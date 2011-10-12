Trending

Pollock comes up trumps in Ballarat

Drapac rider rewarded for late attack and nets first leader's jersey

Image 1 of 14

Got it! Rhys Pollock (Drapac) celebrates as he crosses the finish line

(Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)
Image 2 of 14

The remnants of the day's break react as Jack Bobridge mounts another attack

(Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)
Image 3 of 14

Jack Bobridge (Garmin - Cervelo) was relentless on Stage 1 of the 2011 Jayco Herald Sun Tour

(Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)
Image 4 of 14

The peloton gets strung out enroute to Ballarat in attempt to reel in the breakaway group of 15

(Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)
Image 5 of 14

Katusha get on the front R

(Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)
Image 6 of 14

Saxo Bank - SunGard's Richie Porte lasted 102 kilometres before having to abandon

(Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)
Image 7 of 14

Jack Bobridge (Garmin-Cervelo) and Rhys Pollock (Drapac) fight it out heading into the final 10 kilometres

(Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)
Image 8 of 14

The breakaway group was gradually whittled down

(Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)
Image 9 of 14

The main bunch goes past the first KOM of the day

(Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)
Image 10 of 14

Joe Lewis (left) riding in the day's break

(Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)
Image 11 of 14

One of Whittlesea's local 'characters'

(Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)
Image 12 of 14

Jack Bobridge (Garmin-Cervelo) confirmed he's a real chance for overall honours on stage 1 of the Jayco Herald Sun Tour

(Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)
Image 13 of 14

Rhys Pollock (Drapac) puts the challenge to Jack Bobridge (Garmin-Cervelo) heading into Ballarat

(Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)
Image 14 of 14

Drapac's Rhys Pollock shows off the first yellow jersey of the 2011 Jayco Herald Sun Tour in Ballarat

(Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)

Rhys Pollock (Drapac) upstaged several big names, including current Australian road champion Jack Bobridge (Garmin-Cervelo) to claim the biggest win of his career. The Drapac rider won a gusty breakaway victory on the opening stage of the Jayco Herald Sun Tour in Ballarat.

The win on the 174.6 kilometre stage from Whittlesea tops Pollock's previous best, the 2010 Melbourne to Warrnambool Classic and secured the 31-year-old the first yellow leader's jersey of the five-stage event.

Despite a lack of expected winds throughout the day, the weather conditions while chilly at around 10 degrees, may just be enough to have already created the group of riders that will most likely contend the remaining four stages for general classification honours given the peloton lost around 10 minutes to the lead riders.

Pollock found himself in a group of six with around 30 kilometres to the finish. The selection had whittled back from an initial 15 which ran the gauntlet for the majority of the race. With three kilometres left to race, Pollock took the initiative and was never challenged, cruising to the finish line with his arms raised.

"It's unbelievable," said a stunned Pollock following his win. "I just can't believe it. I attacked because I thought, well, I'm not going to win the sprint. Drapac Professional Cycling Team was relying on me; I had eight minutes to the bunch. I didn't have the confidence so I just thought, ‘attack', and I did.

"I tried [to attack] a few times and I was really suffering but somehow I just got the gap and when you get the gap that close to the finish line and everyone starts hesitating, it's just a dream come true for me to win a stage of the Sun Tour," he continued. "Now I've got the leaders jersey as well, I'm just so happy."

For Pollock, it was a case of making the best of the situation he found himself in given the Drapac plan had been to get two riders in the breakaway which went not far from the departure town of Whittlesea.

"They didn't really want me up there because I'm not really our GC guy but it's just the way it happened," he explained. Pollock recently signed on for his fourth year at Drapac. 

A total of seven riders were forced to abandon during today's opening stage with the biggest casualty, Saxo Bank SunGard's Richie Porte who pulled out after just over 100 kilometres of racing having been dropped twice from the main group throughout the day. The Tasmanian is still recovering from surgery last Tuesday on a deviated septum.

How it unfolded:

The icy morning air didn't stop the Whittlesea community from showing their support at the day's departure, with a big crowd on hand to cheer on the peloton in the 59th edition of the race.

A breakaway of 15 riders formed within the first 10 kilometres containing Jack Bobridge (Garmin-Cervelo), Jonas Aen Jorgensen (Saxo Bank – SunGard), Jens Debusschere (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Jonny Clarke (UnitedHealthcare), Mitch Docker, Koen de Kort (Skil – Shimano), Mal Rudolph (Jayco-AIS), Pat Shaw, Nathan Haas (Genesys), Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda), Joe Lewis (Australian National Team), Tim Gudsell (Pure Black) , Reinardt JanseVan Rensburg (MTN - Qhubeka), Bernard Sulzberger (V Australia) and Rhys Pollock (Drapac). The gap would steadily increase to around seven minutes before Katusha moved to the head of the main group in an attempt to rescue the situation.

Haas continued his recent aggressive form, taking out the day's first sprint at Riddles Creek just after the 54 kilometre-mark, with Bobridge second and Shaw third giving some indication that the Genesys squad was not just making up the numbers in the high quality field. Haas, 22, again showed that he was there to be counted by claiming second in the first KOM at Woodend, 24 kilometres down the road, behind Sulzberger with Canadian Hamilton putting his hand up for third.

As the peloton started to eat away at the group's lead after 125 kilometres, Jack Bobridge mounted the first of many raids on his fellow escapees with Pollock deciding to chase.

Hitting the second KOM in the spa town of Daylesford, Pollock took the spoils from Bobridge while from the next group on the road, Haas continued his run and took the remaining bonuses. Bobridge and Pollock gained an advantage of around half a minute before the Australian Road Champion got some encouragement from his team car, with the event being run without direct communication from the caravane.

"He stirred me up a bit and I went a bit deep there for the next 20km, but you never know if you never try," Bobridge explained post-race.

"I gave it a nudge and it didn't work out, Rhys ended up taking the stage [and] he deserved it, a good move at the end there."

Bobridge pushed to a 200 metre lead before sitting up and letting Pollock, Haas, Jorgensen, Debusschere and Van Rensburg work with him – for a while gaining an advantage of 1:13 over a group of four riders which sat 3:48 ahead of the next.

The second sprint point loomed at Creswick (150.6km) and Haas was again the man to contend with, taking six points and the position of virtual race leader. Pollock was next with Jorgensen also getting in on the action.

"I was super nervous coming out of the sprint at Creswick that I was going to get dropped," the Drapac rider explained as mind games began to play a part in the way the race was being won. "I felt like I was going to start cramping but I just tried to keep riding tempo and bluff the other guys a little bit."

While Haas would not be able to hold on to what would have been a remarkable race lead, he was able to net second on GC, 15 seconds back from Pollock, along with the Sprint Classification, Young Rider Classification. His team Genesys, also claimed the lead in the Teams Classification in a great day for the orange train.

With 10 kilometres left before the finish in Ballarat, Bobridge again tried his luck before Pollock did the same for a small gap. At three kilometres out, Pollock decided it was now or never, earning the praise of his co-conspirator.

"It was a good move, also he didn't miss his turn all day ... he did his fair share," said Bobridge. "For him to pull the win off, good on him."

Pollock said that it was time to enjoy the day's spoils although was uncertain of how to maintain his position on Thursday's second stage to Geelong.

