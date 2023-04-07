Live coverage

Itzulia Basque Country stage 5: live - will Vingegaard make it three out of three?

By Alasdair Fotheringham
published

All the action from the hilly six-day race

Itzulia Basque Country 2023 stage 5 profile

Itzulia Basque Country 2023 stage 5 profile (Image credit: itzulia Basque Country)

Race Notes

- Stage 5 of the 2023 Itzulia Basque Country starts and finishes in the town of Amorebieta-Etxano after 165.9 kilometres of racing.
-After a very hilly start, three 'walls' in the final kilometres, with a fast descent to the finish, could be decisive in the day's outcome.
-Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) is the race leader after winning stages 3 and 4.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 5 of the 2023 Itzulia Basque Country

Racing on this second-to-last stage of the 2023 Itzulia Basque Country is about to get underway.

The riders have just started a 4.8 kilometre neutralised section in the town of Amorebieta.

And racing is underway

155 kilometres to go

After a fast start, we already have 11 riders out front. Names coming soon.

The entire stage is 165.9 kilometres long, with four classified climbs. The race has just reached the foot of the first, the third category Montecalvo.

That very early 11-man break, by the way, was swallowed up by the peloton and we're back to a single bunch for now.

Climbs on today's stage: 

Km 11.5 Montecalvo 3rd cat. 2.9 km 7.3 percent

Km 54.2 Natxitua 3rd cat. 2.5 km 8 percent

Km 102.1 Paresi 2nd cat. 4.3 km 7.7 percent

Km 140.3  Belarrinaga 3rd cat. 2km 6.7 percent

Two riders are away from the same team: Mattia Cattaneo and Remi Cavagna of Soudal-QuickStep. 

Cavagna leads over the summit of the third category Montecalvo followed by Cattaneo. Davide Formolo (UAE Team Emirates) takes third place from the bunch.

150 kilometres to go

Our two leaders, Cavagna and Cattaneo, have a lead of 20 seconds.

