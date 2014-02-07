Trending

Successful breakaway nets Simon Clarke stage and overall at Herald Sun Tour

Cameron Wurf and Bendigo local Jack Haig in second and third

Image 1 of 14

A happy Simon Clarke nets the stage win and his first win of 2014

A happy Simon Clarke nets the stage win and his first win of 2014
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 2 of 14

Let the bubbly flow…

Let the bubbly flow…
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 3 of 14

Nathan Haas on the start line and ready for a big day on the bike

Nathan Haas on the start line and ready for a big day on the bike
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 4 of 14

Lots of the stage was exposed to the warm winds

Lots of the stage was exposed to the warm winds
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 5 of 14

Budget Forklifts were the most keen to reel in the break

Budget Forklifts were the most keen to reel in the break
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 6 of 14

The peloton make their way to Bendigo

The peloton make their way to Bendigo
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 7 of 14

Simon Clarke makes an attack on the climb

Simon Clarke makes an attack on the climb
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 8 of 14

Cameron Wurf and Jack Haig and Thomas Hamilton joined Clarke when he put the hammer down

Cameron Wurf and Jack Haig and Thomas Hamilton joined Clarke when he put the hammer down
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 9 of 14

Things were heating up as the race approached Bendigo

Things were heating up as the race approached Bendigo
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 10 of 14

Hass came to the front himself to help out with chasing duties

Hass came to the front himself to help out with chasing duties
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 11 of 14

Simon Clarke takes the win

Simon Clarke takes the win
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 12 of 14

Nathan Haas gave his all but it was not to be today

Nathan Haas gave his all but it was not to be today
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 13 of 14

Jack Haig (Avanti)

Jack Haig (Avanti)
(Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)
Image 14 of 14

Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge) jumped into yellow after Stage 2

Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge) jumped into yellow after Stage 2
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Simon Clarke (Orica GreenEdge) won Stage 2 of the Jayco Herald Sun Tour after a long day in the breakaway which was trimmed down to three riders on the Cat 1 climb of the day up Mt Alexander. The break of Clarke, Cam Wurf (Cannondale) and Jack Haig (Avanti) worked with Clarke knowing that at the finish line in Bendigo was the race lead and a stage win. Clarke kicked away in the final 100m to give himself enough time to celebrate.

"That was a very hard day out there. We just had to try to give it to Garmin, yesterday Hassy was just so strong. Cam Meyer and I tried to one-two him but he was just all over us and then he beat us in the sprint so we really had to go out on the front foot and put them on the back foot and we managed to do that," Clarke explained.

"The group through the day was working ideally so on the climb, Mt Alexander, we had to try and buy a lottery ticket and fortunately Cam Wurf was there and he's just as strong as an ox so I said to the other boys when we were near to the top to wait for him and as you saw, he was great value to that breakaway and just about the reason we stayed away."

After seeing Nathan Haas claim both the stage and overall honours yesterday while they missed out, Clarke explained that GreenEdge were hungy to make amdends. "Our strategy was to isolate Garmin as much as possible and yesterday we weren't able to achieve that and Haasy kind of made us look silly. Today we managed it and proved that if you don’t give up and just keep at it, you can achieve the game plan."

The days group at its peak contained 17 riders which then lost one man and with 16 out in front their lead reached a maximum of just over three minutes. As the race approached Mt Alexander it was clear the days big climb as going to witness the tactical moment of the day.

"It was such a big group, there wasn't a huge lot of cooperation but that's usually the case with a big break like that. I had Mitch Docker there and his job was to make sure that the breakaway was there at the base of Mt Alexander," Clarke said.

"I really have to thank him, he did an awesome job and managed to set it up for me and I attacked on the climb and made sure I didn't try to go solo but just break it down so there was a couple of us who could commit and who better than Cam and Jack Haig to have with us."

Jack Haig's effort netted him the best young rider and third place on gc which he should hold onto as a proven climber so Arthur's Seat shouldn't eject him from claiming another white jersey after success at the Tour Down Under. "There are always ambitions for yellow but it'd be nice to get another white jersey under the belt and put on the resume to hand out," Haig said.

"I've definitely got a good chance at the podium and I'd like to think that I have a small change to take yellow but it will be so hard to take it off a class bike rider like Simon."

On whether Arthur's Seat suits his chances of claiming the overall, Haig said "To tell you truth, I've never actually done it so I can't really answer that question."

Clarke however is in the prime position for the win and will have the support of a strong team which includes two-time winner Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) who is now likely to play a super domestique role.

"You see the honour roll and I'd love to have my name on it so we're working hard and hopefully we still have the yellow jersey on Sunday. All the boys are awesome and we saw what a great job Mitch did today and I've had my fair share of doing a job and hopefully they can repay me this week," Clarke said.

 The day's hot racing action
Once the flag dropped to start racing, the pace of the peloton was quickly in the region of 60km/h with riders trying to get off the front and form the day's break. A large group with representations by GreenEdge, Drapac, Cannondale, Garmin, Jayco Australian U23 team, UnitedHealthcare as BudgetForklifts were driving the pace back in the main bunch.

The intermediate sprint points were claimed by Drapac duo Lachlan Norris (Drapac) who took out the first KOM points on offer and then claimed the points at the second intermediate sprint point and with Jonathan Cantwell who had mopped up at the first intermediate point.

As the leading riders went up Mt Alexander the break had a gap of 1:10 back to the bunch. Several couldn't handle the increase in pace that Clarke was setting and with the KOM ahead Thomas Hamilton cleaned up the maximum points on offer to strength his lead in the classification but once the riders made the ascent it was just Clarke, Haig and Wurf who worked together to the line and kept their lead of 1:10 rocketing the trio to the top of the gc.

Garmin were at the head of affairs trying to pull back the one minute lead the three man had made for themselves. Glen O'Shea was one of the rider to try his luck in the closing km of the race to no avail and Garmin were getting no help from GreenEdge or Cannondale who both riders ahead making it a foregone conclusion that Clarke would be the big winner on Stage 2

Tomorrow's stage is to be moved forward to a 9:30am start due to extreme heat that Victoria is currently facing. 

Results

Stage 2 Result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge4:05:01
2Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:01
3Jack Haig (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
4Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:11
5Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
6Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
7Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
8Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
9Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
10Pat Shaw (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia
11Glenn O’Shea (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia
12Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
13Jeremy Cameron (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris
14Calvin Watson (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia
15Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
16Robert Power (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
17Alex Clements (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
18Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain National Team
19Patrick Lane (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling
20Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling0:01:16
21Timothy Roe (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
22William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
23Bradley White (NZl) UnitedHealthcare
24John Anderson (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
25Rhys Gillett (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris
26James Oram (NZl) New Zealand Team
27Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore Team
28Harry Carpenter (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
29Mark O’Brien (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
30Thomas Hamilton (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
31Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
32Matthew Clarke (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia
33Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
34Jeffry Louder (NZl) UnitedHealthcare
35Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti Cycling Team0:01:27
36George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:23
37Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:09:41
38Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
39Steele von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
40Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp
41Dion Smith (NZl) New Zealand Team0:14:29
42Patrick Bevin (NZl) New Zealand Team
43Chris Jory (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia
44Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
45Robert-John McCarthy (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
46Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare
47Hugh Carth (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
48Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
49Michael Vink (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
50Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
51Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling0:25:16
52Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
53Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
54Jason Spencer (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris
55Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling
56Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling
57Matej Mahoric (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
58Matty Lloyd (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia
59Shaun O’Callaghan (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris
60Samuel Spokes (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
61Germain Burton (GBr) Great Britain National Team
62Felix English (Irl) Rapha Condor JLT
63Thomas Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
64Nathan Elliott (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris
65Hayden McCormick (NZl) New Zealand Team
66Ji Wen Low (Sin) OCBC Singapore Team
67Thomas Dekker (NED) Garmin Sharp
68Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Team
69Tom Scully (NZl) New Zealand Team
70Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
71Rico Rogers (Aus) OCBC Singapore Team
72Adrian Hegyvary (NZl) UnitedHealthcare
73Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling
74Kristian Juel (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
75Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Team
76Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling
77Joshua Prete (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:29:03
78Christopher Opie (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
79Samuel Horgan (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
80Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
81Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Team
82Hamish Schreurs (NZl) New Zealand Team
83Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
84Thomas Rabou (NED) OCBC Singapore Team
85Luke Davison (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling0:42:18
86Samuel Witmitz (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
87Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain National Team
88James Rendall (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris
DNFCameron Bayly (Aus) OCBC Singapore Team
DNFYing Hon Ronald Yeung (Hkg) OCBC Singapore Team
DNFChristopher Latham (GBr) Great Britain National Team
DNFOliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain National Team
DNFJacob Ragan (GBr) Great Britain National Team
DNFZamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Team
DNFFakhruddin Makuzi (Mas) Terengganu Team

Intermediate sprint point 1- Creswick
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling6pts
2William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling4
3Tom Scully (NZl) New Zealand Team2

Intermediate sprint point 2- Lavendale
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling6pts
2John Anderson (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling4
3Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2

Sprint point 3- Bendigo (Finishline)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge10pts
2Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling8
3Jack Haig (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team6
4Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge4
5Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling2

King of the mountains 1- Wombat Creek
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling6pts
2Thomas Hamilton (Aus) Jayco Australian U234
3Rhys Gillett (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris2

King of the mountains 2- Mt Alexander
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Hamilton (Aus) Jayco Australian U2324pts
2Jack Haig (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team16
3Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge8

Most aggressive rider
Rider Name (Country) Team
Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling

Overall classification after Stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge7:12:08
2Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:08
3Jack Haig (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team0:00:11
4Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:01:09
5Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team0:01:21
6Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
7Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:22
8Glenn O’Shea (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia0:01:23
9William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
10Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
11Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:24
12Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling0:01:28
13Harry Carpenter (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
14Alex Clements (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
15Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:29
16Pat Shaw (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia
17Timothy Roe (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:01:30
18Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling0:01:31
19Rhys Gillett (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris
20Robert Power (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
21James Oram (NZl) New Zealand Team0:01:32
22Calvin Watson (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia
23Patrick Lane (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling
24John Anderson (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling0:01:34
25Matthew Clarke (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia
26Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore Team0:01:36
27Thomas Hamilton (Aus) Jayco Australian U230:01:47
28Mark O’Brien (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team0:01:48
29Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:49
30Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:51
31George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:39
32Jeffry Louder (NZl) UnitedHealthcare0:08:17
33Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:08:18
34Jeremy Cameron (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris0:08:22
35Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti Cycling Team0:08:25
36Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp0:09:46
37Steele von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:09:50
38Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:09:59
39Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:11:16
40Bradley White (NZl) UnitedHealthcare0:11:17
41Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team0:14:40
42Patrick Bevin (NZl) New Zealand Team0:14:43
43Michael Vink (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts0:14:48
44Hugh Carth (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT0:17:15
45Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team0:21:27
46Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare0:21:30
47Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:21:31
48Dion Smith (NZl) New Zealand Team0:21:34
49Chris Jory (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia0:21:36
50Robert-John McCarthy (Aus) Jayco Australian U230:24:33
51Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:25:23
52Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling0:25:29
53Shaun O’Callaghan (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris
54Thomas Dekker (NED) Garmin Sharp0:25:30
55Kristian Juel (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:28:01
56Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling0:28:14
57Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT0:31:46
58Samuel Spokes (Aus) Jayco Australian U230:32:14
59Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare0:32:15
60Hayden McCormick (NZl) New Zealand Team0:32:17
61Nathan Elliott (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris0:32:20
62Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare0:32:21
63Tom Scully (NZl) New Zealand Team0:35:09
64Felix English (Irl) Rapha Condor JLT0:35:10
65Germain Burton (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:35:14
66Jason Spencer (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris0:35:17
67Thomas Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT0:35:21
68Matej Mahoric (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:35:22
69Adrian Hegyvary (NZl) UnitedHealthcare0:35:23
70Ji Wen Low (Sin) OCBC Singapore Team0:35:27
71Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling0:35:29
72Matty Lloyd (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Team Australia0:35:42
73Samuel Horgan (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts0:36:04
74Joshua Prete (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:36:08
75Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
76Thomas Rabou (NED) OCBC Singapore Team0:39:07
77Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling0:40:03
78Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling0:40:05
79Rico Rogers (Aus) OCBC Singapore Team0:40:07
80Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Team0:40:13
81Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Team0:40:15
82Christopher Opie (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT0:43:49
83Hamish Schreurs (NZl) New Zealand Team
84Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Team0:43:57
85James Rendall (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris0:49:22
86Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:52:17
87Samuel Witmitz (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:52:21
88Luke Davison (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling0:57:03

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge14pts
2Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling12
3Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp10
4Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling8
5Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge8
6Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling6
7Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling6
8Jack Haig (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team6
9Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge4
10William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling4
11John Anderson (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling4
12Thomas Hamilton (Aus) Jayco Australian U234
13Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team2
14Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2
15Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
16Nathan Elliott (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris2
17Tom Scully (NZl) New Zealand Team2

King of the mountains
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Hamilton (Aus) Jayco Australian U2352pts
2Jack Haig (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team16
3Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling16
4Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge12
5Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling8
6Nathan Elliott (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris8
7Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp6
8Rhys Gillett (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris2

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Haig (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team7:12:19
2Harry Carpenter (Aus) Jayco Australian U230:01:17
3Alex Clements (Aus) Jayco Australian U23
4Robert Power (Aus) Jayco Australian U230:01:20
5James Oram (NZl) New Zealand Team0:01:21
6Thomas Hamilton (Aus) Jayco Australian U230:01:36
7Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:08:07
8Jeremy Cameron (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris0:08:11
9Hugh Carth (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT0:17:04
10Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team0:21:16
11Dion Smith (NZl) New Zealand Team0:21:23
12Robert-John McCarthy (Aus) Jayco Australian U230:24:22
13Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling0:25:18
14Shaun O’Callaghan (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris
15Kristian Juel (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:27:50
16Tural Isgandarov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling0:28:03
17Samuel Spokes (Aus) Jayco Australian U230:32:03
18Hayden McCormick (NZl) New Zealand Team0:32:06
19Felix English (Irl) Rapha Condor JLT0:34:59
20Germain Burton (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:35:03
21Thomas Moses (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT0:35:10
22Hamish Schreurs (NZl) New Zealand Team0:43:38
23Christopher Lawless (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:52:06

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica-Green Edge21:39:20
2Avanti Cycling Team0:06:00
3Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:12
4Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:20
5Jayco Australian U23 National Team0:01:23
6Korda Mentha Real Estate - Team Australia0:01:26
7Garmin Sharp0:18:00
8African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:32:17
9New Zealand National Team0:34:40
10United Healthcare Pro Cycling0:35:05
11Team Budget Forklifts0:41:17
12Synergy Baku Cycling Project1:01:56
13OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling1:09:23
14Rapha Condor JLT1:14:25
15Great Britain National Team1:32:49
16Terengganu Cycling Team2:01:30

 

