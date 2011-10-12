Image 1 of 14 Got it! Rhys Pollock (Drapac) celebrates as he crosses the finish line (Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com) Image 2 of 14 The remnants of the day's break react as Jack Bobridge mounts another attack (Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com) Image 3 of 14 Jack Bobridge (Garmin - Cervelo) was relentless on Stage 1 of the 2011 Jayco Herald Sun Tour (Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com) Image 4 of 14 The peloton gets strung out enroute to Ballarat in attempt to reel in the breakaway group of 15 (Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com) Image 5 of 14 Katusha get on the front R (Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com) Image 6 of 14 Saxo Bank - SunGard's Richie Porte lasted 102 kilometres before having to abandon (Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com) Image 7 of 14 Jack Bobridge (Garmin-Cervelo) and Rhys Pollock (Drapac) fight it out heading into the final 10 kilometres (Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com) Image 8 of 14 The breakaway group was gradually whittled down (Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com) Image 9 of 14 The main bunch goes past the first KOM of the day (Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com) Image 10 of 14 Joe Lewis (left) riding in the day's break (Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com) Image 11 of 14 One of Whittlesea's local 'characters' (Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com) Image 12 of 14 Jack Bobridge (Garmin-Cervelo) confirmed he's a real chance for overall honours on stage 1 of the Jayco Herald Sun Tour (Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com) Image 13 of 14 Rhys Pollock (Drapac) puts the challenge to Jack Bobridge (Garmin-Cervelo) heading into Ballarat (Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com) Image 14 of 14 Drapac's Rhys Pollock shows off the first yellow jersey of the 2011 Jayco Herald Sun Tour in Ballarat (Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)

Rhys Pollock (Drapac) upstaged several big names, including current Australian road champion Jack Bobridge (Garmin-Cervelo) to claim the biggest win of his career. The Drapac rider won a gusty breakaway victory on the opening stage of the Jayco Herald Sun Tour in Ballarat.





The win on the 174.6 kilometre stage from Whittlesea tops Pollock's previous best, the 2010 Melbourne to Warrnambool Classic and secured the 31-year-old the first yellow leader's jersey of the five-stage event.

Despite a lack of expected winds throughout the day, the weather conditions while chilly at around 10 degrees, may just be enough to have already created the group of riders that will most likely contend the remaining four stages for general classification honours given the peloton lost around 10 minutes to the lead riders.

Pollock found himself in a group of six with around 30 kilometres to the finish. The selection had whittled back from an initial 15 which ran the gauntlet for the majority of the race. With three kilometres left to race, Pollock took the initiative and was never challenged, cruising to the finish line with his arms raised.

"It's unbelievable," said a stunned Pollock following his win. "I just can't believe it. I attacked because I thought, well, I'm not going to win the sprint. Drapac Professional Cycling Team was relying on me; I had eight minutes to the bunch. I didn't have the confidence so I just thought, ‘attack', and I did.

"I tried [to attack] a few times and I was really suffering but somehow I just got the gap and when you get the gap that close to the finish line and everyone starts hesitating, it's just a dream come true for me to win a stage of the Sun Tour," he continued. "Now I've got the leaders jersey as well, I'm just so happy."

For Pollock, it was a case of making the best of the situation he found himself in given the Drapac plan had been to get two riders in the breakaway which went not far from the departure town of Whittlesea.

"They didn't really want me up there because I'm not really our GC guy but it's just the way it happened," he explained. Pollock recently signed on for his fourth year at Drapac.

A total of seven riders were forced to abandon during today's opening stage with the biggest casualty, Saxo Bank SunGard's Richie Porte who pulled out after just over 100 kilometres of racing having been dropped twice from the main group throughout the day. The Tasmanian is still recovering from surgery last Tuesday on a deviated septum.

How it unfolded:

The icy morning air didn't stop the Whittlesea community from showing their support at the day's departure, with a big crowd on hand to cheer on the peloton in the 59th edition of the race.

A breakaway of 15 riders formed within the first 10 kilometres containing Jack Bobridge (Garmin-Cervelo), Jonas Aen Jorgensen (Saxo Bank – SunGard), Jens Debusschere (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Jonny Clarke (UnitedHealthcare), Mitch Docker, Koen de Kort (Skil – Shimano), Mal Rudolph (Jayco-AIS), Pat Shaw, Nathan Haas (Genesys), Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda), Joe Lewis (Australian National Team), Tim Gudsell (Pure Black) , Reinardt JanseVan Rensburg (MTN - Qhubeka), Bernard Sulzberger (V Australia) and Rhys Pollock (Drapac). The gap would steadily increase to around seven minutes before Katusha moved to the head of the main group in an attempt to rescue the situation.

Haas continued his recent aggressive form, taking out the day's first sprint at Riddles Creek just after the 54 kilometre-mark, with Bobridge second and Shaw third giving some indication that the Genesys squad was not just making up the numbers in the high quality field. Haas, 22, again showed that he was there to be counted by claiming second in the first KOM at Woodend, 24 kilometres down the road, behind Sulzberger with Canadian Hamilton putting his hand up for third.

As the peloton started to eat away at the group's lead after 125 kilometres, Jack Bobridge mounted the first of many raids on his fellow escapees with Pollock deciding to chase.

Hitting the second KOM in the spa town of Daylesford, Pollock took the spoils from Bobridge while from the next group on the road, Haas continued his run and took the remaining bonuses. Bobridge and Pollock gained an advantage of around half a minute before the Australian Road Champion got some encouragement from his team car, with the event being run without direct communication from the caravane.

"He stirred me up a bit and I went a bit deep there for the next 20km, but you never know if you never try," Bobridge explained post-race.

"I gave it a nudge and it didn't work out, Rhys ended up taking the stage [and] he deserved it, a good move at the end there."

Bobridge pushed to a 200 metre lead before sitting up and letting Pollock, Haas, Jorgensen, Debusschere and Van Rensburg work with him – for a while gaining an advantage of 1:13 over a group of four riders which sat 3:48 ahead of the next.

The second sprint point loomed at Creswick (150.6km) and Haas was again the man to contend with, taking six points and the position of virtual race leader. Pollock was next with Jorgensen also getting in on the action.

"I was super nervous coming out of the sprint at Creswick that I was going to get dropped," the Drapac rider explained as mind games began to play a part in the way the race was being won. "I felt like I was going to start cramping but I just tried to keep riding tempo and bluff the other guys a little bit."

While Haas would not be able to hold on to what would have been a remarkable race lead, he was able to net second on GC, 15 seconds back from Pollock, along with the Sprint Classification, Young Rider Classification. His team Genesys, also claimed the lead in the Teams Classification in a great day for the orange train.

With 10 kilometres left before the finish in Ballarat, Bobridge again tried his luck before Pollock did the same for a small gap. At three kilometres out, Pollock decided it was now or never, earning the praise of his co-conspirator.

"It was a good move, also he didn't miss his turn all day ... he did his fair share," said Bobridge. "For him to pull the win off, good on him."

Pollock said that it was time to enjoy the day's spoils although was uncertain of how to maintain his position on Thursday's second stage to Geelong.

"We came here to try and win a stage and to win a stage and get the yellow jersey; we'll just do what we can now," he said.



Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 4:09:23 2 Jonas Aen Jorgensen (Den) Saxo Bank-SunGard 0:00:13 3 Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 4 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo 5 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (SAf) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:20 7 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australian National Team 0:02:38 8 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:02:39 9 Tim Gudsell (NZl) Pure Black Racing 0:02:41 10 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia 11 Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Jayco - AIS 0:07:57 12 Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:08:00 13 Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 14 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 15 Jonathon Clarke (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 16 Kasper Larsen Klostergaard (Den) Saxo Bank-SunGard 0:10:24 17 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 18 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 19 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 20 Benjamin Hill (Aus) Australian National Team 21 John Anderson (Aus) Australian National Team 22 Stijn Van Den Bergh (Bel) Katusha Team 23 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Australian National Team 24 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank-SunGard 25 Aaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia 26 Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank-SunGard 27 Cameron Peterson (Aus) V Australia 28 Michael Freiberg (Aus) V Australia 29 Richard Lang (Aus) Jayco - AIS 30 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 31 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 32 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 33 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 34 Patrick Lane (Aus) Jayco - AIS 35 James Williamson (NZl) Pure Black Racing 36 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 37 Arran Brown (SAf) MTN - Qhubeka 38 Bradley Potigieter (SAf) MTN - Qhubeka 39 Michael Cupitt (Aus) Budget Forklifts 40 David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank SunGard 41 Dylan Girdlestone (Saf) MTN - Qhubeka 42 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 43 Valery Valynin (Rus) Russian National Team 44 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 45 Yoshimitsu Tsuji (Jap) Utsunomiya Blitzen 46 Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 47 Will Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 48 Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 49 Thierry Huppond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 50 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano 51 Glen Chadwick (NZl) Pure Black Racing 52 Brian Mcleod (Aus) Budget Forklifts 53 Yukihiro Doi (Jap) Skil - Shimano 54 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) V Australia 55 Roman Van Uden (NZl) Pure Black Racing 56 Michael Northey (NZl) Pure Black Racing 57 Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia 58 Nathan Earle (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 59 Chris Jongewaard (Aus) Budget Forklifts 60 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 61 Dennis Van Niekerk (SAf) MTN - Qhubeka 62 Peter Herzig (Aus) Budget Forklifts 63 Jason Spencer (Aus) Budget Forklifts 64 Matthew Llyod (Aus) Australian National Team 65 Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 66 Shem Rodger (NZl) Pure Black Racing 67 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha Team 68 Benjamin King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 69 Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) Russian National Team 70 Loto Petrus (Nam) MTN - Qhubeka 71 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 72 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 73 Alex Carver (Aus) Jayco - AIS 74 Luke Davison (Aus) Budget Forklifts 75 Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 76 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 77 Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 78 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 79 Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Jayco - AIS 80 Nick Aitken (Aus) Jayco - AIS 81 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo 82 Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 83 Alexandere Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 84 Sho Hatsuyama (Jap) Utsunomiya Blitzen 85 Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 86 Yoshimasa Hirose (Jap) Utsunomiya Blitzen 87 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Australian National Team 88 Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 89 Kenneth Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 90 Matvey Zubov (Rus) Russian National Team 91 Alexey Markov (Rus) Russian National Team 92 Alexander Serov (Rus) Russian National Team 93 Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo 94 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 95 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo 96 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo DNF Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank-SunGard DNF Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling DNF Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi DNF Kyle Marwood (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers DNF Nikolay Zhurkin (Rus) Russian National Team DNF Akira Kakinuma (Jap) Utsunomiya Blitzen DNF Atsuhito Wakasugi (Jap) Utsunomiya Blitzen

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 6 pts 2 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo 4 3 Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 2

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 6 pts 2 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 4 3 Jonas Aen Jorgensen (Den) Saxo Bank-SunGard 2

Arrival # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 10 pts 2 Jonas Aen Jorgensen (Den) Saxo Bank-SunGard 8 3 Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 6 4 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo 4 5 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2

KOM 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia 6 pts 2 Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 4 3 Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 2

KOM 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 6 pts 2 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo 4 3 Hathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 2

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Genesys Wealth Advisers 12:46:46 2 Drapac Cycling 0:02:11 3 Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:24 4 Saxo Bank Sungard 5 Team Garmin-Cervelo 6 Skil Shimano 0:02:26 7 MTN Qhubeka 0:02:31 8 Australia National Team 0:04:49 9 V Australia 0:04:52 10 Pureblack Racing 11 Team Jayco - AIS 0:10:08 12 United Health Care Pro Cycling 0:10:11 13 Jelly Belly Cycling Team 14 Katusha Team 0:12:35 15 Team Budget Forklifts 16 Team Type 1 - Sanofi 17 Russian National Team 18 Utsunomiya Blitzen

General classification after Stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 4:09:11 2 Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:00:15 3 Jonas Aen Jorgensen (Den) Saxo Bank-SunGard 0:00:18 4 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:23 5 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:25 6 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (SAf) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:32 7 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australian National Team 0:02:50 8 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:02:51 9 Tim Gudsell (NZl) Pure Black Racing 0:02:53 10 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia 11 Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Jayco - AIS 0:08:09 12 Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:08:11 13 Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:08:12 14 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 15 Jonathon Clarke (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 16 Kasper Larsen Klostergaard (Den) Saxo Bank-SunGard 0:10:36 17 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 18 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 19 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 20 Benjamin Hill (Aus) Australian National Team 21 John Anderson (Aus) Australian National Team 22 Stijn Van Den Bergh (Bel) Katusha Team 23 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Australian National Team 24 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank-SunGard 25 Aaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia 26 Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank-SunGard 27 Cameron Peterson (Aus) V Australia 28 Michael Freiberg (Aus) V Australia 29 Richard Lang (Aus) Jayco - AIS 30 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 31 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 32 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 33 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 34 Patrick Lane (Aus) Jayco - AIS 35 James Williamson (NZl) Pure Black Racing 36 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 37 Arran Brown (SAf) MTN - Qhubeka 38 Bradley Potigieter (SAf) MTN - Qhubeka 39 Michael Cupitt (Aus) Budget Forklifts 40 David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank SunGard 41 Dylan Girdlestone (Saf) MTN - Qhubeka 42 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 43 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 44 Yoshimitsu Tsuji (Jap) Utsunomiya Blitzen 45 Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 46 Will Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 47 Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 48 Thierry Huppond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 49 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano 50 Glen Chadwick (NZl) Pure Black Racing 51 Brian Mcleod (Aus) Budget Forklifts 52 Yukihiro Doi (Jap) Skil - Shimano 53 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) V Australia 54 Roman Van Uden (NZl) Pure Black Racing 55 Michael Northey (NZl) Pure Black Racing 56 Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia 57 Nathan Earle (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 58 Chris Jongewaard (Aus) Budget Forklifts 59 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 60 Dennis Van Niekerk (SAf) MTN - Qhubeka 61 Peter Herzig (Aus) Budget Forklifts 62 Jason Spencer (Aus) Budget Forklifts 63 Matthew Llyod (Aus) Australian National Team 64 Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 65 Shem Rodger (NZl) Pure Black Racing 66 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha Team 67 Benjamin King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 68 Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) Russian National Team 69 Loto Petrus (Nam) MTN - Qhubeka 70 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 71 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 72 Alex Carver (Aus) Jayco - AIS 73 Luke Davison (Aus) Budget Forklifts 74 Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 75 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 76 Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 77 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 78 Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Jayco - AIS 79 Nick Aitken (Aus) Jayco - AIS 80 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo 81 Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 82 Alexandere Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 83 Sho Hatsuyama (Jap) Utsunomiya Blitzen 84 Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 85 Yoshimasa Hirose (Jap) Utsunomiya Blitzen 86 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Australian National Team 87 Kenneth Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 88 Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 89 Matvey Zubov (Rus) Russian National Team 90 Alexey Markov (Rus) Russian National Team 91 Alexander Serov (Rus) Russian National Team 92 Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo 93 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 94 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo 95 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo 96 135 0:10:56

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 18 pts 2 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 14 3 Jonas Aen Jorgensen (Den) Saxo Bank-SunGard 10 4 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo 8 5 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 6 Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 2

KOM classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 12 pts 2 Hathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 8 3 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo 8 4 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia 6 5 Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 2

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Genesys Wealth Advisers 12:46:46 2 Drapac Cycling 0:02:11 3 Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:24 4 Saxo Bank Sungard 5 Team Garmin-Cervelo 6 Skil Shimano 0:02:26 7 MTN Qhubeka 0:02:31 8 Australia National Team 0:04:49 9 V Australia 0:04:52 10 Pureblack Racing 11 Team Jayco - AIS 0:10:08 12 United Health Care Pro Cycling 0:10:11 13 Jelly Belly Cycling Team 14 Katusha Team 0:12:35 15 Team Budget Forklifts 16 Team Type 1 - Sanofi 17 Russian National Team 18 Utsunomiya Blitzen