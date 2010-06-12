Image 1 of 3 Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) wins ahead of Emma Johansson (Redsun Cycling Team) and Eleonora Patuzzo (Safi-Pasta Zara). Fourth-placed Judith Arndt (HTC - Columbia Women) maintained the overall lead. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 2 of 3 Claudia Häusler (Cervelo Test Team) takes a drink as race leader Judith Arndt (HTC - Columbia Women) is next wheel in line. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 3 of 3 Race leader Judith Arndt (HTC - Columbia Women) in the bunch. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

If anyone doubted the sprinting form of Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) they were silenced on Iurreta-Emakumeen Bira’s Stage 3b, as the Dutchwoman powered away to claim the stage victory. Vos put a gap on her sprint rivals as she cruised across the line, more than two bike lengths ahead of nearest rival Emma Johansson (Redsun Cycling Team).

Italian Eleonora Patuzzo (Safi - Pasta Zara) finished third in the sprint while fourth place for Germany’s Judith Arndt (HTC Columbia Women) was more than enough for her to keep the overall lead she collected on the morning’s time trial stage.

Arndt holds a 12 second lead over compatriot Claudia Häusler (Cervelo Test Team) with one tough stage remaining. Cervelo sport director Egon van Kessel pledged his team would do everything it could to regain the leader’s jersey and win the tour tomorrow.

“She is still in second and tomorrow’s final stage will be another hard one with more mountains, especially towards the end of the race about 10km from the finish,” said van Kessel. “We want to win this and we will try very hard tomorrow to do just that.”

HTC-Columbia team manager Ronny Lauke is hopeful his rider will overcome the challenges ahead to claim back-to-back titles at the Spanish race. "Sunday is by far the hardest challenge. It's 130 kilometres long and has four classified climbs. Plus the weather isn't getting any better,” said Lauke. “Hausler's closest so she's the biggest threat in theory. But Judith has good form at the moment and the whole team is very motivated. We'll be giving it 100 percent."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 2:09:32 2 Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 3 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara 4 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 5 Nicole Cooke (GBr) Great Britain 6 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 7 Claudia Hausler (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam 8 Elena Berlato (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 9 Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson 0:00:07 10 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 11 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 12 Alona Andruk (Ukr) Safi - Pasta Zara 13 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara 14 Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno 15 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 16 Katie Colclough (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:10 17 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 18 Andrea Bosman (Ned) Netherlands 19 Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo TestTeam 20 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Netherlands 21 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands 22 Marta Vilajosana (Spa) Team Valdarno 23 Catherine Williamson (GBr) Great Britain 24 Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team 25 Sjouke Dufoer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson 26 Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team 27 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany 28 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Netherlands 29 Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 30 Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands 31 Susana Zorzi (Ita) Italy 32 Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Netherlands 33 Gloria Presti (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 34 Jessie Daams (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson 35 Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu 36 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam 37 Sigrid Corneo (Slo) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 38 Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 39 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australia 40 Valentina Carretta (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 41 Edita Pucinskaite (Ltu) Gauss RDZ Ormu 42 Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo TestTeam 43 Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 44 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia 45 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 46 Silvia Valescchi (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 47 Noemi Cantele (Ita) HTC Columbia Women 48 Viviana Gatto (Ita) Italy 0:00:50 49 Cristina Alcalde (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:01:23 50 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 51 Elena Kuchiskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu 52 Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 53 Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 54 Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 55 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia 0:02:54 56 Leire Olaberria (Spa) Debabarrena - Kirolgi 0:13:54 57 Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek 58 Ester Alves (Por) Lointek 59 Lucy Martin (GBr) Great Britain 60 Judith Masdeu (Spa) Lointek 61 Xiao Ling Luo (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 62 Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team 63 Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson 64 Alice Marmorini (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 0:13:58 65 Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 66 Loes Markerink (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 67 Laura Dittmann (Ger) Germany 68 Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) Germany 69 Giulia Ronchi (Ita) Italy 70 Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Team Valdarno 71 Eleonora Suelotto (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 72 Ana Belen Garcia (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 73 Min Gao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 74 Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team 75 Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 76 Martina Corazza (Ita) Team Valdarno 77 Emma Silversides (GBr) Redsun Cycling Team 78 Luisa Tamanini (Ita) Italy 79 Paulina Brzezna (Pol) Redsun Cycling Team 80 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy 81 Dorleta Zorrilla (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 82 Ane Santesteban (Spa) Debabarrena - Kirolgi 83 Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 84 Leticia Gil (Spa) Lointek 85 Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo TestTeam 86 Veronia Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team 87 Josephine Tomic (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 0:16:01 88 Franziska Merten (Ger) Germany 89 Anna B. Schnitzmeier (Ger) Germany 90 Joana Eslava (Spa) Tolosa C.F. 91 Lynette Burger (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team 92 Isabella Arman (Ita) Italy 93 Carly M Hibberd (Aus) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 94 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox

Mountain - Montaña De La Etapa, 33.70, Cat. 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Bosman (Ned) Netherlands 6 pts 2 Marta Vilajosana (Spa) Team Valdarno 4 3 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 2 4 Claudia Hausler (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam 1

Sprint - Metas Volantes De La Etapa, 65.2km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu 5 pts 2 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 3 3 Claudia Hausler (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 25 pts 2 Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 20 3 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara 16 4 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 14 5 Nicole Cooke (GBr) Great Britain 12 6 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 10 7 Claudia Hausler (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam 9 8 Elena Berlato (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 8 9 Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson 7 10 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 6 11 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 5 12 Alona Andruk (Ukr) Safi - Pasta Zara 4 13 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara 3 14 Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno 2 15 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Safi - Pasta Zara 6:28:50 2 Nederland Bloeit 6:28:53 3 Great Britain 6:28:56 4 Cervelo TestTeam 5 Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 6 HTC Columbia Women 7 Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson 6:29:03 8 Gauss RDZ Ormu 9 Netherlands 6:29:06 10 Australia 6:31:50 11 Redsun Cycling Team 6:42:40 12 Lotto Ladies Team 6:42:44 13 Team Valdarno 6:42:51 14 S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 6:42:54 15 Italy 6:43:34 16 Germany 6:56:42 17 Bizkaia-Durango 6:57:55 18 Lointek 7:10:18

