kem. "We were able to use our GC riders to draw Mancebo out and force him to have to chase by himself until Frank and Jeremy went up the road. This win is huge, especially going into Tour of California, I know that I have ten capable riders. We've learned a lot about ourselves and how to race against RealCyclist.com and be able to win the stage race. We had depth in our GC and cards to play."

Bissell won the event's best team competition and Jay Thompson won the event's points jersey.

The men's race started at the top of a two and half kilometre L-shaped circuit on a steep climb that is followed by a technical and corner-laden descent that wrapped all the way down to the bottom-end of the course before veering back onto the final ascent to the finish line.

A heated battle for the overall GC became hotter when Jacques-Maynes, runner up in the overall classification, entered into to an early breakaway with several other riders. Mancebo was forced to close the gap. A counter attack out of the break resulted in another move that included five riders from teams Pure Black Racing, Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth, V Australia and Bissell's stage three winner Jay Thompson.

Bissell went into the race with three riders, Jacques-Maynes, Mach and Vennell, sitting just seconds behind Mancebo in the overall classification, along with Pipp in seventh position. They continued to put pressure on Mancebo by sending its overall contenders on the attack.

Of his teammates, Vennell was the last rider to make a dominant move during the last laps of the criterium. He was joined by several other riders including his teammate Frank Pipp along Mike Northey, Mark Langlands (Pure Black Racing) who were also highly aggressive during the race with Roman Van Uden sitting in fifth place overall at the start of the day. The breakaway also included Mancebo's teammate Cesar Grajales (RealCyclist.com), Peterson and his teammates, Nick Walker and Sean Sullivan (V. Australia), Chad Haga and Ian Holt (Rio Grande).

"The breakaway went up the road at about 60 minutes into the race, 25 minutes to go," Kem said. "The rode about ten laps off the front of the race. There were about eight guys and many of the teams that would have been capable of chasing were represented in that break. Mancebo made a big effort to try and close the gap but he had to close gaps by himself for a lot of the race and it would have been tough to draw back a motivated group of riders."

The move forced Mancebo and his RealCyclist.com teammates to chase during the closing laps. The breakaway managed to stay away by a roughly one and half minutes at the finish line as a separated front end of the race crossed the line.

A game of cat and mouse saw the breakaway leaders separate coming to the finish line with Peterson taking the stage win ahead of Bissell teammates Pipp and Vennell.

Kachorek wins Joe Martin Finale

Emily Kachorek (Primal-MayMyRide) took her first National Racing Calendar (NRC) victory at the stage four finale. She attacked with one lap to go and soloed to the finish line ahead of the uphill bunch sprint won by Lex Albrecht (Juvederm-Specialized) in second and Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) in third.

Janel Holcomb (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) captured her first NRC stage race overall victory at the Joe Martin Stage Race. She won the race ahead of Meghan Guarnier (Tibco-To the Top) in second and Albrecht in third.

"I am elated and on cloud nine," Holcomb said. "It has been one of the most fun weekends that I have ever had on a bike. It was fun because of the team and because it was a surprise to me. I'm happy that I could put it together for the team because of all the hard work that Kristin and Modesta did."

Vzesniauskaite accumulated enough points to win the points jersey and Colavita Forno D'Asolo won the team overall classification with its three rider-team Holcomb, Vzesniauskaite and Kristin Sanders.

The women's field lined up on what is arguably the most challenging criterium course of the season. The two and half kilometre L-shaped circuit starts at the top of a steep climb that is followed by a technical and corner-laden descent that wraps all the way down to the bottom-end of the course before veering back onto the final ascent to the finish line.

With a large number of bonus seconds available at the finish line, all teams, including Colavita Forno D'Asolo were attentive to the difficult stage on hand. Attacks were launched from the starter gun and Holcomb's teammates immediately assumed a defensive role at the front of the field, covering all threatening breakaways.

Tibco-To the Top had to most to gain by tiring out the Colavita Forno D'Asolo squad with its rider and stage two winner Meghan Guarnier sitting only 10 seconds back in second place in the overall classification.

"We prioritized what my responsibilities were before the race and Kristin and Modesta took care of the rest," Holcomb said. "We know Tibco is a very strong team and their advantage was their numbers and that they could attack us throughout the entire race to make us tired."

After several attacks, it was Carlee Taylor (Tibco-To the Top) who got a solo move to stick, mid-race. She was reabsorbed into the field in the closing laps, just in time for her teammates to launch several late-race attacks.

"For certain riders on Tibco it was fine," Holcomb said. "But Meredith [Miller], Jo [Kiesanowski] and Meghan were important to follow. The real threatening parts of the race were when Meredith and Meghan timed their attacks to counter attack one another. I sat four, fifth or sixth wheel and watch them and follow those."

Kachorek took a last lap flyer and managed to hold a small gap to the finish line to take the stage win ahead of a bunch sprint won by Albrecht for second place and Vzesniauskaite in third.

Results

Elite women stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emily Kachorek (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Womens Racing0:57:36
2Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Juvederm-Specialized
3Modest Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light
4Courteney Lowe (NZl) FCS Cycling Team
5Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO/To The Top
6Janel Holcomb (USA) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light
7Hilary Billington (USA) Danbury Audi0:00:05
8Kate Chilcott (NZl) FCS Cycling Team
9Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder
10Kat Carr (USA) Vanderkitten
11Debbie Milne (USA)
12Jill Kislia (USA) Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder
13Kathleen Billington (USA) Danbury Audi
14Ruth Clemence (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching
15Kasey Clark (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Womens Racing
16Kristin Sanders (USA) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light
17Kathryn Donovan (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching0:00:11
18Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO/To The Top
19Veronique Labonte (Can) Team Juvederm-Specialized
20Whitney Schultz (USA) CheckMark p/b Veloforma
21Anne Guzman (Can) Team Juvederm-Specialized
22Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO/To The Top
23Moriah Macgregor (Can) Team Juvederm-Specialized0:01:08
24Colleen Paine (USA) Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder0:01:15
25Julie Emmerman (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Womens Racing0:01:17
26Lauren Robertson (USA) FCS Cycling Team
27Rebecca Blatt (USA) Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder0:01:42
28Carlee Taylor (Aus) Team TIBCO/To The Top0:02:02
DNFMichelle Melka (USA) Red Racing
DNFSerena Sheridan (NZl) Team TIBCO/To The Top
DNFPatricia Black (USA) Red Racing
DNFJuliette Olson (USA) Red Racing
DNFMegan Baab (USA) FCS Cycling Team
DNFCindy Reese (USA) Bicycles of Tulsa
DNFSigrid Ziegler (Can) Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder
DNSKristen Lasasso (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Womens Racing

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Debbie Milne (USA)5pts
2Kate Chilcott (NZl) FCS Cycling Team3
3Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO/To The Top1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlee Taylor (Aus) Team TIBCO/To The Top5pts
2Debbie Milne (USA)3
3Kate Chilcott (NZl) FCS Cycling Team1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO/To The Top5pts
2Kristin Sanders (USA) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light2
3Courteney Lowe (NZl) FCS Cycling Team1

Final sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emily Kachorek (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Womens Racing15pts
2Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Juvederm-Specialized12
3Modest Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light10
4Courteney Lowe (NZl) FCS Cycling Team7
5Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO/To The Top6
6Janel Holcomb (USA) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light5
7Hilary Billington (USA) Danbury Audi4
8Kate Chilcott (NZl) FCS Cycling Team3
9Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder2
10Kat Carr (USA) Vanderkitten1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cook2:52:53
2Team Juvederm-Specialized0:00:17
3Team TIBCO/To The Top
4FCS Cycling Team0:01:17
5Primal/MapMyRide Womens Racing
6Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder0:01:20
7Red Racing0:58:49

