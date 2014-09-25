Lindgren and Neff win Jelenia Gora Trophy - Maja Wloszczowska race
Lami and Turobos best in U23 race
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emil Lindgren (Swe)
|1:34:39
|2
|Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned)
|0:00:18
|3
|Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger)
|0:03:53
|4
|Fabian Giger (Swi)
|0:04:51
|5
|Zsolt Juhasz (Hun)
|0:05:09
|6
|Michal Lami (Svk)
|0:05:35
|7
|Martin Gluth (Ger)
|0:05:49
|8
|Marek Konwa (Pol)
|0:06:01
|9
|Tomas Paprstka (Cze)
|0:06:43
|10
|Daniel Eymann (Swi)
|0:07:21
|11
|Jeff Luyten (Bel)
|0:07:40
|12
|Bartlomiej Wawak (Pol)
|0:08:15
|13
|David Joao Serralheiro Rosa (Por)
|0:09:33
|14
|Didier Bats (Bel)
|0:09:50
|15
|Piotr Kurczab (Pol)
|0:09:58
|16
|Peteris Janevics (Lat)
|0:11:02
|17
|Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr)
|0:11:04
|18
|Matiss Preimanis (Lat)
|0:12:57
|19
|Marcin Kawalec (Pol)
|0:13:03
|20
|Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut)
|0:14:38
|21
|Tomasz Drozdz (Pol)
|0:14:57
|22
|Filip Eberl (Cze)
|0:15:08
|23
|Mark Csielka (Hun)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jolanda Neff (Swi)
|1:30:55
|2
|Yana Belomoina (Ukr)
|0:02:43
|3
|Anna Szafraniec (Pol)
|0:03:42
|4
|Maja Wloszczowska (Pol)
|0:05:43
|5
|Eva Lechner (Ita)
|0:05:58
|6
|Andrea Waldis (Swi)
|0:07:39
|7
|Raiza Goulao-Henrique (Bra)
|0:08:10
|8
|Barbara Benko (Hun)
|0:10:12
|9
|Nataliia Krompets (Ukr)
|0:10:54
|10
|Alice Pirard (Bel)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Frantisek Lami (Svk)
|1:32:26
|2
|Gregor Krajnc (Slo)
|0:00:25
|3
|Maciej Jeziorski (Pol)
|0:01:05
|4
|Pieter Geluykens (Bel)
|0:06:57
|5
|Mateusz Pihulak (Pol)
|0:11:59
|6
|Patryk Adamkiewicz (Pol)
|0:12:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marta Turobos (Pol)
|1:09:32
|2
|Dagmara Drabik (Pol)
|0:09:00
