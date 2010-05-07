Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Tom Ewart) Image 2 of 5 Andrew Talansky (California Giant Berry Farms) on his way to the stage victory. (Image credit: Tom Ewart) Image 3 of 5 Alison Powers (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) rode to a close second place. (Image credit: Tom Ewart) Image 4 of 5 Katheryn Curi Mattis (Webcor Builders Cycling Team) took her first National Racing Calendar stage win. (Image credit: Tom Ewart) Image 5 of 5 Alison Starnes (TIBCO/ To the Top) placed herself on the podium. (Image credit: Tom Ewart)

The 33rd annual Joe Martin Stage Race kicked off with the grueling four kilometre uphill time trial that averaged over six percent and 680 feet of elevation gain out of Devil’s Den near Fayetteville, Arkansas. Andrew Talansky (CaliforniaGiant Berry Farms) and Katheryn Mattis (Webcor-Builders) captured the fastest times of the day in their respective events, both earning their first National Racing Calendar (NRC) victories.

Under 23 rider Talansky won the time trial in 7:54 and outpaced current NRC leader Ben Day (Fly V Australia) while Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) finished third.

“I thought it was good and obviously I did well so I am really happy with that,” Talansky said. “It was a little bit more of a tail wind this year but I think that helped me because it forced the bigger guys to have to carry their weight. I liked it. Going into it I thought it was short for me but obviously it worked out. This is my first win of the season and my first NRC win.”

Talansky captured the early lead in the overall classification by seven seconds ahead of Day and an additional half second ahead of Jacques-Maynes. “It’s definitely going to be a challenge to keep the overall lead,” Talansky said. “We have five riders here, but I know the guys are excited to be in this position and will do everything to help me hold on to the jersey through this race. I can’t tell you who will be on the top of the podium in three days but I know we will do everything that we can to try to hold onto the jersey.”

On the women’s side Mattis won the time trial in a time of 9:38, a mere second ahead of runner up Alison Powers (Vera Bradley Foundation) and an additional nine seconds to third placed Alison Starnes (Tibco-To The Top).

“Winning an NRC race has been a goal of mine ever since I started racing and to think that I have now accomplished that in the twilight of my career is kind of funny,” said Mattis, a former UCI World Cup winner who has been racing professionally for nearly a decade. “I’m excited to cross this off my list of things to do.”

Mattis’ win placed her in the early general classification lead ahead of Powers and Starnes. She believes the abundance of time bonuses offered in the next three stages will make for an exciting race this weekend.

“There are time bonuses up for grabs and since there is less than a second between us, it is going to be a good race,” Mattis said. “She has a strong team and we have a strong team. I don’t think either of us are known for bunch sprints but Alison is a wily one and I can’t discount her for going after the time bonuses at the finish. I think I’m going to have to tap into my inner sprinter to try to keep the lead.”

The Joe Martin Stage Race marks the fifth stop on the National Racing Calendar (NRC). There are 150 riders competing in the professional men’s event and 68 competing in the professional-elite women’s event. The racing will continue with stage two’s road race where the men and women will complete 176 and 102 kilometres respectively.

Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Talansky (California Giant Berry Farms) 0:07:54.4 2 Benjamin Day (Fly V Australia) 0:00:07.6 3 Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL) 0:00:07.8 4 Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis - Sutter Home pb Colavita) 0:00:12.6 5 Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL) 0:00:14.3 6 Sidney Taberlay (California Giant Berry Farms) 0:00:14.4 7 Tyler Wren (Jamis - Sutter Home pb Colavita) 0:00:21.1 8 Kyle Wamsley (BISSELL) 0:00:27.3 9 Corey Collier (OUCH Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:27.3 10 Jason Donald (OUCH Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:27.3 11 Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcar-Maxxis) 0:00:29.9 12 James Driscill (Jamis - Sutter Home pb Colavita) 0:00:31.1 13 Peter Latham (BISSELL) 0:00:31.4 14 Francois Parisien (Spidertech pb Planet Energy) 0:00:31.6 15 Roman Kilun (UnitedHealthcar-Maxxis) 0:00:34.0 16 Paul Mach (BISSELL) 0:00:35.6 17 Andy Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL) 0:00:35.9 18 Matthew Cooke (Mountain Khakis Fuel by Jittery Joes) 0:00:36.1 19 Robert Britton (BISSELL) 0:00:37.6 20 Jacob Rytlewski (Kenda-Geargrinder) 0:00:41.3 21 Alex Hagman (OUCH Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:41.6 22 Patrick Mccarty (Richardson Bike Mart) 0:00:41.7 23 Taylor Sheldon (Team Holowesko Partners) 0:00:42.2 24 Floyd Landis (OUCH Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:43.5 25 Mike Creed (Team Type 1) 0:00:43.6 26 Eric Boily (Spidertech pb Planet Energy) 0:00:44.2 27 Jonathion Cantwell (Fly V Australia) 0:00:45.5 28 David Boily (Spidertech pb Planet Energy) 0:00:45.8 29 Caleb Fairly (Team Holowesko Partners) 0:00:46.5 30 Nick Waite (Kenda-Geargrinder) 0:00:47.7 31 David Kemp (Fly V Australia) 0:00:49.3 32 Juan Pablo Dotti (AeroCat Cycling Team) 0:00:50.7 33 Andres Ignacio Pereyra (Jamis - Sutter Home pb Colavita) 0:00:50.9 34 Patrick Bevin (Rubicon-ORBEA Benefiting LIVESTRONG) 0:00:50.9 35 Ryan Roth (Spidertech pb Planet Energy) 0:00:52.2 36 Bernard Sulzberger (Fly V Australia) 0:00:54.0 37 Mike Northey (Rubicon-ORBEA Benefiting LIVESTRONG) 0:00:54.2 38 Oscar Clark (Mountain Khakis Fuel by Jittery Joes) 39 Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcar-Maxxis) 0:00:54.6 40 Matthew Crane (UnitedHealthcar-Maxxis) 0:00:57.0 41 Soren Peterson (Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team) 0:00:57.3 42 Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis - Sutter Home pb Colavita) 0:00:57.4 43 Christopher Monteleone (Kenda-Geargrinder) 0:00:57.7 44 Aaron Kemp (Fly V Australia) 0:00:58.4 45 Sam Johnson (Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team) 0:00:59.2 46 Heath Blackgrove (Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's) 0:01:00.1 47 Shawn Milne (Team Type 1) 0:01:00.3 48 Daniel Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies/Medifast) 0:01:01.6 49 Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefit Strategies/Medifast) 0:01:02.2 50 Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcar-Maxxis) 0:01:02.3 51 Corey Carlson (ReCycling p/b Ascension) 0:01:02.7 52 Ivan Dominguez (Jamis - Sutter Home pb Colavita) 0:01:03.3 53 Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcar-Maxxis) 0:01:04.6 54 Walker Savidge (Team Holowesko Partners) 0:01:05.0 55 Nick Walker (Team Holowesko Partners) 0:01:05.2 56 Neil Coleman (OUCH Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:05.9 57 Roman Vanuden (Rubicon-ORBEA Benefiting LIVESTRONG) 0:01:06.1 58 Kevin Nicol (Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's) 0:01:06.9 59 Logan Hutchings (Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's) 0:01:07.6 60 Quinn Keogh (Rubicon-ORBEA Benefiting LIVESTRONG) 0:01:08.4 61 Sean Sullivan (Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's) 0:01:08.4 62 James Mattis (California Giant Berry Farms) 0:01:09.1 63 Brian Jensen (TradeWind Energy / Trek Stores) 64 Noah Singer (Panther pb Competitive Cyclist) 0:01:09.1 65 Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team) 0:01:09.3 66 Evan Hyde (OUCH Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:09.4 67 Joey Rosskopf (Mountain Khakis Fuel by Jittery Joes) 0:01:09.7 68 Thomas Rabou (Team Type 1) 0:01:11.8 69 Nicholas Coil (TradeWind Energy / Trek Stores) 0:01:12.0 70 Luca Damiani (Kenda-Geargrinder) 0:01:12.6 71 Cameron Cogburn (CCB Wheelworks) 0:01:13.5 72 Kenneth Hanson (Team Type 1) 0:01:13.5 73 John Eisinger (Cleveland Clinc Sports) 74 Daniel Campbell (Panther pb Competitive Cyclist) 0:01:14.2 75 Guido Palma (Jamis - Sutter Home pb Colavita) 0:01:14.9 76 Matthew Rice (OUCH Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:15.0 77 Travis Mccabe (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing) 0:01:15.9 78 Thom Coupe (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 0:01:17.4 79 Eric Barlevav (UnitedHealthcar-Maxxis) 0:01:17.6 80 Osvaldo Olmos (California Giant Berry Farms) 0:01:18.2 81 Wade Wolfenbarger (Panther pb Competitive Cyclist) 0:01:18.9 82 Will Hoffarth (Mountain Khakis Fuel by Jittery Joes) 0:01:19.4 83 Erik Hamilton (NUVO Cultural Trail) 0:01:19.6 84 Josh Dillon (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 0:01:19.7 85 Andrew Dahlheim (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team) 0:01:21.5 86 Mat Ankney (Park Place Dealerships) 0:01:21.8 87 Troy Wells (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist) 0:01:22.9 88 Christian Helmig (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team) 0:01:23.7 89 Mark Batty (Spidertech pb Planet Energy) 0:01:24.0 90 Samuel Pickman (California Giant Berry Farms) 0:01:24.1 91 Phil Elsasser (Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team) 0:01:25.4 92 Jim Stemper (Kenda-Geargrinder) 0:01:25.6 93 Emerson Oronte (CCB Wheelworks) 0:01:26.9 94 Jay Thompson (Fly V Australia) 0:01:27.0 95 David Sojo Diego (Richardson Bike Mart) 0:01:27.8 96 Andrew Barker (Team Holowesko Partners) 0:01:28.0 97 Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 0:01:28.1 98 Hilton Clarke (OUCH Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:28.1 99 Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team) 0:01:28.4 100 Victor Riquelme (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing) 0:01:28.4 101 Steve Tilford (TradeWind Energy / Trek Stores) 0:01:28.8 102 Alexey Schmidt (Team Type 1) 0:01:28.8 103 Daniel Holloway (BISSELL) 0:01:31.3 104 Colt Trant (Richardson Bike Mart) 0:01:31.4 105 Demis Aleman (Jamis - Sutter Home pb Colavita) 0:01:31.7 106 Diego Garavito (AeroCat Cycling Team) 0:01:32.9 107 Kevin Wolfson (CCB Wheelworks) 0:01:33.1 108 William Goodfellow (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 0:01:33.3 109 Aldo Ilesic (Team Type 1) 0:01:34.0 110 Tiago Depaula (AeroCat Cycling Team) 0:01:34.5 111 Steve Weller (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 0:01:36.3 112 Martijn Verschoor (Team Type 1) 0:01:37.1 113 Spencer Gaddy (Myogenesis.com) 0:01:38.0 114 Simon Lambert-Lemay (Spidertech pb Planet Energy) 0:01:40.7 115 Christopher Uberti (Panther pb Competitive Cyclist) 0:01:42.4 116 Alessandro Bazzana (Fly V Australia) 0:01:42.5 117 Ryan Knapp (Panther pb Competitive Cyclist) 0:01:42.5 118 Thomas Burke (Cleveland Clinc Sports) 119 Stefan Rothe (Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's) 120 Sean Passage (Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team) 0:01:48.0 121 Jacob Keough (UnitedHealthcar-Maxxis) 0:01:51.6 122 Winston David (Myogenesis.com) 0:01:52.5 123 Mark Hekman (Mountain Khakis Fuel by Jittery Joes) 0:01:53.8 124 Jason Allen (Rubicon-ORBEA Benefiting LIVESTRONG) 0:01:53.9 125 Eric Schildge (Mountain Khakis Fuel by Jittery Joes) 0:01:54.0 126 Josh Bartlett (Rubicon-ORBEA Benefiting LIVESTRONG) 0:01:54.5 127 Ronald Strange (Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's) 128 Bill Stolte (TradeWind Energy / Trek Stores) 0:01:56.5 129 Luke Keough (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 0:01:57.4 130 Adam Carr (AeroCat Cycling Team) 0:01:58.1 131 Carlos Vargas (Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's) 132 Nick Keough (Kenda-Geargrinder) 0:02:00.4 133 Alan Antonuk (Cleveland Clinc Sports) 134 Bryan Mcvey (ReCycling p/b Ascension) 0:02:02.3 135 Emile Abraham (AeroCat Cycling Team) 0:02:02.5 136 Christopher Hillier (Myogenesis.com) 0:02:07.5 137 Adam Myerson (Mountain Khakis Fuel by Jittery Joes) 0:02:07.9 138 Charles (Joe) Eldridge (Team Type 1) 0:02:08.9 139 David Guttenplan (Mountain Khakis Fuel by Jittery Joes) 0:02:09.7 140 Chad Hartley (Kenda-Geargrinder) 0:02:10.5 141 Kolt Bates (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team) 0:02:14.3 142 Brian Cornelius (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing) 0:02:17.5 143 Kris French (Panther pb Competitive Cyclist) 0:02:18.9 144 Tim Srenaski (Cleveland Clinc Sports) 145 Emilio Asconeguy (AeroCat Cycling Team) 0:02:24.4 146 Mat Stephens (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team) 0:02:29.7 147 Stefano Barberi (Kenda-Geargrinder) 0:02:29.9 148 Ryan Good (Cleveland Clinc Sports) 149 Chad Cagle (Park Place Dealerships) 0:02:40.7 150 Scott Wenzel (ReCycling p/b Ascension) 0:02:47.2 151 Ben Kersten (Fly V Australia) 0:02:56.5 152 Andrew Crater (AeroCat Cycling Team) 0:02:57.5 153 Jerome Townsend (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 0:03:28.4 154 Mike Sherer (NUVO Cultural Trial) 0:04:52.7 155 Zachary Spinhirne-Martin (Panther pb Competitive Cyclist) 0:07:07.4 DNS Seth Meyer (ReCycling p/b Ascension) DNS Aaron Hubbell (NUVO Cultural Trail) DNS Ian Macgregor (Kelly Benefit Strategies/Medifast)