Tom Pidcock out of Itzulia Basque Country after crash in time trial recon

By Alasdair Fotheringham
published

Briton withdrawn from race before opening stage

Tom Pidcock
Tom Pidcock (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) will not be starting the Itzulia Basque Country after he crashed while training and has been taken to hospital.

Pidcock was set to be one of the starters in the first hour of the opening stage, a hilly 10-kilometre time trial starting and finishing in the coastal city of Irun.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

