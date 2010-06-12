Vos sprints to stage win
Arndt leads race by 12 seconds
If anyone doubted the sprinting form of Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) they were silenced on Iurreta-Emakumeen Bira’s Stage 3b, as the Dutchwoman powered away to claim the stage victory. Vos put a gap on her sprint rivals as she cruised across the line, more than two bike lengths ahead of nearest rival Emma Johansson (Redsun Cycling Team).
Italian Eleonora Patuzzo (Safi - Pasta Zara) finished third in the sprint while fourth place for Germany’s Judith Arndt (HTC Columbia Women) was more than enough for her to keep the overall lead she collected on the morning’s time trial stage.
Arndt holds a 12 second lead over compatriot Claudia Häusler (Cervelo Test Team) with one tough stage remaining. Cervelo sport director Egon van Kessel pledged his team would do everything it could to regain the leader’s jersey and win the tour tomorrow.
“She is still in second and tomorrow’s final stage will be another hard one with more mountains, especially towards the end of the race about 10km from the finish,” said van Kessel. “We want to win this and we will try very hard tomorrow to do just that.”
HTC-Columbia team manager Ronny Lauke is hopeful his rider will overcome the challenges ahead to claim back-to-back titles at the Spanish race. "Sunday is by far the hardest challenge. It's 130 kilometres long and has four classified climbs. Plus the weather isn't getting any better,” said Lauke. “Hausler's closest so she's the biggest threat in theory. But Judith has good form at the moment and the whole team is very motivated. We'll be giving it 100 percent."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|2:09:32
|2
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|3
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara
|4
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|5
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) Great Britain
|6
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|7
|Claudia Hausler (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam
|8
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|9
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
|0:00:07
|10
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|11
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|12
|Alona Andruk (Ukr) Safi - Pasta Zara
|13
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara
|14
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno
|15
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|16
|Katie Colclough (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:10
|17
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|18
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) Netherlands
|19
|Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo TestTeam
|20
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Netherlands
|21
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
|22
|Marta Vilajosana (Spa) Team Valdarno
|23
|Catherine Williamson (GBr) Great Britain
|24
|Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team
|25
|Sjouke Dufoer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
|26
|Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|27
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany
|28
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Netherlands
|29
|Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|30
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
|31
|Susana Zorzi (Ita) Italy
|32
|Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Netherlands
|33
|Gloria Presti (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|34
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
|35
|Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|36
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam
|37
|Sigrid Corneo (Slo) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|38
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|39
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australia
|40
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|41
|Edita Pucinskaite (Ltu) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|42
|Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo TestTeam
|43
|Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|44
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia
|45
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|46
|Silvia Valescchi (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|47
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) HTC Columbia Women
|48
|Viviana Gatto (Ita) Italy
|0:00:50
|49
|Cristina Alcalde (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:01:23
|50
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|51
|Elena Kuchiskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|52
|Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|53
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|54
|Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|55
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia
|0:02:54
|56
|Leire Olaberria (Spa) Debabarrena - Kirolgi
|0:13:54
|57
|Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek
|58
|Ester Alves (Por) Lointek
|59
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Great Britain
|60
|Judith Masdeu (Spa) Lointek
|61
|Xiao Ling Luo (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|62
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|63
|Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
|64
|Alice Marmorini (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|0:13:58
|65
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|66
|Loes Markerink (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|67
|Laura Dittmann (Ger) Germany
|68
|Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) Germany
|69
|Giulia Ronchi (Ita) Italy
|70
|Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Team Valdarno
|71
|Eleonora Suelotto (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|72
|Ana Belen Garcia (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|73
|Min Gao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|74
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|75
|Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|76
|Martina Corazza (Ita) Team Valdarno
|77
|Emma Silversides (GBr) Redsun Cycling Team
|78
|Luisa Tamanini (Ita) Italy
|79
|Paulina Brzezna (Pol) Redsun Cycling Team
|80
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy
|81
|Dorleta Zorrilla (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|82
|Ane Santesteban (Spa) Debabarrena - Kirolgi
|83
|Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|84
|Leticia Gil (Spa) Lointek
|85
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo TestTeam
|86
|Veronia Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team
|87
|Josephine Tomic (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:16:01
|88
|Franziska Merten (Ger) Germany
|89
|Anna B. Schnitzmeier (Ger) Germany
|90
|Joana Eslava (Spa) Tolosa C.F.
