Holloway wins Iron Hill Twilight Criterium

Van Gilder claims women's race victory

The elite women start the Iron Hill Twilight Criterium on Saturday

(Image credit: David Gill)
Eventual winner, Laura Van Gilder, drills the pace at the USA CRITS Iron Hill Twilight Criterium held in West Chester

(Image credit: David Gill)
Mellow Mushroom spent most of the race on the front working repeatedly to set Laura Van Gilder up for her win

(Image credit: David Gill)
The elite women pass through downtown West Chester

(Image credit: David Gill)
The pro women race along the tree-lined finish straight on Saturday at the USA CRITS Iron Hill Twilight Criterium held in West hester, Pennsylvania

(Image credit: David Gill)
Amy Culter (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) sets the pace on Saturday at the USA CRITS Iron Hill Twilight Criterium

(Image credit: David Gill)
USA CRITS series leader Frank Travieso (Team United HealthCare / The 706 Project) leads the pack at the Iron Hill Twilight Criterium

(Image credit: David Gill)
Dave Cueli (Team United HealthCare / The 706 Project) attacks the group early in the race

(Image credit: David Gill)
Two-time Olympian, Bobby Lea leads the group at the Iron Hill Twilight Criterium

(Image credit: David Gill)
The pack couldn’t catch the break and ended up finishing a lap down on Saturday evening

(Image credit: David Gill)
Thomas Brown (Astellas Cycling) racing at the USA CRITS Iron Hill Twilight Criterium on Saturday night

(Image credit: David Gill)
The pack couldn’t catch the break and ended up finishing a lap down on Saturday evening, at the USA CRITS Iron Hill Twilight Criterium held in West Chester, Pennsylvania

(Image credit: David Gill)
Daniel Holloway (Athlete Octane Cycling) races past the crowd in downtown West Chester on Saturday evening. The US Criterium Champion ended up taking the win.

(Image credit: David Gill)
Kevin Mullervy; Champion System – Stan’s No Tubes, rides past the crowd on Saturday night. Estimates put the crowd at approximately twenty-five thousand. Mullervy just missed the podium, taking fourth on the evening

(Image credit: David Gill)
CRCA / Foundation rider Rafeal Meran works on Saturday night as a member of the winning break. Meran ended up placing ninth on the evening at the 2014 USA CRITS Iron Hill Twilight Criterium

(Image credit: David Gill)
An estimated twenty-five thousand people were part of the crowd at the Iron Hill Twilight Criterium on Saturday evening

(Image credit: David Gill)
The Women’s Podium: Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom p/b Pink Siren Sports) , Amy Culter (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) , Kacey Lloyd (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling-Vie13)

(Image credit: David Gill)
The Men’s Podium: Daniel Holloway (Athlete Octane Cycling), Bobby Lea (Custom Velo), Dave Cueli (Team United HealthCare / The 706 Project)

(Image credit: David Gill)
Laura Van Gilder leads the bunch in beautiful tree lined downtown West Chester Pennsylvania on Saturday evening

(Image credit: David Gill)
Daniel Holloway takes a bow immediately after his win on Saturday evening

(Image credit: David Gill)

Brief Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Daniel Holloway (Athlete Octane Cycling)
2Bobby Lea (Custom Velo)
3David Cueli (Team United HealthCare / The 706 Project)
4Kevin Mullervy (Champion System - Stan's NoTubes)
5Drew Christopher (Champion System - Stan's NoTubes)
6Scott Thomas (L&M Group Ricoh New Zealand)
7Timothy Rugg (BATTLEY DUCATI-SPOKES ETC p/b DISTRICT TACO)
8Eric Workowski (Team Alliance Environmental)
9Rafael Meran (CRCA/Foundation)
10Brad Evans (Calder Stewart NZ)

Women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom p/b Pink Siren Sports)
2Amy Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
3Kacey Lloyd (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling-Vie13)
4Mary Zider (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
5Colleen Hayduk (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling-Vie13)
6Erica Allar (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
7Erica Zaveta (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
8Lenore Pipes (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
9Jen Purcell (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
10Patty Buerkle (Zimmer Capital p/b Foundation)

