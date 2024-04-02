Live coverage
Itzulia Basque Country stage 2 live - A stage set for the sprinters
Follow all the action as the peloton traverses 160km from Irun to Kanbo
150 kilometres to go
Break of the day ahoy: the five open a solid lead in no time at all, and now have a gap of 1:30.
Five riders have managed to open up a gap in the opening five kilometres: that's Alexis Vuillermoz (TotalEnergies), Ekoitz Azparren (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Ivan Cobo (Kern Pharma), Jetse Bol (Burgos-BH) and Xabier Azparren (Q36.5).
A photo of our four leaders jerseys for the day, with Primoz Roglič (Bora-Hansgrohe) looking serious in yellow on the left, next to him Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) wearing the mountains jersey as he was second behind Roglič on Monday's one classified climb, then Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates), second on the stage 1 TT, is wearing the points jersey. Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates), leading the one ranking that Roglic doesn't command, the BYR, is on the right.
2,300 metres of vertical climbing today, so although on paper it's a bunch sprint stage, the potential for breaks is large, and the terrain is tricky and technical throughout.
And stage 2 is officially underway: only 160 kilometres to go
The riders have already set off into the neutral zone before the start of the stage.
Just one classified climb on today's stage, the hill of Saint-Ignace after 19.5km, which measures in at 2.7km long at an average of 5.1%.
We're just a few minutes away from the start of the stage in Irun.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 2 of Itzulia Basque Country!
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Itzulia Basque Country stage 2 live - A stage set for the sprintersFollow all the action as the peloton traverses 160km from Irun to Kanbo
-
Triple winner Mark Cavendish to miss ScheldeprijsBritish sprinter's next race is set to be Tour of Türkiye in late April
-
Giro d'Italia still a 'serious option' for Wout van Aert despite multiple fracturesHet Laatste Nieuws reports that Belgian's pain is subsiding, though Visma-Lease A Bike say there is 'no news to report'
-
The best cycling watches of 2024 - track your fitness on and off the bikeThe best cycling watches go beyond your life on a bike giving insight no matter where you are
-
Paris-Roubaix Femmes 2024 - Analysing the contendersCan SD Worx-Protime claim their missing title or will Lidl-Trek make it a third?
-
Amstel Gold Race past winners 2024Champions 1966-2023
-
Tom Pidcock out of Itzulia Basque Country with hip injury from crash in time trial reconBriton withdrawn from race before opening stage as scans reveal no fractures
-
April fools: Remco Evenepoel loses out on aero advantage in Itzulia Basque Country time trial amid head sock ban mix-upSoudal-QuickStep leader claims UCI email says head sock banned from April 1 but website states April 2
-
Tour of Flanders gallery: Mathieu van der Poel and Elisa Longo Borghini's spectacular triumphs in picturesRain creates chaos on the Koppenberg as World Champion and Italian Champion fly to victory