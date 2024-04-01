April fools: Remco Evenepoel loses out on aero advantage in Itzulia Basque Country time trial amid head sock ban mix-up

By Alasdair Fotheringham
published

Soudal-QuickStep leader claims UCI email says head sock banned from April 1 but website states April 2

Remco Evenepoel during the Itzulia Basque Country stage 1 TT
Remco Evenepoel during the Itzulia Basque Country stage 1 TT (Image credit: Getty Images)

World TT Champion Remco Evenepoel has called out the UCI over an apparent mis-match between an email his team received stating that time trial head socks had been banned on April 1 and a statement on the UCI website that they were no longer allowed from April 2. 

At Itzulia Basque Country’s opening time trial, Bora-Hansgrohe riders, including stage winner Primož Roglič, continued to use the head socks for the event, despite their imminent ban by the UCI. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianPr