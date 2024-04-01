Tom Pidcock out of Itzulia Basque Country after crash in time trial recon
Briton withdrawn from race before opening stage
Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) will not be starting the Itzulia Basque Country after he crashed while training and has been taken to hospital.
Pidcock was set to be one of the starters in the first hour of the opening stage, a hilly 10-kilometre time trial starting and finishing in the coastal city of Irun.
But according to a post by Ineos Grenadiers on X, formerly Twitter, the Briton crashed while on the recon of the course and has been taken to hospital.
There were no specifications concerning Pidcock’s possible injuries.
"Tom Pidcock has unfortunately been withdrawn from #Itzulia2024 after crashing during a recon of the TT course," the post said.
"Following consultation between our Team doctor and the race medical team, Tom has been taken to a local hospital for further evaluation. Updates to follow."
Recently ninth in Tirreno-Adriatico, and 11th in Milan-Sanremo, Pidcock was expected to feature in the action at the Itzulia Basque Country alongside teammate Carlos Rodriguez prior to heading to the Ardennes, where he finished second in Amstel and Liège-Bastogne-Liège last year.
Lots of the favourites in Itzulia Basque Country have opted to start in the first hour of racing in this afternoon’s time trial to try and avoid the rain expected for later in the day.
More to come…
Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The Independent, The Guardian, ProCycling, The Express and Reuters.