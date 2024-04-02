Itzulia Basque Country stage 2 live - A stage set for the sprinters

Refresh

150 kilometres to go Break of the day ahoy: the five open a solid lead in no time at all, and now have a gap of 1:30.

Five riders have managed to open up a gap in the opening five kilometres: that's Alexis Vuillermoz (TotalEnergies), Ekoitz Azparren (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Ivan Cobo (Kern Pharma), Jetse Bol (Burgos-BH) and Xabier Azparren (Q36.5).

A photo of our four leaders jerseys for the day, with Primoz Roglič (Bora-Hansgrohe) looking serious in yellow on the left, next to him Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) wearing the mountains jersey as he was second behind Roglič on Monday's one classified climb, then Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates), second on the stage 1 TT, is wearing the points jersey. Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates), leading the one ranking that Roglic doesn't command, the BYR, is on the right. (Image credit: Getty Images)

2,300 metres of vertical climbing today, so although on paper it's a bunch sprint stage, the potential for breaks is large, and the terrain is tricky and technical throughout.

And stage 2 is officially underway: only 160 kilometres to go

The riders have already set off into the neutral zone before the start of the stage.

Just one classified climb on today's stage, the hill of Saint-Ignace after 19.5km, which measures in at 2.7km long at an average of 5.1%.

We're just a few minutes away from the start of the stage in Irun.