"We came here to try and win a stage and to win a stage and get the yellow jersey; we'll just do what we can now," he said.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling4:09:23
2Jonas Aen Jorgensen (Den) Saxo Bank-SunGard0:00:13
3Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
4Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo
5Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
6Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (SAf) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:20
7Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australian National Team0:02:38
8Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:02:39
9Tim Gudsell (NZl) Pure Black Racing0:02:41
10Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia
11Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Jayco - AIS0:07:57
12Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:08:00
13Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
14Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
15Jonathon Clarke (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
16Kasper Larsen Klostergaard (Den) Saxo Bank-SunGard0:10:24
17Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
18Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
19Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
20Benjamin Hill (Aus) Australian National Team
21John Anderson (Aus) Australian National Team
22Stijn Van Den Bergh (Bel) Katusha Team
23Cameron Wurf (Aus) Australian National Team
24Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank-SunGard
25Aaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia
26Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank-SunGard
27Cameron Peterson (Aus) V Australia
28Michael Freiberg (Aus) V Australia
29Richard Lang (Aus) Jayco - AIS
30William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
31Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
32Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
33Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
34Patrick Lane (Aus) Jayco - AIS
35James Williamson (NZl) Pure Black Racing
36Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
37Arran Brown (SAf) MTN - Qhubeka
38Bradley Potigieter (SAf) MTN - Qhubeka
39Michael Cupitt (Aus) Budget Forklifts
40David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank SunGard
41Dylan Girdlestone (Saf) MTN - Qhubeka
42Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
43Valery Valynin (Rus) Russian National Team
44Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
45Yoshimitsu Tsuji (Jap) Utsunomiya Blitzen
46Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
47Will Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
48Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
49Thierry Huppond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
50Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
51Glen Chadwick (NZl) Pure Black Racing
52Brian Mcleod (Aus) Budget Forklifts
53Yukihiro Doi (Jap) Skil - Shimano
54Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) V Australia
55Roman Van Uden (NZl) Pure Black Racing
56Michael Northey (NZl) Pure Black Racing
57Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia
58Nathan Earle (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
59Chris Jongewaard (Aus) Budget Forklifts
60Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
61Dennis Van Niekerk (SAf) MTN - Qhubeka
62Peter Herzig (Aus) Budget Forklifts
63Jason Spencer (Aus) Budget Forklifts
64Matthew Llyod (Aus) Australian National Team
65Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
66Shem Rodger (NZl) Pure Black Racing
67Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha Team
68Benjamin King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
69Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) Russian National Team
70Loto Petrus (Nam) MTN - Qhubeka
71Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
72Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
73Alex Carver (Aus) Jayco - AIS
74Luke Davison (Aus) Budget Forklifts
75Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
76Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
77Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
78Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
79Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Jayco - AIS
80Nick Aitken (Aus) Jayco - AIS
81Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo
82Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
83Alexandere Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
84Sho Hatsuyama (Jap) Utsunomiya Blitzen
85Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
86Yoshimasa Hirose (Jap) Utsunomiya Blitzen
87Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Australian National Team
88Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
89Kenneth Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
90Matvey Zubov (Rus) Russian National Team
91Alexey Markov (Rus) Russian National Team
92Alexander Serov (Rus) Russian National Team
93Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo
94Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
95Brett Lancaster (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo
96Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo
DNFRichie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank-SunGard
DNFAdrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
DNFFabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
DNFKyle Marwood (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
DNFNikolay Zhurkin (Rus) Russian National Team
DNFAkira Kakinuma (Jap) Utsunomiya Blitzen
DNFAtsuhito Wakasugi (Jap) Utsunomiya Blitzen

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers6pts
2Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo4
3Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers2

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers6pts
2Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling4
3Jonas Aen Jorgensen (Den) Saxo Bank-SunGard2

Arrival
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling10pts
2Jonas Aen Jorgensen (Den) Saxo Bank-SunGard8
3Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers6
4Brett Lancaster (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo4
5Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2

KOM 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia6pts
2Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers4
3Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda2

KOM 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling6pts
2Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo4
3Hathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers2

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Genesys Wealth Advisers12:46:46
2Drapac Cycling0:02:11
3Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:24
4Saxo Bank Sungard
5Team Garmin-Cervelo
6Skil Shimano0:02:26
7MTN Qhubeka0:02:31
8Australia National Team0:04:49
9V Australia0:04:52
10Pureblack Racing
11Team Jayco - AIS0:10:08
12United Health Care Pro Cycling0:10:11
13Jelly Belly Cycling Team
14Katusha Team0:12:35
15Team Budget Forklifts
16Team Type 1 - Sanofi
17Russian National Team
18Utsunomiya Blitzen

General classification after Stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling4:09:11
2Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:00:15
3Jonas Aen Jorgensen (Den) Saxo Bank-SunGard0:00:18
4Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo0:00:23
5Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:25
6Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (SAf) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:32
7Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australian National Team0:02:50
8Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:02:51
9Tim Gudsell (NZl) Pure Black Racing0:02:53
10Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia
11Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Jayco - AIS0:08:09
12Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:08:11
13Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:08:12
14Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
15Jonathon Clarke (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
16Kasper Larsen Klostergaard (Den) Saxo Bank-SunGard0:10:36
17Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
18Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
19Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
20Benjamin Hill (Aus) Australian National Team
21John Anderson (Aus) Australian National Team
22Stijn Van Den Bergh (Bel) Katusha Team
23Cameron Wurf (Aus) Australian National Team
24Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank-SunGard
25Aaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia
26Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank-SunGard
27Cameron Peterson (Aus) V Australia
28Michael Freiberg (Aus) V Australia
29Richard Lang (Aus) Jayco - AIS
30William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
31Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
32Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
33Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
34Patrick Lane (Aus) Jayco - AIS
35James Williamson (NZl) Pure Black Racing
36Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
37Arran Brown (SAf) MTN - Qhubeka
38Bradley Potigieter (SAf) MTN - Qhubeka
39Michael Cupitt (Aus) Budget Forklifts
40David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank SunGard
41Dylan Girdlestone (Saf) MTN - Qhubeka
42Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
43Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
44Yoshimitsu Tsuji (Jap) Utsunomiya Blitzen
45Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
46Will Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
47Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
48Thierry Huppond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
49Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
50Glen Chadwick (NZl) Pure Black Racing
51Brian Mcleod (Aus) Budget Forklifts
52Yukihiro Doi (Jap) Skil - Shimano
53Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) V Australia
54Roman Van Uden (NZl) Pure Black Racing
55Michael Northey (NZl) Pure Black Racing
56Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia
57Nathan Earle (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
58Chris Jongewaard (Aus) Budget Forklifts
59Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
60Dennis Van Niekerk (SAf) MTN - Qhubeka
61Peter Herzig (Aus) Budget Forklifts
62Jason Spencer (Aus) Budget Forklifts
63Matthew Llyod (Aus) Australian National Team
64Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
65Shem Rodger (NZl) Pure Black Racing
66Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha Team
67Benjamin King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
68Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) Russian National Team
69Loto Petrus (Nam) MTN - Qhubeka
70Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
71Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
72Alex Carver (Aus) Jayco - AIS
73Luke Davison (Aus) Budget Forklifts
74Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
75Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
76Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
77Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
78Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Jayco - AIS
79Nick Aitken (Aus) Jayco - AIS
80Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo
81Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
82Alexandere Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
83Sho Hatsuyama (Jap) Utsunomiya Blitzen
84Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
85Yoshimasa Hirose (Jap) Utsunomiya Blitzen
86Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Australian National Team
87Kenneth Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
88Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
89Matvey Zubov (Rus) Russian National Team
90Alexey Markov (Rus) Russian National Team
91Alexander Serov (Rus) Russian National Team
92Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo
93Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
94Brett Lancaster (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo
95Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo
961350:10:56

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers18pts
2Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling14
3Jonas Aen Jorgensen (Den) Saxo Bank-SunGard10
4Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo8
5Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
6Patrick Shaw (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers2

KOM classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling12pts
2Hathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers8
3Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo8
4Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia6
5Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda2

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Genesys Wealth Advisers12:46:46
2Drapac Cycling0:02:11
3Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:24
4Saxo Bank Sungard
5Team Garmin-Cervelo
6Skil Shimano0:02:26
7MTN Qhubeka0:02:31
8Australia National Team0:04:49
9V Australia0:04:52
10Pureblack Racing
11Team Jayco - AIS0:10:08
12United Health Care Pro Cycling0:10:11
13Jelly Belly Cycling Team
14Katusha Team0:12:35
15Team Budget Forklifts
16Team Type 1 - Sanofi
17Russian National Team
18Utsunomiya Blitzen

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers4:09:26
2Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo0:00:08
3Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:10
4Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (SAf) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:17
5Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australian National Team0:02:35
6Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Jayco - AIS0:07:54
7Benjamin Hill (Aus) Australian National Team0:10:21
8Michael Freiberg (Aus) V Australia
9Richard Lang (Aus) Jayco - AIS
10Patrick Lane (Aus) Jayco - AIS
11James Williamson (NZl) Pure Black Racing
12Bradley Potigieter (SAf) MTN - Qhubeka
13Dylan Girdlestone (Saf) MTN - Qhubeka
14Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
15Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
16Brian Mcleod (Aus) Budget Forklifts
17Roman Van Uden (NZl) Pure Black Racing
18Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
19Jason Spencer (Aus) Budget Forklifts
20Shem Rodger (NZl) Pure Black Racing
21Benjamin King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
22Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
23Alex Carver (Aus) Jayco - AIS
24Luke Davison (Aus) Budget Forklifts
25Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
26Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
27Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Jayco - AIS
28Nick Aitken (Aus) Jayco - AIS
29Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo
30Alexandere Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
31Sho Hatsuyama (Jap) Utsunomiya Blitzen
32Matvey Zubov (Rus) Russian National Team
33Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo

 

