Itzulia Basque Country stage 5: live - will Vingegaard make it three out of three?

Race Notes

- Stage 5 of the 2023 Itzulia Basque Country starts and finishes in the town of Amorebieta-Etxano after 165.9 kilometres of racing.

-After a very hilly start, three 'walls' in the final kilometres, with a fast descent to the finish, could be decisive in the day's outcome.

-Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) is the race leader after winning stages 3 and 4.