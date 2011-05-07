Image 1 of 7 Roman Van Ulden tried to get away. (Image credit: Tom Ewart) Image 2 of 7 The bunch was looking solid early in the race. (Image credit: Tom Ewart) Image 3 of 7 Cornering through a narrow town. (Image credit: Tom Ewart) Image 4 of 7 Go you good thing! Guarnier powers to the finish. (Image credit: Tom Ewart) Image 5 of 7 Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO/To The Top, Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Juvederm-Specialized, Modest Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light (Image credit: Tom Ewart) Image 6 of 7 Van Ulden, Borrajo, and Mancebo on the podium for stage 2. (Image credit: Tom Ewart) Image 7 of 7 Mancebo on the podium. (Image credit: Tom Ewart)

Megan Guarnier (Tibco-To the Top) won a bunch sprint to the line at stage two of the Joe Martin Stage Race. Lex Albrecht (Juvederm-Specialized) placed second in the sprint ahead of last year’s stage winner Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavita Forno D’Asolo).

"Our five riders executed brilliant teamwork today and I am really proud of them," said Tibco-To the Top DS Lisa Hunt. "It was a little hectic at the finish but the girls executed their lead-out perfectly. We were patient and then drove it going into the final turn. Megan passed Modesta in the sprint."

Guarnier won a 10-second time bonus for winning the stage and surpassed the previous day’s race leader and stage one winner Janel Holcomb (Colavita Forno D’Asolo) in the overall classification. She is now leading the race by 0.05 tenths of a second ahead of Holcomb heading into stage three’s challenging circuit race. Guarnier’s stage win also garnered 25 points and she is now leading the points classification.

"Megan started the stage in third place, 9.95 seconds back," Hunt said. "She won today and got the 10 seconds time bonus. Janel had a mishap and broke her chain inside the three kilometre to go and was given same time as the field. That is why Megan has a 0.05 tenths of a second lead."

"We want to defend the leader’s jersey tomorrow and we have strong sprinters in both Megan and Jo [Kiesanowski] and we have a strong team," she added. "We are confident that we can defend. We will look for opportunities but we definitely want to keep the jersey."

A small but quality women’s field took the start line in Cedarville for the start of the stage two 102kms road race that passed over Mount Gaylor before finishing in downtown Fayetteville.

"There was a pretty significant tailwind today and nothing was really getting away," Hunt said. "It was also mostly downhill. The speed was high and it was aggressive but everything stayed together over Mount Gaylor."

The field remained intact as the riders barreled down a rural highway heading into the semi-technical Fayetteville finish. Guarnier took advantage of her teammate's lead-out during the final kilometre of the race and sat on Vzesniauskaite wheel out of the final corner. Holcomb broke her chain in the last three kilometres and rolled to the finish line behind the field where race official granted her the same-time finish as the peloton.

Borrajo too fast for Van Uden

Anibal Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home) won the stage two bunch sprint at the Joe Martin Stage Race on Friday. The Argentine speedster out-paced Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing) and overall race leader Francisco "Paco" Mancebo (RealCyclist.com).

"The sprint was complicated for us because we were torn between putting everything on Cole House for the stage sprint or protecting Paco’s overall lead," said RealCyclist.com DS Gord Fraser. "Paco’s jersey is the first priority and he sprinted pretty well. If any day’s sprint was going to suit Paco today did because it was a tough uphill drag to the line. I think it was close between him and Van Uden for second and third, but I think that Borrajo was fairly clear on his victory."

Mancebo took the overall race lead during the stage one Devil’s Den uphill time trial. He increased that lead after picking up a third place time bonus at the finish line. He is leading the race heading into stage three by three seconds ahead of Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) and an additional two seconds ahead of his teammate Jeremy Vennell.

The men’s field lined up to the stage three 176kms point-to-point road race, ignited by aggressive attacks during the first third of the race. A breakaway of two riders emerge that included Jay Thompson (Bissell) and Guido Palma (Jamis-Sutter Home) who gained roughly three minutes on the field heading into the decisive climb over Mount Gaylor. The pair’s gap was reduced due to several attacks over the climb.

"It was a long day today," Fraser said. "The first two hours of the race was very aggressive and the course is lumpy and provides really good launch pads. Our team had to manage the numbers until a break went up the road that we could control. We could control two riders, even with the strength of Jay Thompson. With that climb on the way back it was tough and we lost three of our workers there with new aggression and bringing the gap down to those two riders."

A new breakaway of four riders formed over the top of the climb that included Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell), who was the highest placed rider in the overall classification, along with one rider from Pure Black Racing and two riders from Chipotle Development. The escapees time was slowly reduced on the run-in into Fayetteville, and they were reabsorbed into the field lead by teams with strong sprinters such as Bissell, V Australia and Jamis-Sutter Home.

Mancebo made one effort over the first of two small rollers inside the last kilometre, but the gap was closed before the final corner. He regrouped at the front of the field and hung on for third place in the bunch sprint behind stage winner Borrajo and second placed Van Uden. Frank Pipp (Bissell) placed fourth in the field sprint ahead of Bernie Sulzberger (V Australia) in fifth and Mike Northey (Pure Black Racing) in sixth.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anibal Borrajo (Arg) James Sutter Home p/b Colavita 4:12:50 2 Roman Van Uden (NZl) Pure Black Racing 3 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Realcyclist.com 4 Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 5 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia 6 Michael Northey (NZl) Pure Black Racing 7 Danny Summerhill (USA) Chipotle Development Team 8 Ty Magner (USA) Team Type 1-Development 9 Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclis 10 Benjam Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 11 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1-Development 12 Jason Donald (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-Optum 13 Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande 14 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling 15 Louis Crosby (NZl) Pure Black Racing 16 Cole House (USA) Realcyclist.com 17 Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia 18 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team 19 Cesar Grajales (Col) Realcyclist.com 20 Paul Mach (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 21 Jonathan Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-Optum 22 Stephen Leece (USA) NOW-MS Society 23 Christopher Parrish (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 24 Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team 25 Julian Kyer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-Optum 26 Peter Hurst (USA) Snapple Cycling Team 27 Chris Aten (USA) Landis/Trek 28 Spencer Smithman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling 29 Chad Haga (USA) Team Rio Grande 30 Max Durtschi (USA) Chipotle Development Team 31 Christian Parrett (USA) Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare 32 Aaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia 33 Trevor Connor (Can) Team Rio Grande 34 Erik Hamilton (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclis 35 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare 36 Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) James Sutter Home p/b Colavita 37 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling 38 Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies-Optum 39 Shane Braley (USA) Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare 40 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Chipotle Development Team 41 Kyle Wamsley (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:00:14 42 Joshua Berry (USA) Realcyclist.com 43 Shem Rodger (NZl) Pure Black Racing 44 Fernando Antogna (Arg) James Sutter Home p/b Colavita 45 Jamie Riggs (Can) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclis 46 Scott Lyttle (NZl) Pure Black Racing 47 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-Optum 0:00:22 48 Drew Christopher (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:00:23 49 Michael Lanham (USA) Team Globalbike 0:00:30 50 Ian Burnett (USA) Realcyclist.com 0:00:33 51 Taylor Gunman (NZl) Pure Black Racing 52 Scott Tietzel (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:00:36 53 Cameron Peterson (Aus) V Australia 54 Thomas Hubbard (NZl) NOW-MS Society 55 Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek 0:00:38 56 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team 0:00:41 57 Alfredo Cruz (USA) Chipotle Development Team 58 Sean Sullivan (Aus) V Australia 0:00:48 59 Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:00:58 60 Jay Thomson (RSA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 61 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) V Australia 0:01:12 62 David Sojo (Spa) Chipotle Development Team 0:01:24 63 Eric Schildge (USA) James Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:01:45 64 Danny Heeley (USA) NOW-MS Society 0:00:48 65 Michael Sencenbaugh (USA) Landis/Trek 0:02:55 66 Ben Damhoff (USA) ABO Cycling Team 0:05:32 67 Mac Brennan (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclis 0:05:45 68 Kris French (USA) Snapple Cycling Team 69 Mark Langlands (NZl) Pure Black Racing 70 Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 71 Boyd Johnson (USA) Team Globalbike 72 Winston David (USA) Team Globalbike 73 James Mccoy (NZl) Pure Black Racing 74 Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 1-Development 0:05:56 75 John Walker (Aus) V Australia 0:06:17 76 Nick Walker (Aus) V Australia 0:06:45 77 Brian Rach (USA) ABO Cycling Team 0:09:44 78 Daniel Bechtold (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:10:09 79 Chris Hillier (Can) Team Rio Grande 80 Thomas Soladay (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-Optum 81 Daniel Holloway (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-Optum 82 Guido Palma (Arg) James Sutter Home p/b Colavita 83 Demis Aleman (Arg) James Sutter Home p/b Colavita 84 Daniel Harm (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:17:43 85 Andy Scarano (USA) Team Globalbike 86 Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Realcyclist.com 87 Stradford Helms (USA) Team Type 1-Development 88 Josh Whitmore (USA) Team Globalbike 89 Brice Jones (USA) Snapple Cycling Team 90 Bryan Mcvey (USA) ABO Cycling Team 91 Evan Hyde (USA) Realcyclist.com 92 Noah Metzler (USA) Team Globalbike 0:17:46 93 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Realcyclist.com 94 Andrew Barker (USA) Chipotle Development Team 0:22:50 95 Michael Dalterio (Can) Team Type 1-Development 0:30:18 DNF Simon Bennett (USA) Team Globalbike

