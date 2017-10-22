Image 1 of 25 Marco Canola wins the Japan Cup (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 25 Celebrations for the Nippo-Vini Fantini team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 25 Marco Canola does the double (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 25 The breakaway group (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 25 Marco Canola atop the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 25 The podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 25 Celebrations on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 25 The riders take on a climb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 25 Local lad Fumiyuki Beppu (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 25 The early phases of the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 25 The bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 25 Raincapes were essential (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 25 The riders on the wet roads around Utsunomiya (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 25 Cannondale-Drapac lead the way (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 25 Jasper Stuyven sprints for the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 25 Marco Canola on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 25 It was another wet day in the saddle (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 25 Marco Canola surging clear (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 25 Marco Canola looks back to make sure (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 25 Marco Canola sits up and celebrates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 25 Marco Canola sits up and celebrates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 25 The rest of the riders cross the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 25 Marco Canola on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 25 The top three (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 25 The peloton making its way through the woods (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Marco Canola (Nippo-Vini Fantini) became the first rider to win both the criterium and the road race at the Japan Cup, sprinting to victory in the main event on Sunday after announcing himself as a favourite on the Saturday.

The Italian skipped away from the field with a long-range sprint in the criterium, and he once again showcased his finishing speed in the wet conditions in Utsunomiya to win the 1.HC race by a convincing margin.

Benjamin Prades (Team UKYO) finished second, while Takeaki Amezawa (Utsunomiya Blitzen) rounded out the podium.

The victory is the sixth of the season for Canola, who has contributed half of his team's win count for the 2017 season. This one, however, was the most important of the lot, not least because the team is an Italian-Japanese blend with a local sponsor in Nippo.

“I’m so happy for this victory, which has such a big value for the team and for me," said Canola.

"Our team is Italian-Japanese and this is the best gift we can do to our sponsor and to our fans for the trust they give us everyday. I want to dedicate this victory to all our sponsors, today here also from Italy, and to my mother that was sick and I know that for sure I give her a big satisfaction."

Brief Results