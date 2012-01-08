Mountain biker Fontana wins Italian 'cross national title
Bianco rides to silver ahead of Comminelli in third
Image 1 of 6
Image 2 of 6
Image 3 of 6
Image 4 of 6
Image 5 of 6
Image 6 of 6
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Aurelio Fontana (Cannondale Factory Racing)
|1:02:15
|2
|Marco Bianco (Centro Sportivo Esercito)
|0:00:41
|3
|Cristian Cominelli (Team Idea)
|0:00:47
|4
|Enrico Franzoi (Selle Italia Guerciotti Elite)
|0:01:06
|5
|Luca Damiani (Kenda Pro Cycling)
|0:01:21
|6
|Mirko Tabacchi (Carraro Team - Trentino)
|0:01:37
|7
|Fabio Ursi (Centro Sportivo Esercito)
|0:01:42
|8
|Marco Ponta (Centro Sportivo Esercito)
|0:01:58
|9
|Thomas Paccagnella (Work Service Brenta)
|0:02:29
|10
|Flavio Alex Longhi (X-Team Teramo A.S.D.)
|0:02:32
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Floyd's Pro Cycling will not return in 2020Management company that owns Landis-sponsored team is unable to find new title sponsor
-
Sutton walks out of Freeman medical tribunal after accused of being 'a serial liar' and 'doper''Who is lying? The guy who isn’t prepared to look his friend in the eye' Sutton says of Freedman
-
Arctic Race of Norway expands to FinlandSecond stage will take place in remote town of Kilpisjärvi
-
Nibali to target Giro d'Italia and Tokyo Olympics in 2020'In modern-day cycling, three peaks of excellent form are impossible' says Trek-Segafredo manager
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy