Nash wins Jingle Cross C1
Rochette, Noble round out podium
Elite Women: Iowa City -
Image 1 of 2
Image 2 of 2
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Cliff Pro Team
|0:44:43
|2
|Maghalie Rochette (Can) CXFever p/b Specialized
|0:00:29
|3
|Ellen Noble (USA) Trek Factory Racing CX
|0:01:04
|4
|Kaitlin Keough (USA) Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:01:19
|5
|Evie Richards (GBr) Trek Factory Racing CX
|0:01:45
|6
|Sunny Gilbert (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|0:02:18
|7
|Clara Honsinger (USA) Team S&M CX
|0:02:32
|8
|Rebecca Fahringer (USA) Kona Maxxis Shimano
|0:02:43
|9
|Manon Bakker (Ned) Experza-footlogix
|0:03:23
|10
|Katie Clouse (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co.- Groove Subar
|0:03:33
|11
|Lily Williams (USA) The Pony Shop p/b KPMG
|0:03:46
|12
|Samantha Runnels (USA) Squid Squad
|0:03:54
|13
|Emma Swartz (USA) Trek Factory Racing CX
|0:04:01
|14
|Geerte Hoeke (Ned) Creafin TV Sud
|0:04:15
|15
|Sarah Sturm (USA) Specialized/ Ten Speed Hero
|0:04:20
|16
|Jennifer Malik (USA)
|0:04:22
|17
|Sofia Gomez Villafane (Arg) Pivot Maxxis pb Stans DNA
|0:04:31
|18
|Erica Zaveta (USA) Renewed Cyclocross/ Garneau-Eas
|0:04:41
|19
|Natalie Redmond (Aus) Ozriders Cannondle SRAM
|0:04:46
|20
|Raylyn Nuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson Trek
|0:04:50
|21
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) Fearless Femme Racing
|0:05:29
|22
|Amanda Nauman (USA) SDG - Muscle Monster
|0:05:35
|23
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Team S&M CX
|0:05:56
|24
|Katherine Santos (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:06:20
|25
|Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|26
|Anne Usher (USA) Fast Fun Nice
|27
|Rachel Rubino (USA) Fearless Femme Racing
|28
|Emily Werner (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|29
|Dana Gilligan (Can) Macogep-argon18-girondinsdebord
|30
|Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) Amy D Foundation
|31
|Sophie Russenberger (USA) Team S&M
|32
|Kelly Lawson (Can) Hardwood Next Wave Cycling Team
|33
|Ellie Mitchell (USA) NWCX Project
|34
|Susan Livingston (USA) Amy D Foundation
|35
|Natascha Piciga (Can) Giant Toronto Pb LIV
|36
|Alana Heise (Can) Terrascape Racing
|37
|Fiona Morris (Aus) MAAP ENVE
|38
|Carol Seipp (USA) Orion Racing p/b Borah Teamwear
|39
|Rebecca Gross (USA) Zero D Racing
|40
|Risa Hustad (USA) TacoCat Racing
|41
|Michelle Hance (USA) Team Handmade
|42
|Turner Ramsay (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co.- Groove Subar
|43
|Caitlin Neuman (USA) Brazen Dropouts
|44
|Bridget Tooley (USA) Renewed Cyclocross/ Garneau-Eas
|45
|Siobhan Kelly (Can) Black Dog Racing
|46
|Natalie Smith (USA) Bicycle Heaven / PVA
|47
|Anna Schappert (Can) Dark Red Racing
|48
|Jennifer Park (USA) Bicycle Heaven
|49
|Marianna Williams (USA) Outspokin Augusta
|50
|Katelyn Walcroft (Can) Hardwood Nextwave Cycling Team
|DNF
|Katherine Compton (USA) KFC Racing p/b Trek/Knight
|DNF
|Fleur Nagengast (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|DNF
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Van Dessel Factory Team
|DNF
|Alicia Franck (Bel) Marlux - Bingoal Cycling Team
|DNF
|Brittany Parffrey (USA) Bicycle Heaven / PVA
|DNF
|Kim Hurst (USA) Cowbell Coaching/Niner NZ
|DNS
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Xypex - Verge Sport
|DNS
|Elle Anderson (USA) Milwaukee Alpha Motor Homes
|DNS
|Crystal Anthony (USA) LIV Cycling
|DNS
|Courtenay Mcfadden (USA) Pivot-Maxxis pb Stans-DNA Cycli
|DNS
|Ruby West (Can) Specialized - Tenspeed Hero
|DNS
|Vanessa Curtis (USA) Iowa city cycling club
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Raymond Poulidor dies aged 83A french icon of cycling and Tour de France legend
-
Romain Bardet set to miss 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman targets Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy