Stevens moves into Thüringen Rundfahrt race lead
American tops Armitstead from breakaway
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized - Lululemon
|3:35:33
|2
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|0:02:08
|4
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
|0:02:13
|5
|Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
|0:02:34
|6
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|7
|Lizzie Williams (Aus) Australia
|8
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
|9
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) Bigla Cycling Team
|0:02:36
|10
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany
|0:02:37
|11
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany
|12
|Milena Faryn (Pol) Poland
|13
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia
|14
|Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
|0:02:38
|15
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
|0:02:55
|16
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Bigla Cycling Team
|0:03:43
|17
|Demi Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:03:46
|18
|Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|19
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|20
|Martyna Klekot (Pol) Poland
|21
|Esther Fennel (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
|22
|Paulina Guz (Pol) Poland
|23
|Monika Brzezna (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
|24
|Jessica Lambracht (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|0:05:31
|25
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|26
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
|27
|Taryn Heather (Aus) Bigla Cycling Team
|28
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
|29
|Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
|30
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia
|31
|Paulina Cywinska (Pol) Poland
|32
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
|33
|Anna-Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Germany
|34
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|35
|Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team
|0:05:35
|36
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Australia
|0:05:36
|37
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized - Lululemon
|0:07:04
|38
|Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
|39
|Sophie Lacher (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|40
|Elena Eggl (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
|41
|Beata Kalemba (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
|42
|Daniela Gass (Ger) Germany
|43
|Theres Klein (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
|44
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|45
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|46
|Melanie Wotsch (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|47
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
|48
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
|49
|Stephanie Borchers (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|50
|Dorothee Lorch (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
|51
|Senna Feron (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
|0:08:56
|52
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized - Lululemon
|0:10:07
|53
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|54
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
|55
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Australia
|56
|Bianca Bernhard (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
|57
|Luisa Kattinger (Ger) Germany
|0:18:25
|58
|Lisa Heckmann (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|59
|Stefanie Paul (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
|60
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:21:24
|61
|Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|62
|Annabelle Öschger (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
|0:21:27
|63
|Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany
|64
|Monika Kopinska (Pol) Poland
|0:27:44
|65
|Lisa Robb (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
|0:27:50
|66
|Nicky Zijlaard (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|67
|Steffi Meizer (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
|68
|Luisa Beck (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
|69
|Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|0:27:51
|DNF
|Sarah Scharbach (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Australia
|3
|pts
|2
|Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized - Lululemon
|5
|pts
|2
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|4
|3
|Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|3
|4
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
|2
|5
|Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team
|7
|pts
|2
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Australia
|5
|3
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|3
|4
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Australia
|2
|3
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|7
|pts
|2
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized - Lululemon
|5
|3
|Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|3
|4
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Milena Faryn (Pol) Poland
|3:38:10
|2
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia
|3
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
|0:00:18
|4
|Demi Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:01:09
|5
|Jessica Lambracht (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|0:02:54
|6
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|7
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|8
|Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
|0:04:27
|9
|Sophie Lacher (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|10
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|11
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
|12
|Dorothee Lorch (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
|13
|Senna Feron (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
|0:06:19
|14
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
|0:07:30
|15
|Luisa Kattinger (Ger) Germany
|0:15:48
|16
|Annabelle Öschger (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
|0:18:50
|17
|Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany
|18
|Monika Kopinska (Pol) Poland
|0:25:07
|19
|Nicky Zijlaard (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:25:13
|20
|Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|0:25:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|3:37:41
|2
|Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
|0:00:26
|3
|Lizzie Williams (Aus) Australia
|4
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany
|0:00:29
|5
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany
|6
|Milena Faryn (Pol) Poland
|7
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia
|8
|Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
|0:00:30
|9
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
|0:00:47
|10
|Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|0:01:38
|11
|Martyna Klekot (Pol) Poland
|12
|Esther Fennel (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
|13
|Paulina Guz (Pol) Poland
|14
|Monika Brzezna (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
|15
|Jessica Lambracht (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|0:03:23
|16
|Paulina Cywinska (Pol) Poland
|17
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|18
|Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
|0:04:56
|19
|Sophie Lacher (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|20
|Elena Eggl (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
|21
|Beata Kalemba (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
|22
|Daniela Gass (Ger) Germany
|23
|Theres Klein (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
|24
|Melanie Wotsch (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|25
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
|26
|Stephanie Borchers (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|27
|Dorothee Lorch (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
|28
|Senna Feron (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
|0:06:48
|29
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Australia
|0:07:59
|30
|Bianca Bernhard (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
|31
|Luisa Kattinger (Ger) Germany
|0:16:17
|32
|Lisa Heckmann (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|33
|Stefanie Paul (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
|34
|Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|0:19:16
|35
|Annabelle Öschger (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
|0:19:19
|36
|Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany
|37
|Monika Kopinska (Pol) Poland
|0:25:36
|38
|Steffi Meizer (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
|0:25:42
|39
|Luisa Beck (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
|40
|Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|0:25:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Boels/Dolmans Cycling team
|10:53:00
|2
|Team TKK Pacific Torun
|0:02:54
|3
|Team Specialized lululemon
|0:02:56
|4
|Nationalteam Polen
|0:03:48
|5
|Nationalteam Australien
|0:04:21
|6
|Nationalteam Deutschland
|0:04:24
|7
|Bigla Cycling Team
|0:05:29
|8
|Team Koga Ladies
|0:07:07
|9
|Futurumshop.nl - Zannata
|0:07:15
|10
|Team Stevens - Hytera
|0:11:45
|11
|Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:13:18
|12
|Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|0:17:58
|13
|Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
|0:32:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized - Lululemon
|9:54:21
|2
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:56
|3
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
|0:01:31
|4
|Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|0:04:15
|5
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:04:20
|6
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany
|0:05:31
|7
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) Bigla Cycling Team
|0:06:00
|8
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
|0:06:37
|9
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
|0:06:41
|10
|Lizzie Williams (Aus) Australia
|0:07:07
|11
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany
|0:07:39
|12
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:07:49
|13
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Australia
|0:08:14
|14
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
|0:08:17
|15
|Esther Fennel (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
|0:09:19
|16
|Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
|0:09:43
|17
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
|0:10:16
|18
|Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|0:10:26
|19
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia
|0:10:39
|20
|Paulina Guz (Pol) Poland
|0:10:58
|21
|Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
|0:11:02
|22
|Demi Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:11:04
|23
|Martyna Klekot (Pol) Poland
|0:11:05
|24
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia
|0:11:23
|25
|Monika Brzezna (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
|0:11:26
|26
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized - Lululemon
|0:11:29
|27
|Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
|0:11:32
|28
|Taryn Heather (Aus) Bigla Cycling Team
|0:11:56
|29
|Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team
|0:12:09
|30
|Anna-Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Germany
|0:12:37
|31
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:13:05
|32
|Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
|0:13:18
|33
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
|0:13:28
|34
|Milena Faryn (Pol) Poland
|0:13:39
|35
|Stephanie Borchers (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|0:14:20
|36
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
|0:14:33
|37
|Paulina Cywinska (Pol) Poland
|0:14:38
|38
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Bigla Cycling Team
|0:14:42
|39
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:14:46
|40
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|0:15:46
|41
|Elena Eggl (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
|0:15:48
|42
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Australia
|0:16:29
|43
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized - Lululemon
|0:17:38
|44
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:17:58
|45
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
|0:18:12
|46
|Melanie Wotsch (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|0:18:29
|47
|Dorothee Lorch (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
|0:19:15
|48
|Theres Klein (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
|0:19:49
|49
|Sophie Lacher (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|0:21:16
|50
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:22:03
|51
|Beata Kalemba (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
|0:26:48
|52
|Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany
|0:30:43
|53
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:33:24
|54
|Daniela Gass (Ger) Germany
|0:35:24
|55
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
|0:35:35
|56
|Bianca Bernhard (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
|0:36:01
|57
|Senna Feron (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
|0:37:43
|58
|Jessica Lambracht (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|0:38:25
|59
|Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|0:42:30
|60
|Stefanie Paul (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
|0:43:48
|61
|Lisa Heckmann (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|0:46:05
|62
|Luisa Kattinger (Ger) Germany
