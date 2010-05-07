Giant Talansky holds off Day
Curi Mattis tops women's field
The 33rd annual Joe Martin Stage Race kicked off with the grueling four kilometre uphill time trial that averaged over six percent and 680 feet of elevation gain out of Devil’s Den near Fayetteville, Arkansas. Andrew Talansky (CaliforniaGiant Berry Farms) and Katheryn Mattis (Webcor-Builders) captured the fastest times of the day in their respective events, both earning their first National Racing Calendar (NRC) victories.
Under 23 rider Talansky won the time trial in 7:54 and outpaced current NRC leader Ben Day (Fly V Australia) while Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) finished third.
“I thought it was good and obviously I did well so I am really happy with that,” Talansky said. “It was a little bit more of a tail wind this year but I think that helped me because it forced the bigger guys to have to carry their weight. I liked it. Going into it I thought it was short for me but obviously it worked out. This is my first win of the season and my first NRC win.”
Talansky captured the early lead in the overall classification by seven seconds ahead of Day and an additional half second ahead of Jacques-Maynes. “It’s definitely going to be a challenge to keep the overall lead,” Talansky said. “We have five riders here, but I know the guys are excited to be in this position and will do everything to help me hold on to the jersey through this race. I can’t tell you who will be on the top of the podium in three days but I know we will do everything that we can to try to hold onto the jersey.”
On the women’s side Mattis won the time trial in a time of 9:38, a mere second ahead of runner up Alison Powers (Vera Bradley Foundation) and an additional nine seconds to third placed Alison Starnes (Tibco-To The Top).
“Winning an NRC race has been a goal of mine ever since I started racing and to think that I have now accomplished that in the twilight of my career is kind of funny,” said Mattis, a former UCI World Cup winner who has been racing professionally for nearly a decade. “I’m excited to cross this off my list of things to do.”
Mattis’ win placed her in the early general classification lead ahead of Powers and Starnes. She believes the abundance of time bonuses offered in the next three stages will make for an exciting race this weekend.
“There are time bonuses up for grabs and since there is less than a second between us, it is going to be a good race,” Mattis said. “She has a strong team and we have a strong team. I don’t think either of us are known for bunch sprints but Alison is a wily one and I can’t discount her for going after the time bonuses at the finish. I think I’m going to have to tap into my inner sprinter to try to keep the lead.”
The Joe Martin Stage Race marks the fifth stop on the National Racing Calendar (NRC). There are 150 riders competing in the professional men’s event and 68 competing in the professional-elite women’s event. The racing will continue with stage two’s road race where the men and women will complete 176 and 102 kilometres respectively.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrew Talansky (California Giant Berry Farms)
|0:07:54.4
|2
|Benjamin Day (Fly V Australia)
|0:00:07.6
|3
|Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL)
|0:00:07.8
|4
|Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis - Sutter Home pb Colavita)
|0:00:12.6
|5
|Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL)
|0:00:14.3
|6
|Sidney Taberlay (California Giant Berry Farms)
|0:00:14.4
|7
|Tyler Wren (Jamis - Sutter Home pb Colavita)
|0:00:21.1
|8
|Kyle Wamsley (BISSELL)
|0:00:27.3
|9
|Corey Collier (OUCH Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:27.3
|10
|Jason Donald (OUCH Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:27.3
|11
|Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcar-Maxxis)
|0:00:29.9
|12
|James Driscill (Jamis - Sutter Home pb Colavita)
|0:00:31.1
|13
|Peter Latham (BISSELL)
|0:00:31.4
|14
|Francois Parisien (Spidertech pb Planet Energy)
|0:00:31.6
|15
|Roman Kilun (UnitedHealthcar-Maxxis)
|0:00:34.0
|16
|Paul Mach (BISSELL)
|0:00:35.6
|17
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL)
|0:00:35.9
|18
|Matthew Cooke (Mountain Khakis Fuel by Jittery Joes)
|0:00:36.1
|19
|Robert Britton (BISSELL)
|0:00:37.6
|20
|Jacob Rytlewski (Kenda-Geargrinder)
|0:00:41.3
|21
|Alex Hagman (OUCH Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:41.6
|22
|Patrick Mccarty (Richardson Bike Mart)
|0:00:41.7
|23
|Taylor Sheldon (Team Holowesko Partners)
|0:00:42.2
|24
|Floyd Landis (OUCH Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:43.5
|25
|Mike Creed (Team Type 1)
|0:00:43.6
|26
|Eric Boily (Spidertech pb Planet Energy)
|0:00:44.2
|27
|Jonathion Cantwell (Fly V Australia)
|0:00:45.5
|28
|David Boily (Spidertech pb Planet Energy)
|0:00:45.8
|29
|Caleb Fairly (Team Holowesko Partners)
|0:00:46.5
|30
|Nick Waite (Kenda-Geargrinder)
|0:00:47.7
|31
|David Kemp (Fly V Australia)
|0:00:49.3
|32
|Juan Pablo Dotti (AeroCat Cycling Team)
|0:00:50.7
|33
|Andres Ignacio Pereyra (Jamis - Sutter Home pb Colavita)
|0:00:50.9
|34
|Patrick Bevin (Rubicon-ORBEA Benefiting LIVESTRONG)
|0:00:50.9
|35
|Ryan Roth (Spidertech pb Planet Energy)
|0:00:52.2
|36
|Bernard Sulzberger (Fly V Australia)
|0:00:54.0
|37
|Mike Northey (Rubicon-ORBEA Benefiting LIVESTRONG)
|0:00:54.2
|38
|Oscar Clark (Mountain Khakis Fuel by Jittery Joes)
|39
|Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcar-Maxxis)
|0:00:54.6
|40
|Matthew Crane (UnitedHealthcar-Maxxis)
|0:00:57.0
|41
|Soren Peterson (Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team)
|0:00:57.3
|42
|Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis - Sutter Home pb Colavita)
|0:00:57.4
|43
|Christopher Monteleone (Kenda-Geargrinder)
|0:00:57.7
|44
|Aaron Kemp (Fly V Australia)
|0:00:58.4
|45
|Sam Johnson (Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team)
|0:00:59.2
|46
|Heath Blackgrove (Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's)
|0:01:00.1
|47
|Shawn Milne (Team Type 1)
|0:01:00.3
|48
|Daniel Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies/Medifast)
|0:01:01.6
|49
|Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefit Strategies/Medifast)
|0:01:02.2
|50
|Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcar-Maxxis)
|0:01:02.3
|51
|Corey Carlson (ReCycling p/b Ascension)
|0:01:02.7
|52
|Ivan Dominguez (Jamis - Sutter Home pb Colavita)
|0:01:03.3
|53
|Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcar-Maxxis)
|0:01:04.6
|54
|Walker Savidge (Team Holowesko Partners)
|0:01:05.0
|55
|Nick Walker (Team Holowesko Partners)
|0:01:05.2
|56
|Neil Coleman (OUCH Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:05.9
|57
|Roman Vanuden (Rubicon-ORBEA Benefiting LIVESTRONG)
|0:01:06.1
|58
|Kevin Nicol (Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's)
|0:01:06.9
|59
|Logan Hutchings (Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's)
|0:01:07.6
|60
|Quinn Keogh (Rubicon-ORBEA Benefiting LIVESTRONG)
|0:01:08.4
|61
|Sean Sullivan (Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's)
|0:01:08.4
|62
|James Mattis (California Giant Berry Farms)
|0:01:09.1
|63
|Brian Jensen (TradeWind Energy / Trek Stores)
|64
|Noah Singer (Panther pb Competitive Cyclist)
|0:01:09.1
|65
|Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team)
|0:01:09.3
|66
|Evan Hyde (OUCH Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:09.4
|67
|Joey Rosskopf (Mountain Khakis Fuel by Jittery Joes)
|0:01:09.7
|68
|Thomas Rabou (Team Type 1)
|0:01:11.8
|69
|Nicholas Coil (TradeWind Energy / Trek Stores)
|0:01:12.0
|70
|Luca Damiani (Kenda-Geargrinder)
|0:01:12.6
|71
|Cameron Cogburn (CCB Wheelworks)
|0:01:13.5
|72
|Kenneth Hanson (Team Type 1)
|0:01:13.5
|73
|John Eisinger (Cleveland Clinc Sports)
|74
|Daniel Campbell (Panther pb Competitive Cyclist)
|0:01:14.2
|75
|Guido Palma (Jamis - Sutter Home pb Colavita)
|0:01:14.9
|76
|Matthew Rice (OUCH Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:15.0
|77
|Travis Mccabe (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)
|0:01:15.9
|78
|Thom Coupe (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
|0:01:17.4
|79
|Eric Barlevav (UnitedHealthcar-Maxxis)
|0:01:17.6
|80
|Osvaldo Olmos (California Giant Berry Farms)
|0:01:18.2
|81
|Wade Wolfenbarger (Panther pb Competitive Cyclist)
|0:01:18.9
|82
|Will Hoffarth (Mountain Khakis Fuel by Jittery Joes)
|0:01:19.4
|83
|Erik Hamilton (NUVO Cultural Trail)
|0:01:19.6
|84
|Josh Dillon (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
|0:01:19.7
|85
|Andrew Dahlheim (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)
|0:01:21.5
|86
|Mat Ankney (Park Place Dealerships)
|0:01:21.8
|87
|Troy Wells (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)
|0:01:22.9
|88
|Christian Helmig (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)
|0:01:23.7
|89
|Mark Batty (Spidertech pb Planet Energy)
|0:01:24.0
|90
|Samuel Pickman (California Giant Berry Farms)
|0:01:24.1
|91
|Phil Elsasser (Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team)
|0:01:25.4
|92
|Jim Stemper (Kenda-Geargrinder)
|0:01:25.6
|93
|Emerson Oronte (CCB Wheelworks)
|0:01:26.9
|94
|Jay Thompson (Fly V Australia)
|0:01:27.0
|95
|David Sojo Diego (Richardson Bike Mart)
|0:01:27.8
|96
|Andrew Barker (Team Holowesko Partners)
|0:01:28.0
|97
|Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
|0:01:28.1
|98
|Hilton Clarke (OUCH Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:28.1
|99
|Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team)
|0:01:28.4
|100
|Victor Riquelme (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)
|0:01:28.4
|101
|Steve Tilford (TradeWind Energy / Trek Stores)
|0:01:28.8
|102
|Alexey Schmidt (Team Type 1)
|0:01:28.8
|103
|Daniel Holloway (BISSELL)
|0:01:31.3
|104
|Colt Trant (Richardson Bike Mart)
|0:01:31.4
|105
|Demis Aleman (Jamis - Sutter Home pb Colavita)
|0:01:31.7
|106
|Diego Garavito (AeroCat Cycling Team)
|0:01:32.9
|107
|Kevin Wolfson (CCB Wheelworks)
|0:01:33.1
|108
|William Goodfellow (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
|0:01:33.3
|109
|Aldo Ilesic (Team Type 1)
|0:01:34.0
|110
|Tiago Depaula (AeroCat Cycling Team)
|0:01:34.5
|111
|Steve Weller (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
|0:01:36.3
|112
|Martijn Verschoor (Team Type 1)
|0:01:37.1
|113
|Spencer Gaddy (Myogenesis.com)
|0:01:38.0
|114
|Simon Lambert-Lemay (Spidertech pb Planet Energy)
|0:01:40.7
|115
|Christopher Uberti (Panther pb Competitive Cyclist)
|0:01:42.4
|116
|Alessandro Bazzana (Fly V Australia)
|0:01:42.5
|117
|Ryan Knapp (Panther pb Competitive Cyclist)
|0:01:42.5
|118
|Thomas Burke (Cleveland Clinc Sports)
|119
|Stefan Rothe (Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's)
|120
|Sean Passage (Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team)
|0:01:48.0
|121
|Jacob Keough (UnitedHealthcar-Maxxis)
|0:01:51.6
|122
|Winston David (Myogenesis.com)
|0:01:52.5
|123
|Mark Hekman (Mountain Khakis Fuel by Jittery Joes)
|0:01:53.8
|124
|Jason Allen (Rubicon-ORBEA Benefiting LIVESTRONG)
|0:01:53.9
|125
|Eric Schildge (Mountain Khakis Fuel by Jittery Joes)
|0:01:54.0
|126
|Josh Bartlett (Rubicon-ORBEA Benefiting LIVESTRONG)
|0:01:54.5
|127
|Ronald Strange (Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's)
|128
|Bill Stolte (TradeWind Energy / Trek Stores)
|0:01:56.5
|129
|Luke Keough (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
|0:01:57.4
|130
|Adam Carr (AeroCat Cycling Team)
|0:01:58.1
|131
|Carlos Vargas (Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's)
|132
|Nick Keough (Kenda-Geargrinder)
|0:02:00.4
|133
|Alan Antonuk (Cleveland Clinc Sports)
|134
|Bryan Mcvey (ReCycling p/b Ascension)
|0:02:02.3
|135
|Emile Abraham (AeroCat Cycling Team)
|0:02:02.5
|136
|Christopher Hillier (Myogenesis.com)
|0:02:07.5
|137
|Adam Myerson (Mountain Khakis Fuel by Jittery Joes)
|0:02:07.9
|138
|Charles (Joe) Eldridge (Team Type 1)
|0:02:08.9
|139
|David Guttenplan (Mountain Khakis Fuel by Jittery Joes)
|0:02:09.7
|140
|Chad Hartley (Kenda-Geargrinder)
|0:02:10.5
|141
|Kolt Bates (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)
|0:02:14.3
|142
|Brian Cornelius (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)
|0:02:17.5
|143
|Kris French (Panther pb Competitive Cyclist)
|0:02:18.9
|144
|Tim Srenaski (Cleveland Clinc Sports)
|145
|Emilio Asconeguy (AeroCat Cycling Team)
|0:02:24.4
|146
|Mat Stephens (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)
|0:02:29.7
|147
|Stefano Barberi (Kenda-Geargrinder)
|0:02:29.9
|148
|Ryan Good (Cleveland Clinc Sports)
|149
|Chad Cagle (Park Place Dealerships)
|0:02:40.7
|150
|Scott Wenzel (ReCycling p/b Ascension)
|0:02:47.2
|151
|Ben Kersten (Fly V Australia)
|0:02:56.5
|152
|Andrew Crater (AeroCat Cycling Team)
|0:02:57.5
|153
|Jerome Townsend (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
|0:03:28.4
|154
|Mike Sherer (NUVO Cultural Trial)
|0:04:52.7
|155
|Zachary Spinhirne-Martin (Panther pb Competitive Cyclist)
|0:07:07.4
|DNS
|Seth Meyer (ReCycling p/b Ascension)
|DNS
|Aaron Hubbell (NUVO Cultural Trail)
|DNS
|Ian Macgregor (Kelly Benefit Strategies/Medifast)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katheryn Curi Mattis (Webcor Builders Cycling Team)
|0:09:38.8
|2
|Alison Powers (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|0:00:00.8
|3
|Alison Starnes (TIBCO/ To the Top)
|0:00:10.1
|4
|Meredith Miller (TIBCO/ To the Top)
|0:00:25.0
|5
|Anne Samplonius (Team Nanoblur-Gears)
|0:00:25.8
|6
|Amanda Miller (TIBCO/ To the Top)
|0:00:27.9
|7
|Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:28.9
|8
|Robin Farina (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|0:00:31.7
|9
|Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty12)
|0:00:34.1
|10
