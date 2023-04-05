Live coverage
Itzulia Basque Country stage 3 - LIVE: Ultra-hilly finale could see GC battle
All the action from the Itzulia Basque Country 'walls' stage
Race Notes
- Stage 3 of the 2023 Itzulia Basque Country starts in Erreneteria and finishes in Amasa-Villabona after 165.7 kilometres of racing
- It has six category 3 climbs, but the finale, with four uncategorized 'walls' is likely to decide the stage
- Holland's Ide Schelling (Bora-Hansgrohe) is the race leader after two stages
151 kilometres to go
And the trio have a minimal gap, just 14 seconds right now.
Almost immediately after the start a move went, containing: Simon Geschke (Cofidis), Georg Zimmerman (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty) and Pierre Latour (TotalEnergies).
And they're off. Almost immediately there's a break forming.
Ide Schelling (Bora-Hansgrohe) won stage 2 and is the race leader.
The stage has been lengthened slightly according to the official race website, to 165.7 kilometres.
After a brief neutralised section of 4.7 kilometres racing is about to get underway.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 3 of the 2023 Itzulia Basque Country