|0:47:05
|63
|Steffi Meizer (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
|0:53:22
|64
|Monika Kopinska (Pol) Poland
|0:54:08
|65
|Luisa Beck (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
|0:54:49
|66
|Nicky Zijlaard (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:56:38
|67
|Annabelle Öschger (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
|0:58:46
|68
|Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|0:59:31
|69
|Lisa Robb (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
|1:06:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
|12
|3
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|10
|4
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|9
|5
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized - Lululemon
|8
|6
|Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|8
|7
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Australia
|3
|8
|Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team
|2
|9
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia
|1
|10
|Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|18
|pts
|2
|Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team
|10
|3
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|10
|4
|Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|8
|5
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized - Lululemon
|7
|6
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Australia
|7
|7
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
|7
|8
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|3
|9
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany
|3
|10
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized - Lululemon
|1
|11
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
|10:00:58
|2
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia
|0:04:02
|3
|Demi Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:04:27
|4
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:06:28
|5
|Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
|0:06:41
|6
|Milena Faryn (Pol) Poland
|0:07:02
|7
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|0:09:09
|8
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:11:21
|9
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
|0:11:35
|10
|Dorothee Lorch (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
|0:12:38
|11
|Sophie Lacher (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|0:14:39
|12
|Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany
|0:24:06
|13
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
|0:28:58
|14
|Senna Feron (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
|0:31:06
|15
|Jessica Lambracht (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|0:31:48
|16
|Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|0:35:53
|17
|Luisa Kattinger (Ger) Germany
|0:40:28
|18
|Monika Kopinska (Pol) Poland
|0:47:31
|19
|Nicky Zijlaard (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:50:01
|20
|Annabelle Öschger (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
|0:52:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|9:58:36
|2
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany
|0:01:16
|3
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
|0:02:22
|4
|Lizzie Williams (Aus) Australia
|0:02:52
|5
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany
|0:03:24
|6
|Esther Fennel (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
|0:05:04
|7
|Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
|0:05:28
|8
|Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|0:06:11
|9
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia
|0:06:24
|10
|Paulina Guz (Pol) Poland
|0:06:43
|11
|Martyna Klekot (Pol) Poland
|0:06:50
|12
|Monika Brzezna (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
|0:07:11
|13
|Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
|0:07:17
|14
|Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
|0:09:03
|15
|Milena Faryn (Pol) Poland
|0:09:24
|16
|Stephanie Borchers (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|0:10:05
|17
|Paulina Cywinska (Pol) Poland
|0:10:23
|18
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|0:11:31
|19
|Elena Eggl (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
|0:11:33
|20
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Australia
|0:12:14
|21
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
|0:13:57
|22
|Melanie Wotsch (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|0:14:14
|23
|Dorothee Lorch (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
|0:15:00
|24
|Theres Klein (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
|0:15:34
|25
|Sophie Lacher (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|0:17:01
|26
|Beata Kalemba (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
|0:22:33
|27
|Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany
|0:26:28
|28
|Daniela Gass (Ger) Germany
|0:31:09
|29
|Bianca Bernhard (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
|0:31:46
|30
|Senna Feron (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
|0:33:28
|31
|Jessica Lambracht (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|0:34:10
|32
|Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|0:38:15
|33
|Stefanie Paul (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
|0:39:33
|34
|Lisa Heckmann (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|0:41:50
|35
|Luisa Kattinger (Ger) Germany
|0:42:50
|36
|Steffi Meizer (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
|0:49:07
|37
|Monika Kopinska (Pol) Poland
|0:49:53
|38
|Luisa Beck (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
|0:50:34
|39
|Annabelle Öschger (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
|0:54:31
|40
|Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|0:55:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Specialized lululemon
|29:53:13
|2
|Boels/Dolmans Cycling team
|0:03:10
|3
|Nationalteam Australien
|0:11:54
|4
|Nationalteam Deutschland
|0:13:46
|5
|Bigla Cycling Team
|0:14:15
|6
|Team TKK Pacific Torun
|0:14:24
|7
|Futurumshop.nl - Zannata
|0:21:13
|8
|Nationalteam Polen
|0:23:35
|9
|Team Koga Ladies
|0:26:01
|10
|Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|0:32:17
|11
|Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:33:19
|12
|Team Stevens - Hytera
|0:33:25
|13
|Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
|1:32:05
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
-
McCabe ready to sign with Israel Cycling AcademyTwo-time US criterium champion jumps to WorldTour from Floyd's Pro Cycling
-
Steve Peters offers no answers on testosterone delivery in Freeman tribunalFormer Sky, British Cycling medical head says GMC accusations of doping are "a leap"
-
Poulidor in his own words: L'Equipe publishes moving interview with the Tour legend'I'm an old man who is afraid that no one recognises me anymore,' he told French newspaper before his death
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy