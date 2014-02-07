Image 1 of 14 A happy Simon Clarke nets the stage win and his first win of 2014 (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 14 Let the bubbly flow… (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 14 Nathan Haas on the start line and ready for a big day on the bike (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 14 Lots of the stage was exposed to the warm winds (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 5 of 14 Budget Forklifts were the most keen to reel in the break (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 6 of 14 The peloton make their way to Bendigo (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 7 of 14 Simon Clarke makes an attack on the climb (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 8 of 14 Cameron Wurf and Jack Haig and Thomas Hamilton joined Clarke when he put the hammer down (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 9 of 14 Things were heating up as the race approached Bendigo (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 10 of 14 Hass came to the front himself to help out with chasing duties (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 11 of 14 Simon Clarke takes the win (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 12 of 14 Nathan Haas gave his all but it was not to be today (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 13 of 14 Jack Haig (Avanti) (Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com) Image 14 of 14 Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge) jumped into yellow after Stage 2 (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Simon Clarke (Orica GreenEdge) won Stage 2 of the Jayco Herald Sun Tour after a long day in the breakaway which was trimmed down to three riders on the Cat 1 climb of the day up Mt Alexander. The break of Clarke, Cam Wurf (Cannondale) and Jack Haig (Avanti) worked with Clarke knowing that at the finish line in Bendigo was the race lead and a stage win. Clarke kicked away in the final 100m to give himself enough time to celebrate.

"That was a very hard day out there. We just had to try to give it to Garmin, yesterday Hassy was just so strong. Cam Meyer and I tried to one-two him but he was just all over us and then he beat us in the sprint so we really had to go out on the front foot and put them on the back foot and we managed to do that," Clarke explained.

"The group through the day was working ideally so on the climb, Mt Alexander, we had to try and buy a lottery ticket and fortunately Cam Wurf was there and he's just as strong as an ox so I said to the other boys when we were near to the top to wait for him and as you saw, he was great value to that breakaway and just about the reason we stayed away."

After seeing Nathan Haas claim both the stage and overall honours yesterday while they missed out, Clarke explained that GreenEdge were hungy to make amdends. "Our strategy was to isolate Garmin as much as possible and yesterday we weren't able to achieve that and Haasy kind of made us look silly. Today we managed it and proved that if you don’t give up and just keep at it, you can achieve the game plan."

The days group at its peak contained 17 riders which then lost one man and with 16 out in front their lead reached a maximum of just over three minutes. As the race approached Mt Alexander it was clear the days big climb as going to witness the tactical moment of the day.

"It was such a big group, there wasn't a huge lot of cooperation but that's usually the case with a big break like that. I had Mitch Docker there and his job was to make sure that the breakaway was there at the base of Mt Alexander," Clarke said.

"I really have to thank him, he did an awesome job and managed to set it up for me and I attacked on the climb and made sure I didn't try to go solo but just break it down so there was a couple of us who could commit and who better than Cam and Jack Haig to have with us."

Jack Haig's effort netted him the best young rider and third place on gc which he should hold onto as a proven climber so Arthur's Seat shouldn't eject him from claiming another white jersey after success at the Tour Down Under. "There are always ambitions for yellow but it'd be nice to get another white jersey under the belt and put on the resume to hand out," Haig said.

"I've definitely got a good chance at the podium and I'd like to think that I have a small change to take yellow but it will be so hard to take it off a class bike rider like Simon."

On whether Arthur's Seat suits his chances of claiming the overall, Haig said "To tell you truth, I've never actually done it so I can't really answer that question."

Clarke however is in the prime position for the win and will have the support of a strong team which includes two-time winner Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) who is now likely to play a super domestique role.

"You see the honour roll and I'd love to have my name on it so we're working hard and hopefully we still have the yellow jersey on Sunday. All the boys are awesome and we saw what a great job Mitch did today and I've had my fair share of doing a job and hopefully they can repay me this week," Clarke said.

The day's hot racing action

Once the flag dropped to start racing, the pace of the peloton was quickly in the region of 60km/h with riders trying to get off the front and form the day's break. A large group with representations by GreenEdge, Drapac, Cannondale, Garmin, Jayco Australian U23 team, UnitedHealthcare as BudgetForklifts were driving the pace back in the main bunch.

The intermediate sprint points were claimed by Drapac duo Lachlan Norris (Drapac) who took out the first KOM points on offer and then claimed the points at the second intermediate sprint point and with Jonathan Cantwell who had mopped up at the first intermediate point.

As the leading riders went up Mt Alexander the break had a gap of 1:10 back to the bunch. Several couldn't handle the increase in pace that Clarke was setting and with the KOM ahead Thomas Hamilton cleaned up the maximum points on offer to strength his lead in the classification but once the riders made the ascent it was just Clarke, Haig and Wurf who worked together to the line and kept their lead of 1:10 rocketing the trio to the top of the gc.