Elite men stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Peterson (Aus) V Australia1:24:55
2Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
3Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:00:16
4Cesar Grajales (Col) Realcyclist.com
5Michael Northey (NZl) Pure Black Racing0:00:17
6Sean Sullivan (Aus) V Australia0:00:25
7Chad Haga (USA) Team Rio Grande0:00:29
8Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) James Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:00:36
9Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande0:00:42
10Mark Langlands (NZl) Pure Black Racing0:00:57
11Scott Lyttle (NZl) Pure Black Racing0:01:12
12Nick Walker (Aus) V Australia0:01:23
13Benjam Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
14Alfredo Cruz (USA) Chipotle Development Team0:01:26
15Danny Summerhill (USA) Chipotle Development Team
16Jason Donald (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-Optum
17Roman Van Uden (NZl) Pure Black Racing
18Danny Heeley (USA) NOW-MS Society
19Anibal Borrajo (Arg) James Sutter Home p/b Colavita
20Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Realcyclist.com
21Shem Rodger (NZl) Pure Black Racing
22Patrick Bevin (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling
23Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team
24Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1-Development
25Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team
26Louis Crosby (NZl) Pure Black Racing
27Christopher Parrish (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
28Paul Mach (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
29Kyle Wamsley (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
30Peter Hurst (USA) Snapple Cycling Team
31Coulton Hartrich (USA) Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare
32Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 1-Development
33Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia0:01:34
34Jay Thomson (RSA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
35Demis Aleman (Arg) James Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:01:37
36Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:01:43
37Ty Magner (USA) Team Type 1-Development0:01:48
38Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies-Optum0:02:05
39Shane Braley (USA) Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare0:02:31
40Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
41Spencer Smithman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling
42Daniel Harm (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
43Trevor Connor (Can) Team Rio Grande0:02:36
44Eric Schildge (USA) James Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:02:44
45Kirk Carlsen (USA) Chipotle Development Team
46Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia0:02:47
47Joshua Berry (USA) Realcyclist.com0:03:06
48Michael Sencenbaugh (USA) Landis/Trek0:03:12
49Max Durtschi (USA) Chipotle Development Team0:01:26
50Guido Palma (Arg) James Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:18:00
51Evan Hyde (USA) Realcyclist.com0:27:00
52Ian Burnett (USA) Realcyclist.com0:30:00
53Thomas Soladay (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-Optum0:42:00
54Mac Brennan (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclis0:45:00
DNFFernando Antogna (Arg) James Sutter Home p/b Colavita
DNFBen Damhoff (USA) ABO Cycling Team
DNFChristian Parrett (USA) Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare
DNFLachlan Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team
DNFMichael Lanham (USA) Team Globalbike
DNFDaniel Bechtold (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
DNFAndrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-Optum
DNFJulian Kyer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-Optum
DNFJonathan Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-Optum
DNFThomas Hubbard (NZl) NOW-MS Society
DNFRyan Aitcheson (Can) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclis
DNFJamie Riggs (Can) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclis
DNFTaylor Gunman (NZl) Pure Black Racing
DNFTommy Nankervis (Aus) Realcyclist.com
DNFKris French (USA) Snapple Cycling Team
DNFDrew Christopher (USA) Team Rio Grande
DNFChris Hillier (Can) Team Rio Grande
DNFStradford Helms (USA) Team Type 1-Development
DNFAaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia
DNFThomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jason Donald (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-Optum5pts
2Benjam Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling3
3Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Realcyclist.com1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jay Thomson (RSA) BISSELL Pro Cycling5pts
2Nick Walker (Aus) V Australia3
3Michael Northey (NZl) Pure Black Racing1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Langlands (NZl) Pure Black Racing5pts
2Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling3
3Cesar Grajales (Col) Realcyclist.com1

Final sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Peterson (Aus) V Australia15pts
2Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling12
3Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling10
4Cesar Grajales (Col) Realcyclist.com7
5Michael Northey (NZl) Pure Black Racing6
6Sean Sullivan (Aus) V Australia5
7Chad Haga (USA) Team Rio Grande4
8Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) James Sutter Home p/b Colavita3
9Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande2
10Mark Langlands (NZl) Pure Black Racing1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BISSELL Pro Cycling4:16:24
2V Australia0:00:09
3Pure Black Racing0:00:47
4Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:02:00
5Team Rio Grande0:02:08
6Chipotle Development Team0:02:39
7Team Type 1-Development0:03:01
8Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling0:03:09
9Hagens Berman Cycling0:04:49
10Kelly Benefit Strategies--Optum0:43:52

Ellite women final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Janel Holcomb (USA) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light6:42:44
2Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO/To The Top0:00:10
3Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Juvederm-Specialized0:00:15
4Ruth Clemence (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching0:00:28
5Modest Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light0:00:30
6Courteney Lowe (NZl) FCS Cycling Team0:00:34
7Kathryn Donovan (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching0:00:38
8Kristin Sanders (USA) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light0:00:44
9Emily Kachorek (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Womens Racing0:00:45
10Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO/To The Top0:00:56
11Kasey Clark (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Womens Racing0:00:57
12Veronique Labonte (Can) Team Juvederm-Specialized0:01:03
13Kathleen Billington (USA) Danbury Audi0:01:09
14Kate Chilcott (NZl) FCS Cycling Team0:01:10
15Debbie Milne (USA)0:01:23
16Whitney Schultz (USA) CheckMark p/b Veloforma0:01:37
17Anne Guzman (Can) Team Juvederm-Specialized
18Hilary Billington (USA) Danbury Audi0:01:41
19Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder0:01:57
20Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO/To The Top0:02:15
21Jill Kislia (USA) Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder0:02:22
22Lauren Robertson (USA) FCS Cycling Team0:02:41
23Moriah Macgregor (Can) Team Juvederm-Specialized0:02:58
24Julie Emmerman (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Womens Racing0:03:02
25Kat Carr (USA) Vanderkitten0:03:29
26Rebecca Blatt (USA) Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder0:04:02
27Carlee Taylor (Aus) Team TIBCO/To The Top0:04:25
28Colleen Paine (USA) Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder0:06:08
29Serena Sheridan (NZl) Team TIBCO/To The Top0:14:33
30Michelle Melka (USA) Red Racing0:16:13
31Patricia Black (USA) Red Racing0:23:33
32Juliette Olson (USA) Red Racing0:29:34
33Megan Baab (USA) FCS Cycling Team0:29:43
34Cindy Reese (USA) Bicycles of Tulsa1:07:48

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Modest Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light32pts
2Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO/To The Top27
3Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Juvederm-Specialized27
4Kate Chilcott (NZl) FCS Cycling Team23
5Janel Holcomb (USA) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light20
6Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO/To The Top19
7Emily Kachorek (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Womens Racing18
8Debbie Milne (USA)18
9Courteney Lowe (NZl) FCS Cycling Team15
10Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO/To The Top9
11Hilary Billington (USA) Danbury Audi9
12Lauren Robertson (USA) FCS Cycling Team5
13Carlee Taylor (Aus) Team TIBCO/To The Top5
14Kristin Sanders (USA) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light4
15Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder3
16Kat Carr (USA) Vanderkitten3
17Whitney Schultz (USA) CheckMark p/b Veloforma1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cook20:09:48
2Team TIBCO/To The Top0:00:51
3Team Juvederm-Specialized0:01:29
4Primal/MapMyRide Womens Racing0:02:08
5FCS Cycling Team0:02:49
6Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder0:06:11