General classification after stage 3b # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 7:54:09 2 Claudia Hausler (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam 0:00:12 3 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:01:57 4 Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 0:02:06 5 Nicole Cooke (GBr) Great Britain 0:02:13 6 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:02:18 7 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:02:41 8 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 0:02:42 9 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:02:52 10 Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:03:19 11 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:08:34 12 Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team 0:09:39 13 Valentina Carretta (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 0:09:55 14 Jessie Daams (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson 0:10:12 15 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Netherlands 0:10:24 16 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam 0:10:25 17 Noemi Cantele (Ita) HTC Columbia Women 0:10:49 18 Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo TestTeam 0:10:52 19 Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:10:56 20 Alona Andruk (Ukr) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:11:07 21 Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 0:11:17 22 Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno 23 Elena Kuchiskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:12:29 24 Elena Berlato (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 0:13:58 25 Marta Vilajosana (Spa) Team Valdarno 0:14:05 26 Susana Zorzi (Ita) Italy 0:17:01 27 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Netherlands 0:17:09 28 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:17:40 29 Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo TestTeam 0:17:42 30 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany 0:17:54 31 Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team 0:17:55 32 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australia 0:17:59 33 Silvia Valescchi (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 0:18:03 34 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:18:07 35 Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Netherlands 0:18:09 36 Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands 0:18:10 37 Katie Colclough (GBr) Great Britain 0:18:23 38 Edita Pucinskaite (Ltu) Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:18:28 39 Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson 0:18:29 40 Catherine Williamson (GBr) Great Britain 0:18:33 41 Sigrid Corneo (Slo) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 0:18:34 42 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands 0:18:50 43 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 0:19:00 44 Sjouke Dufoer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson 0:19:05 45 Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 0:19:07 46 Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 0:19:09 47 Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:19:22 48 Gloria Presti (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 0:19:36 49 Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:19:50 50 Cristina Alcalde (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:20:23 51 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 0:23:20 52 Andrea Bosman (Ned) Netherlands 0:29:09 53 Viviana Gatto (Ita) Italy 0:30:23 54 Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 0:30:55 55 Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo TestTeam 0:31:56 56 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia 0:32:10 57 Emma Silversides (GBr) Redsun Cycling Team 0:32:32 58 Leire Olaberria (Spa) Debabarrena - Kirolgi 0:32:56 59 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia 0:33:02 60 Ane Santesteban (Spa) Debabarrena - Kirolgi 0:33:07 61 Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:33:36 62 Lucy Martin (GBr) Great Britain 0:33:41 63 Alice Marmorini (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 0:33:58 64 Laura Dittmann (Ger) Germany 0:35:36 65 Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) Germany 0:38:29 66 Eleonora Suelotto (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:38:42 67 Xiao Ling Luo (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 0:39:13 68 Leticia Gil (Spa) Lointek 0:39:53 69 Anna B. Schnitzmeier (Ger) Germany 0:40:54 70 Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team 0:41:23 71 Luisa Tamanini (Ita) Italy 0:41:32 72 Giulia Ronchi (Ita) Italy 0:42:11 73 Paulina Brzezna (Pol) Redsun Cycling Team 0:42:56 74 Judith Masdeu (Spa) Lointek 0:43:47 75 Loes Markerink (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:43:56 76 Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team 0:44:03 77 Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 78 Martina Corazza (Ita) Team Valdarno 0:44:24 79 Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson 0:44:31 80 Min Gao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 0:45:18 81 Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Team Valdarno 0:45:23 82 Dorleta Zorrilla (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:45:28 83 Ana Belen Garcia (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:45:30 84 Franziska Merten (Ger) Germany 0:45:44 85 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy 0:45:52 86 Veronia Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team 0:45:59 87 Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek 0:48:31 88 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 0:49:56 89 Isabella Arman (Ita) Italy 0:52:49 90 Josephine Tomic (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 0:53:20 91 Joana Eslava (Spa) Tolosa C.F. 0:54:35 92 Lynette Burger (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team 0:55:29 93 Carly M Hibberd (Aus) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 0:57:31 94 Ester Alves (Por) Lointek 1:01:05

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu 18 pts 2 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 9 3 Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) Germany 8 4 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 3 5 Elena Kuchiskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu 3 6 Claudia Hausler (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam 1 7 Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 1 8 Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 1 9 Lucy Martin (GBr) Great Britain 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Claudia Hausler (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam 17 pts 2 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 14 3 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 14 4 Elena Berlato (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 7 5 Nicole Cooke (GBr) Great Britain 6 6 Andrea Bosman (Ned) Netherlands 6 7 Marta Vilajosana (Spa) Team Valdarno 4 8 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 3 9 Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 3 10 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara 2 11 Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 2

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 72 pts 2 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 51 3 Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 50 4 Claudia Hausler (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam 45 5 Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu 39 6 Nicole Cooke (GBr) Great Britain 28 7 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara 25 8 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 25 9 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 20 10 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 19 11 Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson 19 12 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 18 13 Alona Andruk (Ukr) Safi - Pasta Zara 18 14 Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno 15 15 Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) Germany 11 16 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara 8 17 Elena Berlato (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 8 18 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam 6 19 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 5 20 Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team 4 21 Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 4 22 Elena Kuchiskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu 4 23 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy 4 24 Valentina Carretta (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 3 25 Noemi Cantele (Ita) HTC Columbia Women 2

Promesas classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jessie Daams (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson 2 Susana Zorzi (Ita) Italy 3 Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands 4 Katie Colclough (GBr) Great Britain 5 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands 6 Viviana Gatto (Ita) Italy

Gral Vascas Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Cristina Alcalde (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango