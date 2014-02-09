Trending

Final Stage of Herald Sun Tour cancelled handing Simon Clarke the win

No change to classifications as Orica-GreenEdge complete Australian summer clean sweep

Image 1 of 12

Orica-GreenEdge had a successful race claiming the team classification top prize as well as the gc

Orica-GreenEdge had a successful race claiming the team classification top prize as well as the gc
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 2 of 12

Gerry Ryan addressed the crowd

Gerry Ryan addressed the crowd
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 3 of 12

The 2014 winner of the Jayco Herald Sun Tour, Simon Clarke

The 2014 winner of the Jayco Herald Sun Tour, Simon Clarke
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 4 of 12

Orica-GreenEdge celebrate the team classification win

Orica-GreenEdge celebrate the team classification win
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 5 of 12

Gerry Ryan congratulates Simon Clarke on his win

Gerry Ryan congratulates Simon Clarke on his win
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 6 of 12

Best young rider, Jack Haig (Avanti)

Best young rider, Jack Haig (Avanti)
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 7 of 12

There was no race today but everything was in place

There was no race today but everything was in place
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 8 of 12

The team managers discuss the cancellation of the stage

The team managers discuss the cancellation of the stage
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 9 of 12

Race director John Trevorrow

Race director John Trevorrow
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 10 of 12

The past winners of the race have their names on the wheel trophy

The past winners of the race have their names on the wheel trophy
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 11 of 12

Simon Clarke gives Cam Wurf a taste of his champagne

Simon Clarke gives Cam Wurf a taste of his champagne
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 12 of 12

Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge) with the winners wheel

Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge) with the winners wheel
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

The Jayco Herald Sun Tour's final stage up Arthurs Seat was cancelled with the race organisation acting on the advise of fire and police officials regarding adverse weather conditions. The threat posed by bushfires and strong winds meant race director John Trevorrow was faced with the tough decision to cancel the race for the safety of both riders and spectators.

Having experienced 40 degree heat on yesterday's stage, a change in wind direction cooled the Mornington Peninsula and while there was no immediate threat to the roads the race was to traverse, with the potential of fire taking only seven minutes to reach the peak of Arthurs Seat, the race was cancelled ensuring that Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge) claimed his maiden overall victory.

In the media centre as riders were scheduled to sign on, there arose a tension as it became clear the strong winds and smoke seen from the summit of Arthurs Seat was going to force a change to the stage. Race director Trevorrow, a three winner of the race, made the announcement that for the safety of all involved that there would be no stage today.

There is no immediate threat within this region but the emergency services, police and fire, are in other areas under threat across the state," Trevvorow said. "I'm devastated of course. I was looking forward to this amazing stage up Arthurs Seat, I’m devastated for us the race organisers, the bike riders, and especially for the fans. It was going o be something special I reckon."

"Everyone is happy with the week of racing here and the win," said Clarke. "The guys did a great job and worked really hard for me this week. We were confident going in to today's stage that we would be able to defend the overall, but like in any bike race, anything can happen. We were up for the challenge, and it was a shame that we didn't get a chance to do that."

"I still get to stand on the podium, for us it is still a great win and we're stoked to have been able to come away winning," said Clarke. "Gerro didn't get the triple-crown, but GreenEdge got the triple crown.

"It's unfortunate for the organisers that the last stage was cancelled today, but we are still really happy to have won the overall here," Clark added. "I'm looking forward to having this win on my palmarès."

"It's a bittersweet result for the team," said Orica-GreenEdge Sport Director Matt Wilson.

"The guys all rode so well this week, Clarkey especially. It's a shame he didn't get to finish the race in its entirety because he deserved the win and he deserved to have his moment. This isn't the way you want to win a race, but it was well earned over the course of the week and he would have been hard to beat today. We are extremely happy to come away with the overall win."
 

Final General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge10:59:17
2Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:08
3Jack Haig (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team0:00:11
4Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:01:09
5Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team0:01:21
6Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
7Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:22
8Glenn O’Shea (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia0:01:23
9Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
10William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
11Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:24
12Alex Clements (Aus) Jayco Australian U230:01:28
13Harry Carpenter (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
14Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
15Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:29
16Timothy Roe (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:01:30
17Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling0:01:31
18Rhys Gillett (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris
19Robert Power (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
20Calvin Watson (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia0:01:32
21George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
22James Oram (NZl) New Zealand Team
23Patrick Lane (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling
24John Anderson (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling0:01:34
25Matthew Clarke (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia
26Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore Team0:01:36
27Thomas Hamilton (Aus) Jayco Australian U230:01:47
28Mark O’Brien (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team0:01:48
29Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:51
30Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:06:50
31Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:08:18
32Jeremy Cameron (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris0:08:22
33Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti Cycling Team0:08:25
34Jeffry Louder (NZl) UnitedHealthcare0:08:34
35Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp0:09:46
36Steele von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:09:50
37Bradley White (NZl) UnitedHealthcare0:11:17
38Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:11:42
39Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:12:09
40Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team0:14:40
41Patrick Bevin (NZl) New Zealand Team0:14:43
42Michael Vink (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts0:14:48
43Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team0:21:27
44Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:21:31
45Dion Smith (NZl) New Zealand Team0:21:34
46Chris Jory (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia0:21:36
47Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare0:21:47
48Hugh Carth (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT0:22:11
49Robert-John McCarthy (Aus) Jayco Australian U230:24:33
50Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:25:23
51Shaun O’Callaghan (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris0:25:29
52Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling0:25:46
53Thomas Dekker (NED) Garmin Sharp0:26:57
54Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling0:28:14
55Kristian Juel (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:28:37
56Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT0:31:46
57Samuel Spokes (Aus) Jayco Australian U230:32:14
58Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare0:32:15
59Hayden McCormick (NZl) New Zealand Team0:32:17
60Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare0:32:21
61Nathan Elliott (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris0:33:36
62Tom Scully (NZl) New Zealand Team0:35:09
63Felix English (Irl) Rapha Condor JLT0:35:10
64Germain Burton (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:35:14
65Thomas Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT0:35:21
66Matej Mahoric (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:35:22
67Ji Wen Low (Sin) OCBC Singapore Team0:35:27
68Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling0:35:29
69Matty Lloyd (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia0:35:42
70Samuel Horgan (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts0:36:04
71Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT0:36:08
72Joshua Prete (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
73Jason Spencer (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris0:36:29
74Adrian Hegyvary (NZl) UnitedHealthcare0:37:10
75Thomas Rabou (NED) OCBC Singapore Team0:39:07
76Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling0:40:03
77Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling0:40:05
78Rico Rogers (Aus) OCBC Singapore Team0:40:07
79Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Team0:40:13
80Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Team0:40:15
81Hamish Schreurs (NZl) New Zealand Team0:43:49
82Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Team0:43:57
83Christopher Opie (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT0:44:43
84James Rendall (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris0:49:22
85Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:52:17
86Samuel Witmitz (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:52:21

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Anderson (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling16pts
2Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge14
3Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling12
4Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp10
5Robert-John McCarthy (Aus) Jayco Australian U2310
6Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling8
7Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge8
8Rico Rogers (Aus) OCBC Singapore Team8
9Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling6
10Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling6
11Jack Haig (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team6
12Felix English (Irl) Rapha Condor JLT6
13Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge4
14William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling4
15Thomas Hamilton (Aus) Jayco Australian U234
16Chris Jory (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia4
17Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare4
18Samuel Spokes (Aus) Jayco Australian U234
19Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team2
20Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
21Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2
22Kristian Juel (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts2
23Nathan Elliott (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris2
24Tom Scully (NZl) New Zealand Team2
25Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling2
26Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling2

King of the mountains
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Hamilton (Aus) Jayco Australian U2352pts
2John Anderson (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling16
3Jack Haig (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team16
4Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling16
5Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge12
6Samuel Spokes (Aus) Jayco Australian U2310
7Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling8
8Nathan Elliott (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris8
9Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp6
10Kristian Juel (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts6
11Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare4
12Rhys Gillett (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris2

Best Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Haig (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team10:59:28
2Alex Clements (Aus) Jayco Australian U230:01:17
3Harry Carpenter (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
4Robert Power (Aus) Jayco Australian U230:01:20
5James Oram (NZl) New Zealand Team0:01:21
6Thomas Hamilton (Aus) Jayco Australian U230:01:36
7Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:08:07
8Jeremy Cameron (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris0:08:11
9Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team0:21:16
10Dion Smith (NZl) New Zealand Team0:21:23
11Hugh Carth (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT0:22:00
12Robert-John McCarthy (Aus) Jayco Australian U230:24:22
13Shaun O’Callaghan (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris0:25:18
14Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling0:25:35
15Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling0:28:03
16Kristian Juel (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:28:26
17Samuel Spokes (Aus) Jayco Australian U230:32:03
18Hayden McCormick (NZl) New Zealand Team0:32:06
19Felix English (Irl) Rapha Condor JLT0:34:59
20Germain Burton (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:35:03
21Thomas Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT0:35:10
22Hamish Schreurs (NZl) New Zealand Team0:43:38
23Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:52:06

Most aggressive rider
Rider Name (Country) Team
Cam Wurth  (Aus) Cannondale

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica-Green Edge33:00:47
2Avanti Cycling Team0:00:06
3Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:12
4Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:20
5Jayco Australian U23 National Team0:01:23
6Korda Mentha Real Estate - Team Australia0:01:26
7Garmin Sharp0:18:00
8African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:32:17
9New Zealand National Team0:34:40
10United Healthcare Pro Cycling0:35:05
11Team Budget Forklifts0:41:17
12Synergy Baku Cycling Project1:01:56
13OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling1:09:23
14Rapha Condor JLT1:14:25
15Great Britain National Team1:32:49
16Terengganu Cycling Team2:01:30

 

