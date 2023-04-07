Live coverage
Itzulia Basque Country stage 5: live - will Vingegaard make it three out of three?
All the action from the hilly six-day race
Itzulia Basque Country 2023 - Race home
How to watch Itzulia Basque Country – live streaming
Itzulia Basque Country: Vingegaard makes it two in a row on stage 4
Itzulia Basque Country 2023 route
Race Notes
- Stage 5 of the 2023 Itzulia Basque Country starts and finishes in the town of Amorebieta-Etxano after 165.9 kilometres of racing.
-After a very hilly start, three 'walls' in the final kilometres, with a fast descent to the finish, could be decisive in the day's outcome.
-Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) is the race leader after winning stages 3 and 4.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 5 of the 2023 Itzulia Basque Country
Racing on this second-to-last stage of the 2023 Itzulia Basque Country is about to get underway.
The riders have just started a 4.8 kilometre neutralised section in the town of Amorebieta.
And racing is underway
155 kilometres to go
After a fast start, we already have 11 riders out front. Names coming soon.
The entire stage is 165.9 kilometres long, with four classified climbs. The race has just reached the foot of the first, the third category Montecalvo.
That very early 11-man break, by the way, was swallowed up by the peloton and we're back to a single bunch for now.
Climbs on today's stage:
Km 11.5 Montecalvo 3rd cat. 2.9 km 7.3 percent
Km 54.2 Natxitua 3rd cat. 2.5 km 8 percent
Km 102.1 Paresi 2nd cat. 4.3 km 7.7 percent
Km 140.3 Belarrinaga 3rd cat. 2km 6.7 percent
Two riders are away from the same team: Mattia Cattaneo and Remi Cavagna of Soudal-QuickStep.
Cavagna leads over the summit of the third category Montecalvo followed by Cattaneo. Davide Formolo (UAE Team Emirates) takes third place from the bunch.
150 kilometres to go
Our two leaders, Cavagna and Cattaneo, have a lead of 20 seconds.
