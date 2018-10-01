Trending

Cleppe powers to Jingle Cross win

Wouters, Boros round out podium

Image 1 of 2

Sieben Wouters, Nicolas Cleppe and Michael Boros on the podium in Iowa

(Image credit: Ethan Glading)
Image 2 of 2

Nicolas Cleppe (Telenet-Fidea) on the run

(Image credit: Ethan Glading)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions1:04:39
2Sieben Wouters (Ned) Creafin TV Sud0:00:58
3Michael Boros (Cze) CREAFIN TV Sud0:00:59
4Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
5Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:01:46
6Kerry Werner (USA) Kona Maxxis Shimano0:01:57
7Michael Van Den Ham (Can) Garneau-Easton p/b Transitions0:02:15
8Curtis White (USA) Cannodale pb CYCLOCROSSWORLD.CO0:02:20
9Jack Kisseberth (USA) Garneau-Easton p/b Transitions0:02:47
10Alois Falenta (Fra) Team Cross UCI SAFIR GANOVA0:03:30
11Garry Millburn (Aus) MAAP ENVE0:03:46
12Anthony Clark (USA) Squid Squad0:03:53
13Brannan Fix (USA) Alpha Bicycle co. / Groove Suba0:04:02
14Tobin Ortenblad (USA) Santa Cruz / Donkey Label Racin0:04:24
15James Driscoll (USA) Pivot-Maxxis p/b Stans-DNA Cycl0:04:47
16Gage Hecht (USA) Alpha Bicycle co. / Groove Suba0:04:49
17Caleb Swartz (USA) Linear Sport Racing Team0:04:50
18Eric Thompson (USA) M SPEED WAX0:05:25
19Grant Ellwood (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport
20Cooper Willsey (USA) Cannodale pb CYCLOCROSSWORLD.CO
21Lance Haidet (USA) Donnelly Sports
22Bjorn Selander (USA) Donkey Label /Bingham Built
23Cody Kaiser (USA) LangeTwins / Specialized
24Fabien Canal (Fra) Team Cross UCI SAFIR GANOVA
25Tyler Cloutier (USA) TCCX
26Ross Ellwood (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport
27Gunnar Holmgren (Can) Hardwood Next Wave Cycling Team
28Trevor Odonnell (Can) Lakeside Storage/Bicycles Plus
29Andrew Giniat (USA) The Pony Shop p/b KPMG
30Terol Pursell (USA) Amy D Grassroots
31Nicholas Diniz (Can) NCCH Elite P/B MGCC
32Michael Larson (USA) Team Handmade
33Cameron Jette (Can)
34Benjamin Gomez Villafane (USA) GARNEAU-EASTON p/b TRANSITIONS
35Kyle Russ (USA) Brazen Dropouts Cycling Team
DNFLaurens Sweeck (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgodeservic
DNFMatthieu Boulo (Fra) Team Pays de Dinan
DNFSkyler Mackey (USA) KCCX Elite Cyclocross Team
DNFDylan Postier (USA) Renewed Cyclocross/ Garneau-Eas
DNFChristian Ricci (Can) Lakeside Storage/Bicycles Plus
DNSStephen Hyde (USA) Cannodale pb CYCLOCROSSWORLD.CO
DNSIan Field (GBr) Neon Velo
DNSJustin Lindine (USA) Hyperthreads/Apex Pro Cycling
DNSEric Brunner (USA) Full Cycle Cyclocross Team
DNSIsaac Niles (Can)
DNSKevin Mcconnell (USA) Iowa City Cycling Club
DNSJosh Whitney (USA) Full Cycle Cyclocross Team
DNSTyler Stein (USA) Crit Fit Army Factory Team

