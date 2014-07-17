Image 1 of 3 Prologue winner Lisa Brennauer at the finish line (Image credit: cyclingpictures.de) Image 2 of 3 LIsa Brennauer (Specialized-lululemon) extends her race lead with a win in the time trial (Image credit: cyclingpictures.de) Image 3 of 3 The jersey holders after stage 3 of the Thüringen Rundfahrt (Image credit: cyclingpictures.de)

Specialized-lululemon swept the stage 3 podium at the Internationale Thüringen Rundfahrt der Frauen in Germany on Thursday. Lisa Brennauer claimed her second stage win of the race, after dominating the individual time trial. She covered the 21km course in 28:59, and beat her teammates Evelyn Stevens by 17 seconds and Trixi Worrack by 49 seconds.

Brennauer has led the overall classification since winning the prologue in Gotha on Monday. She has now increased her lead by 51 seconds ahead of Stevens and 1:48 minutes to Elizabeth Armitstead (Boels Dolmans Cycling Team).

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon 0:28:59 2 Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized - Lululemon 0:00:17 3 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon 0:00:49 4 Esther Fennel (Ger) Team Koga Ladies 0:01:23 5 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:01:29 6 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Australia 0:01:39 7 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:01:42 8 Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team 0:01:58 9 Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany 0:02:08 10 Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Bigla Cycling Team 0:02:13 11 Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia 0:02:25 12 Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany 0:02:30 13 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Australia 0:02:33 14 Anna Plichta (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun 15 Joanne Hogan (Aus) Bigla Cycling Team 0:02:38 16 Taryn Heather (Aus) Bigla Cycling Team 0:02:47 17 Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team 0:02:48 18 Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team 0:02:50 19 Paulina Guz (Pol) Poland 0:03:20 20 Anna-Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Germany 0:03:21 21 Stephanie Borchers (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta 0:03:22 22 Martyna Klekot (Pol) Poland 0:03:28 23 Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata 0:03:30 24 Demi Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:03:34 25 Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized - Lululemon 0:03:37 26 Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:03:38 27 Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:03:45 28 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany 0:03:46 29 Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized - Lululemon 0:03:48 30 Monika Brzezna (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun 0:03:49 31 Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun 32 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:03:53 33 Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata 0:03:57 34 Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team 0:03:58 35 Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team 0:04:02 36 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia 37 Lizzie Williams (Aus) Australia 38 Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia 0:04:03 39 Theres Klein (Ger) Team Koga Ladies 0:04:24 40 Lisa Heckmann (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team 0:04:25 41 Melanie Wotsch (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta 42 Jessica Lambracht (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta 0:04:39 43 Dorothee Lorch (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours 0:04:40 44 Elena Eggl (Ger) Team Koga Ladies 0:04:42 45 Beata Kalemba (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun 0:04:45 46 Stefanie Paul (Ger) Team Koga Ladies 0:04:47 47 Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team Koga Ladies 0:04:52 48 Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:04:56 49 Paulina Cywinska (Pol) Poland 0:04:59 50 Steffi Meizer (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours 0:05:01 51 Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:05:02 52 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta 0:05:03 53 Annelies Dom (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata 54 Luisa Kattinger (Ger) Germany 0:05:05 55 Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun 0:05:15 56 Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata 0:05:16 57 Bianca Bernhard (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours 0:05:18 58 Nicky Zijlaard (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:05:28 59 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:05:46 60 Sarah Scharbach (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours 0:06:01 61 Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team 0:06:21 62 Luisa Beck (Ger) Team Koga Ladies 0:06:23 63 Milena Faryn (Pol) Poland 64 Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Team Stevens - Hyerta 0:07:21 65 Daniela Gass (Ger) Germany 0:07:44 66 Annabelle Öschger (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours 0:07:50 67 Senna Feron (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata 0:08:14 68 Monika Kopinska (Pol) Poland 0:08:16 69 Lisa Robb (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours 0:08:38 70 Sophie Lacher (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta

U23 rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany 0:31:07 2 Anna Plichta (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun 0:00:25 3 Demi Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:01:26 4 Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:01:37 5 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia 0:01:54 6 Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia 0:01:55 7 Jessica Lambracht (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta 0:02:31 8 Dorothee Lorch (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours 0:02:32 9 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta 0:02:55 10 Luisa Kattinger (Ger) Germany 0:02:57 11 Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun 0:03:07 12 Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata 0:03:08 13 Nicky Zijlaard (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:03:20 14 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:03:38 15 Sarah Scharbach (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours 0:03:53 16 Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team 0:04:13 17 Milena Faryn (Pol) Poland 0:04:15 18 Annabelle Öschger (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours 0:05:42 19 Senna Feron (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata 0:06:06 20 Monika Kopinska (Pol) Poland 0:06:08 21 Sophie Lacher (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta 0:06:30

Amateur rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Esther Fennel (Ger) Team Koga Ladies 0:30:22 2 Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team 0:00:35 3 Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany 0:00:45 4 Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany 0:01:07 5 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Australia 0:01:10 6 Anna Plichta (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun 7 Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team 0:01:25 8 Paulina Guz (Pol) Poland 0:01:57 9 Stephanie Borchers (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta 0:01:59 10 Martyna Klekot (Pol) Poland 0:02:05 11 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany 0:02:23 12 Monika Brzezna (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun 0:02:26 13 Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun 14 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia 0:02:39 15 Lizzie Williams (Aus) Australia 16 Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia 0:02:40 17 Theres Klein (Ger) Team Koga Ladies 0:03:01 18 Lisa Heckmann (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team 0:03:02 19 Melanie Wotsch (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta 20 Jessica Lambracht (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta 0:03:16 21 Dorothee Lorch (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours 0:03:17 22 Elena Eggl (Ger) Team Koga Ladies 0:03:19 23 Beata Kalemba (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun 0:03:22 24 Stefanie Paul (Ger) Team Koga Ladies 0:03:24 25 Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team Koga Ladies 0:03:29 26 Paulina Cywinska (Pol) Poland 0:03:36 27 Steffi Meizer (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours 0:03:38 28 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta 0:03:40 29 Luisa Kattinger (Ger) Germany 0:03:42 30 Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun 0:03:52 31 Bianca Bernhard (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours 0:03:55 32 Sarah Scharbach (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours 0:04:38 33 Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team 0:04:58 34 Luisa Beck (Ger) Team Koga Ladies 0:05:00 35 Milena Faryn (Pol) Poland 36 Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Team Stevens - Hyerta 0:05:58 37 Daniela Gass (Ger) Germany 0:06:21 38 Annabelle Öschger (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours 0:06:27 39 Senna Feron (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata 0:06:51 40 Monika Kopinska (Pol) Poland 0:06:53 41 Sophie Lacher (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta 0:07:15

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Specialized lululemon 1:28:03 2 Nationalteam Australien 0:05:31 3 Boels/Dolmans Cycling team 0:05:39 4 Bigla Cycling Team 0:06:32 5 Nationalteam Deutschland 0:06:53 6 Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 0:08:05 7 Team TKK Pacific Torun 0:09:05 8 Team Koga Ladies 0:09:23 9 Nationalteam Polen 0:10:41 10 Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:11:13 11 Team Stevens - Hytera 0:11:20 12 Futurumshop.nl - Zannata 0:11:24 13 Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours 0:13:53

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon 6:18:07 2 Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized - Lululemon 0:00:51 3 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:01:48 4 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon 0:01:54 5 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:02:31 6 Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team 0:02:53 7 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Australia 0:03:22 8 Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany 0:03:35 9 Joanne Hogan (Aus) Bigla Cycling Team 0:04:05 10 Anna Plichta (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun 0:04:23 11 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:04:25 12 Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata 0:04:48 13 Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized - Lululemon 0:05:06 14 Lizzie Williams (Aus) Australia 0:05:14 15 Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata 0:05:26 16 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany 0:05:43 17 Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team 0:06:12 18 Esther Fennel (Ger) Team Koga Ladies 0:06:14 19 Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia 0:06:33 20 Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun 0:06:55 21 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Australia 0:07:03 22 Taryn Heather (Aus) Bigla Cycling Team 0:07:06 23 Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team 0:07:17 24 Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team 0:07:21 25 Anna-Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Germany 0:07:47 26 Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun 0:07:50 27 Paulina Guz (Pol) Poland 0:07:53 28 Stephanie Borchers (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta 0:07:57 29 Demi Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:07:59 30 Martyna Klekot (Pol) Poland 0:08:00 31 Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized - Lululemon 0:08:12 32 Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:08:15 33 Monika Brzezna (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun 0:08:21 34 Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:08:23 35 Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team 0:08:38 36 Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia 0:08:43 37 Elena Eggl (Ger) Team Koga Ladies 0:09:25 38 Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team Koga Ladies 0:09:35 39 Annelies Dom (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata 0:09:43 40 Paulina Cywinska (Pol) Poland 0:09:48 41 Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany 0:09:57 42 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta 0:10:56 43 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:11:35 44 Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Bigla Cycling Team 0:11:40 45 Milena Faryn (Pol) Poland 0:11:43 46 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia 0:11:49 47 Melanie Wotsch (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta 0:12:06 48 Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:12:37 49 Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:12:41 50 Dorothee Lorch (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours 0:12:52 51 Theres Klein (Ger) Team Koga Ladies 0:13:26 52 Sophie Lacher (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta 0:14:53 53 Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team 0:15:20 54 Beata Kalemba (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun 0:20:25 55 Stefanie Paul (Ger) Team Koga Ladies 0:26:04 56 Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata 0:26:09 57 Steffi Meizer (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours 0:26:13 58 Bianca Bernhard (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours 0:26:35 59 Monika Kopinska (Pol) Poland 0:27:05 60 Sarah Scharbach (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours 0:27:23 61 Luisa Beck (Ger) Team Koga Ladies 0:27:40 62 Lisa Heckmann (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team 0:28:21 63 Daniela Gass (Ger) Germany 0:29:01 64 Luisa Kattinger (Ger) Germany 0:29:21 65 Senna Feron (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata 0:29:28 66 Nicky Zijlaard (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:29:29 67 Jessica Lambracht (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta 0:33:35 68 Annabelle Öschger (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours 0:38:00 69 Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Team Stevens - Hyerta 0:38:48 70 Lisa Robb (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours 0:38:56

