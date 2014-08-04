Holloway wins Iron Hill Twilight Criterium
Van Gilder claims women's race victory
Image 1 of 20
Image 2 of 20
Image 3 of 20
Image 4 of 20
Image 5 of 20
Image 6 of 20
Image 7 of 20
Image 8 of 20
Image 9 of 20
Image 10 of 20
Image 11 of 20
Image 12 of 20
Image 13 of 20
Image 14 of 20
Image 15 of 20
Image 16 of 20
Image 17 of 20
Image 18 of 20
Image 19 of 20
Image 20 of 20
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Daniel Holloway (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|2
|Bobby Lea (Custom Velo)
|3
|David Cueli (Team United HealthCare / The 706 Project)
|4
|Kevin Mullervy (Champion System - Stan's NoTubes)
|5
|Drew Christopher (Champion System - Stan's NoTubes)
|6
|Scott Thomas (L&M Group Ricoh New Zealand)
|7
|Timothy Rugg (BATTLEY DUCATI-SPOKES ETC p/b DISTRICT TACO)
|8
|Eric Workowski (Team Alliance Environmental)
|9
|Rafael Meran (CRCA/Foundation)
|10
|Brad Evans (Calder Stewart NZ)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom p/b Pink Siren Sports)
|2
|Amy Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|3
|Kacey Lloyd (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling-Vie13)
|4
|Mary Zider (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|5
|Colleen Hayduk (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling-Vie13)
|6
|Erica Allar (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|7
|Erica Zaveta (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|8
|Lenore Pipes (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|9
|Jen Purcell (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|10
|Patty Buerkle (Zimmer Capital p/b Foundation)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Merckx mourns death of 'good friend' Poulidor'The cycling world loses a monument, an icon' says Belgian of his old rival
-
Raymond Poulidor dies aged 83French cycling icon passes away after long spell in hospital
-
Romain Bardet set to miss 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman targets Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy