Stevens moves into Thüringen Rundfahrt race lead

American tops Armitstead from breakaway

2013 Giro del Trentino champion Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon)

2013 Giro del Trentino champion Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon)
Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized - Lululemon3:35:33
2Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:01
3Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team0:02:08
4Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon0:02:13
5Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun0:02:34
6Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
7Lizzie Williams (Aus) Australia
8Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
9Joanne Hogan (Aus) Bigla Cycling Team0:02:36
10Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany0:02:37
11Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany
12Milena Faryn (Pol) Poland
13Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia
14Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team Koga Ladies0:02:38
15Anna Plichta (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun0:02:55
16Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Bigla Cycling Team0:03:43
17Demi Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:03:46
18Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
19Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
20Martyna Klekot (Pol) Poland
21Esther Fennel (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
22Paulina Guz (Pol) Poland
23Monika Brzezna (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
24Jessica Lambracht (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:05:31
25Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
26Annelies Dom (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
27Taryn Heather (Aus) Bigla Cycling Team
28Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
29Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
30Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia
31Paulina Cywinska (Pol) Poland
32Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
33Anna-Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Germany
34Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
35Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team0:05:35
36Gracie Elvin (Aus) Australia0:05:36
37Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized - Lululemon0:07:04
38Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
39Sophie Lacher (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
40Elena Eggl (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
41Beata Kalemba (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
42Daniela Gass (Ger) Germany
43Theres Klein (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
44Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
45Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
46Melanie Wotsch (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
47Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
48Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
49Stephanie Borchers (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
50Dorothee Lorch (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
51Senna Feron (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata0:08:56
52Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized - Lululemon0:10:07
53Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
54Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
55Rachel Neylan (Aus) Australia
56Bianca Bernhard (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
57Luisa Kattinger (Ger) Germany0:18:25
58Lisa Heckmann (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
59Stefanie Paul (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
60Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:21:24
61Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Team Stevens - Hyerta
62Annabelle Öschger (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours0:21:27
63Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany
64Monika Kopinska (Pol) Poland0:27:44
65Lisa Robb (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours0:27:50
66Nicky Zijlaard (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
67Steffi Meizer (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
68Luisa Beck (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
69Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team0:27:51
DNFSarah Scharbach (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team3pts
2Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team2
3Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team3pts
2Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team2
3Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gracie Elvin (Aus) Australia3pts
2Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team2
3Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized - Lululemon5pts
2Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team4
3Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team3
4Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon2
5Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team7pts
2Gracie Elvin (Aus) Australia5
3Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team3
4Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon2

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team3pts
2Gracie Elvin (Aus) Australia2
3Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team1

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team7pts
2Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized - Lululemon5
3Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team3
4Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon2

U23 riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Milena Faryn (Pol) Poland3:38:10
2Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia
3Anna Plichta (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun0:00:18
4Demi Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:01:09
5Jessica Lambracht (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:02:54
6Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
7Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
8Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun0:04:27
9Sophie Lacher (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
10Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
11Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
12Dorothee Lorch (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
13Senna Feron (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata0:06:19
14Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata0:07:30
15Luisa Kattinger (Ger) Germany0:15:48
16Annabelle Öschger (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours0:18:50
17Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany
18Monika Kopinska (Pol) Poland0:25:07
19Nicky Zijlaard (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:25:13
20Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team0:25:14

Amateur riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team3:37:41
2Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun0:00:26
3Lizzie Williams (Aus) Australia
4Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany0:00:29
5Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany
6Milena Faryn (Pol) Poland
7Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia
8Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team Koga Ladies0:00:30
9Anna Plichta (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun0:00:47
10Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team0:01:38
11Martyna Klekot (Pol) Poland
12Esther Fennel (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
13Paulina Guz (Pol) Poland
14Monika Brzezna (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
15Jessica Lambracht (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:03:23
16Paulina Cywinska (Pol) Poland
17Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
18Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun0:04:56
19Sophie Lacher (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
20Elena Eggl (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
21Beata Kalemba (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
22Daniela Gass (Ger) Germany
23Theres Klein (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
24Melanie Wotsch (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
25Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
26Stephanie Borchers (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
27Dorothee Lorch (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
28Senna Feron (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata0:06:48
29Rachel Neylan (Aus) Australia0:07:59
30Bianca Bernhard (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
31Luisa Kattinger (Ger) Germany0:16:17
32Lisa Heckmann (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
33Stefanie Paul (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
34Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:19:16
35Annabelle Öschger (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours0:19:19
36Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany
37Monika Kopinska (Pol) Poland0:25:36
38Steffi Meizer (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours0:25:42
39Luisa Beck (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
40Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team0:25:43

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Boels/Dolmans Cycling team10:53:00
2Team TKK Pacific Torun0:02:54
3Team Specialized lululemon0:02:56
4Nationalteam Polen0:03:48
5Nationalteam Australien0:04:21
6Nationalteam Deutschland0:04:24
7Bigla Cycling Team0:05:29
8Team Koga Ladies0:07:07
9Futurumshop.nl - Zannata0:07:15
10Team Stevens - Hytera0:11:45
11Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:13:18
12Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team0:17:58
13Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours0:32:17

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized - Lululemon9:54:21
2Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:56
3Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon0:01:31
4Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team0:04:15
5Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:04:20
6Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany0:05:31
7Joanne Hogan (Aus) Bigla Cycling Team0:06:00
8Anna Plichta (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun0:06:37
9Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata0:06:41
10Lizzie Williams (Aus) Australia0:07:07
11Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany0:07:39
12Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:07:49
13Gracie Elvin (Aus) Australia0:08:14
14Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon0:08:17
15Esther Fennel (Ger) Team Koga Ladies0:09:19
16Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun0:09:43
17Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata0:10:16
18Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team0:10:26
19Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia0:10:39
20Paulina Guz (Pol) Poland0:10:58
21Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team0:11:02
22Demi Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:11:04
23Martyna Klekot (Pol) Poland0:11:05
24Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia0:11:23
25Monika Brzezna (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun0:11:26
26Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized - Lululemon0:11:29
27Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team Koga Ladies0:11:32
28Taryn Heather (Aus) Bigla Cycling Team0:11:56
29Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team0:12:09
30Anna-Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Germany0:12:37
31Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:13:05
32Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun0:13:18
33Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team0:13:28
34Milena Faryn (Pol) Poland0:13:39
35Stephanie Borchers (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:14:20
36Annelies Dom (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata0:14:33
37Paulina Cywinska (Pol) Poland0:14:38
38Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Bigla Cycling Team0:14:42
39Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:14:46
40Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:15:46
41Elena Eggl (Ger) Team Koga Ladies0:15:48
42Rachel Neylan (Aus) Australia0:16:29
43Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized - Lululemon0:17:38
44Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:17:58
45Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia0:18:12
46Melanie Wotsch (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:18:29
47Dorothee Lorch (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours0:19:15
48Theres Klein (Ger) Team Koga Ladies0:19:49
49Sophie Lacher (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:21:16
50Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:22:03
51Beata Kalemba (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun0:26:48
52Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany0:30:43
53Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:33:24
54Daniela Gass (Ger) Germany0:35:24
55Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata0:35:35
56Bianca Bernhard (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours0:36:01
57Senna Feron (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata0:37:43
58Jessica Lambracht (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:38:25
59Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team0:42:30
60Stefanie Paul (Ger) Team Koga Ladies0:43:48
61Lisa Heckmann (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team0:46:05
62Luisa Kattinger (Ger) Germany0:47:05
63Steffi Meizer (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours0:53:22
64Monika Kopinska (Pol) Poland0:54:08
65Luisa Beck (Ger) Team Koga Ladies0:54:49
66Nicky Zijlaard (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:56:38
67Annabelle Öschger (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours0:58:46
68Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:59:31
69Lisa Robb (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours1:06:05

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team25pts
2Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon12
3Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team10
4Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team9
5Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized - Lululemon8
6Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team8
7Gracie Elvin (Aus) Australia3
8Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team2
9Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia1
10Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team18pts
2Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team10
3Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team10
4Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team8
5Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized - Lululemon7
6Gracie Elvin (Aus) Australia7
7Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon7
8Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team3
9Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany3
10Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized - Lululemon1
11Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team1

U23 classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Plichta (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun10:00:58
2Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia0:04:02
3Demi Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:04:27
4Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:06:28
5Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun0:06:41
6Milena Faryn (Pol) Poland0:07:02
7Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:09:09
8Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:11:21
9Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia0:11:35
10Dorothee Lorch (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours0:12:38
11Sophie Lacher (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:14:39
12Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany0:24:06
13Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata0:28:58
14Senna Feron (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata0:31:06
15Jessica Lambracht (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:31:48
16Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team0:35:53
17Luisa Kattinger (Ger) Germany0:40:28
18Monika Kopinska (Pol) Poland0:47:31
19Nicky Zijlaard (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:50:01
20Annabelle Öschger (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours0:52:09

Amateur rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team9:58:36
2Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany0:01:16
3Anna Plichta (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun0:02:22
4Lizzie Williams (Aus) Australia0:02:52
5Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany0:03:24
6Esther Fennel (Ger) Team Koga Ladies0:05:04
7Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun0:05:28
8Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team0:06:11
9Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia0:06:24
10Paulina Guz (Pol) Poland0:06:43
11Martyna Klekot (Pol) Poland0:06:50
12Monika Brzezna (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun0:07:11
13Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team Koga Ladies0:07:17
14Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun0:09:03
15Milena Faryn (Pol) Poland0:09:24
16Stephanie Borchers (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:10:05
17Paulina Cywinska (Pol) Poland0:10:23
18Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:11:31
19Elena Eggl (Ger) Team Koga Ladies0:11:33
20Rachel Neylan (Aus) Australia0:12:14
21Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia0:13:57
22Melanie Wotsch (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:14:14
23Dorothee Lorch (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours0:15:00
24Theres Klein (Ger) Team Koga Ladies0:15:34
25Sophie Lacher (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:17:01
26Beata Kalemba (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun0:22:33
27Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany0:26:28
28Daniela Gass (Ger) Germany0:31:09
29Bianca Bernhard (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours0:31:46
30Senna Feron (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata0:33:28
31Jessica Lambracht (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:34:10
32Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team0:38:15
33Stefanie Paul (Ger) Team Koga Ladies0:39:33
34Lisa Heckmann (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team0:41:50
35Luisa Kattinger (Ger) Germany0:42:50
36Steffi Meizer (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours0:49:07
37Monika Kopinska (Pol) Poland0:49:53
38Luisa Beck (Ger) Team Koga Ladies0:50:34
39Annabelle Öschger (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours0:54:31
40Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:55:16

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Specialized lululemon29:53:13
2Boels/Dolmans Cycling team0:03:10
3Nationalteam Australien0:11:54
4Nationalteam Deutschland0:13:46
5Bigla Cycling Team0:14:15
6Team TKK Pacific Torun0:14:24
7Futurumshop.nl - Zannata0:21:13
8Nationalteam Polen0:23:35
9Team Koga Ladies0:26:01
10Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team0:32:17
11Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:33:19
12Team Stevens - Hytera0:33:25
13Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours1:32:05

