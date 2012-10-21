Trending

Basso wins Japan Cup

Italian beats Dan Martin in sprint

Image 1 of 18

Peter Sagan and Daniel Oss are big in Japan.

Peter Sagan and Daniel Oss are big in Japan.
(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 2 of 18

The 2012 Japan Cup podium (L-r): Dan Martin, Ivan Basso and Rafal Majka.

The 2012 Japan Cup podium (L-r): Dan Martin, Ivan Basso and Rafal Majka.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 18

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) outsprints Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) to win the Japan Cup.

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) outsprints Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) to win the Japan Cup.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 18

Time to uncork the bubbly on the Japan Cup podium.

Time to uncork the bubbly on the Japan Cup podium.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 18

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) before the start of the Japan Cup.

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) before the start of the Japan Cup.
(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 6 of 18

Julian David Arredondo (Nippo) leads the front group with 10km to go.

Julian David Arredondo (Nippo) leads the front group with 10km to go.
(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 7 of 18

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale ) at the Japan Cup.

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale ) at the Japan Cup.
(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 8 of 18

The crowds were out at the summit of the king of the mountains climb.

The crowds were out at the summit of the king of the mountains climb.
(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 9 of 18

Eight Japanese riders made the front group at the Japan Cup.

Eight Japanese riders made the front group at the Japan Cup.
(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 10 of 18

Luis Lemus Davila (Jelly Belly) gets the best young rider's prize.

Luis Lemus Davila (Jelly Belly) gets the best young rider's prize.
(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 11 of 18

The 2012 Japan Cup podium: Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp), Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Rafa Majka (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank).

The 2012 Japan Cup podium: Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp), Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Rafa Majka (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank).
(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 12 of 18

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) wins the Japan Cup.

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) wins the Japan Cup.
(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 13 of 18

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) out-sprints Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) to win the 2012 Japan Cup.

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) out-sprints Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) to win the 2012 Japan Cup.
(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 14 of 18

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) tracked Dan Martin's move and then won the sprint.

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) tracked Dan Martin's move and then won the sprint.
(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 15 of 18

The main peloton at the Japan Cup.

The main peloton at the Japan Cup.
(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 16 of 18

Eight Japanese riders make the front group.

Eight Japanese riders make the front group.
(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 17 of 18

The 2012 Japan Cup gets underway in Utsunomiya.

The 2012 Japan Cup gets underway in Utsunomiya.
(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 18 of 18

Peter Sagan and the Liquigas-Cannondale team sign autographs for Japanese fans.

Peter Sagan and the Liquigas-Cannondale team sign autographs for Japanese fans.
(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) won the Japan Cup after out-sprinting Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) in a spirited race in Utsunomiya.

The initial Liquigas tactic was to set up the sprint for Peter Sagan, and the squad was prominent in pegging back a determined break featuring Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge) on the final two laps of the race.

With 20 kilometres to go, however, Dan Martin threw the cat among the pigeons by attacking fiercely on the main climb, with Basso, Rafal Majka (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) and Julian David Arredondo (Team Nippo) eventually bridging across.

The quartet collaborated smoothly thereafter and on the final lap it was clear that they would fight it out for the win. Martin again forced the pace the final time up the climb, and then attacked in the finale. Basso was smartly across to his wheel, however, and just edged the Irishman out in the sprint to claim victory as Liquigas leaves the professional peloton.

“It’s a win that I really wanted and it’s quite emotional,” Basso said. “The whole team wanted to honour this race for the significance it carried, it’s a sort of thanks to Liquigas for the passion they brought to cycling.”

For Basso himself, the Japan Cup carries a certain personal resonance. In 2008, he made his comeback from suspension at the Japan Cup, his first race in the colours of Liquigas. Basso was on the sidelines for 18 months after he admitted that he had “planned to blood dope” under the supervision of Dr. Eufemiano Fuentes.

“Coming back to Japan four years after my start with Liquigas and winning on their farewell to cycling is something special, I can’t explain it. We’re all very happy. The warmth of the people was fantastic and today is a festive day for everyone."

Full Results
1Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale4:01:58
2Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
3Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
4Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo
5Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:00:46
6Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:00:59
7Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
8Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp0:01:38
9Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team0:01:39
10Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
11Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
12Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
13Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
14Tomoyuki Iino (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
15Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C10
16Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge
17Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
18Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen0:01:41
19Mark O'Brien (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
20Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
21Masaru Fukuhara (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
22Brian Vandborg (Den) Team Spidertech p/b C100:01:45
23Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:06:03
24Ryoma Nonaka (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
25Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly Cycling0:06:07
26Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling0:06:09
27Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
28Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C100:06:11
29Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
30Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly Cycling
31Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:06:15
32Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:09:09
33Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Team Nippo
34Ki Seok Lee (Kor) Korea0:10:08
35Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
36Makoto Nakamura (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
37Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
38Takayuki Abe (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
39Michael Cupitt (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:12:44
DNFWesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
DNFPeter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
DNFJonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
DNFKenji Itami (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
DNFHayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
DNFKenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
DNFKohei Uchima (Jpn) Team Nippo
DNFKazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Matrix Powertag
DNFSam Witmitz (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
DNFShinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team
DNFJulian Dean (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
DNFJunya Sano (Jpn) Team Nippo
DNFMads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
DNFSteele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
DNFRyan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech p/b C10
DNFCharles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
DNFHideto Nakane (Jpn) Team Nippo
DNFKeisuke Nakao (Jpn) Japan
DNFYukihiro Doi (Jpn) Japan
DNFJoon-Wo Kim (Kor) Korea
DNFJuraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
DNFThomas Scully (NZl) Garmin - Sharp
DNFWataru Mutsumine (Jpn) Japan
DNFSung-Ho Lee (Kor) Korea
DNFLuke Ockerby (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
DNFLuke Davison (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
DNFSang-Hong Park (Kor) Korea
DNFSang-Hong Park (Kor) Korea
DNFDaniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale

Latest on Cyclingnews