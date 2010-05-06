Joe Martin stage race past winners
1996-2009
Men
2009 Rory Sutherland (Ouch Presented By Maxxis)
2008 Rory Sutherland (Aus) HealthNet-Maxxis
2007 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Health Net prsented by Maxxis
2006 Gordon Fraser (Health Net presented by Maxxis)
2005 Scott Moninger (USA) Health Net presented by Maxxis
2004 Adam Bergman
2003 Jason McCartney
2002 Gustavo Carrillo
2001 Steven Cate
2000 Erin Hartwell
1999 John Matthews
1998 Shane Thellman
1997 Kevin Ross
1996 Thurlow Rogers
Women
2009 Alison Powers (Team Type 1)
2008 Robin Farina (Cheerwine)
2007 Katharine Carroll (USA) Aaron's Pro Cycling Team
2006 Erinne Willock (Webcor-Platinum Women's Cycling Team)
2005 Lynn Gaggioli (Can) Monex
2004 Lynn Gaggioli
2003 Lynn Gaggioli (Brotzman)
2002 Lynn Brotzman
2001 Anke Erlank
2000 Ary McLauvin
1999 Andrea Ratkovic-Bowman
1998 Lisa Klein
1997 Catherine Wahlberg
1996 Julie Hudetz
