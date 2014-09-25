Trending

Lindgren and Neff win Jelenia Gora Trophy - Maja Wloszczowska race

Lami and Turobos best in U23 race

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emil Lindgren (Swe)1:34:39
2Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned)0:00:18
3Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger)0:03:53
4Fabian Giger (Swi)0:04:51
5Zsolt Juhasz (Hun)0:05:09
6Michal Lami (Svk)0:05:35
7Martin Gluth (Ger)0:05:49
8Marek Konwa (Pol)0:06:01
9Tomas Paprstka (Cze)0:06:43
10Daniel Eymann (Swi)0:07:21
11Jeff Luyten (Bel)0:07:40
12Bartlomiej Wawak (Pol)0:08:15
13David Joao Serralheiro Rosa (Por)0:09:33
14Didier Bats (Bel)0:09:50
15Piotr Kurczab (Pol)0:09:58
16Peteris Janevics (Lat)0:11:02
17Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr)0:11:04
18Matiss Preimanis (Lat)0:12:57
19Marcin Kawalec (Pol)0:13:03
20Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut)0:14:38
21Tomasz Drozdz (Pol)0:14:57
22Filip Eberl (Cze)0:15:08
23Mark Csielka (Hun)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jolanda Neff (Swi)1:30:55
2Yana Belomoina (Ukr)0:02:43
3Anna Szafraniec (Pol)0:03:42
4Maja Wloszczowska (Pol)0:05:43
5Eva Lechner (Ita)0:05:58
6Andrea Waldis (Swi)0:07:39
7Raiza Goulao-Henrique (Bra)0:08:10
8Barbara Benko (Hun)0:10:12
9Nataliia Krompets (Ukr)0:10:54
10Alice Pirard (Bel)

U23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Frantisek Lami (Svk)1:32:26
2Gregor Krajnc (Slo)0:00:25
3Maciej Jeziorski (Pol)0:01:05
4Pieter Geluykens (Bel)0:06:57
5Mateusz Pihulak (Pol)0:11:59
6Patryk Adamkiewicz (Pol)0:12:51

U23 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marta Turobos (Pol)1:09:32
2Dagmara Drabik (Pol)0:09:00

