Michael Rogers quits role as UCI Head of Innovation and Esport

By Stephen Farrand
published

Former Australian professional rider moves on less than four months before the Paris Olympics

Michael Rogers worked for the UCI after his long professional career
Michael Rogers worked for the UCI after his long professional career (Image credit: Getty Images)

Michael Rogers has quit his role as the UCI’s Head of Innovation and Esport, leaving a gap in the governing body’s management and hierarchy less than four months from the Paris Olympics, with the new format Esport World Championships due to be held in Abu Dhabi in October. 

The three-time World Time Trial Champion had held the key role at the UCI for three and half years, working on new equipment rules and controls for the Olympics, the fight against mechanical doping, the SafeR race safety project and the new format Esports World Championships.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.