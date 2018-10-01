Cleppe powers to Jingle Cross win
Wouters, Boros round out podium
Elite Men: Iowa City -
Image 1 of 2
Image 2 of 2
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|1:04:39
|2
|Sieben Wouters (Ned) Creafin TV Sud
|0:00:58
|3
|Michael Boros (Cze) CREAFIN TV Sud
|0:00:59
|4
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|5
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:01:46
|6
|Kerry Werner (USA) Kona Maxxis Shimano
|0:01:57
|7
|Michael Van Den Ham (Can) Garneau-Easton p/b Transitions
|0:02:15
|8
|Curtis White (USA) Cannodale pb CYCLOCROSSWORLD.CO
|0:02:20
|9
|Jack Kisseberth (USA) Garneau-Easton p/b Transitions
|0:02:47
|10
|Alois Falenta (Fra) Team Cross UCI SAFIR GANOVA
|0:03:30
|11
|Garry Millburn (Aus) MAAP ENVE
|0:03:46
|12
|Anthony Clark (USA) Squid Squad
|0:03:53
|13
|Brannan Fix (USA) Alpha Bicycle co. / Groove Suba
|0:04:02
|14
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA) Santa Cruz / Donkey Label Racin
|0:04:24
|15
|James Driscoll (USA) Pivot-Maxxis p/b Stans-DNA Cycl
|0:04:47
|16
|Gage Hecht (USA) Alpha Bicycle co. / Groove Suba
|0:04:49
|17
|Caleb Swartz (USA) Linear Sport Racing Team
|0:04:50
|18
|Eric Thompson (USA) M SPEED WAX
|0:05:25
|19
|Grant Ellwood (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport
|20
|Cooper Willsey (USA) Cannodale pb CYCLOCROSSWORLD.CO
|21
|Lance Haidet (USA) Donnelly Sports
|22
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Donkey Label /Bingham Built
|23
|Cody Kaiser (USA) LangeTwins / Specialized
|24
|Fabien Canal (Fra) Team Cross UCI SAFIR GANOVA
|25
|Tyler Cloutier (USA) TCCX
|26
|Ross Ellwood (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport
|27
|Gunnar Holmgren (Can) Hardwood Next Wave Cycling Team
|28
|Trevor Odonnell (Can) Lakeside Storage/Bicycles Plus
|29
|Andrew Giniat (USA) The Pony Shop p/b KPMG
|30
|Terol Pursell (USA) Amy D Grassroots
|31
|Nicholas Diniz (Can) NCCH Elite P/B MGCC
|32
|Michael Larson (USA) Team Handmade
|33
|Cameron Jette (Can)
|34
|Benjamin Gomez Villafane (USA) GARNEAU-EASTON p/b TRANSITIONS
|35
|Kyle Russ (USA) Brazen Dropouts Cycling Team
|DNF
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgodeservic
|DNF
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Team Pays de Dinan
|DNF
|Skyler Mackey (USA) KCCX Elite Cyclocross Team
|DNF
|Dylan Postier (USA) Renewed Cyclocross/ Garneau-Eas
|DNF
|Christian Ricci (Can) Lakeside Storage/Bicycles Plus
|DNS
|Stephen Hyde (USA) Cannodale pb CYCLOCROSSWORLD.CO
|DNS
|Ian Field (GBr) Neon Velo
|DNS
|Justin Lindine (USA) Hyperthreads/Apex Pro Cycling
|DNS
|Eric Brunner (USA) Full Cycle Cyclocross Team
|DNS
|Isaac Niles (Can)
|DNS
|Kevin Mcconnell (USA) Iowa City Cycling Club
|DNS
|Josh Whitney (USA) Full Cycle Cyclocross Team
|DNS
|Tyler Stein (USA) Crit Fit Army Factory Team