|Patricia Schwager (biketiresdirect.com)
|0:00:36.9
|11
|Kristin Sanders (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|0:00:38.2
|12
|Anna Mcloon (Team Kenda)
|0:00:40.2
|13
|Devon Haskell (TIBCO/ To the Top)
|0:00:42.2
|14
|Susannah Gordon (Primal/Rocky Mountain Colvita)
|0:00:46.9
|15
|Andrea Graus (Webcor Builders Cycling Team)
|0:00:46.9
|16
|Megan Guarnier (TIBCO/ To the Top)
|0:00:47.3
|17
|Lauren Robertson (Unattached)
|0:00:47.5
|18
|Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:52.5
|19
|Veronique Labonte (Team Nanoblur-Gears)
|0:00:56.1
|20
|Heather Logan (Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:58.7
|21
|Tayler Wiles (Primal/Rocky Mountain Colvita)
|0:01:00.6
|22
|Alison Testroete (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|0:01:01.6
|23
|Megan Hottman (Treads.com/DFT)
|0:01:03.9
|24
|Alexis Rhodes (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|0:01:06.1
|25
|Amy Dombroski (Webcor Builders Cycling Team)
|0:01:10.2
|26
|Alexandra Carle (Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:10.7
|27
|Annajean Dallaire (Alderfer Bergen)
|0:01:11.4
|28
|Silke Wunderwal (Team Kenda)
|0:01:11.5
|29
|Lisa Renee Tumminello (Primal/Rocky Mountain Colvita)
|0:01:11.9
|30
|Anna Sanders (Primal/Rocky Mountain Colvita)
|0:01:14.6
|31
|Nichole Wangsgard (Roosters p/b Edge Composite Wheels)
|0:01:14.7
|32
|Erinne Willock (Webcor Builders Cycling Team)
|0:01:15.7
|33
|Amity Elliot (Team Kenda)
|0:01:18.9
|34
|Melissa Ross (Team Kenda)
|0:01:31.4
|35
|Christina Gokey-Smith (Veloforma)
|0:01:32.4
|36
|Mitzie Goldman (Team Kenda)
|0:01:35.6
|37
|Samantha Schneider (TIBCO/ To the Top)
|0:01:36.4
|38
|Lauren Hall (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|0:01:38.1
|39
|Nury Dudfay Torres (INDERCAS COLOMBIA)
|0:01:38.2
|40
|Bri Kovac (Alderfer Bergen)
|0:01:38.3
|41
|Krystal Jeffs (Team Nanoblur-Gears)
|0:01:41.1
|42
|Jasmine Hurikino (Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:42.5
|43
|Joanie Caron (Team Nanoblur-Gears)
|0:01:43.7
|44
|Moriah Macgregor (Team Nanoblur-Gears)
|0:01:44.0
|45
|Laura Van Gilder (Treads.com/DFT)
|0:01:45.9
|46
|Angela Mcclure (Webcor Builders Cycling Team)
|0:01:48.4
|47
|Erica Allar (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|0:01:51.2
|48
|Kristin Wentworth (Team Kenda)
|0:01:51.5
|49
|Kristen Lasasso (TIBCO/ To the Top)
|0:01:54.3
|50
|Lindsay Myers (Webcor Builders Cycling Team)
|0:02:00.9
|51
|Liza Rachetto (Treads.com/DFT)
|0:02:08.4
|52
|Amy Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing)
|0:02:13.2
|53
|Jill Kislia (Team Kenda)
|0:02:13.6
|54
|Monica Mendez (IDERCAS COLOMBIA)
|0:02:16.5
|55
|Shontell Gauthier (Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team)
|0:02:29.1
|56
|Heather Kay (United Cycle)
|0:02:29.4
|57
|Catherine Walberg (Team Kenda)
|0:02:40.2
|58
|Anne Guzman (Team Nanoblur-Gears)
|0:02:48.5
|59
|Lauren Hecht (biketiresdirect.com)
|0:02:54.1
|60
|Kat Carr (Treads.com/DFT)
|0:03:05.8
|61
|Priscilla Cazer (Tulsa Tough)
|0:03:06.8
|62
|Yesenia Narvaez (INDERCAS COLOMBIA)
|0:03:09.3
|63
|Michelle Jensen (Bicycles of Tulsa)
|0:03:12.7
|64
|Kristen Meshberg (Flatlandia Cycling Team)
|0:03:19.6
|65
|Jennifer Herrell (Bicycles of Tulsa)
|0:03:26.1
|66
|Katharina Weber (Alderfer Bergen)
|0:03:31.6
|67
|Jenny Trew (Team Nanoblur-Gears)
|0:03:46.4
|68
|Kate Bates (Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team)
|0:03:57.1
|DNS
|Karey Miles (TAI/Genr8)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy