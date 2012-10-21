Image 1 of 18 Peter Sagan and Daniel Oss are big in Japan. (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 2 of 18 The 2012 Japan Cup podium (L-r): Dan Martin, Ivan Basso and Rafal Majka. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 18 Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) outsprints Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) to win the Japan Cup. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 18 Time to uncork the bubbly on the Japan Cup podium. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 18 Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) before the start of the Japan Cup. (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 6 of 18 Julian David Arredondo (Nippo) leads the front group with 10km to go. (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 7 of 18 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale ) at the Japan Cup. (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 8 of 18 The crowds were out at the summit of the king of the mountains climb. (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 9 of 18 Eight Japanese riders made the front group at the Japan Cup. (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 10 of 18 Luis Lemus Davila (Jelly Belly) gets the best young rider's prize. (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 11 of 18 The 2012 Japan Cup podium: Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp), Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Rafa Majka (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank). (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 12 of 18 Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) wins the Japan Cup. (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 13 of 18 Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) out-sprints Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) to win the 2012 Japan Cup. (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 14 of 18 Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) tracked Dan Martin's move and then won the sprint. (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 15 of 18 The main peloton at the Japan Cup. (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 16 of 18 Eight Japanese riders make the front group. (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 17 of 18 The 2012 Japan Cup gets underway in Utsunomiya. (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 18 of 18 Peter Sagan and the Liquigas-Cannondale team sign autographs for Japanese fans. (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) won the Japan Cup after out-sprinting Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) in a spirited race in Utsunomiya.

The initial Liquigas tactic was to set up the sprint for Peter Sagan, and the squad was prominent in pegging back a determined break featuring Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge) on the final two laps of the race.

With 20 kilometres to go, however, Dan Martin threw the cat among the pigeons by attacking fiercely on the main climb, with Basso, Rafal Majka (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) and Julian David Arredondo (Team Nippo) eventually bridging across.

The quartet collaborated smoothly thereafter and on the final lap it was clear that they would fight it out for the win. Martin again forced the pace the final time up the climb, and then attacked in the finale. Basso was smartly across to his wheel, however, and just edged the Irishman out in the sprint to claim victory as Liquigas leaves the professional peloton.

“It’s a win that I really wanted and it’s quite emotional,” Basso said. “The whole team wanted to honour this race for the significance it carried, it’s a sort of thanks to Liquigas for the passion they brought to cycling.”

For Basso himself, the Japan Cup carries a certain personal resonance. In 2008, he made his comeback from suspension at the Japan Cup, his first race in the colours of Liquigas. Basso was on the sidelines for 18 months after he admitted that he had “planned to blood dope” under the supervision of Dr. Eufemiano Fuentes.

“Coming back to Japan four years after my start with Liquigas and winning on their farewell to cycling is something special, I can’t explain it. We’re all very happy. The warmth of the people was fantastic and today is a festive day for everyone."