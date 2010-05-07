Trending

Giant Talansky holds off Day

Curi Mattis tops women's field

(Image credit: Tom Ewart)
Andrew Talansky (California Giant Berry Farms) on his way to the stage victory.

Andrew Talansky (California Giant Berry Farms) on his way to the stage victory.
(Image credit: Tom Ewart)
Alison Powers (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) rode to a close second place.

Alison Powers (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) rode to a close second place.
(Image credit: Tom Ewart)
Katheryn Curi Mattis (Webcor Builders Cycling Team) took her first National Racing Calendar stage win.

Katheryn Curi Mattis (Webcor Builders Cycling Team) took her first National Racing Calendar stage win.
(Image credit: Tom Ewart)
Alison Starnes (TIBCO/ To the Top) placed herself on the podium.

Alison Starnes (TIBCO/ To the Top) placed herself on the podium.
(Image credit: Tom Ewart)

The 33rd annual Joe Martin Stage Race kicked off with the grueling four kilometre uphill time trial that averaged over six percent and 680 feet of elevation gain out of Devil’s Den near Fayetteville, Arkansas. Andrew Talansky (CaliforniaGiant Berry Farms) and Katheryn Mattis (Webcor-Builders) captured the fastest times of the day in their respective events, both earning their first National Racing Calendar (NRC) victories.

Under 23 rider Talansky won the time trial in 7:54 and outpaced current NRC leader Ben Day (Fly V Australia) while Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) finished third.

“I thought it was good and obviously I did well so I am really happy with that,” Talansky said. “It was a little bit more of a tail wind this year but I think that helped me because it forced the bigger guys to have to carry their weight. I liked it. Going into it I thought it was short for me but obviously it worked out. This is my first win of the season and my first NRC win.”

Talansky captured the early lead in the overall classification by seven seconds ahead of Day and an additional half second ahead of Jacques-Maynes. “It’s definitely going to be a challenge to keep the overall lead,” Talansky said. “We have five riders here, but I know the guys are excited to be in this position and will do everything to help me hold on to the jersey through this race. I can’t tell you who will be on the top of the podium in three days but I know we will do everything that we can to try to hold onto the jersey.”

On the women’s side Mattis won the time trial in a time of 9:38, a mere second ahead of runner up Alison Powers (Vera Bradley Foundation) and an additional nine seconds to third placed Alison Starnes (Tibco-To The Top).

“Winning an NRC race has been a goal of mine ever since I started racing and to think that I have now accomplished that in the twilight of my career is kind of funny,” said Mattis, a former UCI World Cup winner who has been racing professionally for nearly a decade. “I’m excited to cross this off my list of things to do.”

Mattis’ win placed her in the early general classification lead ahead of Powers and Starnes. She believes the abundance of time bonuses offered in the next three stages will make for an exciting race this weekend.

“There are time bonuses up for grabs and since there is less than a second between us, it is going to be a good race,” Mattis said. “She has a strong team and we have a strong team. I don’t think either of us are known for bunch sprints but Alison is a wily one and I can’t discount her for going after the time bonuses at the finish. I think I’m going to have to tap into my inner sprinter to try to keep the lead.”

The Joe Martin Stage Race marks the fifth stop on the National Racing Calendar (NRC). There are 150 riders competing in the professional men’s event and 68 competing in the professional-elite women’s event. The racing will continue with stage two’s road race where the men and women will complete 176 and 102 kilometres respectively.

Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Talansky (California Giant Berry Farms)0:07:54.4
2Benjamin Day (Fly V Australia)0:00:07.6
3Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL)0:00:07.8
4Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis - Sutter Home pb Colavita)0:00:12.6
5Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL)0:00:14.3
6Sidney Taberlay (California Giant Berry Farms)0:00:14.4
7Tyler Wren (Jamis - Sutter Home pb Colavita)0:00:21.1
8Kyle Wamsley (BISSELL)0:00:27.3
9Corey Collier (OUCH Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)0:00:27.3
10Jason Donald (OUCH Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)0:00:27.3
11Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcar-Maxxis)0:00:29.9
12James Driscill (Jamis - Sutter Home pb Colavita)0:00:31.1
13Peter Latham (BISSELL)0:00:31.4
14Francois Parisien (Spidertech pb Planet Energy)0:00:31.6
15Roman Kilun (UnitedHealthcar-Maxxis)0:00:34.0
16Paul Mach (BISSELL)0:00:35.6
17Andy Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL)0:00:35.9
18Matthew Cooke (Mountain Khakis Fuel by Jittery Joes)0:00:36.1
19Robert Britton (BISSELL)0:00:37.6
20Jacob Rytlewski (Kenda-Geargrinder)0:00:41.3
21Alex Hagman (OUCH Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)0:00:41.6
22Patrick Mccarty (Richardson Bike Mart)0:00:41.7
23Taylor Sheldon (Team Holowesko Partners)0:00:42.2
24Floyd Landis (OUCH Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)0:00:43.5
25Mike Creed (Team Type 1)0:00:43.6
26Eric Boily (Spidertech pb Planet Energy)0:00:44.2
27Jonathion Cantwell (Fly V Australia)0:00:45.5
28David Boily (Spidertech pb Planet Energy)0:00:45.8
29Caleb Fairly (Team Holowesko Partners)0:00:46.5
30Nick Waite (Kenda-Geargrinder)0:00:47.7
31David Kemp (Fly V Australia)0:00:49.3
32Juan Pablo Dotti (AeroCat Cycling Team)0:00:50.7
33Andres Ignacio Pereyra (Jamis - Sutter Home pb Colavita)0:00:50.9
34Patrick Bevin (Rubicon-ORBEA Benefiting LIVESTRONG)0:00:50.9
35Ryan Roth (Spidertech pb Planet Energy)0:00:52.2
36Bernard Sulzberger (Fly V Australia)0:00:54.0
37Mike Northey (Rubicon-ORBEA Benefiting LIVESTRONG)0:00:54.2
38Oscar Clark (Mountain Khakis Fuel by Jittery Joes)
39Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcar-Maxxis)0:00:54.6
40Matthew Crane (UnitedHealthcar-Maxxis)0:00:57.0
41Soren Peterson (Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team)0:00:57.3
42Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis - Sutter Home pb Colavita)0:00:57.4
43Christopher Monteleone (Kenda-Geargrinder)0:00:57.7
44Aaron Kemp (Fly V Australia)0:00:58.4
45Sam Johnson (Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team)0:00:59.2
46Heath Blackgrove (Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's)0:01:00.1
47Shawn Milne (Team Type 1)0:01:00.3
48Daniel Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies/Medifast)0:01:01.6
49Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefit Strategies/Medifast)0:01:02.2
50Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcar-Maxxis)0:01:02.3
51Corey Carlson (ReCycling p/b Ascension)0:01:02.7
52Ivan Dominguez (Jamis - Sutter Home pb Colavita)0:01:03.3
53Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcar-Maxxis)0:01:04.6
54Walker Savidge (Team Holowesko Partners)0:01:05.0
55Nick Walker (Team Holowesko Partners)0:01:05.2
56Neil Coleman (OUCH Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)0:01:05.9
57Roman Vanuden (Rubicon-ORBEA Benefiting LIVESTRONG)0:01:06.1
58Kevin Nicol (Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's)0:01:06.9
59Logan Hutchings (Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's)0:01:07.6
60Quinn Keogh (Rubicon-ORBEA Benefiting LIVESTRONG)0:01:08.4
61Sean Sullivan (Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's)0:01:08.4
62James Mattis (California Giant Berry Farms)0:01:09.1
63Brian Jensen (TradeWind Energy / Trek Stores)
64Noah Singer (Panther pb Competitive Cyclist)0:01:09.1
65Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team)0:01:09.3
66Evan Hyde (OUCH Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)0:01:09.4
67Joey Rosskopf (Mountain Khakis Fuel by Jittery Joes)0:01:09.7
68Thomas Rabou (Team Type 1)0:01:11.8
69Nicholas Coil (TradeWind Energy / Trek Stores)0:01:12.0
70Luca Damiani (Kenda-Geargrinder)0:01:12.6
71Cameron Cogburn (CCB Wheelworks)0:01:13.5
72Kenneth Hanson (Team Type 1)0:01:13.5
73John Eisinger (Cleveland Clinc Sports)
74Daniel Campbell (Panther pb Competitive Cyclist)0:01:14.2
75Guido Palma (Jamis - Sutter Home pb Colavita)0:01:14.9
76Matthew Rice (OUCH Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)0:01:15.0
77Travis Mccabe (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)0:01:15.9
78Thom Coupe (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)0:01:17.4
79Eric Barlevav (UnitedHealthcar-Maxxis)0:01:17.6
80Osvaldo Olmos (California Giant Berry Farms)0:01:18.2
81Wade Wolfenbarger (Panther pb Competitive Cyclist)0:01:18.9
82Will Hoffarth (Mountain Khakis Fuel by Jittery Joes)0:01:19.4
83Erik Hamilton (NUVO Cultural Trail)0:01:19.6
84Josh Dillon (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)0:01:19.7
85Andrew Dahlheim (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)0:01:21.5
86Mat Ankney (Park Place Dealerships)0:01:21.8
87Troy Wells (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)0:01:22.9
88Christian Helmig (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)0:01:23.7
89Mark Batty (Spidertech pb Planet Energy)0:01:24.0
90Samuel Pickman (California Giant Berry Farms)0:01:24.1
91Phil Elsasser (Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team)0:01:25.4
92Jim Stemper (Kenda-Geargrinder)0:01:25.6
93Emerson Oronte (CCB Wheelworks)0:01:26.9
94Jay Thompson (Fly V Australia)0:01:27.0
95David Sojo Diego (Richardson Bike Mart)0:01:27.8
96Andrew Barker (Team Holowesko Partners)0:01:28.0
97Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)0:01:28.1
98Hilton Clarke (OUCH Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)0:01:28.1
99Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team)0:01:28.4
100Victor Riquelme (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)0:01:28.4
101Steve Tilford (TradeWind Energy / Trek Stores)0:01:28.8
102Alexey Schmidt (Team Type 1)0:01:28.8
103Daniel Holloway (BISSELL)0:01:31.3
104Colt Trant (Richardson Bike Mart)0:01:31.4
105Demis Aleman (Jamis - Sutter Home pb Colavita)0:01:31.7
106Diego Garavito (AeroCat Cycling Team)0:01:32.9
107Kevin Wolfson (CCB Wheelworks)0:01:33.1
108William Goodfellow (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)0:01:33.3
109Aldo Ilesic (Team Type 1)0:01:34.0
110Tiago Depaula (AeroCat Cycling Team)0:01:34.5
111Steve Weller (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)0:01:36.3
112Martijn Verschoor (Team Type 1)0:01:37.1
113Spencer Gaddy (Myogenesis.com)0:01:38.0
114Simon Lambert-Lemay (Spidertech pb Planet Energy)0:01:40.7
115Christopher Uberti (Panther pb Competitive Cyclist)0:01:42.4
116Alessandro Bazzana (Fly V Australia)0:01:42.5
117Ryan Knapp (Panther pb Competitive Cyclist)0:01:42.5
118Thomas Burke (Cleveland Clinc Sports)
119Stefan Rothe (Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's)
120Sean Passage (Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team)0:01:48.0
121Jacob Keough (UnitedHealthcar-Maxxis)0:01:51.6
122Winston David (Myogenesis.com)0:01:52.5
123Mark Hekman (Mountain Khakis Fuel by Jittery Joes)0:01:53.8
124Jason Allen (Rubicon-ORBEA Benefiting LIVESTRONG)0:01:53.9
125Eric Schildge (Mountain Khakis Fuel by Jittery Joes)0:01:54.0
126Josh Bartlett (Rubicon-ORBEA Benefiting LIVESTRONG)0:01:54.5
127Ronald Strange (Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's)
128Bill Stolte (TradeWind Energy / Trek Stores)0:01:56.5
129Luke Keough (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)0:01:57.4
130Adam Carr (AeroCat Cycling Team)0:01:58.1
131Carlos Vargas (Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's)
132Nick Keough (Kenda-Geargrinder)0:02:00.4
133Alan Antonuk (Cleveland Clinc Sports)
134Bryan Mcvey (ReCycling p/b Ascension)0:02:02.3
135Emile Abraham (AeroCat Cycling Team)0:02:02.5
136Christopher Hillier (Myogenesis.com)0:02:07.5
137Adam Myerson (Mountain Khakis Fuel by Jittery Joes)0:02:07.9
138Charles (Joe) Eldridge (Team Type 1)0:02:08.9
139David Guttenplan (Mountain Khakis Fuel by Jittery Joes)0:02:09.7
140Chad Hartley (Kenda-Geargrinder)0:02:10.5
141Kolt Bates (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)0:02:14.3
142Brian Cornelius (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)0:02:17.5
143Kris French (Panther pb Competitive Cyclist)0:02:18.9
144Tim Srenaski (Cleveland Clinc Sports)
145Emilio Asconeguy (AeroCat Cycling Team)0:02:24.4
146Mat Stephens (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)0:02:29.7
147Stefano Barberi (Kenda-Geargrinder)0:02:29.9
148Ryan Good (Cleveland Clinc Sports)
149Chad Cagle (Park Place Dealerships)0:02:40.7
150Scott Wenzel (ReCycling p/b Ascension)0:02:47.2
151Ben Kersten (Fly V Australia)0:02:56.5
152Andrew Crater (AeroCat Cycling Team)0:02:57.5
153Jerome Townsend (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)0:03:28.4
154Mike Sherer (NUVO Cultural Trial)0:04:52.7
155Zachary Spinhirne-Martin (Panther pb Competitive Cyclist)0:07:07.4
DNSSeth Meyer (ReCycling p/b Ascension)
DNSAaron Hubbell (NUVO Cultural Trail)
DNSIan Macgregor (Kelly Benefit Strategies/Medifast)

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katheryn Curi Mattis (Webcor Builders Cycling Team)0:09:38.8
2Alison Powers (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:00:00.8
3Alison Starnes (TIBCO/ To the Top)0:00:10.1
4Meredith Miller (TIBCO/ To the Top)0:00:25.0
5Anne Samplonius (Team Nanoblur-Gears)0:00:25.8
6Amanda Miller (TIBCO/ To the Top)0:00:27.9
7Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team)0:00:28.9
8Robin Farina (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:00:31.7
9Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty12)0:00:34.1
10Patricia Schwager (biketiresdirect.com)0:00:36.9
11Kristin Sanders (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:00:38.2
12Anna Mcloon (Team Kenda)0:00:40.2
13Devon Haskell (TIBCO/ To the Top)0:00:42.2
14Susannah Gordon (Primal/Rocky Mountain Colvita)0:00:46.9
15Andrea Graus (Webcor Builders Cycling Team)0:00:46.9
16Megan Guarnier (TIBCO/ To the Top)0:00:47.3
17Lauren Robertson (Unattached)0:00:47.5
18Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team)0:00:52.5
19Veronique Labonte (Team Nanoblur-Gears)0:00:56.1
20Heather Logan (Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team)0:00:58.7
21Tayler Wiles (Primal/Rocky Mountain Colvita)0:01:00.6
22Alison Testroete (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:01:01.6
23Megan Hottman (Treads.com/DFT)0:01:03.9
24Alexis Rhodes (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:01:06.1
25Amy Dombroski (Webcor Builders Cycling Team)0:01:10.2
26Alexandra Carle (Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team)0:01:10.7
27Annajean Dallaire (Alderfer Bergen)0:01:11.4
28Silke Wunderwal (Team Kenda)0:01:11.5
29Lisa Renee Tumminello (Primal/Rocky Mountain Colvita)0:01:11.9
30Anna Sanders (Primal/Rocky Mountain Colvita)0:01:14.6
31Nichole Wangsgard (Roosters p/b Edge Composite Wheels)0:01:14.7
32Erinne Willock (Webcor Builders Cycling Team)0:01:15.7
33Amity Elliot (Team Kenda)0:01:18.9
34Melissa Ross (Team Kenda)0:01:31.4
35Christina Gokey-Smith (Veloforma)0:01:32.4
36Mitzie Goldman (Team Kenda)0:01:35.6
37Samantha Schneider (TIBCO/ To the Top)0:01:36.4
38Lauren Hall (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:01:38.1
39Nury Dudfay Torres (INDERCAS COLOMBIA)0:01:38.2
40Bri Kovac (Alderfer Bergen)0:01:38.3
41Krystal Jeffs (Team Nanoblur-Gears)0:01:41.1
42Jasmine Hurikino (Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team)0:01:42.5
43Joanie Caron (Team Nanoblur-Gears)0:01:43.7
44Moriah Macgregor (Team Nanoblur-Gears)0:01:44.0
45Laura Van Gilder (Treads.com/DFT)0:01:45.9
46Angela Mcclure (Webcor Builders Cycling Team)0:01:48.4
47Erica Allar (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:01:51.2
48Kristin Wentworth (Team Kenda)0:01:51.5
49Kristen Lasasso (TIBCO/ To the Top)0:01:54.3
50Lindsay Myers (Webcor Builders Cycling Team)0:02:00.9
51Liza Rachetto (Treads.com/DFT)0:02:08.4
52Amy Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing)0:02:13.2
53Jill Kislia (Team Kenda)0:02:13.6
54Monica Mendez (IDERCAS COLOMBIA)0:02:16.5
55Shontell Gauthier (Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team)0:02:29.1
56Heather Kay (United Cycle)0:02:29.4
57Catherine Walberg (Team Kenda)0:02:40.2
58Anne Guzman (Team Nanoblur-Gears)0:02:48.5
59Lauren Hecht (biketiresdirect.com)0:02:54.1
60Kat Carr (Treads.com/DFT)0:03:05.8
61Priscilla Cazer (Tulsa Tough)0:03:06.8
62Yesenia Narvaez (INDERCAS COLOMBIA)0:03:09.3
63Michelle Jensen (Bicycles of Tulsa)0:03:12.7
64Kristen Meshberg (Flatlandia Cycling Team)0:03:19.6
65Jennifer Herrell (Bicycles of Tulsa)0:03:26.1
66Katharina Weber (Alderfer Bergen)0:03:31.6
67Jenny Trew (Team Nanoblur-Gears)0:03:46.4
68Kate Bates (Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team)0:03:57.1
DNSKarey Miles (TAI/Genr8)

 

