Trending

Hagiwara solos to Japanese title

Katayama, Nishi podium

Image 1 of 5

Mayuko Hagiwara (Asahi Racing) attacked

Mayuko Hagiwara (Asahi Racing) attacked
(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 2 of 5

Mayuko Hagiwara (Asahi Racing) attacked

Mayuko Hagiwara (Asahi Racing) attacked
(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 3 of 5

Mayuko Hagiwara's solo win ensured she defended Japanese Champion title

Mayuko Hagiwara's solo win ensured she defended Japanese Champion title
(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 4 of 5

Mayuko's friend, rider Ayako congratulated her win

Mayuko's friend, rider Ayako congratulated her win
(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 5 of 5

Mayuko Hagiwara wears her new Japanese champion jersey

Mayuko Hagiwara wears her new Japanese champion jersey
(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn)3:54:07
2Rie Katayama (Jpn)0:00:07
3Kanako Nishi (Jpn)0:03:25
4Hiromi Kaneko (Jpn)
5Chisako Harigai (Jpn)0:03:27
6Akemi Morimoto (Jpn)0:03:33
7Yuko Myochin (Jpn)0:03:36
8Ayako Toyooka (Jpn)0:04:38
9Remi Inoue (Jpn)0:04:58
10Mao Chino (Jpn)0:05:30
11Sakiko Sato (Jpn)0:06:49
12Minami Ueno (Jpn)

Latest on Cyclingnews