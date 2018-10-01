Trending

Nash wins Jingle Cross C1

Rochette, Noble round out podium

Image 1 of 2

Katerina Nash (Luna) on the run up

(Image credit: Ethan Glading)
Image 2 of 2

Maghalie Rochette, Katerina Nash and Ellen Noble on the podium

(Image credit: Ethan Glading)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katerina Nash (Cze) Cliff Pro Team0:44:43
2Maghalie Rochette (Can) CXFever p/b Specialized0:00:29
3Ellen Noble (USA) Trek Factory Racing CX0:01:04
4Kaitlin Keough (USA) Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld.com0:01:19
5Evie Richards (GBr) Trek Factory Racing CX0:01:45
6Sunny Gilbert (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team0:02:18
7Clara Honsinger (USA) Team S&M CX0:02:32
8Rebecca Fahringer (USA) Kona Maxxis Shimano0:02:43
9Manon Bakker (Ned) Experza-footlogix0:03:23
10Katie Clouse (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co.- Groove Subar0:03:33
11Lily Williams (USA) The Pony Shop p/b KPMG0:03:46
12Samantha Runnels (USA) Squid Squad0:03:54
13Emma Swartz (USA) Trek Factory Racing CX0:04:01
14Geerte Hoeke (Ned) Creafin TV Sud0:04:15
15Sarah Sturm (USA) Specialized/ Ten Speed Hero0:04:20
16Jennifer Malik (USA)0:04:22
17Sofia Gomez Villafane (Arg) Pivot Maxxis pb Stans DNA0:04:31
18Erica Zaveta (USA) Renewed Cyclocross/ Garneau-Eas0:04:41
19Natalie Redmond (Aus) Ozriders Cannondle SRAM0:04:46
20Raylyn Nuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson Trek0:04:50
21Arley Kemmerer (USA) Fearless Femme Racing0:05:29
22Amanda Nauman (USA) SDG - Muscle Monster0:05:35
23Beth Ann Orton (USA) Team S&M CX0:05:56
24Katherine Santos (USA) Amy D Foundation0:06:20
25Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
26Anne Usher (USA) Fast Fun Nice
27Rachel Rubino (USA) Fearless Femme Racing
28Emily Werner (USA) Amy D. Foundation
29Dana Gilligan (Can) Macogep-argon18-girondinsdebord
30Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) Amy D Foundation
31Sophie Russenberger (USA) Team S&M
32Kelly Lawson (Can) Hardwood Next Wave Cycling Team
33Ellie Mitchell (USA) NWCX Project
34Susan Livingston (USA) Amy D Foundation
35Natascha Piciga (Can) Giant Toronto Pb LIV
36Alana Heise (Can) Terrascape Racing
37Fiona Morris (Aus) MAAP ENVE
38Carol Seipp (USA) Orion Racing p/b Borah Teamwear
39Rebecca Gross (USA) Zero D Racing
40Risa Hustad (USA) TacoCat Racing
41Michelle Hance (USA) Team Handmade
42Turner Ramsay (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co.- Groove Subar
43Caitlin Neuman (USA) Brazen Dropouts
44Bridget Tooley (USA) Renewed Cyclocross/ Garneau-Eas
45Siobhan Kelly (Can) Black Dog Racing
46Natalie Smith (USA) Bicycle Heaven / PVA
47Anna Schappert (Can) Dark Red Racing
48Jennifer Park (USA) Bicycle Heaven
49Marianna Williams (USA) Outspokin Augusta
50Katelyn Walcroft (Can) Hardwood Nextwave Cycling Team
DNFKatherine Compton (USA) KFC Racing p/b Trek/Knight
DNFFleur Nagengast (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
DNFCaroline Mani (Fra) Van Dessel Factory Team
DNFAlicia Franck (Bel) Marlux - Bingoal Cycling Team
DNFBrittany Parffrey (USA) Bicycle Heaven / PVA
DNFKim Hurst (USA) Cowbell Coaching/Niner NZ
DNSHelen Wyman (GBr) Xypex - Verge Sport
DNSElle Anderson (USA) Milwaukee Alpha Motor Homes
DNSCrystal Anthony (USA) LIV Cycling
DNSCourtenay Mcfadden (USA) Pivot-Maxxis pb Stans-DNA Cycli
DNSRuby West (Can) Specialized - Tenspeed Hero
DNSVanessa Curtis (USA) Iowa city cycling club

