Image 1 of 12 Orica-GreenEdge had a successful race claiming the team classification top prize as well as the gc (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 12 Gerry Ryan addressed the crowd (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 12 The 2014 winner of the Jayco Herald Sun Tour, Simon Clarke (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 12 Orica-GreenEdge celebrate the team classification win (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 5 of 12 Gerry Ryan congratulates Simon Clarke on his win (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 6 of 12 Best young rider, Jack Haig (Avanti) (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 7 of 12 There was no race today but everything was in place (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 8 of 12 The team managers discuss the cancellation of the stage (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 9 of 12 Race director John Trevorrow (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 10 of 12 The past winners of the race have their names on the wheel trophy (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 11 of 12 Simon Clarke gives Cam Wurf a taste of his champagne (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 12 of 12 Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge) with the winners wheel (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

The Jayco Herald Sun Tour's final stage up Arthurs Seat was cancelled with the race organisation acting on the advise of fire and police officials regarding adverse weather conditions. The threat posed by bushfires and strong winds meant race director John Trevorrow was faced with the tough decision to cancel the race for the safety of both riders and spectators.

Having experienced 40 degree heat on yesterday's stage, a change in wind direction cooled the Mornington Peninsula and while there was no immediate threat to the roads the race was to traverse, with the potential of fire taking only seven minutes to reach the peak of Arthurs Seat, the race was cancelled ensuring that Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge) claimed his maiden overall victory.

In the media centre as riders were scheduled to sign on, there arose a tension as it became clear the strong winds and smoke seen from the summit of Arthurs Seat was going to force a change to the stage. Race director Trevorrow, a three winner of the race, made the announcement that for the safety of all involved that there would be no stage today.

There is no immediate threat within this region but the emergency services, police and fire, are in other areas under threat across the state," Trevvorow said. "I'm devastated of course. I was looking forward to this amazing stage up Arthurs Seat, I’m devastated for us the race organisers, the bike riders, and especially for the fans. It was going o be something special I reckon."

"Everyone is happy with the week of racing here and the win," said Clarke. "The guys did a great job and worked really hard for me this week. We were confident going in to today's stage that we would be able to defend the overall, but like in any bike race, anything can happen. We were up for the challenge, and it was a shame that we didn't get a chance to do that."

"I still get to stand on the podium, for us it is still a great win and we're stoked to have been able to come away winning," said Clarke. "Gerro didn't get the triple-crown, but GreenEdge got the triple crown.





"It's unfortunate for the organisers that the last stage was cancelled today, but we are still really happy to have won the overall here," Clark added. "I'm looking forward to having this win on my palmarès."

"It's a bittersweet result for the team," said Orica-GreenEdge Sport Director Matt Wilson.

"The guys all rode so well this week, Clarkey especially. It's a shame he didn't get to finish the race in its entirety because he deserved the win and he deserved to have his moment. This isn't the way you want to win a race, but it was well earned over the course of the week and he would have been hard to beat today. We are extremely happy to come away with the overall win."



Final General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 10:59:17 2 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:08 3 Jack Haig (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team 0:00:11 4 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:01:09 5 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team 0:01:21 6 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 7 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:22 8 Glenn O’Shea (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia 0:01:23 9 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 10 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 11 Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:24 12 Alex Clements (Aus) Jayco Australian U23 0:01:28 13 Harry Carpenter (Aus) Jayco Australian U23 14 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 15 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:29 16 Timothy Roe (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 0:01:30 17 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 0:01:31 18 Rhys Gillett (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris 19 Robert Power (Aus) Jayco Australian U23 20 Calvin Watson (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia 0:01:32 21 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 22 James Oram (NZl) New Zealand Team 23 Patrick Lane (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling 24 John Anderson (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 0:01:34 25 Matthew Clarke (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia 26 Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore Team 0:01:36 27 Thomas Hamilton (Aus) Jayco Australian U23 0:01:47 28 Mark O’Brien (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team 0:01:48 29 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:51 30 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:06:50 31 Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:08:18 32 Jeremy Cameron (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris 0:08:22 33 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti Cycling Team 0:08:25 34 Jeffry Louder (NZl) UnitedHealthcare 0:08:34 35 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp 0:09:46 36 Steele von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:09:50 37 Bradley White (NZl) UnitedHealthcare 0:11:17 38 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:11:42 39 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:12:09 40 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team 0:14:40 41 Patrick Bevin (NZl) New Zealand Team 0:14:43 42 Michael Vink (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts 0:14:48 43 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team 0:21:27 44 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:21:31 45 Dion Smith (NZl) New Zealand Team 0:21:34 46 Chris Jory (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia 0:21:36 47 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare 0:21:47 48 Hugh Carth (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 0:22:11 49 Robert-John McCarthy (Aus) Jayco Australian U23 0:24:33 50 Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:25:23 51 Shaun O’Callaghan (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris 0:25:29 52 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 0:25:46 53 Thomas Dekker (NED) Garmin Sharp 0:26:57 54 Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling 0:28:14 55 Kristian Juel (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 0:28:37 56 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 0:31:46 57 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Jayco Australian U23 0:32:14 58 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare 0:32:15 59 Hayden McCormick (NZl) New Zealand Team 0:32:17 60 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare 0:32:21 61 Nathan Elliott (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris 0:33:36 62 Tom Scully (NZl) New Zealand Team 0:35:09 63 Felix English (Irl) Rapha Condor JLT 0:35:10 64 Germain Burton (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:35:14 65 Thomas Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 0:35:21 66 Matej Mahoric (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:35:22 67 Ji Wen Low (Sin) OCBC Singapore Team 0:35:27 68 Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling 0:35:29 69 Matty Lloyd (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia 0:35:42 70 Samuel Horgan (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts 0:36:04 71 Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 0:36:08 72 Joshua Prete (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 73 Jason Spencer (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris 0:36:29 74 Adrian Hegyvary (NZl) UnitedHealthcare 0:37:10 75 Thomas Rabou (NED) OCBC Singapore Team 0:39:07 76 Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling 0:40:03 77 Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling 0:40:05 78 Rico Rogers (Aus) OCBC Singapore Team 0:40:07 79 Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Team 0:40:13 80 Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Team 0:40:15 81 Hamish Schreurs (NZl) New Zealand Team 0:43:49 82 Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Team 0:43:57 83 Christopher Opie (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 0:44:43 84 James Rendall (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris 0:49:22 85 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:52:17 86 Samuel Witmitz (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 0:52:21

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Anderson (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 16 pts 2 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 14 3 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 12 4 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 10 5 Robert-John McCarthy (Aus) Jayco Australian U23 10 6 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 8 7 Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 8 8 Rico Rogers (Aus) OCBC Singapore Team 8 9 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 6 10 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 11 Jack Haig (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team 6 12 Felix English (Irl) Rapha Condor JLT 6 13 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 4 14 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 4 15 Thomas Hamilton (Aus) Jayco Australian U23 4 16 Chris Jory (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia 4 17 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare 4 18 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Jayco Australian U23 4 19 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team 2 20 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 21 Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2 22 Kristian Juel (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 2 23 Nathan Elliott (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris 2 24 Tom Scully (NZl) New Zealand Team 2 25 Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling 2 26 Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling 2

King of the mountains # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Hamilton (Aus) Jayco Australian U23 52 pts 2 John Anderson (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 16 3 Jack Haig (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team 16 4 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 16 5 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 12 6 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Jayco Australian U23 10 7 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 8 8 Nathan Elliott (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris 8 9 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 6 10 Kristian Juel (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 6 11 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare 4 12 Rhys Gillett (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris 2

Best Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Haig (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team 10:59:28 2 Alex Clements (Aus) Jayco Australian U23 0:01:17 3 Harry Carpenter (Aus) Jayco Australian U23 4 Robert Power (Aus) Jayco Australian U23 0:01:20 5 James Oram (NZl) New Zealand Team 0:01:21 6 Thomas Hamilton (Aus) Jayco Australian U23 0:01:36 7 Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:08:07 8 Jeremy Cameron (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris 0:08:11 9 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team 0:21:16 10 Dion Smith (NZl) New Zealand Team 0:21:23 11 Hugh Carth (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 0:22:00 12 Robert-John McCarthy (Aus) Jayco Australian U23 0:24:22 13 Shaun O’Callaghan (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris 0:25:18 14 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 0:25:35 15 Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling 0:28:03 16 Kristian Juel (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 0:28:26 17 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Jayco Australian U23 0:32:03 18 Hayden McCormick (NZl) New Zealand Team 0:32:06 19 Felix English (Irl) Rapha Condor JLT 0:34:59 20 Germain Burton (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:35:03 21 Thomas Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 0:35:10 22 Hamish Schreurs (NZl) New Zealand Team 0:43:38 23 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:52:06

Most aggressive rider Rider Name (Country) Team Cam Wurth (Aus) Cannondale