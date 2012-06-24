Ragnoli wins Italian marathon title
Veronesi victorious in women's championship
Full Results
#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juri Ragnoli (Ita)
|3:29:34
|2
|Tony Longo (Ita)
|0:07:25
|3
|Nicholas Pettina (Ita)
|0:09:25
|4
|Luca Ronchi (Ita)
|0:09:33
|5
|Igor Baretto (Ita)
|0:09:49
|6
|Damiano Ferraro (Ita)
|0:10:04
|7
|Giacomo Antonello (Ita)
|0:11:51
|8
|Samuele Porro (Ita)
|0:12:16
|9
|Daniele Braidot (Ita)
|0:12:44
|10
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita)
|0:13:54
|11
|Marzio Deho (Ita)
|0:14:21
|12
|Walter Costa (Ita)
|0:15:42
|13
|Johann Pallhuber (Ita)
|14
|Stefano Dal Grande (Ita)
|0:16:09
|15
|Davide Di Marco (Ita)
|0:18:27
|16
|Giuseppe Lamastra (Ita)
|0:19:26
|17
|Roberto Crisi (Ita)
|0:22:15
|18
|Massimo De Bertolis (Ita)
|0:22:17
|19
|Mirko Farnisi (Ita)
|0:22:48
|20
|Pietro Sarai (Ita)
|0:24:58
|21
|Mauro Finetto (Ita)
|0:28:13
|22
|Matteo Fabbri (Ita)
|0:29:53
|23
|Donato D'aurora (Ita)
|0:30:21
|24
|Agostino Andreis (Ita)
|0:32:13
|25
|Mirko Tabacchi (Ita)
|0:32:49
|26
|Luca Braidot (Ita)
|0:33:35
|27
|Yader Zoli (Ita)
|0:35:32
|28
|Johannes Schweiggl (Ita)
|0:36:02
|29
|Mattia Penna (Ita)
|0:36:12
|30
|Pierluigi Bettelli (Ita)
|0:38:33
|31
|Johnny Cattaneo (Ita)
|32
|Francesco Figini (Ita)
|0:38:36
|33
|Marco Trentin (Ita)
|0:42:09
|34
|Michele Angeletti (Ita)
|0:43:12
|35
|Thomas Forer (Ita)
|0:43:14
|36
|Lorenzo Pellegrini (Ita)
|0:48:57
|37
|Domenico Valerio (Ita)
|0:51:07
|38
|Isacco Mirandola (Ita)
|0:51:44
|39
|Denny Lupato (Ita)
|0:52:01
|40
|Leopoldo Rocchetti (Ita)
|0:54:57
|41
|Manuele Spadi (Ita)
|0:55:51
|42
|Nicolò Ferrazzo (Ita)
|0:59:24
|43
|Thomas Meliti (Ita)
|1:03:07
|44
|Stefano Moretti (Ita)
|1:03:30
|45
|Manuel Felder (Ita)
|1:14:46
|46
|Claudio Cucinotta (Ita)
|1:27:11
|47
|Paolo Mencacci (Ita)
|1:34:03
|48
|Michael Boldrini (Ita)
|1:36:24
|49
|Gianluca Bonesso (Ita)
|1:49:17
|1
|Daniela Veronesi (Ita)
|4:27:56
|2
|Elena Gaddoni (Ita)
|0:05:53
|3
|Elena Giacomuzzi (Ita)
|0:08:13
|4
|Serena Calvetti (Ita)
|0:15:41
|5
|Sandra Klomp (Ita)
|0:23:20
|6
|Stefania Zanasca (Ita)
|0:26:38
|7
|Simona Mazzucotelli (Ita)
|0:41:30
