Brennauer claims Thüringen individual time trial

Specialized-lululemon rider increases overall lead

Image 1 of 3

Prologue winner Lisa Brennauer at the finish line

Prologue winner Lisa Brennauer at the finish line
(Image credit: cyclingpictures.de)
Image 2 of 3

LIsa Brennauer (Specialized-lululemon) extends her race lead with a win in the time trial

LIsa Brennauer (Specialized-lululemon) extends her race lead with a win in the time trial
(Image credit: cyclingpictures.de)
Image 3 of 3

The jersey holders after stage 3 of the Thüringen Rundfahrt

The jersey holders after stage 3 of the Thüringen Rundfahrt
(Image credit: cyclingpictures.de)

Specialized-lululemon swept the stage 3 podium at the Internationale Thüringen Rundfahrt der Frauen in Germany on Thursday. Lisa Brennauer claimed her second stage win of the race, after dominating the individual time trial. She covered the 21km course in 28:59, and beat her teammates Evelyn Stevens by 17 seconds and Trixi Worrack by 49 seconds.

Brennauer has led the overall classification since winning the prologue in Gotha on Monday. She has now increased her lead by 51 seconds ahead of Stevens and 1:48 minutes to Elizabeth Armitstead (Boels Dolmans Cycling Team).

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon0:28:59
2Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized - Lululemon0:00:17
3Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon0:00:49
4Esther Fennel (Ger) Team Koga Ladies0:01:23
5Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:01:29
6Gracie Elvin (Aus) Australia0:01:39
7Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:01:42
8Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team0:01:58
9Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany0:02:08
10Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Bigla Cycling Team0:02:13
11Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia0:02:25
12Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany0:02:30
13Rachel Neylan (Aus) Australia0:02:33
14Anna Plichta (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
15Joanne Hogan (Aus) Bigla Cycling Team0:02:38
16Taryn Heather (Aus) Bigla Cycling Team0:02:47
17Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team0:02:48
18Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team0:02:50
19Paulina Guz (Pol) Poland0:03:20
20Anna-Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Germany0:03:21
21Stephanie Borchers (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:03:22
22Martyna Klekot (Pol) Poland0:03:28
23Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata0:03:30
24Demi Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:03:34
25Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized - Lululemon0:03:37
26Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:03:38
27Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:03:45
28Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany0:03:46
29Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized - Lululemon0:03:48
30Monika Brzezna (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun0:03:49
31Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
32Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:03:53
33Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata0:03:57
34Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team0:03:58
35Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team0:04:02
36Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
37Lizzie Williams (Aus) Australia
38Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia0:04:03
39Theres Klein (Ger) Team Koga Ladies0:04:24
40Lisa Heckmann (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team0:04:25
41Melanie Wotsch (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
42Jessica Lambracht (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:04:39
43Dorothee Lorch (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours0:04:40
44Elena Eggl (Ger) Team Koga Ladies0:04:42
45Beata Kalemba (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun0:04:45
46Stefanie Paul (Ger) Team Koga Ladies0:04:47
47Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team Koga Ladies0:04:52
48Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:04:56
49Paulina Cywinska (Pol) Poland0:04:59
50Steffi Meizer (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours0:05:01
51Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:05:02
52Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:05:03
53Annelies Dom (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
54Luisa Kattinger (Ger) Germany0:05:05
55Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun0:05:15
56Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata0:05:16
57Bianca Bernhard (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours0:05:18
58Nicky Zijlaard (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:05:28
59Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:05:46
60Sarah Scharbach (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours0:06:01
61Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team0:06:21
62Luisa Beck (Ger) Team Koga Ladies0:06:23
63Milena Faryn (Pol) Poland
64Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:07:21
65Daniela Gass (Ger) Germany0:07:44
66Annabelle Öschger (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours0:07:50
67Senna Feron (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata0:08:14
68Monika Kopinska (Pol) Poland0:08:16
69Lisa Robb (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours0:08:38
70Sophie Lacher (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta

U23 rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany0:31:07
2Anna Plichta (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun0:00:25
3Demi Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:01:26
4Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:01:37
5Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia0:01:54
6Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia0:01:55
7Jessica Lambracht (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:02:31
8Dorothee Lorch (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours0:02:32
9Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:02:55
10Luisa Kattinger (Ger) Germany0:02:57
11Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun0:03:07
12Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata0:03:08
13Nicky Zijlaard (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:03:20
14Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:03:38
15Sarah Scharbach (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours0:03:53
16Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team0:04:13
17Milena Faryn (Pol) Poland0:04:15
18Annabelle Öschger (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours0:05:42
19Senna Feron (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata0:06:06
20Monika Kopinska (Pol) Poland0:06:08
21Sophie Lacher (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:06:30

Amateur rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Esther Fennel (Ger) Team Koga Ladies0:30:22
2Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team0:00:35
3Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany0:00:45
4Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany0:01:07
5Rachel Neylan (Aus) Australia0:01:10
6Anna Plichta (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
7Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team0:01:25
8Paulina Guz (Pol) Poland0:01:57
9Stephanie Borchers (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:01:59
10Martyna Klekot (Pol) Poland0:02:05
11Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany0:02:23
12Monika Brzezna (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun0:02:26
13Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
14Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia0:02:39
15Lizzie Williams (Aus) Australia
16Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia0:02:40
17Theres Klein (Ger) Team Koga Ladies0:03:01
18Lisa Heckmann (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team0:03:02
19Melanie Wotsch (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
20Jessica Lambracht (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:03:16
21Dorothee Lorch (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours0:03:17
22Elena Eggl (Ger) Team Koga Ladies0:03:19
23Beata Kalemba (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun0:03:22
24Stefanie Paul (Ger) Team Koga Ladies0:03:24
25Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team Koga Ladies0:03:29
26Paulina Cywinska (Pol) Poland0:03:36
27Steffi Meizer (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours0:03:38
28Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:03:40
29Luisa Kattinger (Ger) Germany0:03:42
30Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun0:03:52
31Bianca Bernhard (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours0:03:55
32Sarah Scharbach (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours0:04:38
33Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team0:04:58
34Luisa Beck (Ger) Team Koga Ladies0:05:00
35Milena Faryn (Pol) Poland
36Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:05:58
37Daniela Gass (Ger) Germany0:06:21
38Annabelle Öschger (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours0:06:27
39Senna Feron (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata0:06:51
40Monika Kopinska (Pol) Poland0:06:53
41Sophie Lacher (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:07:15

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Specialized lululemon1:28:03
2Nationalteam Australien0:05:31
3Boels/Dolmans Cycling team0:05:39
4Bigla Cycling Team0:06:32
5Nationalteam Deutschland0:06:53
6Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team0:08:05
7Team TKK Pacific Torun0:09:05
8Team Koga Ladies0:09:23
9Nationalteam Polen0:10:41
10Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:11:13
11Team Stevens - Hytera0:11:20
12Futurumshop.nl - Zannata0:11:24
13Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours0:13:53

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon6:18:07
2Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized - Lululemon0:00:51
3Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:01:48
4Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon0:01:54
5Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:02:31
6Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team0:02:53
7Gracie Elvin (Aus) Australia0:03:22
8Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany0:03:35
9Joanne Hogan (Aus) Bigla Cycling Team0:04:05
10Anna Plichta (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun0:04:23
11Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:04:25
12Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata0:04:48
13Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized - Lululemon0:05:06
14Lizzie Williams (Aus) Australia0:05:14
15Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata0:05:26
16Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany0:05:43
17Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team0:06:12
18Esther Fennel (Ger) Team Koga Ladies0:06:14
19Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia0:06:33
20Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun0:06:55
21Rachel Neylan (Aus) Australia0:07:03
22Taryn Heather (Aus) Bigla Cycling Team0:07:06
23Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team0:07:17
24Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team0:07:21
25Anna-Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Germany0:07:47
26Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun0:07:50
27Paulina Guz (Pol) Poland0:07:53
28Stephanie Borchers (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:07:57
29Demi Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:07:59
30Martyna Klekot (Pol) Poland0:08:00
31Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized - Lululemon0:08:12
32Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:08:15
33Monika Brzezna (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun0:08:21
34Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:08:23
35Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team0:08:38
36Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia0:08:43
37Elena Eggl (Ger) Team Koga Ladies0:09:25
38Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team Koga Ladies0:09:35
39Annelies Dom (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata0:09:43
40Paulina Cywinska (Pol) Poland0:09:48
41Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany0:09:57
42Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:10:56
43Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:11:35
44Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Bigla Cycling Team0:11:40
45Milena Faryn (Pol) Poland0:11:43
46Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia0:11:49
47Melanie Wotsch (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:12:06
48Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:12:37
49Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:12:41
50Dorothee Lorch (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours0:12:52
51Theres Klein (Ger) Team Koga Ladies0:13:26
52Sophie Lacher (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:14:53
53Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team0:15:20
54Beata Kalemba (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun0:20:25
55Stefanie Paul (Ger) Team Koga Ladies0:26:04
56Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata0:26:09
57Steffi Meizer (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours0:26:13
58Bianca Bernhard (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours0:26:35
59Monika Kopinska (Pol) Poland0:27:05
60Sarah Scharbach (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours0:27:23
61Luisa Beck (Ger) Team Koga Ladies0:27:40
62Lisa Heckmann (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team0:28:21
63Daniela Gass (Ger) Germany0:29:01
64Luisa Kattinger (Ger) Germany0:29:21
65Senna Feron (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata0:29:28
66Nicky Zijlaard (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:29:29
67Jessica Lambracht (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:33:35
68Annabelle Öschger (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours0:38:00
69Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:38:48
70Lisa Robb (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours0:38:56

U23 rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Plichta (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun6:22:30
2Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun0:02:32
3Demi Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:03:36
4Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:03:52
5Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia0:04:20
6Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany0:05:34
7Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:06:33
8Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:07:12
9Milena Faryn (Pol) Poland0:07:20
10Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia0:07:26
11Dorothee Lorch (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours0:08:29
12Sophie Lacher (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:10:30
13Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team0:10:57
14Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata0:21:46
15Monika Kopinska (Pol) Poland0:22:42
16Sarah Scharbach (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours0:23:00
17Luisa Kattinger (Ger) Germany0:24:58
18Senna Feron (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata0:25:05
19Nicky Zijlaard (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:25:06
20Jessica Lambracht (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:29:12
21Annabelle Öschger (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours0:33:37

Amateur rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team6:21:00
2Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany0:00:42
3Anna Plichta (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun0:01:30
4Lizzie Williams (Aus) Australia0:02:21
5Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany0:02:50
6Esther Fennel (Ger) Team Koga Ladies0:03:21
7Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun0:04:02
8Rachel Neylan (Aus) Australia0:04:10
9Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team0:04:28
10Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun0:04:57
11Paulina Guz (Pol) Poland0:05:00
12Stephanie Borchers (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:05:04
13Martyna Klekot (Pol) Poland0:05:07
14Monika Brzezna (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun0:05:28
15Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia0:05:50
16Elena Eggl (Ger) Team Koga Ladies0:06:32
17Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team Koga Ladies0:06:42
18Paulina Cywinska (Pol) Poland0:06:55
19Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany0:07:04
20Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:08:03
21Milena Faryn (Pol) Poland0:08:50
22Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia0:08:56
23Melanie Wotsch (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:09:13
24Dorothee Lorch (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours0:09:59
25Theres Klein (Ger) Team Koga Ladies0:10:33
26Sophie Lacher (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:12:00
27Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team0:12:27
28Beata Kalemba (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun0:17:32
29Stefanie Paul (Ger) Team Koga Ladies0:23:11
30Steffi Meizer (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours0:23:20
31Bianca Bernhard (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours0:23:42
32Monika Kopinska (Pol) Poland0:24:12
33Sarah Scharbach (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours0:24:30
34Luisa Beck (Ger) Team Koga Ladies0:24:47
35Lisa Heckmann (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team0:25:28
36Daniela Gass (Ger) Germany0:26:08
37Luisa Kattinger (Ger) Germany0:26:28
38Senna Feron (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata0:26:35
39Jessica Lambracht (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:30:42
40Annabelle Öschger (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours0:35:07
41Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:35:55

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Specialized lululemon18:57:17
2Boels/Dolmans Cycling team0:06:06
3Nationalteam Australien0:10:29
4Bigla Cycling Team0:11:42
5Nationalteam Deutschland0:12:18
6Team TKK Pacific Torun0:14:26
7Futurumshop.nl - Zannata0:16:54
8Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team0:17:15
9Team Koga Ladies0:21:50
10Nationalteam Polen0:22:43
11Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:22:57
12Team Stevens - Hytera0:24:36
13Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours1:02:44

 