Elite men general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling9:47:03
2Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:00:04
3Cesar Grajales (Col) Realcyclist.com0:00:20
4Michael Northey (NZl) Pure Black Racing0:00:27
5Cameron Peterson (Aus) V Australia0:00:44
6Chad Haga (USA) Team Rio Grande0:00:51
7Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Realcyclist.com0:01:07
8Benjam Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:01:11
9Paul Mach (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:01:17
10Roman Van Uden (NZl) Pure Black Racing0:01:19
11Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande0:01:28
12Louis Crosby (NZl) Pure Black Racing0:01:31
13Christopher Parrish (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:01:33
14Jason Donald (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-Optum0:01:37
15Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team0:01:38
16Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1-Development
17Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team0:01:42
18Peter Hurst (USA) Snapple Cycling Team
19Scott Lyttle (NZl) Pure Black Racing
20Max Durtschi (USA) Chipotle Development Team0:01:48
21Danny Summerhill (USA) Chipotle Development Team
22Coulton Hartrich (USA) Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare
23Anibal Borrajo (Arg) James Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:01:49
24Sean Sullivan (Aus) V Australia0:01:50
25Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) James Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:02:02
26Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia0:02:09
27Alfredo Cruz (USA) Chipotle Development Team0:02:12
28Shem Rodger (NZl) Pure Black Racing0:02:14
29Patrick Bevin (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling
30Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies-Optum0:02:18
31Kyle Wamsley (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:02:21
32Danny Heeley (USA) NOW-MS Society0:02:25
33Jay Thomson (RSA) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:02:39
34Ty Magner (USA) Team Type 1-Development0:02:47
35Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:02:49
36Shane Braley (USA) Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare0:03:07
37Trevor Connor (Can) Team Rio Grande0:03:08
38Spencer Smithman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling0:03:26
39Mark Langlands (NZl) Pure Black Racing0:07:31
40Nick Walker (Aus) V Australia0:09:06
41Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia0:09:23
42Demis Aleman (Arg) James Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:12:45
43Joshua Berry (USA) Realcyclist.com0:15:48
44Kirk Carlsen (USA) Chipotle Development Team0:16:07
45Eric Schildge (USA) James Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:18:10
46Michael Sencenbaugh (USA) Landis/Trek0:19:24
47Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 1-Development0:20:43
48Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:21:17
49Guido Palma (Arg) James Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:41:04
50Daniel Harm (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:49:15
51Ian Burnett (USA) Realcyclist.com0:55:23
52Mac Brennan (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclis1:04:24
53Thomas Soladay (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-Optum1:05:56
54Evan Hyde (USA) Realcyclist.com1:09:53

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jay Thomson (RSA) BISSELL Pro Cycling27pts
2Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling22
3Anibal Borrajo (Arg) James Sutter Home p/b Colavita18
4Michael Northey (NZl) Pure Black Racing18
5Cameron Peterson (Aus) V Australia15
6Roman Van Uden (NZl) Pure Black Racing14
7Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team12
8Alfredo Cruz (USA) Chipotle Development Team12
9Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Realcyclist.com10
10Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling10
11Louis Crosby (NZl) Pure Black Racing10
12Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia9
13Cesar Grajales (Col) Realcyclist.com8
14Mark Langlands (NZl) Pure Black Racing6
15Danny Summerhill (USA) Chipotle Development Team6
16Jason Donald (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-Optum5
17Scott Lyttle (NZl) Pure Black Racing5
18Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia5
19Sean Sullivan (Aus) V Australia5
20Chad Haga (USA) Team Rio Grande4
21Benjam Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling4
22Kyle Wamsley (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling4
23Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) James Sutter Home p/b Colavita3
24Ty Magner (USA) Team Type 1-Development3
25Nick Walker (Aus) V Australia3
26Eric Schildge (USA) James Sutter Home p/b Colavita3
27Guido Palma (Arg) James Sutter Home p/b Colavita3
28Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande2
29Paul Mach (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BISSELL Pro Cycling29:22:08
2Pure Black Racing0:01:45
3V Australia0:02:05
4Chipotle Development Team0:04:08
5Team Rio Grande0:04:28
6James Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:04:48
7Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling0:16:02
8Team Type 1-Development0:24:09
9Hagens Berman Cycling0:25:17
10Kelly Benefit Strategies-Optum0:45:19

Latest on Cyclingnews