Mardani earns Iranian cross country title

Abbaszadeh, Ramezani Alavi finish second, third

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Parviz Mardani (IRI)
2Mahdi Abbaszadeh (IRI)
3Mohsen Ramezani Alavi (IRI)
4Sina Soluksaran (IRI)
5Farzad Khodayari (IRI)
6Mohammedreza Entezarion (IRI)
7Naser Shahbazi (IRI)
8Naser Pourhashemi (IRI)
9Yaghoub Afsharian (IRI)
10Majid Imani (IRI)

