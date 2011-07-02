Mardani earns Iranian cross country title
Abbaszadeh, Ramezani Alavi finish second, third
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Parviz Mardani (IRI)
|2
|Mahdi Abbaszadeh (IRI)
|3
|Mohsen Ramezani Alavi (IRI)
|4
|Sina Soluksaran (IRI)
|5
|Farzad Khodayari (IRI)
|6
|Mohammedreza Entezarion (IRI)
|7
|Naser Shahbazi (IRI)
|8
|Naser Pourhashemi (IRI)
|9
|Yaghoub Afsharian (IRI)
|10
|Majid Imani (IRI)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup: Worst wins in TaborDel Carmen Alvarado and Kastelijn round out podium
-
Cavendish and Keisse win Memorial Sercu at Gent Six Day despite beer spillDe Ketele and Ghys continue to lead overall
-
Double Olympic champion Steven Burke announces retirement'I've achieved all I've wanted to' says 31-year-old
-
Ewan wins Shanghai CriteriumTrentin and Kruijswijk round out podium in exhibition event
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy