Ragnoli wins Italian marathon title

Veronesi victorious in women's championship

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juri Ragnoli (Ita)3:29:34
2Tony Longo (Ita)0:07:25
3Nicholas Pettina (Ita)0:09:25
4Luca Ronchi (Ita)0:09:33
5Igor Baretto (Ita)0:09:49
6Damiano Ferraro (Ita)0:10:04
7Giacomo Antonello (Ita)0:11:51
8Samuele Porro (Ita)0:12:16
9Daniele Braidot (Ita)0:12:44
10Giampaolo Cheula (Ita)0:13:54
11Marzio Deho (Ita)0:14:21
12Walter Costa (Ita)0:15:42
13Johann Pallhuber (Ita)
14Stefano Dal Grande (Ita)0:16:09
15Davide Di Marco (Ita)0:18:27
16Giuseppe Lamastra (Ita)0:19:26
17Roberto Crisi (Ita)0:22:15
18Massimo De Bertolis (Ita)0:22:17
19Mirko Farnisi (Ita)0:22:48
20Pietro Sarai (Ita)0:24:58
21Mauro Finetto (Ita)0:28:13
22Matteo Fabbri (Ita)0:29:53
23Donato D'aurora (Ita)0:30:21
24Agostino Andreis (Ita)0:32:13
25Mirko Tabacchi (Ita)0:32:49
26Luca Braidot (Ita)0:33:35
27Yader Zoli (Ita)0:35:32
28Johannes Schweiggl (Ita)0:36:02
29Mattia Penna (Ita)0:36:12
30Pierluigi Bettelli (Ita)0:38:33
31Johnny Cattaneo (Ita)
32Francesco Figini (Ita)0:38:36
33Marco Trentin (Ita)0:42:09
34Michele Angeletti (Ita)0:43:12
35Thomas Forer (Ita)0:43:14
36Lorenzo Pellegrini (Ita)0:48:57
37Domenico Valerio (Ita)0:51:07
38Isacco Mirandola (Ita)0:51:44
39Denny Lupato (Ita)0:52:01
40Leopoldo Rocchetti (Ita)0:54:57
41Manuele Spadi (Ita)0:55:51
42Nicolò Ferrazzo (Ita)0:59:24
43Thomas Meliti (Ita)1:03:07
44Stefano Moretti (Ita)1:03:30
45Manuel Felder (Ita)1:14:46
46Claudio Cucinotta (Ita)1:27:11
47Paolo Mencacci (Ita)1:34:03
48Michael Boldrini (Ita)1:36:24
49Gianluca Bonesso (Ita)1:49:17

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniela Veronesi (Ita)4:27:56
2Elena Gaddoni (Ita)0:05:53
3Elena Giacomuzzi (Ita)0:08:13
4Serena Calvetti (Ita)0:15:41
5Sandra Klomp (Ita)0:23:20
6Stefania Zanasca (Ita)0:26:38
7Simona Mazzucotelli (Ita)0:41:30

