Deho wins Gimondi Bike
Benzoni victorious in women's race
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marzio Deho (Ita)
|1:27:55
|2
|Stéphane Tempier (Fra)
|3
|Pierluigi Bettelli (Ita)
|0:00:26
|4
|Ramon Bianchi (Ita)
|0:01:21
|5
|Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita)
|0:02:00
|6
|José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa)
|0:02:01
|7
|Giuseppe Lamastra (Ita)
|0:02:05
|8
|Mirko Celestino (Ita)
|0:02:12
|9
|Michele Casagrande (Ita)
|0:02:20
|10
|Johannes Schweiggl (Ita)
|0:02:45
|11
|Cristian Cominelli (Ita)
|0:02:48
|12
|Andrea Giupponi (Ita)
|0:02:50
|13
|Jhon Jairo Botero Salazar (Col)
|0:03:24
|14
|Marco Ponta (Ita)
|0:03:59
|15
|Julio Humberto Caro Silva (Col)
|16
|Nicholas Pettina (Ita)
|0:04:31
|17
|Dmitry Medvedev (Rus)
|0:05:13
|18
|Robert Gehbauer (Aut)
|0:06:42
|19
|Martin Loo (Est)
|0:07:09
|20
|Franz Hofer (Ita)
|0:07:44
|21
|Ricardo Paulo Reis Marinheiro (Por)
|0:07:45
|22
|German Dorhmann (Arg)
|0:08:08
|23
|Johann Pallhuber (Ita)
|0:09:17
|24
|Luca Ronchi (Ita)
|0:09:24
|25
|Samuele Porro (Ita)
|26
|Daniele Mensi (Ita)
|0:09:27
|27
|Mattia Penna (Ita)
|0:09:48
|28
|Davide Di Marco (Ita)
|0:10:03
|29
|Daniele Concordia (Ita)
|0:10:16
|30
|Alexey Medvedev (Rus)
|0:13:43
|31
|Vittorio Oliva (Ita)
|0:14:31
|32
|Oscar Lazzaroni (Ita)
|0:17:21
|33
|Vincenzo Persico (Ita)
|0:18:31
|34
|Mattia Longa (Ita)
|0:24:55
|35
|Michele Pezzotta (Ita)
|0:25:13
|36
|Nevio Cornaro (Ita)
|0:26:27
|37
|Giovanni Gatti (Ita)
|0:30:14
|38
|Peter Bortolotti (Ita)
|0:35:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michela Benzoni (Ita)
|1:48:01
|2
|Sandra Klomp (Ita)
|0:02:56
|3
|Roberta Gasparini (Ita)
|0:04:33
|4
|Serena Calvetti (Ita)
|0:05:10
|5
|Judith Pollinger (Ita)
|0:09:26
|6
|Sabrina Di Lorenzo (Ita)
|0:10:04
|7
|Stephanie Wiedner (Aut)
|0:10:58
|8
|Simona Mazzucotelli (Ita)
|0:12:18
|9
|Daniela Bresciani (Ita)
|0:16:09
|10
|Francesca Bugnone (Ita)
|0:16:16
|11
|Anna Oberparleiter (Ita)
|0:23:52
|12
|Nicoletta Bresciani (Ita)
|0:28:21