Garmin were at the head of affairs trying to pull back the one minute lead the three man had made for themselves. Glen O'Shea was one of the rider to try his luck in the closing km of the race to no avail and Garmin were getting no help from GreenEdge or Cannondale who both riders ahead making it a foregone conclusion that Clarke would be the big winner on Stage 2

Tomorrow's stage is to be moved forward to a 9:30am start due to extreme heat that Victoria is currently facing.

Results

Stage 2 Result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 4:05:01 2 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:01 3 Jack Haig (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team 4 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:11 5 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 7 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 8 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 9 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team 10 Pat Shaw (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia 11 Glenn O’Shea (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia 12 Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 13 Jeremy Cameron (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris 14 Calvin Watson (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia 15 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 16 Robert Power (Aus) Jayco Australian U23 17 Alex Clements (Aus) Jayco Australian U23 18 Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain National Team 19 Patrick Lane (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling 20 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 0:01:16 21 Timothy Roe (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 22 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 23 Bradley White (NZl) UnitedHealthcare 24 John Anderson (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 25 Rhys Gillett (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris 26 James Oram (NZl) New Zealand Team 27 Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore Team 28 Harry Carpenter (Aus) Jayco Australian U23 29 Mark O’Brien (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team 30 Thomas Hamilton (Aus) Jayco Australian U23 31 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 32 Matthew Clarke (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia 33 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 34 Jeffry Louder (NZl) UnitedHealthcare 35 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti Cycling Team 0:01:27 36 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:03:23 37 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:09:41 38 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp 39 Steele von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 40 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp 41 Dion Smith (NZl) New Zealand Team 0:14:29 42 Patrick Bevin (NZl) New Zealand Team 43 Chris Jory (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia 44 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling 45 Robert-John McCarthy (Aus) Jayco Australian U23 46 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare 47 Hugh Carth (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 48 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team 49 Michael Vink (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts 50 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team 51 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 0:25:16 52 Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 53 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare 54 Jason Spencer (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris 55 Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling 56 Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling 57 Matej Mahoric (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 58 Matty Lloyd (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia 59 Shaun O’Callaghan (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris 60 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Jayco Australian U23 61 Germain Burton (GBr) Great Britain National Team 62 Felix English (Irl) Rapha Condor JLT 63 Thomas Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 64 Nathan Elliott (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris 65 Hayden McCormick (NZl) New Zealand Team 66 Ji Wen Low (Sin) OCBC Singapore Team 67 Thomas Dekker (NED) Garmin Sharp 68 Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Team 69 Tom Scully (NZl) New Zealand Team 70 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare 71 Rico Rogers (Aus) OCBC Singapore Team 72 Adrian Hegyvary (NZl) UnitedHealthcare 73 Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling 74 Kristian Juel (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 75 Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Team 76 Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling 77 Joshua Prete (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 0:29:03 78 Christopher Opie (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 79 Samuel Horgan (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts 80 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 81 Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Team 82 Hamish Schreurs (NZl) New Zealand Team 83 Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 84 Thomas Rabou (NED) OCBC Singapore Team 85 Luke Davison (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling 0:42:18 86 Samuel Witmitz (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 87 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain National Team 88 James Rendall (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris DNF Cameron Bayly (Aus) OCBC Singapore Team DNF Ying Hon Ronald Yeung (Hkg) OCBC Singapore Team DNF Christopher Latham (GBr) Great Britain National Team DNF Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain National Team DNF Jacob Ragan (GBr) Great Britain National Team DNF Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Team DNF Fakhruddin Makuzi (Mas) Terengganu Team

Intermediate sprint point 1- Creswick # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 6 pts 2 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 4 3 Tom Scully (NZl) New Zealand Team 2

Intermediate sprint point 2- Lavendale # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 6 pts 2 John Anderson (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 4 3 Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2

Sprint point 3- Bendigo (Finishline) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 10 pts 2 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 8 3 Jack Haig (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team 6 4 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 4 5 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2

King of the mountains 1- Wombat Creek # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 6 pts 2 Thomas Hamilton (Aus) Jayco Australian U23 4 3 Rhys Gillett (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris 2

King of the mountains 2- Mt Alexander # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Hamilton (Aus) Jayco Australian U23 24 pts 2 Jack Haig (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team 16 3 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 8

Most aggressive rider Rider Name (Country) Team Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling

Overall classification after Stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 7:12:08 2 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:08 3 Jack Haig (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team 0:00:11 4 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:01:09 5 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team 0:01:21 6 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 7 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:22 8 Glenn O’Shea (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia 0:01:23 9 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 10 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 11 Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:24 12 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 0:01:28 13 Harry Carpenter (Aus) Jayco Australian U23 14 Alex Clements (Aus) Jayco Australian U23 15 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:29 16 Pat Shaw (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia 17 Timothy Roe (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 0:01:30 18 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 0:01:31 19 Rhys Gillett (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris 20 Robert Power (Aus) Jayco Australian U23 21 James Oram (NZl) New Zealand Team 0:01:32 22 Calvin Watson (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia 23 Patrick Lane (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling 24 John Anderson (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 0:01:34 25 Matthew Clarke (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia 26 Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore Team 0:01:36 27 Thomas Hamilton (Aus) Jayco Australian U23 0:01:47 28 Mark O’Brien (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team 0:01:48 29 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:49 30 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:51 31 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:03:39 32 Jeffry Louder (NZl) UnitedHealthcare 0:08:17 33 Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:08:18 34 Jeremy Cameron (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris 0:08:22 35 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti Cycling Team 0:08:25 36 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp 0:09:46 37 Steele von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:09:50 38 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:09:59 39 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:11:16 40 Bradley White (NZl) UnitedHealthcare 0:11:17 41 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team 0:14:40 42 Patrick Bevin (NZl) New Zealand Team 0:14:43 43 Michael Vink (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts 0:14:48 44 Hugh Carth (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 0:17:15 45 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team 0:21:27 46 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare 0:21:30 47 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:21:31 48 Dion Smith (NZl) New Zealand Team 0:21:34 49 Chris Jory (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia 0:21:36 50 Robert-John McCarthy (Aus) Jayco Australian U23 0:24:33 51 Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:25:23 52 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 0:25:29 53 Shaun O’Callaghan (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris 54 Thomas Dekker (NED) Garmin Sharp 0:25:30 55 Kristian Juel (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 0:28:01 56 Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling 0:28:14 57 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 0:31:46 58 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Jayco Australian U23 0:32:14 59 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare 0:32:15 60 Hayden McCormick (NZl) New Zealand Team 0:32:17 61 Nathan Elliott (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris 0:32:20 62 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare 0:32:21 63 Tom Scully (NZl) New Zealand Team 0:35:09 64 Felix English (Irl) Rapha Condor JLT 0:35:10 65 Germain Burton (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:35:14 66 Jason Spencer (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris 0:35:17 67 Thomas Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 0:35:21 68 Matej Mahoric (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:35:22 69 Adrian Hegyvary (NZl) UnitedHealthcare 0:35:23 70 Ji Wen Low (Sin) OCBC Singapore Team 0:35:27 71 Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling 0:35:29 72 Matty Lloyd (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia 0:35:42 73 Samuel Horgan (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts 0:36:04 74 Joshua Prete (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 0:36:08 75 Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 76 Thomas Rabou (NED) OCBC Singapore Team 0:39:07 77 Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling 0:40:03 78 Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling 0:40:05 79 Rico Rogers (Aus) OCBC Singapore Team 0:40:07 80 Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Team 0:40:13 81 Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Team 0:40:15 82 Christopher Opie (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 0:43:49 83 Hamish Schreurs (NZl) New Zealand Team 84 Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Team 0:43:57 85 James Rendall (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris 0:49:22 86 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:52:17 87 Samuel Witmitz (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 0:52:21 88 Luke Davison (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling 0:57:03

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 14 pts 2 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 12 3 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 10 4 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 8 5 Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 8 6 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 6 7 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 8 Jack Haig (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team 6 9 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 4 10 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 4 11 John Anderson (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 4 12 Thomas Hamilton (Aus) Jayco Australian U23 4 13 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team 2 14 Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2 15 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 16 Nathan Elliott (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris 2 17 Tom Scully (NZl) New Zealand Team 2

King of the mountains # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Hamilton (Aus) Jayco Australian U23 52 pts 2 Jack Haig (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team 16 3 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 16 4 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 12 5 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 8 6 Nathan Elliott (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris 8 7 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 6 8 Rhys Gillett (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris 2

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Haig (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team 7:12:19 2 Harry Carpenter (Aus) Jayco Australian U23 0:01:17 3 Alex Clements (Aus) Jayco Australian U23 4 Robert Power (Aus) Jayco Australian U23 0:01:20 5 James Oram (NZl) New Zealand Team 0:01:21 6 Thomas Hamilton (Aus) Jayco Australian U23 0:01:36 7 Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:08:07 8 Jeremy Cameron (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris 0:08:11 9 Hugh Carth (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 0:17:04 10 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team 0:21:16 11 Dion Smith (NZl) New Zealand Team 0:21:23 12 Robert-John McCarthy (Aus) Jayco Australian U23 0:24:22 13 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 0:25:18 14 Shaun O’Callaghan (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris 15 Kristian Juel (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 0:27:50 16 Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling 0:28:03 17 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Jayco Australian U23 0:32:03 18 Hayden McCormick (NZl) New Zealand Team 0:32:06 19 Felix English (Irl) Rapha Condor JLT 0:34:59 20 Germain Burton (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:35:03 21 Thomas Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 0:35:10 22 Hamish Schreurs (NZl) New Zealand Team 0:43:38 23 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:52:06