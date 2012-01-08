Trending

Mountain biker Fontana wins Italian 'cross national title

Bianco rides to silver ahead of Comminelli in third

Image 1 of 6

Marco Fontana and Enrico Franzoi

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 2 of 6

Enrico Franzoi during the Italian 'cross nats race

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 3 of 6

Marco Fontana wins the 2012 Italian 'Cross National Championships

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 4 of 6

Italian 'cross national champion Marco Fontana

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 5 of 6

Enrico Franzoi was covered in mud after the finish

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 6 of 6

Enrico Franzoi goes down in a crash during a muddy race.

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Aurelio Fontana (Cannondale Factory Racing)1:02:15
2Marco Bianco (Centro Sportivo Esercito)0:00:41
3Cristian Cominelli (Team Idea)0:00:47
4Enrico Franzoi (Selle Italia Guerciotti Elite)0:01:06
5Luca Damiani (Kenda Pro Cycling)0:01:21
6Mirko Tabacchi (Carraro Team - Trentino)0:01:37
7Fabio Ursi (Centro Sportivo Esercito)0:01:42
8Marco Ponta (Centro Sportivo Esercito)0:01:58
9Thomas Paccagnella (Work Service Brenta)0:02:29
10Flavio Alex Longhi (X-Team Teramo A.S.D.)0:02:32