|91
|Lynette Burger (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team
|92
|Isabella Arman (Ita) Italy
|93
|Carly M Hibberd (Aus) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|94
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) Netherlands
|6
|pts
|2
|Marta Vilajosana (Spa) Team Valdarno
|4
|3
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|2
|4
|Claudia Hausler (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|5
|pts
|2
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|3
|3
|Claudia Hausler (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|25
|pts
|2
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|20
|3
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara
|16
|4
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|14
|5
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) Great Britain
|12
|6
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|10
|7
|Claudia Hausler (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam
|9
|8
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|8
|9
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
|7
|10
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|6
|11
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|5
|12
|Alona Andruk (Ukr) Safi - Pasta Zara
|4
|13
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara
|3
|14
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno
|2
|15
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Safi - Pasta Zara
|6:28:50
|2
|Nederland Bloeit
|6:28:53
|3
|Great Britain
|6:28:56
|4
|Cervelo TestTeam
|5
|Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|6
|HTC Columbia Women
|7
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
|6:29:03
|8
|Gauss RDZ Ormu
|9
|Netherlands
|6:29:06
|10
|Australia
|6:31:50
|11
|Redsun Cycling Team
|6:42:40
|12
|Lotto Ladies Team
|6:42:44
|13
|Team Valdarno
|6:42:51
|14
|S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|6:42:54
|15
|Italy
|6:43:34
|16
|Germany
|6:56:42
|17
|Bizkaia-Durango
|6:57:55
|18
|Lointek
|7:10:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|7:54:09
|2
|Claudia Hausler (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam
|0:00:12
|3
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:01:57
|4
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:02:06
|5
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) Great Britain
|0:02:13
|6
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:02:18
|7
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:02:41
|8
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:02:42
|9
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:02:52
|10
|Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|0:03:19
|11
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:08:34
|12
|Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:09:39
|13
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|0:09:55
|14
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
|0:10:12
|15
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Netherlands
|0:10:24
|16
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam
|0:10:25
|17
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) HTC Columbia Women
|0:10:49
|18
|Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo TestTeam
|0:10:52
|19
|Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:10:56
|20
|Alona Andruk (Ukr) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:11:07
|21
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|0:11:17
|22
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno
|23
|Elena Kuchiskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|0:12:29
|24
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|0:13:58
|25
|Marta Vilajosana (Spa) Team Valdarno
|0:14:05
|26
|Susana Zorzi (Ita) Italy
|0:17:01
|27
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Netherlands
|0:17:09
|28
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:17:40
|29
|Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo TestTeam
|0:17:42
|30
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany
|0:17:54
|31
|Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:17:55
|32
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australia
|0:17:59
|33
|Silvia Valescchi (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|0:18:03
|34
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|0:18:07
|35
|Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Netherlands
|0:18:09
|36
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
|0:18:10
|37
|Katie Colclough (GBr) Great Britain
|0:18:23
|38
|Edita Pucinskaite (Ltu) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|0:18:28
|39
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
|0:18:29
|40
|Catherine Williamson (GBr) Great Britain
|0:18:33
|41
|Sigrid Corneo (Slo) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|0:18:34
|42
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
|0:18:50
|43
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|0:19:00
|44
|Sjouke Dufoer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
|0:19:05
|45
|Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|0:19:07
|46
|Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|0:19:09
|47
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|0:19:22
|48
|Gloria Presti (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|0:19:36
|49
|Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:19:50
|50
|Cristina Alcalde (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:20:23
|51
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|0:23:20
|52
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) Netherlands
|0:29:09
|53
|Viviana Gatto (Ita) Italy
|0:30:23
|54
|Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|0:30:55
|55
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo TestTeam
|0:31:56
|56
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia
|0:32:10
|57
|Emma Silversides (GBr) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:32:32
|58
|Leire Olaberria (Spa) Debabarrena - Kirolgi
|0:32:56
|59
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia
|0:33:02
|60
|Ane Santesteban (Spa) Debabarrena - Kirolgi
|0:33:07
|61
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:33:36
|62
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Great Britain
|0:33:41
|63
|Alice Marmorini (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|0:33:58
|64
|Laura Dittmann (Ger) Germany
|0:35:36
|65
|Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) Germany
|0:38:29
|66
|Eleonora Suelotto (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|0:38:42
|67
|Xiao Ling Luo (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|0:39:13
|68
|Leticia Gil (Spa) Lointek
|0:39:53
|69
|Anna B. Schnitzmeier (Ger) Germany
|0:40:54
|70
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:41:23
|71
|Luisa Tamanini (Ita) Italy
|0:41:32
|72
|Giulia Ronchi (Ita) Italy
|0:42:11
|73
|Paulina Brzezna (Pol) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:42:56
|74
|Judith Masdeu (Spa) Lointek
|0:43:47
|75
|Loes Markerink (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:43:56
|76
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:44:03
|77
|Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|78
|Martina Corazza (Ita) Team Valdarno
|0:44:24
|79
|Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
|0:44:31
|80
|Min Gao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|0:45:18
|81
|Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Team Valdarno
|0:45:23
|82
|Dorleta Zorrilla (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:45:28
|83
|Ana Belen Garcia (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:45:30
|84
|Franziska Merten (Ger) Germany
|0:45:44
|85
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy
|0:45:52
|86
|Veronia Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:45:59
|87
|Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek
|0:48:31
|88
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|0:49:56
|89
|Isabella Arman (Ita) Italy
|0:52:49
|90
|Josephine Tomic (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:53:20
|91
|Joana Eslava (Spa) Tolosa C.F.
|0:54:35
|92
|Lynette Burger (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:55:29
|93
|Carly M Hibberd (Aus) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|0:57:31
|94
|Ester Alves (Por) Lointek
|1:01:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|18
|pts
|2
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|9
|3
|Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) Germany
|8
|4
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|3
|5
|Elena Kuchiskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|3
|6
|Claudia Hausler (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam
|1
|7
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|1
|8
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|1
|9
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Great Britain
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Claudia Hausler (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam
|17
|pts
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|14
|3
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|14
|4
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|7
|5
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) Great Britain
|6
|6
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) Netherlands
|6
|7
|Marta Vilajosana (Spa) Team Valdarno
|4
|8
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|3
|9
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|3
|10
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara
|2
|11
|Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|72
|pts
|2
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|51
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|50
|4
|Claudia Hausler (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam
|45
|5
|Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|39
|6
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) Great Britain
|28
|7
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara
|25
|8
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|25
|9
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|20
|10
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|19
|11
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
|19
|12
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|18
|13
|Alona Andruk (Ukr) Safi - Pasta Zara
|18
|14
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno
|15
|15
|Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) Germany
|11
|16
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara
|8
|17
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|8
|18
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam
|6
|19
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|5
|20
|Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team
|4
|21
|Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|4
|22
|Elena Kuchiskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|4
|23
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy
|4
|24
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|3
|25
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) HTC Columbia Women
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
|2
|Susana Zorzi (Ita) Italy
|3
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
|4
|Katie Colclough (GBr) Great Britain
|5
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
|6
|Viviana Gatto (Ita) Italy
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Cristina Alcalde (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nederland Bloeit
|23:49:34
|2
|Cervelo TestTeam
|24:03:10
|3
|Safi - Pasta Zara
|24:04:35
|4
|HTC Columbia Women
|24:11:12
|5
|Gauss RDZ Ormu
|24:14:33
|6
|Great Britain
|24:21:34
|7
|Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|24:24:23
|8
|Netherlands
|24:27:51
|9
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
|24:30:13
|10
|Redsun Cycling Team
|24:33:57
|11
|Lotto Ladies Team
|24:39:35
|12
|S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|24:43:46
|13
|Team Valdarno
|24:51:53
|14
|Australia
|24:53:35
|15
|Italy
|25:00:05
|16
|Germany
|25:08:42
|17
|Bizkaia-Durango
|25:32:16
|18
|Lointek
|25:37:30
