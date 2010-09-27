Trending

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marzio Deho (Ita)1:27:55
2Stéphane Tempier (Fra)
3Pierluigi Bettelli (Ita)0:00:26
4Ramon Bianchi (Ita)0:01:21
5Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita)0:02:00
6José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa)0:02:01
7Giuseppe Lamastra (Ita)0:02:05
8Mirko Celestino (Ita)0:02:12
9Michele Casagrande (Ita)0:02:20
10Johannes Schweiggl (Ita)0:02:45
11Cristian Cominelli (Ita)0:02:48
12Andrea Giupponi (Ita)0:02:50
13Jhon Jairo Botero Salazar (Col)0:03:24
14Marco Ponta (Ita)0:03:59
15Julio Humberto Caro Silva (Col)
16Nicholas Pettina (Ita)0:04:31
17Dmitry Medvedev (Rus)0:05:13
18Robert Gehbauer (Aut)0:06:42
19Martin Loo (Est)0:07:09
20Franz Hofer (Ita)0:07:44
21Ricardo Paulo Reis Marinheiro (Por)0:07:45
22German Dorhmann (Arg)0:08:08
23Johann Pallhuber (Ita)0:09:17
24Luca Ronchi (Ita)0:09:24
25Samuele Porro (Ita)
26Daniele Mensi (Ita)0:09:27
27Mattia Penna (Ita)0:09:48
28Davide Di Marco (Ita)0:10:03
29Daniele Concordia (Ita)0:10:16
30Alexey Medvedev (Rus)0:13:43
31Vittorio Oliva (Ita)0:14:31
32Oscar Lazzaroni (Ita)0:17:21
33Vincenzo Persico (Ita)0:18:31
34Mattia Longa (Ita)0:24:55
35Michele Pezzotta (Ita)0:25:13
36Nevio Cornaro (Ita)0:26:27
37Giovanni Gatti (Ita)0:30:14
38Peter Bortolotti (Ita)0:35:34

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michela Benzoni (Ita)1:48:01
2Sandra Klomp (Ita)0:02:56
3Roberta Gasparini (Ita)0:04:33
4Serena Calvetti (Ita)0:05:10
5Judith Pollinger (Ita)0:09:26
6Sabrina Di Lorenzo (Ita)0:10:04
7Stephanie Wiedner (Aut)0:10:58
8Simona Mazzucotelli (Ita)0:12:18
9Daniela Bresciani (Ita)0:16:09
10Francesca Bugnone (Ita)0:16:16
11Anna Oberparleiter (Ita)0:23:52
12Nicoletta Bresciani (Ita)0:28:21

