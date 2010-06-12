Trending

Vos sprints to stage win

Arndt leads race by 12 seconds

Image 1 of 3

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) wins ahead of Emma Johansson (Redsun Cycling Team) and Eleonora Patuzzo (Safi-Pasta Zara). Fourth-placed Judith Arndt (HTC - Columbia Women) maintained the overall lead.

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) wins ahead of Emma Johansson (Redsun Cycling Team) and Eleonora Patuzzo (Safi-Pasta Zara). Fourth-placed Judith Arndt (HTC - Columbia Women) maintained the overall lead.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 2 of 3

Claudia Häusler (Cervelo Test Team) takes a drink as race leader Judith Arndt (HTC - Columbia Women) is next wheel in line.

Claudia Häusler (Cervelo Test Team) takes a drink as race leader Judith Arndt (HTC - Columbia Women) is next wheel in line.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 3 of 3

Race leader Judith Arndt (HTC - Columbia Women) in the bunch.

Race leader Judith Arndt (HTC - Columbia Women) in the bunch.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

If anyone doubted the sprinting form of Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) they were silenced on Iurreta-Emakumeen Bira’s Stage 3b, as the Dutchwoman powered away to claim the stage victory. Vos put a gap on her sprint rivals as she cruised across the line, more than two bike lengths ahead of nearest rival Emma Johansson (Redsun Cycling Team).

Italian Eleonora Patuzzo (Safi - Pasta Zara) finished third in the sprint while fourth place for Germany’s Judith Arndt (HTC Columbia Women) was more than enough for her to keep the overall lead she collected on the morning’s time trial stage.

Arndt holds a 12 second lead over compatriot Claudia Häusler (Cervelo Test Team) with one tough stage remaining. Cervelo sport director Egon van Kessel pledged his team would do everything it could to regain the leader’s jersey and win the tour tomorrow.

“She is still in second and tomorrow’s final stage will be another hard one with more mountains, especially towards the end of the race about 10km from the finish,” said van Kessel. “We want to win this and we will try very hard tomorrow to do just that.”

HTC-Columbia team manager Ronny Lauke is hopeful his rider will overcome the challenges ahead to claim back-to-back titles at the Spanish race. "Sunday is by far the hardest challenge. It's 130 kilometres long and has four classified climbs. Plus the weather isn't getting any better,” said Lauke. “Hausler's closest so she's the biggest threat in theory. But Judith has good form at the moment and the whole team is very motivated. We'll be giving it 100 percent."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit2:09:32
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
3Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara
4Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
5Nicole Cooke (GBr) Great Britain
6Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
7Claudia Hausler (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam
8Elena Berlato (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
9Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson0:00:07
10Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
11Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
12Alona Andruk (Ukr) Safi - Pasta Zara
13Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara
14Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno
15Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
16Katie Colclough (GBr) Great Britain0:00:10
17Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
18Andrea Bosman (Ned) Netherlands
19Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo TestTeam
20Lucinda Brand (Ned) Netherlands
21Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
22Marta Vilajosana (Spa) Team Valdarno
23Catherine Williamson (GBr) Great Britain
24Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team
25Sjouke Dufoer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
26Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
27Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany
28Chantal Blaak (Ned) Netherlands
29Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
30Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
31Susana Zorzi (Ita) Italy
32Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Netherlands
33Gloria Presti (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
34Jessie Daams (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
35Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu
36Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam
37Sigrid Corneo (Slo) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
38Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
39Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australia
40Valentina Carretta (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
41Edita Pucinskaite (Ltu) Gauss RDZ Ormu
42Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo TestTeam
43Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
44Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia
45Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
46Silvia Valescchi (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
47Noemi Cantele (Ita) HTC Columbia Women
48Viviana Gatto (Ita) Italy0:00:50
49Cristina Alcalde (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:01:23
50Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
51Elena Kuchiskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
52Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
53Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
54Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
55Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia0:02:54
56Leire Olaberria (Spa) Debabarrena - Kirolgi0:13:54
57Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek
58Ester Alves (Por) Lointek
59Lucy Martin (GBr) Great Britain
60Judith Masdeu (Spa) Lointek
61Xiao Ling Luo (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
62Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
63Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
64Alice Marmorini (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox0:13:58
65Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
66Loes Markerink (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
67Laura Dittmann (Ger) Germany
68Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) Germany
69Giulia Ronchi (Ita) Italy
70Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Team Valdarno
71Eleonora Suelotto (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
72Ana Belen Garcia (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
73Min Gao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
74Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
75Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
76Martina Corazza (Ita) Team Valdarno
77Emma Silversides (GBr) Redsun Cycling Team
78Luisa Tamanini (Ita) Italy
79Paulina Brzezna (Pol) Redsun Cycling Team
80Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy
81Dorleta Zorrilla (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
82Ane Santesteban (Spa) Debabarrena - Kirolgi
83Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
84Leticia Gil (Spa) Lointek
85Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo TestTeam
86Veronia Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team
87Josephine Tomic (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team0:16:01
88Franziska Merten (Ger) Germany
89Anna B. Schnitzmeier (Ger) Germany
90Joana Eslava (Spa) Tolosa C.F.
91Lynette Burger (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team
92Isabella Arman (Ita) Italy
93Carly M Hibberd (Aus) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
94Barbara Guarischi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox

Mountain - Montaña De La Etapa, 33.70, Cat. 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Bosman (Ned) Netherlands6pts
2Marta Vilajosana (Spa) Team Valdarno4
3Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit2
4Claudia Hausler (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam1

Sprint - Metas Volantes De La Etapa, 65.2km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu5pts
2Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit3
3Claudia Hausler (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit25pts
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team20
3Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara16
4Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women14
5Nicole Cooke (GBr) Great Britain12
6Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team10
7Claudia Hausler (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam9
8Elena Berlato (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi8
9Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson7
10Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit6
11Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu5
12Alona Andruk (Ukr) Safi - Pasta Zara4
13Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara3
14Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno2
15Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Safi - Pasta Zara6:28:50
2Nederland Bloeit6:28:53
3Great Britain6:28:56
4Cervelo TestTeam
5Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
6HTC Columbia Women
7Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson6:29:03
8Gauss RDZ Ormu
9Netherlands6:29:06
10Australia6:31:50
11Redsun Cycling Team6:42:40
12Lotto Ladies Team6:42:44
13Team Valdarno6:42:51
14S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox6:42:54
15Italy6:43:34
16Germany6:56:42
17Bizkaia-Durango6:57:55
18Lointek7:10:18

General classification after stage 3b
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women7:54:09
2Claudia Hausler (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam0:00:12
3Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:01:57
4Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team0:02:06
5Nicole Cooke (GBr) Great Britain0:02:13
6Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:02:18
7Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara0:02:41
8Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team0:02:42
9Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:02:52
10Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu0:03:19
11Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara0:08:34
12Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team0:09:39
13Valentina Carretta (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi0:09:55
14Jessie Daams (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson0:10:12
15Chantal Blaak (Ned) Netherlands0:10:24
16Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam0:10:25
17Noemi Cantele (Ita) HTC Columbia Women0:10:49
18Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo TestTeam0:10:52
19Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara0:10:56
20Alona Andruk (Ukr) Safi - Pasta Zara0:11:07
21Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox0:11:17
22Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno
23Elena Kuchiskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu0:12:29
24Elena Berlato (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi0:13:58
25Marta Vilajosana (Spa) Team Valdarno0:14:05
26Susana Zorzi (Ita) Italy0:17:01
27Lucinda Brand (Ned) Netherlands0:17:09
28Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara0:17:40
29Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo TestTeam0:17:42
30Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany0:17:54
31Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team0:17:55
32Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australia0:17:59
33Silvia Valescchi (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi0:18:03
34Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu0:18:07
35Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Netherlands0:18:09
36Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands0:18:10
37Katie Colclough (GBr) Great Britain0:18:23
38Edita Pucinskaite (Ltu) Gauss RDZ Ormu0:18:28
39Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson0:18:29
40Catherine Williamson (GBr) Great Britain0:18:33
41Sigrid Corneo (Slo) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi0:18:34
42Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands0:18:50
43Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women0:19:00
44Sjouke Dufoer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson0:19:05
45Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox0:19:07
46Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women0:19:09
47Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu0:19:22
48Gloria Presti (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi0:19:36
49Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara0:19:50
50Cristina Alcalde (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:20:23
51Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women0:23:20
52Andrea Bosman (Ned) Netherlands0:29:09
53Viviana Gatto (Ita) Italy0:30:23
54Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox0:30:55
55Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo TestTeam0:31:56
56Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia0:32:10
57Emma Silversides (GBr) Redsun Cycling Team0:32:32
58Leire Olaberria (Spa) Debabarrena - Kirolgi0:32:56
59Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia0:33:02
60Ane Santesteban (Spa) Debabarrena - Kirolgi0:33:07
61Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:33:36
62Lucy Martin (GBr) Great Britain0:33:41
63Alice Marmorini (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox0:33:58
64Laura Dittmann (Ger) Germany0:35:36
65Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) Germany0:38:29
66Eleonora Suelotto (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu0:38:42
67Xiao Ling Luo (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling0:39:13
68Leticia Gil (Spa) Lointek0:39:53
69Anna B. Schnitzmeier (Ger) Germany0:40:54
70Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team0:41:23
71Luisa Tamanini (Ita) Italy0:41:32
72Giulia Ronchi (Ita) Italy0:42:11
73Paulina Brzezna (Pol) Redsun Cycling Team0:42:56
74Judith Masdeu (Spa) Lointek0:43:47
75Loes Markerink (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:43:56
76Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team0:44:03
77Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
78Martina Corazza (Ita) Team Valdarno0:44:24
79Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson0:44:31
80Min Gao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling0:45:18
81Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Team Valdarno0:45:23
82Dorleta Zorrilla (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:45:28
83Ana Belen Garcia (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:45:30
84Franziska Merten (Ger) Germany0:45:44
85Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy0:45:52
86Veronia Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team0:45:59
87Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek0:48:31
88Barbara Guarischi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox0:49:56
89Isabella Arman (Ita) Italy0:52:49
90Josephine Tomic (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team0:53:20
91Joana Eslava (Spa) Tolosa C.F.0:54:35
92Lynette Burger (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team0:55:29
93Carly M Hibberd (Aus) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox0:57:31
94Ester Alves (Por) Lointek1:01:05

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu18pts
2Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit9
3Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) Germany8
4Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women3
5Elena Kuchiskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu3
6Claudia Hausler (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam1
7Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team1
8Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox1
9Lucy Martin (GBr) Great Britain1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Claudia Hausler (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam17pts
2Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit14
3Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women14
4Elena Berlato (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi7
5Nicole Cooke (GBr) Great Britain6
6Andrea Bosman (Ned) Netherlands6
7Marta Vilajosana (Spa) Team Valdarno4
8Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara3
9Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team3
10Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara2
11Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara2

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit72pts
2Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women51
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team50
4Claudia Hausler (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam45
5Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu39
6Nicole Cooke (GBr) Great Britain28
7Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara25
8Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu25
9Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team20
10Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit19
11Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson19
12Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit18
13Alona Andruk (Ukr) Safi - Pasta Zara18
14Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno15
15Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) Germany11
16Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara8
17Elena Berlato (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi8
18Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam6
19Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women5
20Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team4
21Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara4
22Elena Kuchiskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu4
23Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy4
24Valentina Carretta (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi3
25Noemi Cantele (Ita) HTC Columbia Women2

Promesas classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jessie Daams (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
2Susana Zorzi (Ita) Italy
3Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
4Katie Colclough (GBr) Great Britain
5Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
6Viviana Gatto (Ita) Italy

Gral Vascas Classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Cristina Alcalde (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango

Teams classfication
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nederland Bloeit23:49:34
2Cervelo TestTeam24:03:10
3Safi - Pasta Zara24:04:35
4HTC Columbia Women24:11:12
5Gauss RDZ Ormu24:14:33
6Great Britain24:21:34
7Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi24:24:23
8Netherlands24:27:51
9Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson24:30:13
10Redsun Cycling Team24:33:57
11Lotto Ladies Team24:39:35
12S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox24:43:46
13Team Valdarno24:51:53
14Australia24:53:35
15Italy25:00:05
16Germany25:08:42
17Bizkaia-Durango25:32:16
18Lointek25:37:30

 

Latest on Cyclingnews