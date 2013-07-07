Image 1 of 42 The final results: 1st place, Alysha Keith (Team New Zealand) 1st place, Dana Walton (Team Alliance Environmental) 3rd place, Sequoia Cooper (Team New Zealand) Congratulations to all. (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 2 of 42 Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) takes the win and tells the story, NUMBER ONE! (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 3 of 42 Last lap: Bobby Lea (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) tried to sneak a ride on the train but his ticket was not punched- "All NOT aboard". (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 4 of 42 With five laps to go, UnitedHealthcare's Pro Cycling Team "Le Gran Tran Blu" shuts down the track and controls the finish of the rest of the race. Showing all just how strong this dominating team really is. (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 5 of 42 Ryan DeWald (Skyline) takes his shot at the front with the big boys- hoping to start a break. But no takers. (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 6 of 42 (Image credit: David Gill) Image 7 of 42 Pennsylvania's own Olympian Bobby Lea (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) showed how fast the crit was by leading the first group of riders to lap the field. Eventually eight more riders would follow him to lap it as well. (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 8 of 42 Thomas Brown (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) proudly wears the series "Most Laps Lead" jersey with two CRCA Foundation hot on his tail. (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 9 of 42 Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) stays nicely tucked into the field waiting for his turn. (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 10 of 42 John Loehner (Axa p/b StanNotubes) does his best to push through the nearly intolerable heat. (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 11 of 42 Wes Kline (D3Devo p/b Airgas Cycling Team) manages to hold on in a fast paced race showing promise for this newly developing team. (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 12 of 42 Allan Rego (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes) was right out there with him. (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 13 of 42 Frank Travieso (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) took an early flier and stayed out front for a few laps. (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 14 of 42 Overall points leader, Carlos Alzate (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) was off in front immediately. (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 15 of 42 Many qualified riders made it to the start line for the Twilight Crit. (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 16 of 42 The men's field lines up for a beautiful rendition of the Star Spangled Banner, reminding the crowd that the July Fourth Holiday is still going strong. (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 17 of 42 (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 18 of 42 (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 19 of 42 (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 20 of 42 (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 21 of 42 (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 22 of 42 (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 23 of 42 (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 24 of 42 (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 25 of 42 (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 26 of 42 The race to the line finds Dana Walton (Team Alliance Environmental) just edging out Alysha Keith (Team New Zealand) by inches. (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 27 of 42 The final result: 2nd place,Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team) 1st place, Luke Keough (UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling Team) 3rd place, Bruno Langlois (Garneau Quebecor) Congratulations to all! (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 28 of 42 (Image credit: David Gill) Image 29 of 42 (Image credit: David Gill) Image 30 of 42 (Image credit: David Gill) Image 31 of 42 (Image credit: David Gill) Image 32 of 42 (Image credit: David Gill) Image 33 of 42 (Image credit: David Gill) Image 34 of 42 (Image credit: David Gill) Image 35 of 42 (Image credit: David Gill) Image 36 of 42 (Image credit: David Gill) Image 37 of 42 (Image credit: David Gill) Image 38 of 42 (Image credit: David Gill) Image 39 of 42 (Image credit: David Gill) Image 40 of 42 (Image credit: David Gill) Image 41 of 42 (Image credit: David Gill) Image 42 of 42 (Image credit: David Gill)

At the Iron Hill Criterium, the seventh stop on the USA Crits series, the UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team continued their criterium dominance with Luke Keough winning the field sprint after being part of a group that lapped the field.

Held in downtown West Chester, Pennsylvania, the field was racing for 75 kilometers on a one-kilometer rectangular course with the start/finish line on a slight uphill gradient.

The constant primes for cash and USA Crit series points kept the race animated with riders getting dropped off the back of the peloton.

With about 10 laps completed a three man break went up the road containing Frank Travieso (Team SmartStop – Mountain Khakis), Michael Woods (Garneau Quebecor), and Carlos Alzate (UnitedHealthcare).

Alzate was just sitting on forcing Travieso and Woods to do the work to keep the break alive. With 58 laps remaining the trio carved out a 23-second lead on the chasing peloton.

A hundred dollar prime motivated the chasing field to catch the break.

The next attack was a solo move by Andreas Graf (Rudy Project Racing Team). He scooped up several primes, but with 42 laps remaining the Austrian was caught.

A little past the halfway point of the race ten riders got away: Brad White (UnitedHealthcare), Issac Howe (SmartStop – Mountain Khakis), Micheal Chauner (Garneau Quebecor), Bruno Langlois (Garneau Quebecor), Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare), Luke Keough (SmartStop – Mountain Khakis), Bobby Lea (SmartStop – Mountain Khakis), Andreas Graf, Hannes Baumgarten (Rudy Project Racing Team), and Rafael Meran (CRCA/Foundation).

Quickly the gap started to grow and with 30 laps remaining the escapees were about to lap the field.

White, Howe and Meran made the junction to catch the field. Soon their six breakaway partners joined them and the field was lapped.

"There was a bit of confusion because it was a big group and everyone was looking at each other," said Keough. "We had three guys up there so it was up to us to drive it. I didn't have to do much. Brad (White) and Karl (Menzies) are machines and lapped the field for me."

White, one of the riders who had lapped the field, punctured with 23 laps remaining. There was no panic as his UnitedHealthcare mechanic easily swapped out his wheel in the neutral pit and pushed him back in the race.

With less than 20 laps remaining the blue kits of UnitedHealthcare took over the front of the field keeping the field strung out. Tucked in behind was the blue and yellow of SmartStop – Mountain Khakis.

With 17 laps to the finish a huge crash halved the field. The wheel pit was flooded with victims of the crash looking to take advantage of the free lap rule. Caught in the pile up was one of the original ten that lapped the field, Michael Chauner.

With the lap cards in the single digits the entire UnitedHealthcare squad continued to lead the race looking to lead out their sprinter Keough.

Coming off his team's sprint train, Keough easily out-kicked what remained of the peloton to take the win. Teammate Menzies finished in second and Langlois rounded out the podium in third.

As usual Keough gave thanks to his hard working UnitedHealthcare teammates.

"It wasn't easy and I couldn't have done it without them."

The 22-year old described the Iron Hill criterium as "the hardest race in the country."

The next race on the USA Crits series is the Andersen Banducci Twilight Criterium in Boise, Idaho.