U23 rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anna Plichta (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun 6:22:30 2 Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun 0:02:32 3 Demi Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:03:36 4 Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:03:52 5 Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia 0:04:20 6 Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany 0:05:34 7 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta 0:06:33 8 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:07:12 9 Milena Faryn (Pol) Poland 0:07:20 10 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia 0:07:26 11 Dorothee Lorch (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours 0:08:29 12 Sophie Lacher (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta 0:10:30 13 Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team 0:10:57 14 Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata 0:21:46 15 Monika Kopinska (Pol) Poland 0:22:42 16 Sarah Scharbach (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours 0:23:00 17 Luisa Kattinger (Ger) Germany 0:24:58 18 Senna Feron (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata 0:25:05 19 Nicky Zijlaard (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:25:06 20 Jessica Lambracht (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta 0:29:12 21 Annabelle Öschger (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours 0:33:37

Amateur rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team 6:21:00 2 Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany 0:00:42 3 Anna Plichta (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun 0:01:30 4 Lizzie Williams (Aus) Australia 0:02:21 5 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany 0:02:50 6 Esther Fennel (Ger) Team Koga Ladies 0:03:21 7 Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun 0:04:02 8 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Australia 0:04:10 9 Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team 0:04:28 10 Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun 0:04:57 11 Paulina Guz (Pol) Poland 0:05:00 12 Stephanie Borchers (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta 0:05:04 13 Martyna Klekot (Pol) Poland 0:05:07 14 Monika Brzezna (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun 0:05:28 15 Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia 0:05:50 16 Elena Eggl (Ger) Team Koga Ladies 0:06:32 17 Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team Koga Ladies 0:06:42 18 Paulina Cywinska (Pol) Poland 0:06:55 19 Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany 0:07:04 20 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta 0:08:03 21 Milena Faryn (Pol) Poland 0:08:50 22 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia 0:08:56 23 Melanie Wotsch (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta 0:09:13 24 Dorothee Lorch (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours 0:09:59 25 Theres Klein (Ger) Team Koga Ladies 0:10:33 26 Sophie Lacher (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta 0:12:00 27 Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team 0:12:27 28 Beata Kalemba (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun 0:17:32 29 Stefanie Paul (Ger) Team Koga Ladies 0:23:11 30 Steffi Meizer (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours 0:23:20 31 Bianca Bernhard (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours 0:23:42 32 Monika Kopinska (Pol) Poland 0:24:12 33 Sarah Scharbach (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours 0:24:30 34 Luisa Beck (Ger) Team Koga Ladies 0:24:47 35 Lisa Heckmann (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team 0:25:28 36 Daniela Gass (Ger) Germany 0:26:08 37 Luisa Kattinger (Ger) Germany 0:26:28 38 Senna Feron (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata 0:26:35 39 Jessica Lambracht (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta 0:30:42 40 Annabelle Öschger (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours 0:35:07 41 Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Team Stevens - Hyerta 0:35:55