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anibal Borrajo (Arg) James Sutter Home p/b Colavita 15 pts 2 Roman Van Uden (NZl) Pure Black Racing 12 3 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Realcyclist.com 10 4 Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 7 5 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia 6 6 Michael Northey (NZl) Pure Black Racing 5 7 Danny Summerhill (USA) Chipotle Development Team 4 8 Ty Magner (USA) Team Type 1-Development 3 9 Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclis 2 10 Benjam Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 1

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jay Thomson (RSA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 5 pts 2 Guido Palma (Arg) James Sutter Home p/b Colavita 3 3 Danny Summerhill (USA) Chipotle Development Team 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pure Black Racing 12:38:30 2 BISSELL Pro Cycling 3 Realcyclist.com Pro Cycli 4 Chipotle Development Team 5 Kelly Benefit Strategies- 6 Team Rio Grande 7 Chemstar p/b UnitedHealth 8 James Sutter Home p/b Col 0:00:14 9 Panther p/b Competitive C 10 V Australia 0:00:20 11 NOW-MS Society 0:01:24 12 Landis/Trek 0:03:33 13 Hagens Berman Cycling 0:05:45 14 Team Type 1-Development 0:05:56 15 Team Globalbike 0:12:00 16 Snapple Cycling Team 0:23:28 17 ABD Cycling Team 0:32:59

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Realcyclist.com 4:20:46 2 Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:00:07 3 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:00:09 4 Paul Mach (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:00:10 5 Roman Van Uden (NZl) Pure Black Racing 0:00:12 6 Cesar Grajales (Col) Realcyclist.com 0:00:23 7 Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 8 Christopher Parrish (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:00:26 9 Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia 10 Michael Northey (NZl) Pure Black Racing 0:00:29 11 Jason Donald (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-Optum 0:00:30 12 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1-Development 0:00:31 13 Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies-Optum 0:00:32 14 Christian Parrett (USA) Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare 0:00:33 15 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team 0:00:35 16 Peter Hurst (USA) Snapple Cycling Team 17 Louis Crosby (NZl) Pure Black Racing 18 Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team 0:00:36 19 Chad Haga (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:00:41 20 Max Durtschi (USA) Chipotle Development Team 21 Danny Summerhill (USA) Chipotle Development Team 22 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare 23 Anibal Borrajo (Arg) James Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:00:42 24 Joshua Berry (USA) Realcyclist.com 0:00:44 25 Fernando Antogna (Arg) James Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:00:45 26 Scott Lyttle (NZl) Pure Black Racing 0:00:49 27 Julian Kyer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-Optum 0:00:50 28 Erik Hamilton (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclis 0:00:51 29 Trevor Connor (Can) Team Rio Grande 30 Jonathan Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-Optum 0:00:53 31 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia 0:00:54 32 Shane Braley (USA) Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare 0:00:55 33 Stephen Leece (USA) NOW-MS Society 0:00:58 34 Ian Burnett (USA) Realcyclist.com 0:00:59 35 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-Optum 0:01:04 36 Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:01:05 37 Shem Rodger (NZl) Pure Black Racing 0:01:07 38 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling 39 Cameron Peterson (Aus) V Australia 0:01:09 40 Kyle Wamsley (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:01:14 41 Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) James Sutter Home p/b Colavita 42 Spencer Smithman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling 43 Ty Magner (USA) Team Type 1-Development 0:01:18 44 Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclis 45 Alfredo Cruz (USA) Chipotle Development Team 0:01:20 46 Jamie Riggs (Can) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclis 0:01:21 47 Chris Aten (USA) Landis/Trek 48 Taylor Gunman (NZl) Pure Black Racing 0:01:22 49 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Chipotle Development Team 0:01:25 50 Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 51 Aaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia 0:01:29 52 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team 53 Cole House (USA) Realcyclist.com 0:01:31 54 Jay Thomson (RSA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:01:43 55 Sean Sullivan (Aus) V Australia 0:01:44 56 Drew Christopher (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:01:56 57 Scott Tietzel (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:02:05 58 Danny Heeley (USA) NOW-MS Society 0:02:06 59 Thomas Hubbard (NZl) NOW-MS Society 0:02:13 60 Michael Lanham (USA) Team Globalbike 0:02:16 61 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) V Australia 0:02:18 62 Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek 0:02:30 63 David Sojo (Spa) Chipotle Development Team 0:03:13 64 Eric Schildge (USA) James Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:03:28 65 Michael Sencenbaugh (USA) Landis/Trek 0:04:14 66 Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:06:48 67 Mark Langlands (NZl) Pure Black Racing 0:06:53 68 James Mccoy (NZl) Pure Black Racing 0:06:54 69 Ben Damhoff (USA) ABO Cycling Team 0:06:55 70 Boyd Johnson (USA) Team Globalbike 0:06:58 71 Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 1-Development 0:07:19 72 Kris French (USA) Snapple Cycling Team 0:07:25 73 Mac Brennan (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclis 0:07:26 74 Winston David (USA) Team Globalbike 0:07:27 75 John Walker (Aus) V Australia 0:07:33 76 Nick Walker (Aus) V Australia 0:08:02 77 Guido Palma (Arg) James Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:11:06 78 Demis Aleman (Arg) James Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:11:27 79 Brian Rach (USA) ABO Cycling Team 0:11:31 80 Chris Hillier (Can) Team Rio Grande 0:11:46 81 Thomas Soladay (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-Optum 0:11:58 82 Daniel Bechtold (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:12:24 83 Daniel Holloway (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-Optum 0:12:31 84 Evan Hyde (USA) Realcyclist.com 0:18:29 85 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Realcyclist.com 0:18:32 86 Daniel Harm (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:18:57 87 Noah Metzler (USA) Team Globalbike 0:19:06 88 Stradford Helms (USA) Team Type 1-Development 0:19:19 89 Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Realcyclist.com 0:19:28 90 Bryan Mcvey (USA) ABO Cycling Team 0:19:43 91 Andy Scarano (USA) Team Globalbike 0:20:05 92 Josh Whitmore (USA) Team Globalbike 0:20:10 93 Brice Jones (USA) Snapple Cycling Team 0:20:35 94 Andrew Barker (USA) Chipotle Development Team 0:24:06 95 Michael Dalterio (Can) Team Type 1-Development 0:32:40

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anibal Borrajo (Arg) James Sutter Home p/b Colavita 15 pts 2 Roman Van Uden (NZl) Pure Black Racing 12 3 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Realcyclist.com 10 4 Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 7 5 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia 6 6 Jay Thomson (RSA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 5 7 Michael Northey (NZl) Pure Black Racing 5 8 Danny Summerhill (USA) Chipotle Development Team 5 9 Ty Magner (USA) Team Type 1-Development 3 10 Guido Palma (Arg) James Sutter Home p/b Colavita 3 11 Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclis 2 12 Benjam Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 1

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BISSELL Pro Cycling 13:02:44 2 Realcyclist.com Pro Cycli 0:00:27 3 Pure Black Racing 0:00:56 4 Kelly Benefit Strategies- 0:01:18 5 Chipotle Development Team 0:01:34 6 Chemstar p/b UnitedHealth 0:01:43 7 V Australia 0:01:47 8 James Sutter Home p/b Col 0:02:08 9 Team Rio Grande 0:02:11 10 Panther p/b Competitive C 0:03:04 11 NOW-MS Society 0:04:51 12 Landis/Trek 0:07:39 13 Hagens Berman Cycling 0:08:02 14 Team Type 1-Development 0:08:42 15 Team Globalbike 0:15:49 16 Snapple Cycling Team 0:28:09 17 ABD Cycling Team 0:37:43

Elite Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO/To The Top 2:45:22 2 Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Juvederm-Specialized 3 Modest Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light 4 Courteney Lowe (NZl) FCS Cycling Team 5 Kate Chilcott (NZl) FCS Cycling Team 6 Kristen Lasasso (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Womens Racing 7 Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO/To The Top 8 Emily Kachorek (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Womens Racing 9 Kristin Sanders (USA) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light 10 Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder 11 Jill Kislia (USA) Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder 12 Hilary Billington (USA) Danbury Audi 13 Serena Sheridan (NZl) Team TIBCO/To The Top 14 Debbie Milne (USA) 15 Kathleen Billington (USA) Danbury Audi 16 Ruth Clemence (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching 17 Veronique Labonte (Can) Team Juvederm-Specialized 0:00:07 18 Kathryn Donovan (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching 19 Kasey Clark (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Womens Racing 20 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO/To The Top 0:00:12 21 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Team TIBCO/To The Top 0:00:15 22 Whitney Schultz (USA) CheckMark p/b Veloforma 0:00:18 23 Kat Carr (USA) Vanderkitten 0:00:22 24 Lauren Robertson (USA) FCS Cycling Team 0:00:23 25 Anne Guzman (Can) Team Juvederm-Specialized 0:00:25 26 Moriah Macgregor (Can) Team Juvederm-Specialized 27 Julie Emmerman (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Womens Racing 0:00:28 28 Megan Baab (USA) FCS Cycling Team 0:00:33 29 Janel Holcomb (USA) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light 30 Rebecca Blatt (USA) Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder 0:00:39 31 Patricia Black (USA) Red Racing 0:00:42 32 Michelle Melka (USA) Red Racing 0:00:45 33 Juliette Olson (USA) Red Racing 0:00:52 34 Colleen Paine (USA) Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder 0:02:33 35 Cindy Reese (USA) Bicycles of Tulsa 0:13:16 36 Sigrid Ziegler (Can) Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder 0:18:33 DNF 274

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO/To The Top 15 pts 2 Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Juvederm-Specialized 12 3 Modest Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light 10 4 Courteney Lowe (NZl) FCS Cycling Team 7 5 Kate Chilcott (NZl) FCS Cycling Team 6 6 Kristen Lasasso (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Womens Racing 5 7 Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO/To The Top 4 8 Emily Kachorek (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Womens Racing 3 9 Kristin Sanders (USA) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light 2 10 Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder 1

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO/To The Top 5 pts 2 Kate Chilcott (NZl) FCS Cycling Team 3 3 Debbie Milne (USA) 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team TIBCO/To The Top 8:16:06 2 Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/ 3 Primal/MapMyRide Womens R 0:00:07 4 FCS Cycling Team 0:00:23 5 Team Juvederm-Specialized 0:00:32 6 Team Kenda p/b Geargrinde 0:00:39 7 Red Racing 0:02:19

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO/To The Top 2:55:03 2 Janel Holcomb (USA) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light 3 Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Juvederm-Specialized 0:00:09 4 Ruth Clemence (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching 0:00:13 5 Kathryn Donovan (USA) SC Velo - Empower Coaching 0:00:17 6 Courteney Lowe (NZl) FCS Cycling Team 0:00:24 7 Modest Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light 0:00:28 8 Kristen Lasasso (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Womens Racing 0:00:29 9 Kristin Sanders (USA) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light 10 Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO/To The Top 0:00:35 11 Emily Kachorek (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Womens Racing 0:00:41 12 Kasey Clark (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Womens Racing 0:00:42 13 Veronique Labonte (Can) Team Juvederm-Specialized 14 Serena Sheridan (NZl) Team TIBCO/To The Top 0:00:50 15 Kathleen Billington (USA) Danbury Audi 0:00:54 16 Kate Chilcott (NZl) FCS Cycling Team 0:00:55 17 Debbie Milne (USA) 0:01:08 18 Lauren Robertson (USA) FCS Cycling Team 0:01:14 19 Whitney Schultz (USA) CheckMark p/b Veloforma 0:01:16 20 Anne Guzman (Can) Team Juvederm-Specialized 21 Hilary Billington (USA) Danbury Audi 0:01:26 22 Julie Emmerman (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Womens Racing 0:01:35 23 Moriah Macgregor (Can) Team Juvederm-Specialized 0:01:40 24 Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder 0:01:42 25 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO/To The Top 0:01:58 26 Jill Kislia (USA) Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder 0:02:07 27 Rebecca Blatt (USA) Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder 0:02:10 28 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Team TIBCO/To The Top 0:02:13 29 Michelle Melka (USA) Red Racing 0:02:57 30 Megan Baab (USA) FCS Cycling Team 0:02:58 31 Kat Carr (USA) Vanderkitten 0:03:14 32 Juliette Olson (USA) Red Racing 33 Patricia Black (USA) Red Racing 0:03:45 34 Colleen Paine (USA) Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder 0:04:33 35 Cindy Reese (USA) Bicycles of Tulsa 0:16:02 36 Sigrid Ziegler (Can) Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder 0:20:47

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Megan Guarnier (USA) Team TIBCO/To The Top 15 pts 2 Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Juvederm-Specialized 12 3 Modest Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light 10 4 Kate Chilcott (NZl) FCS Cycling Team 9 5 Courteney Lowe (NZl) FCS Cycling Team 7 6 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO/To The Top 5 7 Kristen Lasasso (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Womens Racing 5 8 Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO/To The Top 4 9 Emily Kachorek (USA) Primal/MapMyRide Womens Racing 3 10 Kristin Sanders (USA) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light 2 11 Debbie Milne (USA) 1 12 Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder 1