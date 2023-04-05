Live coverage

Itzulia Basque Country stage 3 - LIVE: Ultra-hilly finale could see GC battle

By Alasdair Fotheringham
published

All the action from the Itzulia Basque Country 'walls' stage

Stage 2 winner Ide Schelling in the leader's jersey of the 2023 Itzulia Basque Country

Stage 2 winner Ide Schelling in the leader's jersey of the 2023 Itzulia Basque Country (Image credit: Getty)

Race Notes

- Stage 3 of the 2023 Itzulia Basque Country starts in Erreneteria and finishes in Amasa-Villabona after 165.7 kilometres of racing

- It has six category 3 climbs, but the finale, with four uncategorized 'walls' is likely to decide the stage

- Holland's Ide Schelling (Bora-Hansgrohe) is the race leader after two stages

Itzulia Basque Country 2023 stage 3

2023 Itzulia Basque Country: stage 3 route profile (Image credit: Itzulia)
Jump to:
Refresh

151 kilometres to go

And the trio have a minimal gap, just 14 seconds right now.

Almost immediately after the start a move went, containing:  Simon Geschke (Cofidis), Georg Zimmerman (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty) and Pierre Latour (TotalEnergies).

And they're off. Almost immediately there's a break forming.

Ide Schelling (Bora-Hansgrohe) won stage 2 and is the race leader.

The stage has been lengthened slightly according to the official race website, to 165.7 kilometres.

After a brief neutralised section of 4.7 kilometres racing is about to get underway.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 3 of the 2023 Itzulia Basque Country

