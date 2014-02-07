Successful breakaway nets Simon Clarke stage and overall at Herald Sun Tour
Cameron Wurf and Bendigo local Jack Haig in second and third
Simon Clarke (Orica GreenEdge) won Stage 2 of the Jayco Herald Sun Tour after a long day in the breakaway which was trimmed down to three riders on the Cat 1 climb of the day up Mt Alexander. The break of Clarke, Cam Wurf (Cannondale) and Jack Haig (Avanti) worked with Clarke knowing that at the finish line in Bendigo was the race lead and a stage win. Clarke kicked away in the final 100m to give himself enough time to celebrate.
"That was a very hard day out there. We just had to try to give it to Garmin, yesterday Hassy was just so strong. Cam Meyer and I tried to one-two him but he was just all over us and then he beat us in the sprint so we really had to go out on the front foot and put them on the back foot and we managed to do that," Clarke explained.
"The group through the day was working ideally so on the climb, Mt Alexander, we had to try and buy a lottery ticket and fortunately Cam Wurf was there and he's just as strong as an ox so I said to the other boys when we were near to the top to wait for him and as you saw, he was great value to that breakaway and just about the reason we stayed away."
After seeing Nathan Haas claim both the stage and overall honours yesterday while they missed out, Clarke explained that GreenEdge were hungy to make amdends. "Our strategy was to isolate Garmin as much as possible and yesterday we weren't able to achieve that and Haasy kind of made us look silly. Today we managed it and proved that if you don’t give up and just keep at it, you can achieve the game plan."
The days group at its peak contained 17 riders which then lost one man and with 16 out in front their lead reached a maximum of just over three minutes. As the race approached Mt Alexander it was clear the days big climb as going to witness the tactical moment of the day.
"It was such a big group, there wasn't a huge lot of cooperation but that's usually the case with a big break like that. I had Mitch Docker there and his job was to make sure that the breakaway was there at the base of Mt Alexander," Clarke said.
"I really have to thank him, he did an awesome job and managed to set it up for me and I attacked on the climb and made sure I didn't try to go solo but just break it down so there was a couple of us who could commit and who better than Cam and Jack Haig to have with us."
Jack Haig's effort netted him the best young rider and third place on gc which he should hold onto as a proven climber so Arthur's Seat shouldn't eject him from claiming another white jersey after success at the Tour Down Under. "There are always ambitions for yellow but it'd be nice to get another white jersey under the belt and put on the resume to hand out," Haig said.
"I've definitely got a good chance at the podium and I'd like to think that I have a small change to take yellow but it will be so hard to take it off a class bike rider like Simon."
On whether Arthur's Seat suits his chances of claiming the overall, Haig said "To tell you truth, I've never actually done it so I can't really answer that question."
Clarke however is in the prime position for the win and will have the support of a strong team which includes two-time winner Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) who is now likely to play a super domestique role.
"You see the honour roll and I'd love to have my name on it so we're working hard and hopefully we still have the yellow jersey on Sunday. All the boys are awesome and we saw what a great job Mitch did today and I've had my fair share of doing a job and hopefully they can repay me this week," Clarke said.
The day's hot racing action
Once the flag dropped to start racing, the pace of the peloton was quickly in the region of 60km/h with riders trying to get off the front and form the day's break. A large group with representations by GreenEdge, Drapac, Cannondale, Garmin, Jayco Australian U23 team, UnitedHealthcare as BudgetForklifts were driving the pace back in the main bunch.
The intermediate sprint points were claimed by Drapac duo Lachlan Norris (Drapac) who took out the first KOM points on offer and then claimed the points at the second intermediate sprint point and with Jonathan Cantwell who had mopped up at the first intermediate point.
As the leading riders went up Mt Alexander the break had a gap of 1:10 back to the bunch. Several couldn't handle the increase in pace that Clarke was setting and with the KOM ahead Thomas Hamilton cleaned up the maximum points on offer to strength his lead in the classification but once the riders made the ascent it was just Clarke, Haig and Wurf who worked together to the line and kept their lead of 1:10 rocketing the trio to the top of the gc.
Garmin were at the head of affairs trying to pull back the one minute lead the three man had made for themselves. Glen O'Shea was one of the rider to try his luck in the closing km of the race to no avail and Garmin were getting no help from GreenEdge or Cannondale who both riders ahead making it a foregone conclusion that Clarke would be the big winner on Stage 2
Tomorrow's stage is to be moved forward to a 9:30am start due to extreme heat that Victoria is currently facing.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|4:05:01
|2
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:01
|3
|Jack Haig (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
|4
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:11
|5
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|7
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|8
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|9
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
|10
|Pat Shaw (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia
|11
|Glenn O’Shea (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia
|12
|Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|13
|Jeremy Cameron (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris
|14
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia
|15
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|16
|Robert Power (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
|17
|Alex Clements (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
|18
|Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|19
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling
|20
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:01:16
|21
|Timothy Roe (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|22
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|23
|Bradley White (NZl) UnitedHealthcare
|24
|John Anderson (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|25
|Rhys Gillett (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris
|26
|James Oram (NZl) New Zealand Team
|27
|Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore Team
|28
|Harry Carpenter (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
|29
|Mark O’Brien (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
|30
|Thomas Hamilton (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
|31
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|32
|Matthew Clarke (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia
|33
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|34
|Jeffry Louder (NZl) UnitedHealthcare
|35
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti Cycling Team
|0:01:27
|36
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:03:23
|37
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:09:41
|38
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
|39
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|40
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|41
|Dion Smith (NZl) New Zealand Team
|0:14:29
|42
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) New Zealand Team
|43
|Chris Jory (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia
|44
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|45
|Robert-John McCarthy (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
|46
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare
|47
|Hugh Carth (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|48
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
|49
|Michael Vink (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
|50
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
|51
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:25:16
|52
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|53
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|54
|Jason Spencer (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris
|55
|Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling
|56
|Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling
|57
|Matej Mahoric (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|58
|Matty Lloyd (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia
|59
|Shaun O’Callaghan (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris
|60
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
|61
|Germain Burton (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|62
|Felix English (Irl) Rapha Condor JLT
|63
|Thomas Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|64
|Nathan Elliott (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris
|65
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) New Zealand Team
|66
|Ji Wen Low (Sin) OCBC Singapore Team
|67
|Thomas Dekker (NED) Garmin Sharp
|68
|Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Team
|69
|Tom Scully (NZl) New Zealand Team
|70
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|71
|Rico Rogers (Aus) OCBC Singapore Team
|72
|Adrian Hegyvary (NZl) UnitedHealthcare
|73
|Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling
|74
|Kristian Juel (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|75
|Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Team
|76
|Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling
|77
|Joshua Prete (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:29:03
|78
|Christopher Opie (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|79
|Samuel Horgan (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
|80
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|81
|Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Team
|82
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) New Zealand Team
|83
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|84
|Thomas Rabou (NED) OCBC Singapore Team
|85
|Luke Davison (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling
|0:42:18
|86
|Samuel Witmitz (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|87
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|88
|James Rendall (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris
|DNF
|Cameron Bayly (Aus) OCBC Singapore Team
|DNF
|Ying Hon Ronald Yeung (Hkg) OCBC Singapore Team
|DNF
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|DNF
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|DNF
|Jacob Ragan (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|DNF
|Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Team
|DNF
|Fakhruddin Makuzi (Mas) Terengganu Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|6
|pts
|2
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|4
|3
|Tom Scully (NZl) New Zealand Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|6
|pts
|2
|John Anderson (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|4
|3
|Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|10
|pts
|2
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|8
|3
|Jack Haig (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
|6
|4
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|4
|5
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|6
|pts
|2
|Thomas Hamilton (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
|4
|3
|Rhys Gillett (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Hamilton (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
|24
|pts
|2
|Jack Haig (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
|16
|3
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|8
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|7:12:08
|2
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:08
|3
|Jack Haig (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
|0:00:11
|4
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:09
|5
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
|0:01:21
|6
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|7
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:22
|8
|Glenn O’Shea (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia
|0:01:23
|9
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|10
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|11
|Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:24
|12
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:01:28
|13
|Harry Carpenter (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
|14
|Alex Clements (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
|15
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:29
|16
|Pat Shaw (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia
|17
|Timothy Roe (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:01:30
|18
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:01:31
|19
|Rhys Gillett (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris
|20
|Robert Power (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
|21
|James Oram (NZl) New Zealand Team
|0:01:32
|22
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia
|23
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling
|24
|John Anderson (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:01:34
|25
|Matthew Clarke (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia
|26
|Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore Team
|0:01:36
|27
|Thomas Hamilton (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
|0:01:47
|28
|Mark O’Brien (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
|0:01:48
|29
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:49
|30
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:51
|31
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:03:39
|32
|Jeffry Louder (NZl) UnitedHealthcare
|0:08:17
|33
|Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:08:18
|34
|Jeremy Cameron (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris
|0:08:22
|35
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti Cycling Team
|0:08:25
|36
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
|0:09:46
|37
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:09:50
|38
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:09:59
|39
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:11:16
|40
|Bradley White (NZl) UnitedHealthcare
|0:11:17
|41
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
|0:14:40
|42
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) New Zealand Team
|0:14:43
|43
|Michael Vink (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:14:48
|44
|Hugh Carth (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|0:17:15
|45
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
|0:21:27
|46
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare
|0:21:30
|47
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:21:31
|48
|Dion Smith (NZl) New Zealand Team
|0:21:34
|49
|Chris Jory (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia
|0:21:36
|50
|Robert-John McCarthy (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
|0:24:33
|51
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:25:23
|52
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:25:29
|53
|Shaun O’Callaghan (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris
|54
|Thomas Dekker (NED) Garmin Sharp
|0:25:30
|55
|Kristian Juel (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:28:01
|56
|Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling
|0:28:14
|57
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|0:31:46
|58
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
|0:32:14
|59
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|0:32:15
|60
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) New Zealand Team
|0:32:17
|61
|Nathan Elliott (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris
|0:32:20
|62
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|0:32:21
|63
|Tom Scully (NZl) New Zealand Team
|0:35:09
|64
|Felix English (Irl) Rapha Condor JLT
|0:35:10
|65
|Germain Burton (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:35:14
|66
|Jason Spencer (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris
|0:35:17
|67
|Thomas Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|0:35:21
|68
|Matej Mahoric (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:35:22
|69
|Adrian Hegyvary (NZl) UnitedHealthcare
|0:35:23
|70
|Ji Wen Low (Sin) OCBC Singapore Team
|0:35:27
|71
|Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling
|0:35:29
|72
|Matty Lloyd (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia
|0:35:42
|73
|Samuel Horgan (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:36:04
|74
|Joshua Prete (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:36:08
|75
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|76
|Thomas Rabou (NED) OCBC Singapore Team
|0:39:07
|77
|Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling
|0:40:03
|78
|Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling
|0:40:05
|79
|Rico Rogers (Aus) OCBC Singapore Team
|0:40:07
|80
|Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Team
|0:40:13
|81
|Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Team
|0:40:15
|82
|Christopher Opie (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|0:43:49
|83
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) New Zealand Team
|84
|Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Team
|0:43:57
|85
|James Rendall (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris
|0:49:22
|86
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:52:17
|87
|Samuel Witmitz (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:52:21
|88
|Luke Davison (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling
|0:57:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|14
|pts
|2
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|12
|3
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|10
|4
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|8
|5
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|8
|6
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|6
|7
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|8
|Jack Haig (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
|6
|9
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|4
|10
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|4
|11
|John Anderson (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|4
|12
|Thomas Hamilton (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
|4
|13
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
|2
|14
|Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2
|15
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|16
|Nathan Elliott (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris
|2
|17
|Tom Scully (NZl) New Zealand Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Hamilton (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
|52
|pts
|2
|Jack Haig (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
|16
|3
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|16
|4
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|12
|5
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|8
|6
|Nathan Elliott (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris
|8
|7
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|6
|8
|Rhys Gillett (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Haig (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
|7:12:19
|2
|Harry Carpenter (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
|0:01:17
|3
|Alex Clements (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
|4
|Robert Power (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
|0:01:20
|5
|James Oram (NZl) New Zealand Team
|0:01:21
|6
|Thomas Hamilton (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
|0:01:36
|7
|Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:08:07
|8
|Jeremy Cameron (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris
|0:08:11
|9
|Hugh Carth (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|0:17:04
|10
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
|0:21:16
|11
|Dion Smith (NZl) New Zealand Team
|0:21:23
|12
|Robert-John McCarthy (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
|0:24:22
|13
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:25:18
|14
|Shaun O’Callaghan (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris
|15
|Kristian Juel (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:27:50
|16
|Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling
|0:28:03
|17
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
|0:32:03
|18
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) New Zealand Team
|0:32:06
|19
|Felix English (Irl) Rapha Condor JLT
|0:34:59
|20
|Germain Burton (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:35:03
|21
|Thomas Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|0:35:10
|22
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) New Zealand Team
|0:43:38
|23
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:52:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica-Green Edge
|21:39:20
|2
|Avanti Cycling Team
|0:06:00
|3
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:12
|4
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:01:20
|5
|Jayco Australian U23 National Team
|0:01:23
|6
|Korda Mentha Real Estate - Team Australia
|0:01:26
|7
|Garmin Sharp
|0:18:00
|8
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:32:17
|9
|New Zealand National Team
|0:34:40
|10
|United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|0:35:05
|11
|Team Budget Forklifts
|0:41:17
|12
|Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|1:01:56
|13
|OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling
|1:09:23
|14
|Rapha Condor JLT
|1:14:25
|15
|Great Britain National Team
|1:32:49
|16
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|2:01:30
